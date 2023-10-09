Best LED Teeth Whitening Kits: Top 3 LED Teeth Whitening Kits

Diamond Smile is an advanced and complete teeth whitening kit created by certified dentists, offering a pain-free and fast process in as little as 6 applications (10-15 minutes each).

(SAVINGS TODAY) Order DiamondSmile Before Stock Runs Out

The product is safe for everyone as it does not contain any harmful substances. Furthermore, it aids in maintaining attractive oral hygiene outcomes. It alleviates my tooth pain and cavity issues. Its teeth-strengthening properties are convenient for everyone.

The all-inclusive system contains everything you need to make your smile shine like diamonds. You'll even start seeing the first results after just two sessions! Plus, it combines LED light technology with proven ingredients from professional whitening procedures - so no expensive dental services are necessary for maximum results.

This budget friendly product offers multiple benefits such as:

Hassle free application without sensitivity issues

Guaranteed up to 8 shades of whiter teeth within 1 week

Long lasting effects that require minimal maintenance over 3 months

Best of all?

DiamondSmile can be used at home in three simple steps: fit the tray onto the device, apply gel into it then place it inside your mouth before turning on the device for acceleration. You won't regret investing in this powerful tool – get ready to show off those dazzling pearly whites!

How do teeth whitening kits work?

Three main types of home teeth whitening kits are available.

Bleaching strips

A tray-shaped item containing a whitening substance.

A teeth whitening solution.

All types work similarly: Apply a bleaching agent to teeth, causing a whitening chemical reaction.

A cheap and convenient teeth whitening option for home use is a good-quality home teeth whitening kit.

Are there any disadvantages to home teeth whitening kits?

Yes. Despite their convenience, home teeth whitening kits have drawbacks that may deter you from using them for tooth whitening.

● You must utilize it frequently.

For results, use home teeth whitening kits daily for about two weeks. Inconsistent adherence may impede desired outcomes.

● It can only lighten teeth by a few shades.

Home teeth whitening kits can whiten teeth only by a few shades, despite their effectiveness. Home teeth whitening kits may not be sufficient for severely stained teeth if you desire a significant improvement in teeth whiteness.

● You might require multiple attempts.

To achieve your desired shade, you may have to utilize home teeth whitening kits multiple times within a few months.

● Do it correctly.

Proper execution is essential for optimal outcomes when using home teeth whitening kits. This involves consistently following instructions while using it.

● Exercise caution.

Exercise caution while using home teeth whitening kits, as the bleaching agents, though safe for home use, still require care. Improper use of diluted bleaching agents can still cause irritation to your teeth or gums.

Benefits

DiamondSmile offers numerous oral health-focused features. Let's review them.

● Quick teeth whitening:

2 uses of 10-15 minutes will have visible results. Teeth whitening takes 1 week to 10 days and lasts 36 months with proper care. The Hydrogen Peroxide Whitening gel, combined with the blue LED light, enhances teeth brightness.

● Easy to use:

A single switch press initiates the functioning. Effortlessly warm the device in water for a snug mouth fit. No expert assistance required for gadget's teeth whitening usage.

● Timer:

Its 16-minute timer lets you adjust timing for application. It will cease functioning automatically beyond that point. It has 16 LED lights that emit Blue lights for teeth whitening enhancement.

● Improve oral health:

It includes one splint for upper and lower teeth. It improves gums, reduces stains, and effectively prevents cavities.

● Painless:

It is made of flexible materials for a customized fit in your mouth. I've used it for over 2 months without experiencing any discomfort.

Selecting the top teeth whitening kit

It may be challenging to select the optimal teeth whitening kit from the wide range available. Before purchasing your next whitening kit, consider these factors.

Essential component: Optimal whitening products will have peroxide. Hydrogen peroxide and carbamide peroxide are the most frequently encountered. Both hydrogen peroxide and carbamide peroxide products deliver comparable outcomes. Research indicates that both peroxides equally whiten teeth.

Active Ingredients: Ensure the teeth whitening kit you choose for at-home use contains peroxide. Whitening products typically include peroxide (hydrogen or carbamide), which lifts stains from teeth.

Whitening power matters: Choose a kit with high levels for achieving a reversal of long-standing stains. These options could be pricier and might necessitate prolonged maintenance. Whitening kits can be less selective for basic maintenance or occasional usage.

Whitening kits are of four types: gel, LED, pens, and toothpastes. You might have multiple choices rather than just one, based on the kit. Find a kit with nearly four types to test if you're unsure which one is most effective.

For sensitive teeth, use products designed for sensitivity. If the pain becomes unbearable, discontinue use of the whitening product.

Price range: Teeth whitening kits can range in cost from $50 to $500. Yet, professional whitening can cost up to $1,800. Home kits offer the best value.

Place your order today by clicking here before stock runs out! >>>

FAQs

Do teeth whitening kits really work?

Yes, peroxide-based teeth whitening kits can whiten teeth. These kits penetrate enamel to remove stains. Some teeth whitening kits can whiten teeth by up to 10 levels.

Can teeth whitening be done at home?

Yes, it is permissible to whiten your teeth at home using safe products. Consult your dentist prior to using home teeth whitening kits if you have thin enamel, sensitive teeth, untreated cavities, or gum disease.

What are the dentists' recommended teeth whitening methods?

Dentists suggest using both in-office bleaching procedures and at-home whitening products, as recommended by the American Dental Association. Both carbamide peroxide and hydrogen peroxide work well in whitening products. Yet, the ADA recommends seeking professional guidance to assess whitening suitability.

Is teeth whitening safe?

It is safe if you use a reputable product. But it's essential to consult your dentist for individual safety verification.

Using bleach can cause more pain and harm than benefit to the patient.

Pregnant individuals should refrain from teeth whitening.

Whitening does not work on dental work like crowns, bridges, and implants.

How long do teeth whitening results last?

It can last from three to four months for some and a year or more for others.

If you consume coffee, tea, wine, or soda frequently, which can cause teeth stains, the durability of the results may be shorter.

Do you brush post-whitening strips?

Before whitening, brush and floss to remove plaque. After whitening, wait before brushing. Wait 30 minutes before brushing as teeth have pores similar to skin. The bleaching process opens pores, allowing them to break down the stain, and it takes time for the pores to close.

What foods are recommended after teeth whitening?

Avoid teeth-staining foods after whitening.

Choose foods that won't stain your teeth, like cheese, yogurt, fresh fruits (excluding berries), vegetables, and pasta.

Conclusion

Teeth whitening kits are safe to use and are also very effective. They can be used at home and are affordable, too. Try out the recommended LED teeth whitening kits today to brighten up your smile.