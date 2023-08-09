Where To Watch 'Sound Of Freedom' (2023) Free Online Streaming Available At Home Here's How

‘Sound of Freedom’ is finally here. Find out how to stream Jim Caviezel's controversial child sex trafficking movie Sound Of Freedom online for free.

If you’re unfamiliar with Angel Studios’ Sound of Freedom, it’s because this is a rare film to make noise at the summer box office that isn’t getting released by one of the primary studios. As noted by Variety, the film has made over $40 million since it opened in theaters on July 4th.

Sound of Freedom tells the true story of Tim Ballard (Jim Caviezel), a federal agent who launched Operation Underground Railroad (OUR), a nonprofit organization focused on rescuing children from sex trafficking rings.

“BASED ON A true story,” I heard from somewhere across the theater.

The familiar words had appeared on screen, and an elderly man had taken it upon himself to read them aloud, to the rest of a sizable audience seated for a matinee showing of the anti-child-trafficking thriller Sound of Freedom, starring Jim Caviezel. For the seasoned moviegoer, this phrase is a joke — we know that cinema will stretch almost any “truth” to the breaking point — and the rank insincerity of such a pronouncement is the foundation of the prankish opening titles of Fargo. But this crowd, I could tell, would view the events depicted over the next two-plus hours as entirely literal.

Caviezel, best known for being tortured to death in Mel Gibson’s The Passion of the Christ, has become a prominent figure on the conspiracist right, giving speeches and interviews in which he hints at an underground holy war between patriots and a sinister legion of evildoers who are harvesting the blood of children. It’s straight-up QAnon stuff, right down to his use of catchphrases like “The storm is upon us.” Here, he gets to act out some of that drama by playing a fictionalized version of Tim Ballard, head of the anti-sex trafficking nonprofit Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.), in a feature film that casts the operator as a Batman-style savior for kids sold into the sex trade.

The 4th of July weekend is usually a quiet time at the box office, but this year Angel Studios’ Sound of Freedom is turning heads due to it becoming a surprise Independence Day hit. Over a million tickets have been sold ahead of its July 4 release, raking in more than $10 million in pre-sales.

Sound of Freedom is a 2023 American independent action-thriller film directed by Alejandro Monteverde and co-written with Rod Barr. The movie stars Jim Caviezel as Tim Ballard, the founder of Operation Underground Railroad, who leads a team of operatives on a perilous mission to save children from international sex trafficking rings. Mira Sorvino co-stars in the film as Katherine Ballard 1, Tim's wife, who supports her husband to save children.

However, Vice and other outlets have challenged Ballard’s account and the accuracy of the events depicted within the film. Not that accuracy has ever stopped Hollywood from making a movie before.

For now, your only option to watch Sound of Freedom is in theaters during its limited release. Angel Studios is selling advance tickets through its official site, and at the moment, it has nearly 1.2 million tickets in presales. Additionally, Angel Studios is offering group ticket options and as noted above, it is getting press for doing so well without the backing of a major studio. Faith-based films do tend to have strong advance sales, and Sound of Freedom has already done that. How long it remains in theaters will depend on repeat business from moviegoers.

