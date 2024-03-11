Best Amanita Mushroom Gummies: A Review of the Top 6 Brands

The effects of Amanita mushrooms include:
●Sedation
●Relaxation
●Dreamlike states of consciousness
●Altered perception of reality
●Distorted sense of time
●Distorted sense of size
●Visual & trippy dreams
●Dissociation
●Light hallucinations
●Potential for confusion or disorientationLegal shroom gummies that contain muscimol from Amanita muscaria mushrooms are appearing across the web. However, not all legal shroom gummies contain legitimate extracts, and many that do are ineffective. So, what’s the deal? What companies are offering the Amanita muscaria gummies that actually work?
Many brands offering Amanita muscaria for sale use synthetic muscimol or other research chemicals that are either ineffective or potentially dangerous. The lack of regulations makes it easy for “legal shroom brands” to fill their gummies with low-quality ingredients. It’s difficult to tell what works, what doesn’t, and which products are safe for consumption.
In this read, we'll look at five of the best legitimate Amanita gummies online, including the most effective on the market — the Area 52 Magic Pluto Gummies.
It can be difficult to find legitimate legal magic mushroom gummies. This market is pretty much unregulated, which attracts scammy companies looking to profit and parasitize the "legal shroom boom."
Purchasing a low-quality “Amanita” gummy could lead to consuming an inactive product, synthetic muscimol, or potentially harmful research chemicals.
The legal shroom gummies below utilize wild-harvested Amanita muscaria extracts and (in some cases) a range of natural synergistic ingredients that enhance the effects of muscimol:
The Magic Pluto gummies are relatively new to Area 52. However, it took over two years for their master herbalist and psychedelics expert to develop the formula. These legal shroom gummies are some of the best on the market, thanks to their well-crafted combination.
The Magic Pluto gummies contain a muscimol extract from wild-harvested Amanita muscaria mushrooms, as well as seven additional synergistic ingredients that potentiate the effects of muscimol.
Inside the Magic Pluto gummies, you'll find:
●Muscimol (Amanita muscaria)
●Blue lotus flower (Nymphaea caerulea)
●Dream herb (Calea zacatechichi)
●Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera)
●L-Theanine (extracted from Camellia sinensis leaves)
●Full-spectrum hemp extract (CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC, and 10 mg of THC — just under the legal threshold)
●5-HTP (an amino acid that’s a precursor for serotonin & melatonin)
●Vitamin B6
This proprietary blend of botanicals enhances the effects of the Amanita muscaria extract, making for a potent gummy capable of inducing intense dreamlike effects.
Product Specifications:
● Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
● Potency: 10 mg muscimol + hemp extract
● Dose: 1–2 gummies
● Quantity Per Pack: 20 gummies
● Cost per mg Active Ingredient: $0.40
Royal CBD has been one of the leading cannabis gummy manufacturers in the United States for nearly 5 years now. Earlier this year, they began branching out into other herbal psychoactive with the launch of these potent amanita gummies.
It’s hard to beat the value these gummies provide — delivering a high-dose 10 mg amanita extract, which is multiplied by an additional 10 mg D9 THC, 25 mg CBD (boosting the relaxing qualities of these gummies), and a variety of supportive herbs and nutrients like 5HTP, L-theanine, and B vitamins.
Royal has made a name for itself, offering top-tier products at affordable prices. They’ve stuck to their promise with these exceptional amanita-infused gummies. Order now for free shipping and a 30-day no-questions-asked satisfaction guarantee.
Product Specifications:
● Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
● Potency: 10 mg muscimol + 10 mg D9 THC
● Dose: 1–2 gummies
● Quantity Per Pack: 15 gummies
● Cost per mg Active Ingredient: $0.33
Elevate is a reputable hemp product brand that specializes in legal THC derivatives. They've recently expanded to the legal shroom market by releasing the “Amanita muscaria Mushroom Gummies.”
They contain 5 mg of muscimol in the form of an Amanita muscaria extract but no other additional ingredients. These gummies aren't particularly potent, but they're made using high-quality ingredients. They come in packs of four — which could be four effective microdoses or one psychoactive dose.
Product Specifications:
● Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
● Potency: 5 mg/gummy
● Dose: 2–4 gummies (one pack)
● Quantity Per Pack: 4 gummies
● Cost per mg Active Ingredient: $0.80
The Cosmyic HHC + Amanita gummies combine muscimol with the legal THC homolog “HHC.”
Each gummy only contains 3.5 mg of muscimol, but with 50 mg of HHC, they're capable of inducing psychoactive effects. These gummies’ effects are more similar to marijuana, but with the addition of muscimol, users can expect increased dream activity during sleep.
Inside the Cosmyic gummies, you'll find:
● Muscimol (extracted from Amanita mushrooms)
● HHC (extracted from hemp)
● Trace amounts of muscarine & ibotenic acid
Product Specifications:
● Rating: ⭐⭐⭐
● Potency: 3.5 mg muscimol + 50 mg HHC
● Dose: 1–2 gummies
● Quantity Per Pack: 3 gummies
● Cost per mg Active Ingredient: $2.19
The Fun Guy gummies by Eighty Six allegedly contain 50 mg of muscimol per gummy. Although we're not convinced this is the case, they appear to be a decent enough Amanita muscaria gummy for microdosing and light psychoactive experiences.
No additional ingredients potentiate the muscimol's effects, so these aren’t the best option on our list, but they're relatively cost-effective and good for beginners
Product Specifications:
● Rating: ⭐⭐⭐
● Potency: 50 mg muscimol (claimed)
● Dose: 3–5 gummies
● Quantity Per Pack: 10 gummies
● Cost per mg Active Ingredient: N/A
Koi is most famous for its CBD and legal THC gummies. This company has been around for years, creating high-quality cannabinoid gummies for the U.S. market.
They've recently expanded to the legal shroom market by releasing the “MusciMind” gummies. These utilize an extract obtained from wild-harvested Amanita muscaria mushrooms and a blend of synergistic ingredients that enhance the effects of muscimol.
The only issue with these gummies is the low dose and relatively high cost per mg of active muscimol. These gummies are about 20% more expensive and only deliver 50% of the potency of some other brands on this list.
Product Specifications:
● Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
● Potency: 5 mg muscimol
● Dose: 2–4 gummies
● Quantity Per Pack: 10 gummies
● Cost per mg Active Ingredient: $1.00
Yes. It's legal to buy Amanita muscaria gummies online in most countries. Muscimol — the active ingredient in Amanita gummies — is an unrestricted substance in the United States, Canada, and most of Europe.
It's illegal to sell, purchase, and consume muscimol products and prepared Amanita muscaria mushrooms in Australia, Romania, and, strangely, the Netherlands.
If you don't live in any of the countries mentioned above, you can order Amanita gummies online without fear of prosecution.
You may know this mushroom as “fly agaric,” “the Mario mushroom,” or the “Alice in Wonderland mushroom.” Its red and white-spotted cap is iconic — it’s perhaps the most recognizable mushroom on the planet, but most people know very little about it.
Amanita muscaria is a mycorrhizal fungus that develops symbiotic relationships with certain tree species, exchanging improved nutrient absorption for sugars created through photosynthesis.
They grow around the globe in temperate and subarctic climates. They’re more common in the Northern Hemisphere but also grow in the Southern Hemisphere. You can find them in both deciduous and coniferous forests, but they tend to be more prevalent in forests rich in larch, spruce, and/or pine.
Many believe that this species is highly poisonous. Although this is true to some extent, it's nowhere near as dangerous as other species in the Amanita genus. The level of ibotenic acid inside uncooked A. muscaria mushrooms is high enough to induce nausea, vomiting, and severe stomach discomfort — unpleasant but rarely fatal.
However, preparing the mushrooms through prolonged heating and dehydration converts the ibotenic acid into the less toxic psychoactive compound muscimol.
The psychoactive component in Amanita muscaria mushrooms is muscimol. The psychoactive component in Psilocybe mushrooms (magic mushrooms) is psilocybin. Although both types of fungi could be considered “magic mushrooms,” muscimol and psilocybin are vastly different.
Amanita mushrooms and psilocybin mushrooms differ in appearance, habitat preferences, effects, and ease of cultivation.
Mushrooms that produce psilocybin exist in several different genera, but the most common is Psilocybe. Species in this genus vary in appearance and potency. Most have long, wavy stems and conical caps — usually with a distinct protrusion (nipple) in the center. They vary in size from as small as a Q-tip to as large as an open palm.
Psilocybe mushrooms grow in a variety of different climates across the globe. They tend to grow in grassland in nutrient-rich soils, but some species can be found growing in woodlands among decaying wood.
The effects of magic mushrooms include:
● Visual hallucinations
● Euphoria
● Altered perceptions of reality
● Enhanced sensory perception
● Distorted sense of time & space
● Increased introspection
● Emotional changes (heightened mood, empathy, or anxiety)
● Creative or novel thinking
● Changes in thought patterns
● Spiritual or mystical experiences
● Insights & revelations
● Sense of "interconnectedness" or "unity."
● Potential for challenging experiences or "bad" trips (anxiety, paranoia, fear)
The biggest downside to these mushrooms is that the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) considers them a Schedule I drug — which carries the most significant penalties for people caught in possession with them. Exercise caution when buying magic mushrooms online.
Mushrooms that produce muscimol exist in the Amanita genus. The most commonly used are Amanita muscaria (fly agaric) and Amanita pantherina (panther cap). These large mushrooms have colorful caps, usually speckled with white, wart-like spots.
These mushrooms are mycorrhizal, meaning they develop mutualistic relationships with certain tree species. They grow below or close to the trees they "bond" with, in and around forests and woodland.
Unfortunately, most “legal shroom” gummies are disappointing — Amanita muscaria is a difficult mushroom to work with. It can’t be grown in an artificial environment, so it must be harvested from the wild during a short period in the fall. It’s also challenging to obtain an extract with consistent potency.
It's for these reasons that many legal shroom gummies lack quality. Many brands use synthetic lab-made muscimol rather than sourcing wild shrooms and extracting them. Although structurally the same, the synthetic alternative is nowhere near as effective.
Synthetic muscimol isn’t as trippy as muscimol from Amanita mushrooms. This is likely because other potentiating compounds are also extracted from the wild mushrooms, providing an “entourage effect.”
Some companies accept this and sell the gummies regardless — even though they know they're unlikely to induce any noticeable effects. Other companies are more sinister and add other chemicals to the formula to make the gummies more psychedelic.
Some gummies contain psychedelic research chemicals such as 4-AcO-DMT that mimic the effects of classic psychedelics such as psilocybin and LSD. Although gummies laced with these compounds will certainly induce a psychedelic experience, they may not be safe for consumption. Research chemicals are often more potent and can cause psychological distress if consumed in large amounts.
Not all legal shroom brands are so reckless with their gummy formulas. Some companies do utilize a real Amanita muscaria extract but refrain from adding other potentiating botanicals that enhance the effects of muscimol. Gummies with an Amanita extract and no potentiating ingredients do work but are less trippy than a gummy with a well-crafted formula.
Now you know why many legal shroom gummies disappoint, let’s take a look at the traits of a potent, high-quality Amanita gummy.
A good Amanita gummy should contain a full-spectrum muscimol extract obtained from wild-harvested Amanita muscaria mushrooms. It should also contain a range of synergistic ingredients such as ashwagandha, blue lotus flower, hemp extract, L-theanine, and B vitamins. These ingredients potentiate the effects of muscimol and help regulate serotonin imbalances that may occur as the muscimol wears off.
It’s important to research a brand before purchasing any old Amanita gummy. Check descriptions and ingredient lists and search for phrases such as “Amanita extract” or “muscimol from wild-harvested Amanita.”
Avoid brands that don’t mention anything about an Amanita extract — if a listing states “muscimol,” the gummies likely contain synthetic muscimol rather than a natural extract.
A legitimate legal shroom company will send their gummies off for analysis. The lab results from this may be available for download on the product page or available upon request. Looking through these reports can help you determine the strength and source of the muscimol and other ingredients in the gummies.
All the best amanita products on the market today contain more than just muscimol. While this compound is psychoactive, it needs a bit of a boost to truly compete with psilocybin. Most high-end manufacturers will combine either THC (delta-8, delta-9, or HHC), as well as other psychoactive herbs like a blue lotus, Kanna, or Mexican dream herb.
Avoid products that simply use muscimol — this is a sign the company either doesn’t know what they’re working with.
To learn more about Amanita muscaria, muscimol, psilocybin, and Psilocybe mushroom species, check out the FAQs below.
As with any substance, Amanita muscaria gummies may cause side effects — some more severe than others. Of course, the desirable effects of muscimol can be considered side effects, too, but most are more concerned about the less desirable effects.
Altered perception, sedation, and the dreamlike effects of A. muscaria can all be considered side effects. However, it’s the less desirable effects, such as nausea and delirium, that most people will agree are “negative” side effects.
Here are some of the potential negative effects of Amanita gummies:
● Nausea
● Vomiting
● Dizziness
● Confusion
● Disorientation
● Muscle weakness
● Gastrointestinal distress
● Seizures (extremely rare)
You may experience none, some, or all of the side effects listed above. Most people don’t experience negative side effects from high-quality Amanita gummies, but muscimol affects people differently. It's important to start with a small dose and work up slowly to see how it affects you specifically.
The consumption of fresh, unprepared Amanita muscaria is generally not recommended due to its unpredictable and potentially toxic effects. However, consuming prepared Amanita muscaria or gummies that contain a muscimol extract from wild-harvested Amanita mushrooms may have some benefits.
Research into the positive effects of muscimol from Amanita muscaria is limited. There’s very little research to back up the claims some make about the physical and psychological benefits of this shroom. That said, microdosing or using muscimol semi-regularly appears to help some people in these aspects:
● Promotes sleep
● Dream enhancement
● Creative inspiration
● Pain relief
● Mood enhancement
The most popular species of psilocybin-producing mushrooms is Psilocybe cubensis. This species grows wild across the globe and is the most commonly cultivated species thanks to its contamination resistance and ability to grow in an unoptimized, artificial environment.
If you've ever purchased magic mushrooms on the black market, they were probably P. cubensis.
This species has been cultivated since the late 70s’ and there are hundreds of different genetic variants (strains), all with differences in appearance and chemical composition. Some strains are super potent and have a phallic appearance, such as Penis Envy, while other strains produce dance clusters of average-potency shrooms, such as Golden Teacher.
Species in the genus Amanita produce the psychoactive alkaloid muscimol. However, not all of them are edible, even when prepared properly.
Several Amanita species also produce deadly amatoxins that, if ingested, can cause serious gastric symptoms and, in severe cases, organ failure. It's best to avoid experimenting with the lesser-known Amanita species that produce muscimol — preparing and eating the wrong one could be fatal.
The most commonly used muscimol species is Amanita muscaria (fly agaric). This species contains muscimol, mascarine, and ibotenic acid. It's easy to prepare for consumption by reducing muscarine and ibotenic acid levels through heating.
Amanita pantherina (panther cap) is another common muscimol species. It’s more potent than Amanita muscaria, producing higher concentrations of muscimol. However, it also produces higher concentrations of ibotenic acid, so great care must be taken during the preparation of this mushroom if it's to be consumed.