Where To Watch 'Sound of Freedom' (2023) Free Online Streaming Here's How

‘Sound of Freedom’ is finally here. Find out how to watch The highly-anticipated acclaimed based on the true story of a federal agent new thriller movie Sound Of Freedom online for free.
Thriller Film! Here are options for downloading or watching Sound of Freedom streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch Jim Caviezel's new thriller movies at home. Is Sound of Freedom (2023) available to stream? Is watching Sound of Freedom on Peacock, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service.
Watch Now: Sound of Freedom Full Movie Online
‘Sound of Freedom’ is finally here. Find out how to watch The highly-anticipated Jim Caviezel's new thriller movie Sound Of Freedom online for free.
How to watch Sound Of Freedom, the budget, running time, and its streaming status. Based on true events, ‘Sound of Freedom’ is a biographical action movie starring Jim Caviezel as a Special Agent who quits his job to take on the mission of rescuing children from human traffickers and cartels in Colombia. Co-written and directed by Alejandro Monteverde, besides Caviezel, the film features impressive onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast comprising Mira Sorvino, Bill Camp, Kurt Fuller, Gary Basaraba, and José Zúñiga.
The 4th of July weekend is usually a quiet time at the box office, but this year Angel Studios’ Sound of Freedom is turning heads due to it becoming a surprise Independence Day hit. Over a million tickets have been sold ahead of its July 4 release, raking in more than $10 million in pre-sales, per Deadline.
The PG-13 film is based on the true story of Tim Ballard (played by Jim Caviezel), a former Homeland Security agent who, after discovering that the sister of the boy he rescued from being sex trafficked is still being held captive, sets out to save hundreds of other children from captivity.
According to IMDb, Ballard asked for Caviezel to play him in the film, despite going against the initial wishes of the producers. Prior to starring in what is being described as a “faith-based thriller,” Caviezel also starred in The Passion of the Christ.
Jim Caviezel (“The Passion Of The Christ,” “Frequency,” “Deja Vu”) stars in human trafficking drama “Sound of Freedom,” the first trailer for which has been unveiled by Angel Studios.
So, where can you watch Sound of Freedom? Will it be available to stream at home on Netflix or Hulu? Here’s everything we know about how to watch Sound of Freedom online:
When is the Sound of Freedom Release Date?
The release date was announced at Angel Studios' annual Illuminate event on May 11. Sound of Freedom will be in theaters on July 4, 2023. The movie clocks in at 135 minutes according to IMDb. So, prepare to sit back, grab your popcorn, and turn off your devices for over two hours while watching this film.
Sound of Freedom will be released in theaters worldwide and be available in the blu-ray.watch Check back on May 11 for the official release date.
Where To Watch Sound of Freedom Online:
The film is being released exclusively in theaters to “north of 2,600 locations” on Tuesday, July 4. If you want to catch the faith-based thriller any time soon, you have to head to your local movie theater to do so. Due to the theatrical release, there has yet to be a streaming release date announced.
Watch Now: Sound of Freedom (2023) Movie Online Free
However, we can look to a previous Angel Studios release for clues about a potential streaming release window. His Only Son was released in theaters on March 31, 2023, and hit digital release about two months later, on June 25. If Sound of Freedom follows the same pattern, you can expect it to premiere on VOD platforms like iTunes, Prime Video and Angel.com in either late October or early November of 2023.
When Will Sound Of Freedom Be Streaming?
The film is being released exclusively in theaters to “north of 2,600 locations” on Tuesday, July 4. If you want to catch the faith-based thriller any time soon, you have to head to your local movie theater to do so. Due to the theatrical release, there has yet to be a streaming release date announced.
As of writing, ‘Sound of Freedom’ has been released exclusively in theaters. So, you can’t watch the Alejandro Monteverde directorial online, be it by streaming or purchasing. On the other hand, if you wish to enjoy the action drama movie on the big screen, you can always check show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.
However, we can look to a previous Angel Studios release for clues about a potential streaming release window. His Only Son was released in theaters on March 31, 2023, and hit digital release about two months later, on June 25. If Sound of Freedom follows the same pattern, you can expect it to premiere on VOD platforms like iTunes, Prime Video and Angel.com in either late October or early November of 2023.
Sound Of Freedom is available to watch exclusively in theaters from Tuesday, July 4th 2023. It’s not streaming on any home platforms, so the big screen is the only way to watch the movie for those determined to see it on its initial release. The film is being distributed by Angel Studios, which claims the low-budget movie raked in over $10 million in pre-sales alone.
Be sure to check your local cinema for showtimes and tickets, as screenings for the film are limited. As for what to expect, Jim stars as Tim Ballard, a U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Special Agent who suddenly up and retires to pursue vigilanteism. He aims to save children from human trafficking cartels in Latin America.
Sound of Freedom 2023 The story of Tim Ballard, a former US government agent, who quits his job in order to devote his life to rescuing children from global sex traffickers.
“Sound of Freedom” releases across the U.S. on July 4. The film is scheduled for a Disney+ release on 2023-07-04, 2023. Angel Studios is set up as a platform empowering filmmakers with full creative control to crowdfund, create and distribute films and TV series globally. The studios’ first projects – “The Chosen” and “Dry Bar Comedy” – have earned billions of views around the world.
2023 How to watch There are a few ways to watch Sound of Freedom will be available to watch online on Netflix very soon! So whether you want to watch Sound of Freedom on your laptop, phone, or tablet, you’ll be able to enjoy the movie just about anywhere. And with Sound of Freedom being such an anticipated release! Yes we have found an authentic streaming option / service. Details on how you can watch Sound of Freedom 2023 for free throughout the year are described below.
Is Sound of Freedom available to stream? Is watching Sound of Freedom on Crunchyroll, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes we have found an authentic streaming option.
Showcase Cinema Warwick There are a few ways to watch Sound of Freedom online in the U.S. You can use a streaming service such as Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video. You can also rent or buy the movie on iTunes or Google Play. You can also watch it on-demand or on a streaming app available on your TV or streaming device if you have cable.
Sound of Freedom is not available on HBO Max. It was a TV movie and is part of the Manga One Piece. The studio behind it, Sadly, Sound of Freedom is not available to watch on any streaming service right now. However, fans needn’t fear, for the plan is for Sound of Freedom to follow in the footsteps of other Sony movies and land on Starz — a streaming channel you can subscribe to through Amazon Prime Video.
So whether you want to watch Sound of Freedom on your laptop, phone, or tablet, you’ll be able to enjoy the movie just about anywhere. And with Sound of Freedom being such an anticipated release.
Sound of Freedom was released on 6th August 2023 in theatres and now, it will be officially available on the OTT platform after some months. The movie is available to watch online and download in Full HD (1080P), HD (720P), 480P, 360P quality.
How to watch Sound of Freedom for free
A silver lining to Sound of Freedom being delayed a bit longer, more chance for new moviegoers to experience the original Sound of Freedom for themselves — or for fans of the movie to watch it for the eighth hundred time, no judgement.
At this time, Sound of Freedom is available to stream with a Netflix subscription. Unfortunately, since ‘Sound of Freedom’ is unavailable on any streaming platform at the moment, there is currently no way for you to stream the movie for free. All you can do is hope that it lands on a streamer offering a free trial to its new subscribers. Meanwhile, we encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume instead of turning to illegal methods to do the same.
Where to Watch Sound of Freedom Online?
There are currently no platforms that have the rights to Watch Sound of Freedom Online. MAPPA has decided to air the movie only in theaters because it has been a huge success. The studio, on the other hand, does not wish to divert revenue. Streaming the movie would only slash the profits, not increase them.
As a result, no streaming services are authorized to offer Sound of Freedom for free. The film would, however, very definitely be acquired by services like Funimation, Netflix, and Crunchyroll. As a last consideration, which of these outlets will likely distribute the film worldwide?
Is Sound of Freedom on Netflix?
The streaming giant has a massive catalog of television shows and movies, but it does not include ‘Sound of Freedom.’ We recommend our readers watch other dark fantasy films like ‘The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.’
Unfortunately, ‘Sound of Freedom’ is not a part of Netflix’s expansive platform. But the streaming giant more than makes up for it by granting you access to other alternatives, including ‘I Am All Girls‘ and ‘Yara.’
Is Sound of Freedom on HBO Max?
HBO Max is a relatively new streaming service that offers Sound of Freedom for viewing. You can watch Sound of Freedom on HBO Max if you’re already a member. If you aren’t already a member, you can sign up for a one-month free trial and then cancel it before the month is up if you don’t want to keep the subscription.
We hate to tell you that ‘Sound of Freedom’ is not included in HBO Max’s massive content catalog. However, don’t let it stop you from enjoying some excellent alternatives that the streamer offers. You may enjoy watching ‘Extortion.’
Is Sound of Freedom Available On Disney Plus?
Sound of Freedom is a movie that may be streamed on Disney Plus. You can watch Sound of Freedom on Disney Plus if you’re already a member. If you don’t want to subscribe after trying out the service for a month, you can cancel before the month ends. On other streaming services, Sound of Freedom may be rented or purchased.
Is Sound of Freedom on Amazon Prime?
Amazon Prime’s current catalog does not include ‘Sound of Freedom.’ However, the film may eventually release on the platform as video-on-demand in the coming months. Therefore, people must regularly look for the dark fantasy movie on Amazon Prime’s official website. Viewers who are looking for something similar can watch the original show ‘Dororo.’
There are a few ways to watch Sound of Freedom online in the U.S. You can use a streaming service such as Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video. You can also rent or buy the movie on iTunes or Google Play. You can also watch it on-demand or on a streaming app available on your TV or streaming device if you have cable.
Amazon Prime Video subscribers might be disappointed to know that ‘Sound of Freedom’ is not accessible in its library. Alternatively, you have the option to tune into films along a similar line, such as ‘The Whistleblower‘ and ‘Girl Next.’
Will Sound of Freedom Be Streaming On Hulu?
The answer is no, at least not for now. The film, which is being produced by the independent Angel Studios, can potentially be streamed on the Angel Studios app in the future, which can be accessed on Roku, Apple TV, and Google TV. It should also be available on other Video on Demand (VOD) services in a few months as mentioned above.
No, ‘Sound of Freedom’ is not available for streaming on Hulu. Although, you can turn to similar movies on the platform. We recommend you watch ‘Girl in the Bunker.’
Sound of Freedom Cast:
In terms of the confirmed cast members of Sound of Freedom, we can expect the following stars to appear:
● Jim Caviezel as Tim Ballard
● Mira Sorvino as Katherine Ballard
● Bill Camp as Vampiro
● Kurt Fuller as Frost
● Gary Basaraba as Earl Buchanan
● José Zúñiga as Roberto
● Gerardo Taracena as El Alacrán
● Scott Haze as Chris
● Eduardo Verástegui as Paul
● Javier Godino as Jorge
● Gustavo Sánchez Parra as El Calacas
What is Sound of Freedom About?
The narrative of ‘Sound of Freedom’ follows a Special Agent named Tim Ballard who quits his job in US Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and decides to turn into a vigilante, embarking on a dangerous mission to go against cartels and human traffickers deep into the Colombian jungle. As he puts his life on the line, Tim races against time to rescue hundreds of kids held captive by the traffickers. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the Jim Caviezel starrer yourself!
This movie shines a light on one of the most horrific crime industries in the world: child trafficking. The movie stars Jim Caviezel (The Count of Monte Cristo, The Passion of the Christ) as Tim Ballard, a man who spent over a decade working as a special agent at the Department of Homeland Security. Sound of Freedom highlights one of his first missions to free dozens of children from sex trafficking and exploitation. It is a story of the fight for freedom and hope, even in the darkest of places.