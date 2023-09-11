Female Bodybuilding:- A Beginner's Guide to Bodybuilding for Women

Bodybuilding for women is a way of exercising that makes the muscles stronger and bigger by lifting weights and eating well. Women who do bodybuilding may have different reasons, such as feeling better, looking good, being confident, or doing well in sports. Some women may also take part in bodybuilding competitions, where they are scored by how big, balanced, and beautiful their muscles are.

Bodybuilding for women has many good things for the body and the mind. Some of the good things of bodybuilding for women are:

Best Supplements for Bodybuilding and Muscle Growth

1.

● TestoPrime: Click Here To Buy (Official Website): Top legal muscle steroids

● D-Bal Max: Click Here To Buy (Official Website): Best muscle growth supplement overall

2. Click on this link to Visit And Buy All These Products (Official Website)

● CrazyBulk Bulking Stack: Best bulking stack for bodybuilding

● Testo-Max: Best for Sustanon & testosterone, body fat, and energy

● Dianabol – Best choice for muscle building (Most Popular)

● Deca Durabolin – Best choice for stamina

● Trenbolone – Best choice for muscle mass and recovery

● Sustanon – Best choice for testosterone levels

● CrazyBulk Female Cutting Stack: Best for women

● HGH-X2: Best human growth hormone booster

● OSTA 2866: Best SARM alternative for fast muscle growth

● And more Bodybuilding Supplements

3. Click on this link to Visit And Buy All These Products (Official Website)

● Crazy Nutrition Mass Gainer (Intensive Pre-Train): Best mass gainer shake for bulking & pre-workout supplement

● Ultimate CRN-5 (100% Tri-Protein): Best creatine and protein powder

● And more Nutrition Supplements

More strength: Lifting weights makes the muscles stronger and makes everyday work and exercise easier and less tiring1. Strong muscles also protect the bones and prevent getting hurt.

Less fat: Lifting weights makes the body use more energy even when resting1. This helps to lose fat and keep a healthy weight.

Better sports performance: Lifting weights improves the abilities and skills needed for different sports, such as golf, cycling, skiing, etc1. It also lowers the chance of getting hurt and helps to recover faster.

Less back pain, injury, and arthritis: Lifting weights makes the tissues that connect the muscles and bones stronger and more stable. It also helps to reduce pain in the lower back and knees by making the buttock muscles stronger. Lifting weights can also make the pain of arthritis less by making the joints stronger.

Lower chance of some diseases: Lifting weights can make the heart healthier by lowering blood pressure, cholesterol, and fats in the blood1. It can also prevent or control diabetes by making the body use sugar and insulin better1. Lifting weights can also lower the chance of osteoporosis by making the bones denser and preventing bone loss1.

Better mental health: Lifting weights can make you feel happier, more confident, and more satisfied with your body. It can also lower stress, anxiety, and sadness by releasing chemicals that make you feel good. Lifting weights can also make your brain work better and remember more by increasing blood flow to the brain.

However, bodybuilding for women also has some problems and difficulties. Some of the problems and difficulties of bodybuilding for women are:

Bad opinions: Bodybuilding for women is sometimes seen as not feminine or normal by some people in society. Some women may face bad comments, jokes, or harassment for their muscular look or lifestyle choices. Some women may also have trouble with their own identity and self-love as bodybuilders.

Steroid use: Some women may use steroids or other drugs that make them stronger or bigger faster in bodybuilding. However, these substances can have bad effects on the health and well-being of women, such as pimples, hair loss, deeper voice, problems with periods, liver damage, heart problems, etc.

Diet and nutrition: Bodybuilding for women needs a strict and balanced diet that gives enough calories, protein, carbs, fats, vitamins, minerals, and water to support muscle growth and recovery. However, some women may find it hard to follow such a diet or may have eating disorders or lack of nutrients due to eating too little or too much.

Too much exercise and injury: Bodybuilding for women involves lifting heavy weights and doing hard exercises that put a lot of pressure on the muscles, tendons, ligaments, bones, and joints4. If not done right or with enough rest and recovery, this can lead to too much exercise syndrome or injury. Too much exercise syndrome is a condition where the body becomes very tired and unable to do well due to too much physical pressure. Injury is a damage or harm caused to the body due to accidents or wrong technique during exercise.

In summary, women who do bodybuilding can enjoy many benefits and face many challenges. Women who want to do bodybuilding should know both the good and bad sides of this sport and make smart choices based on their own goals, likes, skills, and limits. Bodybuilding for women is not for everyone, but it can be a great way to make one’s body and mind healthier if done right and safely.

SARMs, or Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators, are like steroids without the bad effects. They are drugs that can help build muscles and bones. They have been around since the 1940s. Dr. James Dalton made the safe version of SARMs in the 1990s.

To understand what SARMs are, we need to know how steroids work.

Hormones change the cells in the body. So, if artificial hormones like steroids can connect to the cells in the body that make muscles, the muscles will grow. But, it will also cause many other problems, such as high blood pressure and heart disease risk, among others.

SARMs only target receptors on muscle and bone cells. So, users have all the benefits of steroid use without the bad consequences.

Are SARMs Really Safe?

If SARMs really work as sellers say, they are amazing.

Is there a downside to SARMs?

We don’t really know right now. SARMs are new compared to regular steroids. We have almost a hundred years of data on steroids since 1935 when it was first used to treat depression in Germany.

SARM was only found as a muscle-boosting drug in the early 1990s. So, we don’t know what SARMs will do in the long term. There has been very little research on its effects, most of which has been done on animals.

Still, some companies have tried to make a safe and edible form of SARMs, and this review looks at some of them.

The Top Picks for the Best SARMs for Women

● Osta 2866

● C- Dine 501516

● Stena 9009

● Ligan 4033

● Osta 2866

Osta 2866 is a new SARM that is different from Ostarine MK-2866, another SARM. They have similar names, but they are very different. Osta 2866 is safer and has less side effects than MK-2866.

MK-2866 had side effects like steroids. These included pimples, feeling sick, dark spots on the skin, and headaches.

Crazy Bulk made Osta 2866. It is a mild SARM and a good choice for women who are new to SARMs.

Crazy Bulk’s official website says that Osta 2866 has these benefits:

● Makes muscles grow

● Keeps muscle mass

● Increases testosterone levels

Let’s look more to see if they are right.

Osta 2866 uses natural ingredients to help people get lean muscle mass, make bones stronger, and improve energy and strength. It does all this without the big health risks of MK-2866.

Also, Osta 2866 works for both bulking and cutting cycles. Whether people want to build muscle or lose weight, this SARM is a good option to try.

According to the information on the outside of the package, one dose of Osta 2866 should have these:

● Magnesium (375 mg)

● Salacia (600 mg)

● Zinc (10 mg)

● Fennel 4:1 Extract (400 mg)

● Southern Ginseng (550 mg)

● Reishi Mushroom Extract (200 mg)

● Cinnamon 30:1 Extract (200 mg)

● Magnesium

Osta 2866 has 375 mg of magnesium. This is an important mineral for the body with many benefits. Magnesium can improve and make older people’s exercise performance stronger.

This mineral is especially good for women, as a study with 2750 women found that taking magnesium can make muscles grow and stronger.

Zinc

Another important mineral is zinc. Many SARMs have a common side effect of causing pimples. There is no such problem with Osta2866 because it has zinc.

A study showed that people who have a lot of zinc had less pimples and healed faster.

Salacia

Salacia is an ayurvedic herb that makes glucose metabolism better and helps users lose weight.

Southern Ginseng

Jiaogulan, or Southern Ginseng, has strong anti-obesity effects. A study showed that it can also help users manage their stress and diabetes. Osta 2866 has a lot of this ingredient, 550 mg.

Fennel Extract

Osta 2866 has a lot of fennel, which is a superfood. It has a lot of vitamin C, fiber, iron, and antioxidants. Fennel can also help users lose weight and fight cancer.

Cinnamon Extract

Cinnamon is known for its many healing properties. It protects against heart disease and lowers blood sugar levels.

Reishi Mushroom Extract

Reishi Mushroom Extract can boost the immune system. A study showed that it can reduce depression and anxiety and also improve one’s general quality of life.

Dosage

The following is all the dose information on Crazy Bulk’s website:

For bulking, a male should take 25 mg per day, while a woman should take 10 mg per day. This should be repeated every 3-8 weeks.

For cutting, a male should take 15-20 mg per day, while women should take 10 mg per day. This should be taken for 4-8 weeks.

There is nothing to stop users from taking Ostarine for a full 12-week cycle in theory; however, an eight week cycle is suggested to limit the risk of its minor side effects.

2. C-Dine 501516

C-Dine is a SARM supplement made by Crazy Bulk. It is a safe alternative to Cardarine, a banned drug.

C-Dine is mainly for people who want to lose weight.

Cardarine was a wonder drug that could make people lose weight very fast. But it had a big problem.

Many of the animals that got this drug in a study got cancer. So the company that made the drug had to stop making it.

C-Dine was made by Crazy Bulk to give the same benefits as Cardarine without the bad side effects. Crazy Bulk also says on their website that their product can do these things:

● Burn fat very well

● Lose weight faster

● Use fat for energy

● Make muscles more defined

● Make you last longer

● If you are on a diet, C-Dine will help you work out harder at the gym.

● C-Dine is made of natural ingredients and is okay for vegans.

● These are the ingredients in C-Dine:

● Vitamin C as Ascorbic Acid

● Vitamin B2 as Riboflavin

● Iron as Ferrous Fumarate

● Vitamin A as Retinol Acetate

● Vitamin B6 as Pyridoxine HCL

● Iodine as Potassium Iodide

● InnoSlim and Astragalus Membranous Extract

● Southern Ginseng

● Chromium as Chromium Picolinate

● Choline as L-Choline Bitartrate

● Capsimax – Capsicum Extract Beadlets

● Let’s look at some of them and see what they do.

● Vitamins A, B6, B2 and C - These vitamins are great for C-Dine.

Vitamin A helps your cells grow. It makes your immune system stronger, lowers your chance of getting acne and cancer and makes your bones healthier.

Vitamins B2 and B6 help your body turn food into energy. They also work together to lower your stress.

Iron - It is the most important mineral for your body. It can make you feel less tired and do better in sports. Also, not having enough iron can make your brain work worse. This ingredient in C-Dine can also make more hemoglobin in your blood.

Iodine: It helps your body burn fat. Not having enough iodine in your body makes your metabolism slower and makes you gain more fat. Iodine also helps with depression, hair loss, tiredness and brain function.

How to take it

You should take C-Dine every day, with water, and keep taking it for at least two to three months. You should take it 20 minutes before a big meal.

If you have any health problems or diabetes, you should see a doctor before using this SARM.

3. Stena 9009

Stena 9009 is a great product from Crazy Bulk. It is a substitute for Stenabolic, which had short effects and needed many pills a day to work. Crazy Bulk made Stena 9009 to solve this problem and give users lasting results.

Stena 9009 is called exercise in a bottle because it gives the same benefits of a workout without much effort.

According to Crazy Bulk, the benefits of Stena 9009 are:

● Helps to lose body fat

● Boosts stamina and energy

● Increases endurance

● Improves blood circulation

● Fights fatigue

Stena 9009 boosts endurance by making the cells produce more fuel for the body. This can help the training sessions go longer.

It also helps to build lean muscle by activating bone and muscle hormones in the body like SARMs do.

A 4-capsule dose of Stena 9009 has these ingredients:

● Magnesium (375 mg)

● Vitamin B3 (16 mg)

● Vitamin C (80 mg)

● L-carnitine L-tartrate (600 mg)

● Capsimax (100 mg)

● Alpha lipoic acid (600 mg)

● Beetroot 10:1 extract (200 mg)

● L-citrulline (600 mg)

Vitamins B3 and C - These vitamins can improve overall immunity and also help with skin health and brain function.

Magnesium - It has been proven to improve muscle health in women. It also improves exercise performance in older people.

Alpha lipoic acid - It is a natural molecule that acts as an antioxidant in the body. This chemical helps with weight loss, diabetes management, and other health issues.

Beets - They have a lot of antioxidants, which help to improve athletic performance, lower blood pressure, and increase blood flow.

Dosage

Take 20 mg to 30 mg of Stenna 9009 for eight weeks. Split the dose by 5 mg and take it every 4 hours.

4. Ligan 4033

Ligan 4033 is a type of SARM that helps you build lean muscle mass, lose body fat, and increase physical strength.

It is one of the best SARMs for muscle growth in the market. It works by making your muscles hold more nitrogen. This is a proven way to make your muscles bigger.

Users can see more than 50% increase in muscle mass after just a few weeks. Ligan 4033 also helps you keep your gains longer than anabolic steroids.

According to CrazyBulk, the company that makes Ligan 4033, the benefits of Ligan 4033 are:

● Boosts testosterone naturally

● Enhances gains

● Shows a lean body

● Improves workouts

● Increases energy

When we checked the ingredients, we found that all these claims are true.

Ligan 4033 gives you more muscle growth in less time than other supplements.

When you start taking this SARM, your workouts will become more effective and beneficial. This is because of the extra energy that Ligan 4033 gives you.

Ligan 4033 has these ingredients:

● Vitamin D3 (5 mg)

● Methylsulfonylmethane

● VitaCholine (1000 mg)

● Caffeine Anhydrous (150 mg)

● Beetroot 10:1 Extract (400 mg)

● Schisandra 10:1 Extract (15 mg)

VitaCholine - The main ingredient in Ligan 4033 is VitaCholine, which has the highest amount. This substance is good for metabolism, brain, liver health, and overall vigor.

Methylsulfonylmethane - It is a healthy natural chemical. This long word is good for joint pain, inflammation, allergy symptoms, skin health, and recovery after exercise.

Caffeine Anhydrous - It can make you more alert and improve your physical performance.

Dosage

For best results, use this SARM for two months. Take four capsules 20 minutes before breakfast every day.

Conclusion

SARMs are a group of drugs that are very controversial and debated. The benefits that are mentioned in this article, if they are real, are important for many people.

Many people have tried to get fast gains from anabolic steroids for many years, but they failed in the long run because of the bad effects of these drugs.

Now, SARM comes with the promise that it can solve this problem. The results of the short-term tests have been positive, and we hope that SARMs will start the next generation of sports.

Because SARMs have only been around for a few decades, we have to remember that there is no data to support any claims about their long-term effects.