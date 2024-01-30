Clean Slate THC Detox: Full Review & Instructions – Does This Detox Really Work?

To see if it could move out far more cannabis toxins to leave you completely clean, as it claims, what are the Clean Slate THC detox ingredients?

Can the Clean Slate THC removal claims stack up, based on these ingredients:

· Coltsfoot

· Elecampane

· Fennel

· Cascara sagrada

· Licorice Root

· Milk Thistle

· Yellow dock

· Chickweed

· Potassium

· Ginseng

· Fenugreek

Three of those ingredients deal with the lungs. In fact, on the Clean Slate website a big deal is made of the fact that these can help to clear the lungs better.

The thing is though, THC metabolites don’t stay in the lungs, and they certainly don’t sit in the lungs in your phlegm. So it’s a complete irrelevance, pure marketing to focus on that.

All of the ingredients have the potential to remove toxins from the body better. They can support you in other ways, and all of them can, in minor ways help to remove toxins better.

But here’s the thing. Unless they can draw things out through the bowels, through increasing the rate of removal and increasing the rate of bile produced, then it won’t work.

There is no fiber in these pills, and none of the ingredients really have much effect on the bowels.

In fact, they tell you to eat a ketogenic diet, plenty of water, but don’t mention fiber. The ketogenic diet increases the fat, which will go through the bowels and draw out more bile. The water will help to flush out your bladder. But without fiber the process isn’t optimal.

As you probably noticed, that’s to do with the diet they advise on those two days, nothing to do with the ingredients in the pills.