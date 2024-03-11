Best Amanita Mushroom Gummies: A Review of the Top 6 Brands

Frequently Asked Questions: Magic Mushrooms

To learn more about Amanita muscaria, muscimol, psilocybin, and Psilocybe mushroom species, check out the FAQs below.

1. Are There Any Side Effects of Amanita Gummy Consumption?

As with any substance, Amanita muscaria gummies may cause side effects — some more severe than others. Of course, the desirable effects of muscimol can be considered side effects, too, but most are more concerned about the less desirable effects.

Altered perception, sedation, and the dreamlike effects of A. muscaria can all be considered side effects. However, it’s the less desirable effects, such as nausea and delirium, that most people will agree are “negative” side effects.

Here are some of the potential negative effects of Amanita gummies:

● Nausea

● Vomiting

● Dizziness

● Confusion

● Disorientation

● Muscle weakness

● Gastrointestinal distress

● Seizures (extremely rare)

You may experience none, some, or all of the side effects listed above. Most people don’t experience negative side effects from high-quality Amanita gummies, but muscimol affects people differently. It's important to start with a small dose and work up slowly to see how it affects you specifically.

2. Are There Any Benefits of Amanita muscaria?

The consumption of fresh, unprepared Amanita muscaria is generally not recommended due to its unpredictable and potentially toxic effects. However, consuming prepared Amanita muscaria or gummies that contain a muscimol extract from wild-harvested Amanita mushrooms may have some benefits.

Research into the positive effects of muscimol from Amanita muscaria is limited. There’s very little research to back up the claims some make about the physical and psychological benefits of this shroom. That said, microdosing or using muscimol semi-regularly appears to help some people in these aspects:

● Promotes sleep

● Dream enhancement

● Creative inspiration

● Pain relief

● Mood enhancement

3. What’s the Most Popular Magic Mushroom Species?

The most popular species of psilocybin-producing mushrooms is Psilocybe cubensis. This species grows wild across the globe and is the most commonly cultivated species thanks to its contamination resistance and ability to grow in an unoptimized, artificial environment.

If you've ever purchased magic mushrooms on the black market, they were probably P. cubensis.

This species has been cultivated since the late 70s’ and there are hundreds of different genetic variants (strains), all with differences in appearance and chemical composition. Some strains are super potent and have a phallic appearance, such as Penis Envy, while other strains produce dance clusters of average-potency shrooms, such as Golden Teacher.

4. What Species of Mushroom Produce Muscimol?

Species in the genus Amanita produce the psychoactive alkaloid muscimol. However, not all of them are edible, even when prepared properly.

Several Amanita species also produce deadly amatoxins that, if ingested, can cause serious gastric symptoms and, in severe cases, organ failure. It's best to avoid experimenting with the lesser-known Amanita species that produce muscimol — preparing and eating the wrong one could be fatal.

The most commonly used muscimol species is Amanita muscaria (fly agaric). This species contains muscimol, mascarine, and ibotenic acid. It's easy to prepare for consumption by reducing muscarine and ibotenic acid levels through heating.

Amanita pantherina (panther cap) is another common muscimol species. It’s more potent than Amanita muscaria, producing higher concentrations of muscimol. However, it also produces higher concentrations of ibotenic acid, so great care must be taken during the preparation of this mushroom if it's to be consumed.