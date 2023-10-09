Best LED Teeth Whitening Kits: Top 3 LED Teeth Whitening Kits

Whiten your teeth inexpensively at home with teeth whitening kits. LED teeth whitening kits with UV light work better than dental procedures for whitening teeth. They are also more affordable than a dentist visit.
Everyone, including actors, models, and ordinary individuals use LED teeth whitening kits. LED teeth whiteners are the secret behind social media celebrities' bright smiles despite consuming coffee and sponsored food.
Numerous DIY teeth whitening brands boast dentist certification or recommendation.
Well, why would dentists recommend them when they are eating into their profits? So we've put together a list of some of the best LED teeth whitening kits you can try to make your teeth pearly white! Go check out our list now!
● NuBeam
● Primal Life Organics Teeth Whitening System
● DiamondSmile
1. NuBeam – Editor’s Pick
NuBeam Supersmile Teeth Whitening Kit gives you the experience of a professional whitening session right in your own home! This kit provides immediate, visible results after just one use. It features unique dental technology that is safe for even the most sensitive teeth while eliminating yellow discoloration and stains from things like coffee, cigarettes or alcohol. Plus, it's vegan-friendly with no residue left behind, so you can relax during every treatment - all backed by clinical research as well as industry endorsements.
It couldn't be easier to get those pearly whites shining: simply apply PAP Pro strips twice daily, then follow up with NuBeam light for five minutes each time to maximize their potential effect. For only $79, you'll have an end to costly dentist visits and enjoy showing off your dazzling smile wherever life takes you!
In as little as two weeks of using their unique formula, you could see results up to 12 shades lighter. That's nothing short of amazing! Plus, the company even provides an included shade guide so you can document the transformation and compare before and after pictures.
We know how busy life gets – but thankfully, with this product, there's no need for waiting around; just apply it once or twice per day as recommended and get ready to show off those pearly whites in record time. But don't forget. Not only will your teeth look great on the outside thanks to NuBeam whitening power, but its special enamel protection helps keep them healthy, too!
2. Primal Life Organics Teeth Whitening System
Primal Life Organics manufactures this V4 LED Teeth Whitening System. It is a brand specializing in dental care, beauty, and health, with a decade-long history.
It is a game-changer in the cosmetic industry, offering all-natural supplements, products, and non-invasive and chemical-free methods.
What is included in this LED teeth whitening system?
Primal Life Organics offers a comprehensive teeth whitening system that efficiently cleans and whitens teeth. Each LED whitening system pack includes the following:
One LED whitener:
It has a total of 32 bulbs, with an equal number of 16 red and 16 blue lights. The red lights enhance oral health through tissue repair and pain relief. The blue lights both whiten your teeth and eliminate plaque.
One magnetic charging wire:
This feature allows for portable use and pre-event teeth brightening.
One Removable Mouthguard:
A red and blue light activates the LED mouthguard.
Real White Gel pods:
This system offers 20 treatments that can enhance teeth whitening.
Working
Primal Life Organics' LED teeth whitening system tackles the underlying factors responsible for yellowing and stains. It addresses more than just surface stains, unlike other teeth whitening methods.
This system whitens and cleanses teeth with red and blue light.
The red light quickly removes stains painlessly, possessing a rejuvenating ability. It targets the dentin beneath the enamel. It removes gum bacteria that lead to internal yellowing. This light detoxifies the mouth naturally.
Blue light whitens teeth for years. Blue light effectively reduces plaque and yellowness, as proven by scientific studies. It can impressively clean your teeth's surface.
However, when the red light is added, its teeth whitening effectiveness improves.
Benefits
The Primal Life Organics V4 LED Teeth Whitening System offers an innovative, natural alternative to teeth whitening that doesn't rely on chemicals, toxins or corrosive materials. Let's explore the benefits of this revolutionary system! Not only does it effectively remove coffee and tea stains - leaving your pearly whites up to six shades brighter after just a few uses - but it also cleanses deeply at the root level so yellowing won't return. Plus, you can enjoy all these perks without ever having to leave home – no doctor visits required! The device is painless and non-invasive, made from food grade silicon for maximum comfort during use (up to four or five times per week), plus 100% wireless charging makes it easy to take with you wherever life takes you. It goes beyond mere whiteness, too: using its advanced technology helps heal wounds while promoting overall oral health by targeting harmful bacteria in order to repair tissue damage long-term. In short? No more sensitivity post-treatment, either! All in all, this tooth-whitening kit delivers fantastic results both inside and out for healthy smiles every time.
DiamondSmile brightens teeth at home. After using it 6 times for 10 to 15 minutes each, the teeth will become shiny. It decreases stains and enhances whitening with the use of teeth cleaning gel and Blue LED light.
3. DiamondSmile
Diamond Smile is an advanced and complete teeth whitening kit created by certified dentists, offering a pain-free and fast process in as little as 6 applications (10-15 minutes each).
The product is safe for everyone as it does not contain any harmful substances. Furthermore, it aids in maintaining attractive oral hygiene outcomes. It alleviates my tooth pain and cavity issues. Its teeth-strengthening properties are convenient for everyone.
The all-inclusive system contains everything you need to make your smile shine like diamonds. You'll even start seeing the first results after just two sessions! Plus, it combines LED light technology with proven ingredients from professional whitening procedures - so no expensive dental services are necessary for maximum results.
This budget friendly product offers multiple benefits such as:
Hassle free application without sensitivity issues
Guaranteed up to 8 shades of whiter teeth within 1 week
Long lasting effects that require minimal maintenance over 3 months
Best of all?
DiamondSmile can be used at home in three simple steps: fit the tray onto the device, apply gel into it then place it inside your mouth before turning on the device for acceleration. You won't regret investing in this powerful tool – get ready to show off those dazzling pearly whites!
How do teeth whitening kits work?
Three main types of home teeth whitening kits are available.
Bleaching strips
A tray-shaped item containing a whitening substance.
A teeth whitening solution.
All types work similarly: Apply a bleaching agent to teeth, causing a whitening chemical reaction.
A cheap and convenient teeth whitening option for home use is a good-quality home teeth whitening kit.
Are there any disadvantages to home teeth whitening kits?
Yes. Despite their convenience, home teeth whitening kits have drawbacks that may deter you from using them for tooth whitening.
● You must utilize it frequently.
For results, use home teeth whitening kits daily for about two weeks. Inconsistent adherence may impede desired outcomes.
● It can only lighten teeth by a few shades.
Home teeth whitening kits can whiten teeth only by a few shades, despite their effectiveness. Home teeth whitening kits may not be sufficient for severely stained teeth if you desire a significant improvement in teeth whiteness.
● You might require multiple attempts.
To achieve your desired shade, you may have to utilize home teeth whitening kits multiple times within a few months.
● Do it correctly.
Proper execution is essential for optimal outcomes when using home teeth whitening kits. This involves consistently following instructions while using it.
● Exercise caution.
Exercise caution while using home teeth whitening kits, as the bleaching agents, though safe for home use, still require care. Improper use of diluted bleaching agents can still cause irritation to your teeth or gums.
Benefits
DiamondSmile offers numerous oral health-focused features. Let's review them.
● Quick teeth whitening:
2 uses of 10-15 minutes will have visible results. Teeth whitening takes 1 week to 10 days and lasts 36 months with proper care. The Hydrogen Peroxide Whitening gel, combined with the blue LED light, enhances teeth brightness.
● Easy to use:
A single switch press initiates the functioning. Effortlessly warm the device in water for a snug mouth fit. No expert assistance required for gadget's teeth whitening usage.
● Timer:
Its 16-minute timer lets you adjust timing for application. It will cease functioning automatically beyond that point. It has 16 LED lights that emit Blue lights for teeth whitening enhancement.
● Improve oral health:
It includes one splint for upper and lower teeth. It improves gums, reduces stains, and effectively prevents cavities.
● Painless:
It is made of flexible materials for a customized fit in your mouth. I've used it for over 2 months without experiencing any discomfort.
Selecting the top teeth whitening kit
It may be challenging to select the optimal teeth whitening kit from the wide range available. Before purchasing your next whitening kit, consider these factors.
Essential component: Optimal whitening products will have peroxide. Hydrogen peroxide and carbamide peroxide are the most frequently encountered. Both hydrogen peroxide and carbamide peroxide products deliver comparable outcomes. Research indicates that both peroxides equally whiten teeth.
Active Ingredients: Ensure the teeth whitening kit you choose for at-home use contains peroxide. Whitening products typically include peroxide (hydrogen or carbamide), which lifts stains from teeth.
Whitening power matters: Choose a kit with high levels for achieving a reversal of long-standing stains. These options could be pricier and might necessitate prolonged maintenance. Whitening kits can be less selective for basic maintenance or occasional usage.
Whitening kits are of four types: gel, LED, pens, and toothpastes. You might have multiple choices rather than just one, based on the kit. Find a kit with nearly four types to test if you're unsure which one is most effective.
For sensitive teeth, use products designed for sensitivity. If the pain becomes unbearable, discontinue use of the whitening product.
Price range: Teeth whitening kits can range in cost from $50 to $500. Yet, professional whitening can cost up to $1,800. Home kits offer the best value.
FAQs
Do teeth whitening kits really work?
Yes, peroxide-based teeth whitening kits can whiten teeth. These kits penetrate enamel to remove stains. Some teeth whitening kits can whiten teeth by up to 10 levels.
Can teeth whitening be done at home?
Yes, it is permissible to whiten your teeth at home using safe products. Consult your dentist prior to using home teeth whitening kits if you have thin enamel, sensitive teeth, untreated cavities, or gum disease.
What are the dentists' recommended teeth whitening methods?
Dentists suggest using both in-office bleaching procedures and at-home whitening products, as recommended by the American Dental Association. Both carbamide peroxide and hydrogen peroxide work well in whitening products. Yet, the ADA recommends seeking professional guidance to assess whitening suitability.
Is teeth whitening safe?
It is safe if you use a reputable product. But it's essential to consult your dentist for individual safety verification.
Using bleach can cause more pain and harm than benefit to the patient.
Pregnant individuals should refrain from teeth whitening.
Whitening does not work on dental work like crowns, bridges, and implants.
How long do teeth whitening results last?
It can last from three to four months for some and a year or more for others.
If you consume coffee, tea, wine, or soda frequently, which can cause teeth stains, the durability of the results may be shorter.
Do you brush post-whitening strips?
Before whitening, brush and floss to remove plaque. After whitening, wait before brushing. Wait 30 minutes before brushing as teeth have pores similar to skin. The bleaching process opens pores, allowing them to break down the stain, and it takes time for the pores to close.
What foods are recommended after teeth whitening?
Avoid teeth-staining foods after whitening.
Choose foods that won't stain your teeth, like cheese, yogurt, fresh fruits (excluding berries), vegetables, and pasta.
Conclusion
Teeth whitening kits are safe to use and are also very effective. They can be used at home and are affordable, too. Try out the recommended LED teeth whitening kits today to brighten up your smile.