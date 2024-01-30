Clean Slate THC Detox: Full Review & Instructions – Does This Detox Really Work?

This Clean Slate THC detox review is going to tell you everything you need to know about whether it works, or whether it’s a waste of time. Clean Slate detox is dirt cheap, costing just $40 for two day course of pills that claims to completely remove drug toxins from your body, even if you are large or heavy smoker.
So how true are these claims, and can it possibly work? I’m going to answer those questions for you right now.
I’ll analyze what’s in it, and how it works in the body. I’ll explain how THC works in the body and how it’s removed.
Plus, I’ll tell you about my own test at home using this. It’s really easy, just two days and home drug test kit will prove it works, or if it doesn’t.
Verdant Herbals are the company who make the Clean Slate THC detox kit.
It works as a course of pills you take over 48 hours. At the end of the 48 hours, alongside drinking an awful lot of water, you should be completely clean to pass any type of drug test apart from a hair sample drug test (which no detox kits can touch).
I’d never heard of Verdant Herbals until somebody asked me in an email whether I had tried Clean Slate.
So, what I did was buy the course of the pills, and I did the 48 hour detox and then a home drug test to see if it works. I’ll tell you the results later.
But basically, this is a budget kit, that is also aimed at students as they currently (a time of writing this) have a discount on “back-to-school”; so it’s squarely aimed at the budget, and potentially naïve, end of the market.
To see if the claims could stack up, we have to see how THC metabolites work in the body.
The truth is that 60% of cannabis metabolites exit the body through the bowels, not the bladder. So you have to draw them into the bowels at an increased rate, as well as trying to flush more out through the bladder.
The problem is that cannabis metabolites are oddly shaped. This means that they cling to fat cells in the body. They can stay there for weeks and months, which is why chronic cannabis smokers can still occasionally test positive months after the last joint.
So something that can get rid of this in 48 hours has to be significant. It has to be able to draw out huge amounts of cannabis toxins through the bowels, and actively get them removed from fat cells. It can’t do that, then it’s a complete sham product.
To see if it could move out far more cannabis toxins to leave you completely clean, as it claims, what are the Clean Slate THC detox ingredients?
Can the Clean Slate THC removal claims stack up, based on these ingredients:
· Coltsfoot
· Elecampane
· Fennel
· Cascara sagrada
· Licorice Root
· Milk Thistle
· Yellow dock
· Chickweed
· Potassium
· Ginseng
· Fenugreek
Three of those ingredients deal with the lungs. In fact, on the Clean Slate website a big deal is made of the fact that these can help to clear the lungs better.
The thing is though, THC metabolites don’t stay in the lungs, and they certainly don’t sit in the lungs in your phlegm. So it’s a complete irrelevance, pure marketing to focus on that.
All of the ingredients have the potential to remove toxins from the body better. They can support you in other ways, and all of them can, in minor ways help to remove toxins better.
But here’s the thing. Unless they can draw things out through the bowels, through increasing the rate of removal and increasing the rate of bile produced, then it won’t work.
There is no fiber in these pills, and none of the ingredients really have much effect on the bowels.
In fact, they tell you to eat a ketogenic diet, plenty of water, but don’t mention fiber. The ketogenic diet increases the fat, which will go through the bowels and draw out more bile. The water will help to flush out your bladder. But without fiber the process isn’t optimal.
As you probably noticed, that’s to do with the diet they advise on those two days, nothing to do with the ingredients in the pills.
Let’s now take a quick look at the instructions for using the 48 hour course of Clean Slate THC detox pills.
· Plan to start your detox at least 48 hours prior to the day of your test, preferably the two or three days before.
· You’ll take three tablets with 8 fluid ounces of water each time. The rate you consume them that is three per eight hours. That covers the 48 hours.
· It doesn’t matter if you take them with or without food, but you must drink the water. But over two days, that adds up to 64 fl oz of water, which is a very considerable amount that could dilate your sample. Ironically, on the website for Clean Slate, they talk about the pill course being better than diluting your sample by using a detox drink on the day of your lab test.
· Alongside the detox you should drink plenty of green tea, sweat, exercise, visitor sauna, and eat a primarily ketogenic diet (fat rich).
Looking at the ingredients, and comparing them to the top pill on the market, Toxin Rid. The truth is that the ingredients just don’t really stack up for the fight. The total dose of ingredients over 48 hours is 1798 mg. That’s equivalent to 4 paracetamol pills basically, dosed at 500 mg each.
So there’s not actually a lot of ingredients going into your body. Certainly in my mind, not enough to punch out all of the cannabis metabolites that could be built out, especially as they claim heavy smoker can get clean as well.
The ultimate test is to try them. Which is exactly what I did.
I followed the instructions closely, and as a regular daily weed smoker, I didn’t expect them to work. The results were as I expected. I still test is strongly positive for cannabis on a high-quality home drug test. If you want to be 100% sure to pass the test, the absolute best option is using synthetic urine. Click here for the review of the best synthetic urine brands.
Clean Slate THC detox kits costs $40. The total dose is 1798 mg over two days. The ingredients are mild and available in a wide range of gentle detoxification product.
Overall, this simply isn’t potent enough to pull the toxins out of your body in the way that they need to be to stand a chance in hell of getting clean.
Compare this to a two-day course of Toxin Rid, which costs $60:
· 30 pills (total dose 3500 mg)
· Dietary fiber supplement pouch
· Detoxification liquid pouch
More pills, and better pills. Dietary fiber supplement that targets drawing metabolites to the bowels through creating more bile, alongside a good diet and plenty of water.
Plus, liquid detoxification product that helps to flush out more toxins through the bladder at the same time.
So Toxin Rid hits you from all angles, using the right ingredients in high quantities, and backing it up with sensible advice on lifestyle changes during the course of the pills.
The conclusion of my review of Clean Slate THC detox pills are that they simply are not potent enough to do what is claimed. They failed for me, and unless you are incredibly light smoker, like once a week, then they are not going to do much to help you pass a drug test during a short course length of 48 hours.
Let me tell you straight. As a regular weed smoker, I had to do a 10 day course of Toxin Rid. I didn’t start testing negative until day five, and not consistently until day seven.
It’s a complete fantasy that Clean Slate could ever get you clean in two days.
Look, if you’re short of time before your drug test, if you’ve got 48 hours coming up, then you need to look at a hybrid strategy.
Grab yourself a one or two day course of Toxin Rid. Then also grab a high-quality detox drink like Rescue Cleanse.
You can then do a good quality 24 or 48 hour detox, and push out a ton of toxins.
On the day of your test, excepting you’ll have some left, you can then use a good quality detox drink like Rescue Cleanse to create a gap in the toxin flow of the few hours, and mask the fact that your urine has been adulterated.
This strategy maximizes your chances of passing, while accepting that nothing can remove all the toxins from the body of a regular weed smoker in 48 hours or less.