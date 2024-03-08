Brain Training for Dogs™ Reviews 2924- Don't Buy Until You Watch This‎ | Turn Your Dog into a Genius!

Just like it’s important to keep your dog active with walks and play time, it’s also important to make their brain work. Most dogs love food, so this can be done easily with food-based games as part of their daily routine. Brain games are good for every dog, but they are especially important if you have a dog who can’t do a lot of physical exercise, for example if your dog is older or is healing from a surgery. Brain games also help puppies feel more confident as they learn to play by themselves.

If your dog doesn’t feel stimulated, they can get bored or annoyed. This can make them do things you don’t want them to do as they try to find something to do with their energy so it’s better to try and keep them interested, and you can have fun with them too.

MAKE YOUR DOG’S BRAIN WORK USING FOOD AND TOYS IN FUN WAYS Mealtimes are a great time to start brain games as most dogs love food.

We suggest using some of your dog’s daily food for games to avoid giving them too much food. If you are going to use extra treats, it’s good to talk to your vet first to see if you need to change your dog’s diet.

SCATTER FEEDING AND SEARCH GAMES

One of the easiest games you can begin with is scatter feeding. This makes your dog look for their food and helps them use their natural foraging skills.

Scatter feeding is just what it sounds like. Instead of using a bowl, scatter your dog’s food on the floor, around the house or in the garden. This is best done on a hard, easy to clean surface if being done indoors. As your dog gets better at using their nose to find the food, you can scatter it over a bigger area or a bumpy surface, like grass.

When your dog is good at this, you can start hiding small amounts of food for them to look for. Choose places you don’t mind them searching, and where nothing can get broken. As they get more confident you can make the hiding places more difficult to find, or even hide the food under something like a flower pot.

If your dog is having trouble finding the food and starts to get annoyed, you can help them by taking them closer to the food or throwing treats near them.

ACTIVITY TOYS AND PUZZLE FEEDERS

There are many different toys and interactive feeders you can buy that are made to make your dog’s brain work, but there are also many things you can do with normal items you have at home.

A toy that you can easily make yourself is a destruction box. Just fill an old cardboard box with crumpled up balls of paper, old toilet rolls, anything that’s safe for your dog to rip up and then scatter their dry food and some of their favourite toys in and around the box. This is best done outside, or on a hard, easy to clean surface as it can be very messy.

Whatever you choose, make sure you start at an easy level. If your dog is finding it too hard to get their food, they might give up and stop trying.

Activity toys like KONGs make your dog get active as they need to move them around to get the food out.

Puzzle feeders are similar but need your dog to do some thinking. These can be a bit harder, so you might have to show your dog what to do if they are having trouble, or teach them some other skills first such as picking things up or pulling them.

What is brain training for dogs?

Brain training is all about making your dog’s mind work. It’s a great way to keep your furry friend happy and healthy, and it can help stop boredom and bad behaviour. There are many brain training games and activities you can try, so you can find one that’s right for your pet.

However, it is important to know that true brain training makes your dog use their brain in a different way than normal obedience training, even though both can be called brain training for dogs. The activities used in normal obedience training are made to help your dog learn basic skills like walking nicely on a leash, staying in one place, and listening to you.

The goal of true brain training is to make your dog think in new ways, solve problems, and have fun.

Here are some tips for starting with brain training:

Start slow: Don’t try to do too much at once. Start with easy games and activities and slowly make them harder as your dog gets more used to them.

Make it fun: Brain training should be fun for both you and your dog. Pick games and activities that you know your pup will like, and be sure to cheer them when they do well. Have those tasty dog training treats ready for this activity.

Be consistent: Like anything else, brain training needs consistency to work. Make some time each day to do activities, and try to follow a regular routine as much as you can.

How can I do brain training to make my dog’s mental health better? When you are thinking about how to train dogs at home, there are many ways to do it. One way is to get them to do activities that make their mind work, such as puzzle toys or scent games. You can also teach them new tricks or commands, as this helps to keep their mind busy and interested.

Fun Brain Training games for dogs to do at home.

Play Hide and Seek with their favourite toy:

Your dog’s natural scenting ability can be used to help them by teaching them to look for a hidden toy. This is a great indoor or outdoor activity to use up extra energy. Put your dog in a stay position or get help from your child or your partner to hold him to start teaching him. Let him see you put a toy in a place he can see a few feet away, like on the side of a chair, before telling your dog to find it and cheering him to get the toy.

Play with the toy together for a while, then hide it again in another easy place and keep doing it. Your dog will start to know what find it means after a few times.

Put tasty treats inside a toy or among a bunch of toys and cheer them to find it.

Dogs can play this simple mental game. You can hide treats inside a special toy and cheer them to find it. You can buy different toys (safe ones) for this; just fill them with your dog’s favourite treat and watch them try to get it out. This might involve squeezing, rolling, or just being stubborn with their toy. Whatever toy you pick, it will keep them busy and give them the brain stimulation they need.

Try Dogsee Play Treatoy that has a tasty treat inside the toy. It is perfect for your dog friend. The new rough design helps to clean teeth, while the soft shape is gentle on gums. Your dog can enjoy the yummy Himalayan cheese treat inside the toy because it is natural and healthy.

Make them curious about new things

You can train your dog by giving them something they have never seen before and making them play with it. Whenever they do something different with the thing, like moving it or flipping it over, give them a tasty treat. Make them curious and trick and reward them whenever they do something new.

Guess the cup with the treat game

In this game, you can put a treat under a cup and let your dog watch you do it. Then, shuffle the cups and put them in a row. Let your dog pick the right one by lifting the cups one by one. Make sure you use different flavoured small healthy training treats for this game to keep them excited and eager.

Test your dog with a Challenge Game

Another game is to make a little obstacle course for your dog to go through. This will help them use their thinking skills as well as get some exercise. You can keep putting them in different situations and making them find a way out. When you are making the obstacles, remember to use safe and simple objects that are not too hard to get past, like a cardboard box, a fabric bag or a light chair.

What kind of dog training treats to use during these brain games You can use soft, healthy and crunchy training treats when you are praising your furry friend. During this process, it is easy to go overboard and feed them unhealthy treats more than needed. So, use treats that are good and healthy and that don’t have any fake colours or bad additives.

The idea is to have fun with them and also make sure they are getting healthy treats. Let’s see some healthy training treats below:

Make your dog smarter with more than basic commands

Training your dog is not just about teaching them simple commands; it’s about making their brains work and helping them reach their full potential. Brain Training4Dogs, a new way of training dogs created by expert dog trainer Adrienne Farricelli, focuses on making your dog’s brain more active for a balanced, happy, and well-mannered pet. In this article, we’ll explore the main ideas of Brain Training4Dogs, giving you tips and tricks to make your furry friend smarter.

What Brain Training4Dogs is all about

Brain Training4Dogs is based on the idea of neuroplasticity, which means that dogs, like humans, can grow and improve their brain power through mental exercises. This way of training goes beyond normal obedience training, stressing thinking skills, memory, and attention. By knowing your dog’s special intelligence and adjusting training methods to their needs, you make a stronger connection and a more cooperative companion.

Why Mental Stimulation is Important

Dogs, no matter what kind or age, love mental stimulation. Boredom can cause behavior problems like too much barking, chewing, or digging. Brain Training4Dogs includes activities that make your dog’s brain work, avoiding boredom and making them healthier, happier pets. Mental stimulation not only keeps your dog busy but also makes them feel better, lowering stress and anxiety.

Basic Exercises in Brain Training4Dogs

a. Target Training: Teach your dog to touch a certain target with their nose or paw, making them focus and coordinate.

b. Shell Game: Hide treats under cups and make your dog find the hidden snack, improving their thinking skills.

c. The Magic Carpet Game: Train your dog to stand on a marked mat, teaching them to control themselves and wait.

d. The Airplane Game: Make your dog more flexible and aware of their body through easy tricks like rolling over or giving a high-five.

e. Name Recognition: Teach your dog to react to different signals, increasing their vocabulary and communication skills.

Positive Reinforcement and Rewards

Brain Training4Dogs puts a lot of emphasis on positive reinforcement, using treats, compliments, and play to encourage your dog. When your dog links training with positive things, they are more eager to join in. Consistency is important – reward good behavior right away to make the link between the action and the reward stronger.

5. Making Training Fit for Each Dog

Every dog is different, and Brain Training4Dogs knows how important it is to match exercises to your dog’s personality, kind, and skill level. Watch your dog’s strong and weak points, changing the difficulty level of exercises as needed. This customization makes sure that your dog stays interested and involved throughout the training process.

Brain Training4dogs: A Guide for Beginners

Bringing a new furry friend into your life is a fun adventure, but making a good relationship with your dog friend needs more than just love and care. Making your dog’s mind work is as important as giving them physical exercise, and that’s where brain training for dogs comes in. This guide for beginners will show you the benefits of mental stimulation, teach you key ideas, and give you practical exercises to start your journey into the world of brain training for dogs.

Why Mental Stimulation is Important:

Just like humans, dogs love when their minds are busy and engaged. Mental stimulation is very important for a dog’s overall health, helping to stop boredom, worry, and bad behaviors. By adding brain training to your daily routine, you not only give a way for your dog’s intelligence but also make the bond between you and your furry friend stronger.

Learning the Basics:

Positive Reinforcement:

Positive reinforcement is the main thing of brain training for dogs. Rewarding wanted behaviors with treats, compliments, or playtime makes your dog want to do those behaviors again. This makes a positive connection, making learning fun for your pet.

Short and Fun Sessions:

Dogs have short attention spans, so keep training sessions short and fun. Aim for sessions lasting 5-10 minutes, making sure that your dog stays focused and eager to join in.

Consistency is Important:

Consistency is very important in dog training. Use the same signals and rewards all the time to help your dog know what is expected. This helps build a strong base for learning.

Patience and Understanding:

Dogs learn at their own speed, so be patient and understanding. If your dog doesn’t get a concept right away, go back a step and try again. Always end sessions on a positive note to keep your dog excited.

Fun Brain Training Exercises:

Basic Commands:

Start with basic commands like sit, stay, and come. These not only make your dog obey but also make their brains work. Use treats and compliments to reward good behavior.

Fun Toys:

Get fun toys that give treats or make your dog solve a puzzle. This not only makes them think but also gives them a good time.

Hide and Seek:

Hide treats or toys in your home or yard and make your dog look for them. This uses their natural hunting skills and gives them a brain workout.

Name Recognition:

Teach your dog to know and react to their name. Use treats and excitement to make the link between their name and good things.

Obstacle Course:

Make a small obstacle course using things in your home. Lead your dog through the course, using commands like jump or weave. This not only gives them exercise but also tests their thinking skills.

New Tricks:

Teach your dog new tricks like giving a paw, rolling over, or playing dead. Split each trick into smaller steps, rewarding them along the way.

Conclusion:

Brain training for dogs is a fun journey that makes your dog’s mind better and makes your bond stronger. By using positive reinforcement, consistency, and patience, you can make your dog friend smarter. Remember to keep sessions short, fun, and different to keep your dog interested. As you start this adventure together, you’ll not only have a well-mannered pet but also see the happiness and pride that come from making your furry friend more intelligent.