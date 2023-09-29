Where To Watch 'The Creator' (2023) Free Online Streaming At Home Here's How

Sci-fi action thriller! Here are options for downloading or watching The Creator streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch Gareth Edwards' action thriller movie The Creator at home. Is The Creator available to stream? Is watching The Creator on Peacock, Disney Plus , HBO Max, Netflix or Crunchyroll? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service.
Watch Now: The Creator (2023) Movie Online Free
With the discussion of humans versus Artificial Intelligence more prevalent than ever, Gareth Edwards' latest film, The Creator, is coming at the perfect time. Edwards is known for his direction of Rogue One, an instant hit when it premiered in 2016, grossing over a billion dollars worldwide. His latest flick has had its own share of hype, not just because of Edwards' direction, but because of its all-star cast and the filmmakers behind it. Pair that with what's sure to be a masterful score by Hans Zimmer, and The Creator could very well follow in the footsteps of Rogue One and take the box office by storm.
John David Washington and Gemma Chan star in the latest sci-fi action thriller, The Creator, which is coming to theaters this week. Luckily, we have you covered on everything you need to know about this new flick!
The film is set during a future war between humans and artificial intelligence in which ex-special forces agent Joshua (Washington) must hunt down and kill the Creator, who holds a weapon strong enough to end both the war and mankind.
However, Joshua soon learns that the weapon he’s supposed to destroy is “an AI in the form of a young child,” per the longline, which certainly complicates things.
So, where can you watch The Creator? Will it be on Netflix? What about Max?Here’s everything we know about the upcoming movie:
The Creator is set to premiere on September 29, 2023. The film was previously scheduled to release on October 6, 2023, but was moved up a week.
The movie will now be in direct competition with films like the kid-friendly PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie and the horrifying Saw X.
The Creator will soar into theaters everywhere on September 29. If you miss it during its theatrical run, it's certain to be released onto a streaming platform once it is no longer available on the big screen.
As of now, the only way to watch The Creator is to head out to a movie theater when it releases on Friday, Sept. 29. You can find a local showing on Fandango.
Watch Now: The Creator (2023) Movie Online Free
Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait until it becomes available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Vudu, Apple, YouTube and Amazon.
With the many streaming services now available, most films make their way to streaming after their run on the big screen, and The Creator is sure to do the same. Because the film is being distributed by 20th Century Studios, which is owned by Disney, the film will likely be made available to stream on Disney+ or Hulu, although it's been reported that the two streaming services will merge sometime soon.
Since The Creator is being distributed by 20th Century Studios, it will eventually make its way to either Disney+ or Hulu. However, it’s more likely that it will stream on the latter since that’s where most of the company’s more adult content lands.
While a streaming release date has not yet been announced, we can make a guess based on The Boogeyman — which came to Hulu about four months after debuting in theaters. If The Creator follows the same trajectory, you might be able to watch it from the comfort of your home by late January 2024.
Yes, The Creator will eventually become available to rent or purchase on Prime Video. We’re still waiting for an official digital release date — however, The Boogeyman landed on the platform about 90 days after it premiered in theaters. If The Creator follows the same trajectory, you might be able to watch from the comfort of your home as early as mid-December 2023.
No, The Creator will not be on Max since it’s not a Warner Bros. movie. While the platform — previously known as HBO Max — previously had streaming rights to some 20th Century Studios films, their deal expired at the end of 2022.
No, The Creator will not be on Netflix — at least not any time soon. While it’s possible the film may come to the streamer at some point in the future, you’ll just have to head out to a movie theater or wait for it to become available on streaming.
The Creator 2023
While there is no current release date for The Creator to be released on DVD or Blu-ray, we can expect it will be available two to three months after it leaves theaters.
Edwards recalled meeting Washington, a die-hard Star Wars fan, during the pandemic. The two hit it off immediately, and Washington was cast in the lead role of a conflicted soldier.
Edwards turned to Ken Watanabe to play Harun, an AI leader. “He can convey so much with just his looks,” Edwards said of the Japanese actor, whom he previously directed in “Godzilla.” Watanabe is the only actor that Edwards has worked with twice.
Casting the other lead, the AI child nicknamed Alphie, was the biggest challenge. Voyles was the first of the child actor finalists that Edwards met, and he was brought to tears during her test scenes. “She’s beyond her years,” he recalled. “It’s like she’s reincarnated.”
The ensemble cast includes:
● John David Washington as Joshua, an ex-special forces agent
● Madeleine Yuna Voyles as Alphie, an AI construct in child form
● Gemma Chan as Maya, Joshua’s wife
● Ken Watanabe as Harun, an AI leader
● Allison Janney as Colonel Howell, the field leader of the mission to find The Creator
● Ralph Ineson as General Andrews, Howell’s commanding officer
● Marc Menchaca as McBride, a soldier under Howell’s command
● Robbie Tann as Shipley, a soldier under Howell’s command
● Michael Esper as Cotton, a soldier under Howell’s command
● Sturgill Simpson as Drew, Joshua’s friend
● Veronica Ngo as Kami, Drew’s AI girlfriend
● Amar Chadha-Patel as Omni/Sek-on/Sergeant Bui – an AI police officer
Most Viewed, Most Favorite, Top Rating, Top IMDb movies online. Here we can download and watch 123movies movies offline. 123Movies website is the best alternative to The Creator (2023) free online. We will recommend 123Movies is the best Solarmovie alternatives.
There are a few ways to watch The The Creator online in the U.S. You can use a streaming service such as Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video. You can also rent or buy the movie on iTunes or Google Play. You can also watch it on-demand or on a streaming app available on your TV or streaming device if you have cable.
The official synopsis for the film via 20th Century Studios reads:
Amidst a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua (Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war… and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory… only to discover the world-ending weapon he’s been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child.