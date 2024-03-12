Buy THC Gummies Online 2024 (Top 5 Legal Brands Reviewed)

Until very recently, THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) gummies were banned in the United States. You could go to jail just for having a single milligram of THC on your person.

Everything changed in 2018 after the then 85-year-old Farm Bill was finally updated. This change differentiated THC coming from hemp versus conventional marijuana plants.

Today, you can order THC gummies in just about all 50 states (there are a few exceptions, which you'll learn about later on). There are just a few restrictions to be aware of (we'll also cover this).

As a result of this change, hundreds of companies have popped up just about overnight, offering their own version of THC gummies — all claim to be the best, but most are either scams, use low-quality ingredients, or are straight-up illegal. In this guide, you'll learn how to separate the wheat from the chaff and choose a brand that sells authentic, high-quality, and legal THC edibles.