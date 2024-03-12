Buy THC Gummies Online 2024 (Top 5 Legal Brands Reviewed)

Until very recently, THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) gummies were banned in the United States. You could go to jail just for having a single milligram of THC on your person.
Everything changed in 2018 after the then 85-year-old Farm Bill was finally updated. This change differentiated THC coming from hemp versus conventional marijuana plants.
Today, you can order THC gummies in just about all 50 states (there are a few exceptions, which you'll learn about later on). There are just a few restrictions to be aware of (we'll also cover this).
As a result of this change, hundreds of companies have popped up just about overnight, offering their own version of THC gummies — all claim to be the best, but most are either scams, use low-quality ingredients, or are straight-up illegal. In this guide, you'll learn how to separate the wheat from the chaff and choose a brand that sells authentic, high-quality, and legal THC edibles.
The absolute best THC gummy vendors on the market provide explicit details on the ingredients used, maintain a clear ethos on quality control, and have a reputation for being transparent and reliable (there are a ton of scams to watch out for).
Keeping all this in mind, here’s the 2024 roundup of the best THC gummies on the market:
The Area 52 UFO MAX Full-Spectrum Gummies is the only product on this list that contains raw delta-9 THC. Area 52 has accomplished what seemed impossible to bring these gummies to the market in a completely legal form according to federal law.
Delta-9 is considered the superior form of THC because it’s stronger, requires minimal human intervention to extract (especially compared to delta-8), and serves as the basis by which all other forms of THC are compared.
Area 52 offers 3 different THC gummy products:
● UFO MAX Full-Spectrum Gummies — If you’re looking for a strong (but legal) source of edible THC, this is the best option around. Each piece contains 15 mg THC, 100 mg CBD, 5 mg CBG, and a variety of other trace cannabinoids naturallyfound in the cannabis plant.
● UFO Full-Spectrum Gummies (Classic Mix) — These are the company's original formula, with a much milder dose of THC per piece (5 mg). These are perfect for people sensitive to the effects of THC and want something more chill.
● Magic Pluto Mushroom Gummies — This blend combines the company's popular UFO extract (equivalent to 10 mg THC per piece) with the magical but legal mushroom called Amanita muscaria. They’re by far the trippiest THC gummy you’ll find online.
Area 52 has all the markers of a high-end legal cannabis provider in the United States. This includes clear transparency through third-party testing, an excellent track record online on forums like Reddit and Bluelight, and an exceptional no-questions-asked return policy.
This company has other forms of THC gummies, too, including their Hyperdrive HHC gummies and classic Delta-8 Gummies.
UFO MAX THC Gummies Specs:
● Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
● Potency (mg of delta-9 THC per piece): 15 mg (+100 mg CBD)
● Dose: 1–2 gummies
● Quantity Per Pack: 30
● Third-Party Lab Data: Available to view online
Each Royal CBD Full Spectrum gummy contains a relaxing dose of 25 mg of CBD, blended with 2 mg THC and trace cannabinoids, including CBC, CBG, and THCA.
These gummies aren’t as potent as Area 52 in terms of psychoactive effects, but the boost in CBD content ensures a calming experience every time. THC has a tendency to induce anxiousness in some people, but the CBD levels in these gummies do an excellent job of avoiding this uncomfortable effect. These gummies are a great option for more sensitive individuals or those looking for the beneficial qualities of hemp on top of the psychoactive qualities of THC.
All Royal CBD products are backed by a rock-solid 30-day satisfaction guarantee and free shipping. Visit the website to view all recent lab analyses on these gummies.
Royal CBD Full Spectrum Gummies Specs:
● Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
● Potency (mg of delta-9 per piece): 2 mg
● Dose: 2 gummy
● Quantity Per Pack: 30
● Third-Party Lab Data: Available to view online
The Koi Delta-8 THC gummies contain 25 mg of THC per piece. They're available in packs of 10, 20, or 60. Flavors include strawberry, watermelon, lime, mango, sour cherry, and grape. A variety pack with all six flavors is also available.
Koi has a reputation for creating high-quality cannabinoid extracts. Not all Koi products have the "wow factor," but these gummies certainly do the job.
A third party tests all of Koi's products, and the most up-to-date results are available to view online.
Koi Delta-8 Gummy Specs:
● Rating: ⭐⭐⭐
● Potency (mg of delta-8 per piece): 25 mg
● Dose: 1–2 gummies
● Quantity Per Pack: 10, 20, or 60
● Third-Party Lab Data: Available to view online
The Delta-8 gummies from Exhale Wellness are available in 50- and 100-mg dose options. They come in a mixed assortment of fruit flavors, with "sour" and "tropical" assortments also available.
Exhale Wellness has been around for years. They have a good reputation and provide third-party lab data on all their products. These THC gummies are plant-based (vegan) and come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
These gummies are on the "premium" side in terms of cost but contain delta-8 THC instead of the more natural delta-9 version. Regardless, they're worth it for people who want a potent THC gummy of 50 mg or more.
Exhale Wellness Delta-8 Gummies Specs:
● Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
● Potency (mg of delta-8 per piece): 50–100 mg
● Dose: 1 gummy
● Quantity Per Pack: 30
● Third-Party Lab Data: Available to view online
The Elevate Delta-8 THC gummies come in packs of 30 gummies, dosed at 25, 50, or 100 mg per piece. They’re 100% organic, GMO-free, and vegan-friendly. They’re infused with a THC extract from US-grown hemp and are available in one flavor — strawberry.
Elevate has a good reputation and provides detailed certificates of analysis for all of its products. Similar to the Exhale gummies, these THC treats come at a cost. However, you get what you pay for in terms of quality, potency, and customer service.
Elevate D8 Gummies Specs:
● Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
● Potency (mg of delta-8 per piece): 25, 50, 100 mg
● Dose: 1–2 gummies (depending on potency)
● Quantity Per Pack: 30
● Third-Party Lab Data: Available to view online
Eighty Six is a popular brand that makes cannabinoid gummies, vapes, and tinctures. The delta-8 gummies from Eighty Six are available in a range of flavors, such as “tropical sunset,” “bubba melon,” and “berry burst.” They come in packs of 10 gummies, each dosed with 100 mg of delta-8 THC.
These are some of the cheaper gummies on the market, but they have positive reviews. Don't expect the same quality as the more premium brands on this list, but they're a good starting point for beginners.
Eighty Six's THC gummies are hemp-derived and GMO-free. They aren't vegan, and although third-party lab data is present, it's not up-to-date for all of the brand's products.
Eighty Six Delta-8 Gummies Specs:
● Rating: ⭐⭐
● Potency (mg of delta-8 per piece): 100 mg
● Dose: ½–1 gummy
● Quantity Per Pack: 10
● Third-Party Lab Data: Available (some sheets are out of date)
Most people talk about THC as though there's just one kind — and while they're all similar, there are critical differences between each one that make a difference in how the final product feels and how much you should take.
So, what’s the difference between delta-9 THC and delta-8 THC? Where do cannabinoids like HHC or THCP compare?
The most common form of THC, by far, is delta-9 THC (the strongest delta overall), followed by delta-8 THC, delta-10 THC, HHC, THCP, and THC-O.
The delta-9 version is the most abundant form of THC in the wild. For every molecule of delta-8 or delta-10 produced in the raw plant, there are about 999 molecules of delta-9 THC.
This form of THC is the preferred type by most users, but federal law has been blocking it for decades. It’s only since companies like Area 52 and other top-end cannabis brands figured out a way to bring this cannabinoid to the masses in legal form that it’s managed to enter the public sphere once more.
This innovation has revolutionized the American cannabis industry substantially. As you'll learn in the following sections, alternative forms of THC have their place, but none hold a candle to the sheer potency and quality of effects as delta-9. Plus, there's no need to use harsh solvents or heavy metal reagents to extract and concentrate it from hemp.
Delta-8 is an isomer of delta-9 whereby the double bond is moved from one part of the molecule to another (from the ninth position to the eighth). Other than this, both molecules are nearly identical.
However subtle this change may be, it strongly impacts the effect profile of this compound. Delta-8 has much more couch-lock effect than delta-9 and is about 40% more potent overall.
There's one major problem with delta-8 THC, however. The problem is that to make it, companies either need to process massive quantities of hemp or have to use harsh chemicals to isomerize other cannabinoids like CBD into the active delta-8 form.
Reputable companies have ways of eliminating these harsh chemicals — but not everybody is doing this correctly. There are a lot of companies that have been caught shipping products that still contain these harsh chemicals.
Other popular forms of this cannabinoid include delta-8 carts and delta-8 pre-rolls.
Delta-10 is another subtle isomerization of delta-9 — this time, the double bond is moved to the tenth position of the central chain.
The effects of delta-10 are virtually identical to delta-8 (despite how some companies are trying to market it). It's roughly equivalent in strength and has the same tendencies for couch-lock as delta-8.
Delta-10 also has even more issues with the manufacturing process because it requires heavy metals like nickel, arsenic, and lead. Few top-tier cannabis brands even offer this cannabinoid because of this issue.
HHC stands for "hexahydrocannabinol" — it's essentially the margarine of the cannabis world. Manufacturers can extract it from hemp the same way as delta-8 but require significant portions of the raw plants to get any significant yield. More commonly, companies use a process called "hydrogenation" to create it. During this process, the double bond that distinguishes delta-8 from delta-9 or 10 is eliminated and replaced with hydrogen atoms.
This change significantly increases the shelf-life but reduces its potency slightly. Comparing HHC vs. delta-9 THC, you’ll find the latter is about 1.5X more potent overall.
This cannabinoid is most popular in the form of HHC cartridges due to its exceptional shelf-life and the advantage of being a legal THC distillate in some American states.
THCP (tetrahydrocannabiphorol) is the strongest natural cannabinoid discovered to date. It’s estimated to be between 3 and 30 times as potent as delta-9 THC.
There are just two issues with this cannabinoid:
● Much like delta-8 and 10, THCP is only present in trace concentrations in hemp. Therefore, it must be isomerized with the use of toxic chemicals.
● Because of its exceptional potency, the chances of side effects when using this cannabinoid are extraordinarily high. Most people who use it tend to avoid it in the future.
The dosage of delta-9 THC can vary depending on a variety of factors. One of the major factors that affects dose is body weight. Depending on your weight, you may need to consume more or less of the cannabinoid to reach the desired effects.
Here’s a rough dosage chart to work out how much delta-9 THC (in milligrams) to achieve psychoactive effects:
Yes! But only if a few important criteria are met.
For starters, any form of delta-9 THC is only legal if the total concentration remains at or below the 0.3% threshold. This is the reason why you won't find delta-9 THC in the form of tinctures or pre-rolls. However, you can find THCA products offered by legal vendors for this reason (THCA is chemically different from THC).
Delta-8 THC gummies are legal in about 50% of the United States. They’re legal on a federal level, but some states have moved to ban this cannabinoid specifically because of concerns surrounding how it’s made.
Other forms of THC gummies, such as HHC, delta-9, and THCP, all follow similar rulings to delta-8. You'll need to check your local state laws to understand whether these products are legal where you live. Any top-tier legal cannabis vendor will offer some guidance on the product page about where they can ship their products.
If you’re unsure, you’re better off going with a full-spectrum hemp-derived delta-9 THC gummy (these are legal pretty much everywhere in the US).
There are several risks to buying THC gummies online. Although hemp-derived THC is legal, there’s very little regulation in this market, which has led to the production of low-quality products, fakes, and gummies containing synthetic cannabinoids.
Before purchasing THC gummies online, it's important to check local legislation and assess the reputation of a company thoroughly. Always purchase your gummies from a company with a reputation for quality and complete transparency of the ingredients used during manufacturing.
Several fake THC products are floating around the market — especially in the realm of delta-8 or delta-10. Some of these products are completely inactive or contain potentially harmful research chemicals and synthetic cannabinoids.
Knowing how to identify fake and legitimate THC products is important so you don't get scammed (or worse).
Follow these tips to identify and steer clear of fake THC gummy products:
First, assess the brand’s reputation. Any legitimate legal cannabis brand that makes high-quality products will have a positive following, however big or small that may be. A company making poor-quality products may have a larger following, but they'll leave a trail of angry customers behind them.
Search online for reviews of a brand's products before purchasing. A good company should have positive reviews outside of its website. An unethical company will probably have more reviews, but most of them will be negative. When customers feel like they've been scammed or sold a low-quality product, they're much more vocal.
If you find several angry customer reviews, it's probably best to avoid the brand.
Read through the product descriptions and ingredient lists thoroughly. Language is often a key giveaway of a fake or poor-quality cannabinoid supplement.
If the ingredient list doesn't specifically state that THC from hemp is used, avoid purchasing — this is a sign that synthetic THC or another potentially harmful synthetic psychoactive compound has been used. It could also signal that the company is using marijuana to obtain their THC — which is, of course, illegal and could land you in trouble.
If the description is full of spelling mistakes, poorly written English, AI-generated text, or vague, uninformative language, it's probably best to shop elsewhere. Any company that can't take the time to develop high-quality, thoughtful copy that describes the product probably doesn't have the time to develop a high-quality product in the first place.
Any reputable legal cannabis vendor will send all their products to a third party for laboratory testing. The results of these tests should be displayed on the company's website. If not, they should be available upon request.
Any company that doesn't list this information or refuses to send it to you is likely trying to hide something.
In the third-party lab data, check to ensure the type of THC the company claims is present in the quantities mentioned by the brand in the product descriptions. Also, look for other trace elements that could be potentially toxic or harmful.
One of the biggest red flags when looking at THC gummies is the availability of the packaging on wholesale websites such as Alibaba or DHgate.
If you find bulk packaging for sale with the brand's name and logo on it, avoid purchasing from the company. Anyone can fill generic THC packaging with gummies, tinctures, or vape carts that are inactive or packed with research chemicals.
Of course, reputable brands can end up here as well, but these companies will take the initiative to remove these fakes from DHGate or other suppliers to avoid tainting their name.
If a company doesn't have a satisfaction guarantee or a return policy, the company likely doesn't believe in its products.
A legitimate company that makes high-quality THC products won't worry about people returning products or requesting refunds, so they'll happily provide a return/refund policy. If a company doesn't have this, avoid purchasing.
If you want to learn more about THC gummies and other consumption formats, read through the FAQs below.
THC gummies are generally considered safe if consumed responsibly, but there's limited research into their long-term effects when used chronically.
There are more risks associated with the quality and contents of the THC gummies you can buy online than from the THC itself. The cannabinoid market is unregulated in the United States, meaning poor manufacturing processes, low-quality ingredients, and synthetic compounds are commonplace, unfortunately. Contaminants like mycotoxins, pesticides, solvents, heavy metals, and synthetic cannabinoids carry substantial health risks and should be avoided at all costs.
THC interacts with the endocannabinoid system (ECS), which regulates various physiological processes, including stress responses [1,2]. However, THC interacts differently in everybody, and what may be calming for some people can have the opposite effect for others.
The dose also plays an important part in this effect. High doses of THC tend to carry a higher risk of anxiousness than lower doses, which tend to be more calming and relaxing.
How quickly the effects of THC kick in depends on a variety of factors, such as consumption format, body type, metabolism, and tolerance.
Generally, you can expect gummies and other edibles to kick in after 30 to 60 minutes, vapes to kick in after two to 10 minutes, and tinctures to work after around 20 minutes.
The effects of edibles tend to last the longest (4–8 hours), followed by tinctures (3–6 hours). Vapes have the shortest effects duration, lasting between 1 and 4 hours.
THC gummies and vapes (AKA “THC Carts”) are both excellent ways of consuming cannabis. Which is better ultimately comes down to personal preference.
Gummies are a more relaxed, more subtle, and more convenient way to consume THC. They're accurately dosed, and you can monitor exactly how much you've taken. They're ideal for people who don't enjoy inhaling vapor or smoking and taste great. The duration of effects is much longer, too.
Vaping provides more control over the intensity of the effects. They kick in fast, and the duration is short. Users can take a drag on the vape, wait a few minutes, and consume more if they want to increase the intensity of the effects. They're great for people who smoke or vape already and want to be able to control how high they get and for how long.
