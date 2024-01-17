Best Same Day STD Check: Get Results In 24-48 Hours

Life throws curveballs, and sometimes those curves involve worrisome questions about your sexual health. That's what happened to me recently. After a potential exposure, the "what ifs" started swirling, leading me to explore the world of same-day STD testing.
Here is the Best Same Day STD Check/Test In U.S.
STD Check.com: (Fastest And Best Overall)
They have tested More than 1 Million Americans: Fast, secure, and completely confidential, STDCheck․com offers a lab-based at-home testing solution. The process involves ordering the test through phone or online channels and then visiting a facility for sample collection.
Opting for a lab-based approach ensures a more comprehensive examination compared to self-collected tests. With 4,500 locations nationwide, STDCheck․com provides convenient access to their services.
Individual tests can be ordered within the range of $24 to $99, but the company's 10 Test Panel stands out as their most comprehensive option.
For those with concerns about recent exposure, an additional feature includes the HIV RNA Early Detection Test. This test is capable of detecting HIV transmission as early as 9 to 11 days after exposure.
Fun fact I also got tested by them and the overall experience was quite good.
iDNA provides various STI tests, including one for Mycoplasma and Ureaplasma, bacteria linked to bacterial vaginosis. You can do the test at home since it involves self-collection, meaning no need to go to a lab for results.
They also offer two combo tests and a customizable bundle starting at $78, making it convenient for testing multiple STIs compared to ordering tests separately.
Their pre-set bundles are:
● Complete Test ($298): Includes 10 STI tests for chlamydia, gonorrhea, trichomoniasis, syphilis, herpes 2, hepatitis C, HIV 1/2, HPV, Mycoplasma, and Ureaplasma.
● Standard Test ($198): Includes 7 STI tests for chlamydia, gonorrhea, trichomoniasis, syphilis, herpes 2, hepatitis C, and HIV 1/2.
iDNA also offers memberships. For $24.99 per month, you get discounted tests, affordable doctor consultations, and one free monthly test. The $49.99 per month membership offers the same benefits with the choice of a free doctor’s consultation or a free test every month.
Everlywell provides STD kits designed for both males and females. The at-home STD kit for females involves a simple finger prick and a vaginal swab to test for six common STDs. Each kit includes instructions, sample collection materials, prepaid shipping, and provides digital and printable results.
Apart from kits, Everlywell offers individual tests for trichomoniasis, chlamydia, gonorrhea, hepatitis C, syphilis, and HIV.
All Everlywell tests undergo review and approval by an independent board-certified doctor in your state. In case of positive results, Everlywell connects you with their independent physician network at no extra cost to discuss questions and explore treatment options.
While self-collected samples may not match lab quality, Nurx maintains accuracy by collecting fluids from different areas like a vaginal swab, throat swab, and rectal swab. This allows testing for oral and anal STDs that might be overlooked otherwise.
Nurx offers three at-home test kits:
● Healthy Woman Kit ($190): Tests for common infections in people with vaginas, including HIV, chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, and trichomoniasis.
● Basics Covered Kit ($150): Suitable for those who've had comprehensive testing and want a checkup. It includes testing for HIV, chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis.
● Full Control Kit ($220): A comprehensive test for those who haven't been tested before or in over a year. It covers HIV, chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, and hepatitis C.
These tests are usually covered by insurance, and Nurx can bill your plan directly or you can pay out of pocket. With insurance, the cost is $75 for the test kit, shipping both ways, and a $15 medical consultation fee.
After collecting your samples, Nurx bills your insurance directly for the lab testing cost. Without insurance, refer to the rates for each kit mentioned above. These prices include the test kit, lab work, and shipping.
myLAB Box provides a variety of at-home STD kits:
● Safe Box ($169): Tests for chlamydia, gonorrhea, trichomoniasis, and HIV (1 and 2).
● Total Box ($369–$389): The most comprehensive test includes conditions from the Safe Box, plus hepatitis C, herpes type 2, syphilis, Mycoplasma genitalium, and HPV (optional for those over 30).
● Uber Box ($199): An 8-panel test for common STIs, covering HIV (1 and 2), hepatitis C, herpes type 2, syphilis, chlamydia, gonorrhea, and trichomoniasis.
● V-Box ($189): A vaginal test pack for atypical discharge causes, testing for yeast, bacterial vaginosis, trichomoniasis, chlamydia, and gonorrhea.
● Love Box – Couple’s Kit ($378): Comprehensive 8-panel testing for couples, covering HIV (1 and 2), hepatitis C, herpes type 2, syphilis, chlamydia, gonorrhea, and trichomoniasis, with vaginal swab, urine collection, and blood test.
In addition, individual tests are available for each STD or STI, providing answers without the need for a lab visit or doctor's office copays.
Each kit includes a single-use collection kit, instructions, a specimen bag, and a prepaid return envelope.
Selecting a Same day STD check involves careful consideration of various factors, prompting us to consult with experts in the field.
Our endorsement of products and collaboration with brands are contingent on rigorous evaluation by our dedicated team. Any legal issues, recalls, or regulatory actions pertaining to these products or companies are meticulously researched and reported by our vetting team.
Beyond legal considerations, our team meticulously assesses medical credibility, ethical business practices, privacy and security measures, societal impact, and the veracity of health claims made by a brand about its products. In adherence to telehealth standards, at-home testing services must meet the following criteria:
● Certified under Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) and/or Certified Analytics Professional (CAP)
● Provision of guidance for customers who receive positive STD test results
● Availability of prescription services in the event of positive test outcomes
● Accessibility of physician orders for in-person lab testing where necessary
The speed of receiving STD test results can vary depending on several factors, including the type of test used and the lab processing the sample. Here's a breakdown of the turnaround times for different testing methods:
Rapid Tests:
● Chlamydia and Gonorrhea: These can be detected with rapid tests using urine or swab samples, often with results available in 15-30 minutes.
● HIV: Rapid HIV tests using oral swab or finger prick samples can provide results in 20 minutes to 1 hour. However, these may not be as accurate as traditional blood tests, and a confirmatory test is usually recommended.
Traditional Blood Tests:
● Most other STDs, such as syphilis, hepatitis B and C, herpes, and trichomoniasis, require blood tests or cultures that take several days to a week for results. This is because these tests need to detect the presence of antibodies or the actual virus/bacteria in the sample, which takes time to grow in a culture.
Factors Affecting Result Speed for Same Day STD Check:
● Test availability: Not all clinics or testing facilities offer same-day testing for all STDs. Some tests may also require specialized equipment or expertise that's not readily available everywhere.
● Lab processing time: The time it takes for the lab to process the sample and deliver the results can vary depending on their workload and available resources. This could range from a few hours to several days.
● Delivery method: You can usually choose to receive your results electronically through a patient portal or by phone/email notification. In some cases, you may need to visit the clinic in person to pick up your results.
It's highly unlikely that an STD will show up in just 24 hours after exposure. The time it takes for symptoms or test results to show up varies greatly depending on the specific STD and the individual's body. Here's a breakdown:
Timeframe for Symptoms for Same Day STD Check:
● Some STDs: Like chlamydia and gonorrhea, may cause symptoms within 2-10 days after exposure, but sometimes not at all.
● Other STDs: Like syphilis, HIV, and hepatitis, can take weeks, months, or even years to develop noticeable symptoms.
Therefore, it's highly improbable for an STD to show up in just 24 hours, both in terms of symptoms and test results.
However, if you're concerned about potential exposure to an STD, it's still crucial to get tested. Even if you don't have symptoms yet, early detection and treatment are essential to prevent complications and protect your sexual partners.
Remember, your sexual health is important. Don't hesitate to reach out for help if you have any concerns.
No, positive STD test results generally don't take longer than negative results. In fact, some situations might lead to positive results being available slightly faster:
● Confirmation testing: Laboratories usually run a second test to confirm any positive results for accuracy. This additional step might add a few hours to the process, but it doesn't significantly delay your overall result time.
● Prioritization: Some labs might prioritize processing positive results to ensure prompt treatment for diagnosed individuals. However, this isn't a standard practice and shouldn't lead to a significant delay in negative results.
Here's why the test type and methodology have a bigger impact on turnaround time:
● Rapid tests: For some STDs like chlamydia and gonorrhea, rapid tests using urine or swabs can provide results within minutes, regardless of positivity.
● Traditional blood tests: For other STDs, blood tests or cultures are needed, taking several days to a week for results, irrespective of the outcome.
Therefore, the time you wait for your results depends more on the type of test and lab processing time than whether they're positive or negative.
Choosing the Right STD Test: A Quick Reference Table