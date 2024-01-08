Aromasin Vs Arimidex – Which Is The Better PCT?

However, there are some differences between Aromasin and Arimidex, such as:

- Aromasin is usually given to women who have already used tamoxifen for two to three years, while Arimidex can be used as the first treatment after surgery¹².

- Aromasin is taken once daily after a meal, while Arimidex is taken once daily with or without food¹².

- Aromasin can improve cholesterol levels and increase IGF-1, a hormone that promotes growth and healing, while Arimidex can worsen cholesterol levels and decrease IGF-1³⁴.

- Aromasin is a suicide inhibitor, which means it permanently binds to and deactivates the aromatase enzyme, while Arimidex is a reversible inhibitor, which means it can detach from the enzyme and allow it to function again⁴. This may affect the risk of estrogen rebound, which is a sudden increase in estrogen levels after stopping the medication⁴.

- Aromasin may cause more hair loss than Arimidex, according to some reports⁵.

Both Aromasin and Arimidex can cause side effects such as hot flashes, joint pain, nausea, fatigue, headache, and bone loss¹². They can also interact with other drugs, so it is important to consult your doctor before taking them.

The choice of Aromasin or Arimidex depends on many factors, such as your medical history, your type and stage of breast cancer, your response to previous treatments, and your personal preferences. Your doctor can help you weigh the benefits and risks of each option and decide which one is best for you.

Interestingly, the drug is also used for medical reasons on men, as it can help with infertility and to adjust, and even increase in some cases, testosterone.

It also helps to make more sperm.

Since we’re interested in steroids, bodybuilding, lifting, and muscle growth in general, you may wonder how Arimidex is related to that?

Basically, bodybuilders often use Arimidex as part of their post cycle therapy after they have done a steroid cycle.

The main reason why they do this is to help to lower the amount of estrogen made by their bodies because of the steroids that they were using.

Common estrogenic side effects of steroid use can be:

Gynecomastia (growth of breast tissue in men) Shrinking of the testes High pitched voice Swelling and water retention Slowed down metabolism Lowered testosterone production Unbalanced hormones And more…

This week we’re going to compare Aromasin and Arimidex.

If you are familiar with these substances, you probably know that they are used for PCT.

PCT is a very important part of any steroid cycle, and that’s what we’re going to talk about today.

Building muscle is not easy.

Actually, for many of us, it’s very annoying.

To live like a bodybuilder, you have to give up many things.

While other guys are having fun at bars and clubs, drinking and eating unhealthy food.

You’re at home eating another plastic box meal before drinking your casein protein shake and going to sleep.

Balancing your work and personal life with bodybuilding is hard, whether you choose to use steroids or not.

If you do use steroids, PCT is essential.

There have been many debates about the differences between them, but what are they and which one is better?

Here’s your ultimate guide to PCT!

But, before you read more, please note the following: We do not sell or support the use of androgenic anabolic steroids, nor do we approve or suggest their use.

Steroids are very harmful, and they are also against the law.

Using them, unless a doctor tells you to, could be deadly.

Even so, people will still use them, no matter the dangers, which is why we’re writing this article today.

We want to teach people about the risks of steroids and steroid misuse.

What Is Arimidex?

Let’s start by explaining what Arimidex is.

Arimidex is the scientific name for Anastrozole.

It was made by Zeneca pharmaceuticals in the early 1990s, but it came out in the mid-90s, in 1995 with the name ‘Arimidex’.

It is a very strong anti-estrogen drug that is called an AI or Aromatase Inhibitor.

It was first made for medical reasons, as it was meant to help cure breast cancer in women.

Basically, because it is a non-steroidal aromatase inhibitor, it helps to stop or prevent the growth of breast cancer that is caused by Estrogen.

How Does Arimidex Work?

So, we’ve explained what it is, but now it’s time for us to see how Arimidex actually works.

Even though this drug is very powerful, it works very simply.

Because it is an Aromatase Inhibitor, it works by stopping a specific aromatase enzyme in the body, which is in charge of making estrogen.

Basically, when we take steroids, often you will see that the substances themselves, or free testosterone in the body, will aromatize.

This is a technical word used to describe how the steroids/testosterone change into estrogen.

Because the aromatase process is lowered, this means that the body’s levels of serum estrogen will also be lowered, sometimes by up to 80%.

This next part will be very interesting for lifters who want to keep muscle mass.

Arimidex has also been shown to make more follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) and luteinizing hormone (LH) which both have important roles in making testosterone in the body.

The more of these hormones we make, the more testosterone we can make.

As you know, testosterone is an androgenic hormone with very anabolic effects, which makes it great for building muscle.

Some doctors will even give Arimidex only as a treatment for low testosterone levels, but studies have shown that it works better with testosterone replacement therapy.

What Is Aromasin? As we’re comparing Arimidex and Aromasin, it’s time for us to see what Aromasin is. Aromasin is the trade name of the drug Exemestane.

It is also an AI (Aromatase Inhibitor) like Arimidex.

The difference, however, is that this one is steroidal, while Arimidex is a non-steroidal AI.

This drug, as you can guess, was made for medical reasons and as a result, it is legally sold in countries all over the world.

Of course, it is only legal if a doctor gives it to you for valid medical reasons.

Does that make it better?

Well, the answer is still not clear on that one.

Like Arimidex, Aromasin is also able to make more testosterone in the body, by making the pituitary gland in the brain work harder.

This gland is in charge of making FSH and LH, which both have important roles in making, releasing, and controlling testosterone.

As you now know that testosterone is androgenic and anabolic, you can see why bodybuilders want to use this substance as part of their PCT.

This next part is where Aromasin really stands out.

You see, Aromasin has been shown to make more Insulin-like Growth Hormone, or IGF-1, as it is also called.

No other AI in the world can say this so Aromasin is in a group of its own because of this.

IGF-1 has a key role in muscle growth and repair, so together with the testosterone-boosting benefits of this drug.

It’s easy to see why Aromasin is now the PCT drug of choice for many serious bodybuilders looking to make huge gains.

A Few Words On Aromatization And Testosterone There are many, many advantages of using Aromasin or Arimidex for PCT reasons.

Aromasin is a new thing in the world of PCT.

In fact, it was only sold in the US market in the year 2000, after getting approval by the authorities at the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) in the year 1999.

Just like other AIs, such as Arimidex, it was first made as an anti-breast cancer drug which was mainly to cure and stop breast cancer, especially in women who have stopped having periods.

The drug worked quite well, but soon after, it started to be bought more often on the illegal market by steroid users.

This again was because it had such strong benefits when it came to stopping estrogenic side effects from aromatization in steroid users.

Steroid users started to use it as part of their Post Cycle Therapy plans.

How Does Aromasin Work? You might think that Aromasin works exactly like Arimidex does.

After all, they are both AIs, used for almost the same reasons, you’d think that they worked the same way.

This is not quite right, though.

You see, it stops aromatase enzymes in the body, but it can also stop aromatization completely.

This means that it can stop the creation of estrogen totally, instead of just lowering it.

For breast cancer patients, this is very helpful because this kind of cancer often lives off of estrogen, so by stopping the creation and production of estrogen, cancer has nothing to live off of.

For steroid users, anti-estrogen drugs are very important for PCT reasons.

Post cycle therapy helps to lower harmful side effects from aromatization and a high amount of estrogen in the body.

We’ll talk about the dangers of high estrogen and the importance of PCT later.

Trust us, though, that as a bodybuilder, the less estrogen you have in your body, the better your steroid cycle will be and the longer you will keep your valuable gains.

Aromasin can possibly lower estrogen serum levels by up to 85%!

If you were listening earlier, you’ll see that this is 5% more than Arimidex.

To make things short however, PCT is mainly made to do three main things:

To save steroid users from aromatization-related side effects To control hormone productions – especially testosterone To keep muscle tissue Now, depending on which steroids you use, estrogenic side effects could happen once aromatization has happened.

When this happens, the steroid user is in danger for all kinds of side effects, such as gynecomastia, high blood pressure, lowered testosterone production, swelling or Palumboism, mood changes, acne, sweating, hair loss, sadness, infertility, shrinking of the testicles, impotence, and much more.

Testosterone is the main steroid when it comes to aromatization, although as many steroids come from testosterone, with Dianabol being a good example.

It’s easy to see why PCT is so important.

Basically, different steroids aromatize at different speeds, which is why each one has slightly different side effects.

To make things easy to understand however, the side effects we mentioned above are related to most anabolic androgenic steroid cycles.

No matter which steroids you use, whether you choose Trenbolone or Anavar, you should always do a PCT.

Dihydrotestosterone made steroids, or DHT steroids, however, do not aromatize and do not change to Estrogen.

This means that they do not have Estrogenic side effects such as swelling, water retention, tender nipples, or gynecomastia.

The only exception is Anadrol, which is a DHT steroid, which because of its molecular structure, does have a very strong Estrogenic nature.

Again, though, it all depends on which steroids you use.

No matter what you do, if you use steroids, even mild ones, you should always, always, do a PCT.

Does that mean that an AI such as Aromasin or Arimidex should be used?

No, it doesn’t.

You see, even though it has estrogenic side effects, it still does not aromatize.

This means that there is no aromatization for the AIs to stop, which would make them useless as you would still have the Estrogenic side effects from the drug.

This means that SERMs would be much more helpful, though that is a topic for another blog, another day.

So, What To Pick Between Aromasin Vs Arimidex? So, that leads us to the final question of which of the two AIs we’ve seen today is better.

Now, without being too indecisive, sadly, there is no correct or incorrect answer because it is all personal based on which steroid cycle the user in question is doing.

Some steroid users will get more from Arimidex, while others will get more from Aromasin.

In writing, Aromasin does look like the better option for bodybuilders as it can lower Estrogen production by up to 85% compared to the 80% given by Arimidex, plus it also helps to slightly boost the production of IGF-1 which is a very helpful hormone for bodybuilding reasons.

Aromasin and Arimidex are both aromatase inhibitors, which means they work by lowering estrogen levels in the body. Estrogen can stimulate the growth of some types of breast cancer cells, so reducing it can help slow or stop the cancer from spreading¹².