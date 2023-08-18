Where To Watch 'Strays' (2023) Free Online Streaming At Home Here's How

'Strays' is finally here. Find out how to watch The highly-anticipated new movie Strays online for free.

Are you a fan of dogs? What about Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx? Well, look no further than Strays — which hilariously combines the three! Luckily, we have you covered on all the ways you can watch this new flick.

When Reggie (Will Ferrell), a naïve, relentlessly optimistic Border Terrier, is abandoned on the mean city streets by his lowlife owner, Doug (Will Forte; “The Last Man on Earth,” “Nebraska”), Reggie is certain that his beloved owner would never leave him on purpose.

But once Reggie falls in with a fast-talking, foul-mouthed Boston Terrier named Bug (Oscar® winner Jamie Foxx), a stray who loves his freedom and believes that owners are for suckers, Reggie finally realizes he was in a toxic relationship and begins to see Doug for the heartless sleazeball that he is.

Determined to seek revenge, Reggie, Bug, and Bug’s pals — Maggie (Isla Fisher; “Now You See Me,” “Wedding Crashers”), a smart Australian Shepherd who has been sidelined by her owner’s new puppy, and Hunter (Randall Park; “Always Be My Maybe,” “Aquaman”), an anxious Great Dane who’s stressed out by his work as an emotional support animal — together hatch a plan and embark on an epic adventure to help Reggie find his way home … and make Doug pay by biting off the appendage he loves the most. (Hint: It’s not his foot).

A subversion of the dog movies we know and love, “Strays,” directed by Josh Greenbaum (“Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar”) and written by Dan Perrault (“Players,” “American Vandal”), is a hilarious, R-rated, live-action comedy about the complications of love, the importance of great friendships, and the unexpected virtues of couch humping.

Strays will initially only be released exclusively in movie theaters. However, once the film’s theatrical window has ended it will be available to exclusively on Warner Bro’s newly rebranded service Max, following in the footsteps of other recent Warner Bros releases including Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Magic Mike’s Last Dance.s

So where can you watch Strays? Is it on Netflix? What about Max?Here’s everything we know about the upcoming movie:

Strays Release Date