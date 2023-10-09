Best Way To Whiten Sensitive Teeth: Top Teeth Whitening Kit To Whiten Sensitive Teeth

What is included in the NuBeam Teeth Whitening Kit?

The NuBeam Teeth Whitening Kit provides comprehensive, premium teeth whitening. The kit contains three key components for improved whitening and optimal outcomes.

Shade Guide

This Shade Guide with 20 whitening shades provides an easy way for users to monitor their progress as they brighten up their smiles. By comparing the initial shade of their teeth to those on the guide, they can witness firsthand how far along they have come and be encouraged by watching each step in transformation take place! As this occurs, it's natural for a feeling of excitement and motivation to arise within them - leading them closer toward that sparkling white smile goal.

Device that boosts LED wirelessly with NuBeam technology

The NuBeam LED Booster Device offers an innovative solution for those looking to brighten their smile quickly and easily. Powered by advanced wireless LED technology, it accelerates the whitening process of agents in strips, delivering a noticeable improvement much faster than traditional methods could ever hope to achieve. So why wait? Unlock your brightest grin with this cutting-edge tech today!

Mint-Flavored Supersmile Strips

Mint Supersmile Strips are the perfect addition to any whitening kit! Packed with scientifically-backed ingredients, they provide safe and effective natural teeth whitening – not to mention a refreshing minty flavor that takes the whole experience up a notch. Best of all, these strips work even on sensitive gums and teeth without causing discomfort. So go ahead - brighten your smile with ease and confidence!

Science behind NuBeam's Ingredients

Supersmile Teeth Whitening Kit by NuBeam contains clinically proven, all-natural ingredients. Here is information on NuBeam ingredients and their proven benefits:

Polyvinylpyrrolidone K30

PVP K30 is an incredibly versatile water-soluble polymer which has seen widespread use in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. It plays a key role in the NuBeam Teeth Whitening Kit's Supersmile Strips, acting as both binder and stabilizer to ensure that it adheres properly during teeth whitening procedures. Its hydrophilic nature allows for efficient dissolution of the strips' whitening agents across the tooth surface with remarkable uniformity - making PVP K30 not only effective but also safe enough for oral care products due to its non-toxicity.

Hydroxyethyl Cellulose

Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC) can be found in toothpaste and the NuBeam Teeth Whitening Kit as a modified cellulose derivative. Its main purpose is to add thickness and stability to formulas. Additionally, HEC forms a gel-like texture, which helps keep whitening strips securely adhered to teeth while evenly releasing whitening agents when dissolved by saliva. Not only that, but it's also harmless if ingested - being both biocompatible and non-toxic, so you don't have to worry about damaging your teeth or gums either! Thanks to Hydroxyethyl Cellulose in NuBeam's strip solution, users get an easy application for successful teeth whitening results every time.

Glycerin

Glycerin, also known as glycerol, plays an integral role in the NuBeam Teeth Whitening Kit. Colorless and tasteless yet surprisingly pleasant to use - this humectant attracts moisture while improving texture and consistency for a smooth application that adheres easily to teeth. It keeps the active ingredients from drying out so they can be effective, plus moisturizes mouth and gums during whitening treatment – alleviating discomfort or irritation with each application!

Ethanol

Ethanol, otherwise known as ethyl alcohol or grain alcohol, is a key ingredient in oral care products such as the NuBeam Teeth Whitening Kit. This versatile compound serves multiple purposes when used in whitening solutions - acting both as an effective solvent for stabilizing other ingredients and promoting antimicrobial properties to prevent bacterial growth. Additionally, it helps speed up the drying process of teeth whitening strips so that they can adhere strongly to one's pearly whites without slipping during treatment sessions; however, ethanol may lead to dryness and sensitivity among some users.

Hydrogen Peroxide

Harnessing the powerful oxidizing capabilities of hydrogen peroxide, NuBeam Teeth Whitening Kits offer an effective way to whiten teeth. With precise concentration for safety and reduced sensitivity, these at-home kits work similarly to many dental practices by bleaching and removing surface stains on both enamel and dentin layers - resulting in a brighter smile! However, it is important to adhere strictly to instructions when using this kit; failure to do so could potentially damage your teeth or gums.

Menthol

Menthol, derived from peppermint or other mint oils, is widely used in oral care products. Not only does it add a pleasant flavor to the user experience, but its cooling effect can also help reduce any discomfort during teeth whitening. This allows users to enjoy their whitening process with more ease and comfort than before. Moreover, menthol's antibacterial properties further contribute towards healthy oral hygiene by inhibiting bacteria growth within the mouth - all while masking aftertaste and refreshing taste buds!

Polyvinylpyrrolidone K90

PVP K90 in NuBeam Teeth Whitening Kit serves a twofold purpose: it acts as both a binder and stabilizer, allowing the strip to stay put on teeth during whitening; plus, its solubility in water makes for effortless dissolution of the whitening agents. This ensures an even distribution across all your pearly whites for consistent and effective results. And best of all? It's totally safe – no need to worry about any harmful toxins coming into contact with your mouth!

Benefits

Users benefit from the NuBeam teeth whitening system.

Effective Teeth Whitening for Sensitive Teeth:

The main advantage of NuBeam is its effective teeth whitening ability. The PVP whitening strips and NuBeam Light combine to remove stains, making your smile visibly brighter and whiter.

User-Friendly:

NuBeam is user-friendly, accessible, and easy for at-home teeth whitening. The application of the strips and use of the NuBeam Light is easy and convenient with its step-by-step process.

Gentle on Enamel:

PVP strips contain a gentle type of hydrogen peroxide that is known for its tooth enamel-friendly effects. It effectively removes tough stains while preserving the enamel layer.

Long-Lasting Results:

PVP strips whiten teeth and additionally inhibit new stain formation. This can help keep your smile bright for longer.

Enhances Whitening Power:

The NuBeam Light boosts whitening potency when combined with the strips. The LED light enhances the effects of the whitening agents, increasing their penetration into the teeth and expediting stain removal.

Comprehensive Kit Option:

The NuBeam Supersmile Teeth Whitening Kit includes 14 whitening strips, the NuBeam Light, and a stain guide for tracking progress.

Convenient Home Use:

NuBeam offers at-home teeth whitening, saving on costs and eliminating the need for dental visits or in-office treatments.

Noticeable Results:

NuBeam benefits users by enhancing their teeth's whiteness, brightness, confidence, and self-esteem.

Faster Whitening Process:

NuBeam's PVP strips and NuBeam Light deliver accelerated teeth whitening, resulting in visible brightness after the initial treatment and a noticeably brighter smile in just two weeks. Some NuBeam customers have noticed significant changes within 24 hours of use. The company asserts its teeth whitening serum can achieve up to 12 shades whiter teeth in just 14 days, providing a significant transformation quickly.

Drawbacks

NuBeam does not have any known drawbacks. The formula is vegan friendly. It causes no irritation. People with sensitive teeth can also use it safely. This teeth whitening kit whitens teeth without the use of any chemicals and abrasives. It also does not leave any residue.

Customer reviews

Customers are absolutely thrilled with NuBeam's results. Users have gained a newfound confidence in their smiles, thanks to the product's successful whitening of teeth – all without any pain or discomfort! This simple and gentle process has been positively received by individuals concerned about traditional whitening techniques causing irritation to sensitive gums and teeth. People everywhere are delighted at the visible improvement they see, no longer shyly hiding away behind closed lips but instead proudly showcasing their camera-ready grins for everyone around them. And it's not just users who agree that this is an efficient yet comfortable solution: reviews back up its effectiveness as well as its user-friendliness when it comes to giving people brighter smiles that inspire greater self-assurance too!

Results

NuBeam is an effective whitening system that makes teeth healthier. They look 12 shades whiter.

It takes up to two weeks for the results to be visible.

How can I use the Supersmile Teeth Whitening Kit?

NuBeam Teeth Whitening Kit: a three-step routine for a dazzling smile.

Step 1: Apply

Kickstart your day with PAP Pro strips! Formulated with natural ingredients and scientifically backed, these safe strips are the perfect solution for those who have sensitive teeth or gums. Take a few moments to place one on both upper and lower sets of chompers – you'll be glad that you did!

The whitening strips will adhere securely to your teeth, ensuring the active ingredients work their magic. With them in place, you can confidently carry on with your day-to-day activities as they help make your smile more dazzling than ever before!

Step 2: Boost

Step 3: Smile

It's time to reveal your incredible transformation! Show off that dazzling smile and take the spotlight - you're ready for some amazing selfies. With NuBeam Teeth Whitening Kit, your teeth have achieved a significantly brighter shade in only two weeks' time - truly remarkable!

NuBeam Pricing And Availability

For superior quality control and to protect against subpar imitations, NuBeam exclusively sells its genuine Supersmile Teeth Whitening Kit on their official website. For just $79 plus free shipping, you get a 14-application kit - enough for two weeks of daily use - that'll help your smile transform in no time! If you want even better results or longer lasting whiteness, there's an option to buy additional applications at only $49 extra. Get yours today and start seeing those amazing teeth transformation benefits straight away!

Refund Policy

NuBeam's 60-day refund policy stands out as a testament to its commitment to customer satisfaction, giving buyers the confidence they need for achieving their desired brighter smile. With this assurance in place, users can rest assured knowing that if they're not completely satisfied with their purchase within sixty days of buying it, then NuBeam will provide them with an easy and risk-free way to obtain a full refund.

Final Words

The price tag of dental care can be off-putting, especially when considering the vital role that tooth whiteness and gum health play in our overall well-being. Fortunately, NuBeam offers an affordable alternative with their at-home system - enabling users to obtain a healthier smile without breaking the bank! Boasting science backed natural ingredients coupled with state-of-the art LED technology, it's easy to understand why so many are turning towards this convenient option for whiter teeth and fresher breath. Empower yourself today by investing in your oral hygiene; you'll have a bright confidence radiating from every grin!