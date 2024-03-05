GHK-CU Dosing - GHK-CU Subcutaneous Dosage - GHK-CU Injection Before and After - GHK-CU Dose - GHK-CU Injection Dosage - GHK-CU Supplement - GHK-CU Peptide Injection Benefits

Copper peptides are strong substances that may help deal with the main reasons for hair loss. They come in forms that you can apply on your skin or inject into your body to get various benefits. Some studies show that they may: improve scalp health make hair follicles stronger make hair grow back

In this detailed guide to copper peptides for hair growth, we’ll explain how these peptides work, what they can do for you and what are the possible risks, and how to use them for best results. Our team at Peptides.org helps peptide researchers find the latest scientific data and information on research peptides.

What are Copper Peptides?

Copper peptides are special peptide substances that attach to the mineral copper. They have many benefits that we’ll talk about later in this article, especially for anti-aging, skincare, and hair health.

In general, peptides are substances made of short chains of amino acids. While chains of 51 or more amino acids are called proteins, chains of 2 to 50 amino acids are called peptides.

Uses and Benefits of Copper Peptides

Peptides are important for tissue growth and aging processes. But they can also do more specific things. In fact, many medicines and dietary supplements are based on peptides. This includes the weight loss medicine semaglutide and collagen peptides in supplement form.

Most peptides are called research peptides. These are substances that are being studied for their possible uses in medicine. This includes the copper-binding peptide GHK-Cu, which we’ll cover below.

Copper-binding peptides have special features that make them good for anti-aging, skincare, and hair growth. Copper is a key mineral for skin health. It helps make collagen, and may stop bacterial or fungal infections on the skin. It can also help to smooth wrinkles and make skin more elastic [1].

Forms of Administration

Copper peptides may help heal wounds, make collagen, and renew skin cells while lowering inflammation. In research studies, copper peptides have been shown to smooth wrinkles, stop aging caused by sun damage, heal wounds faster, and make skin firmer [2].

For these reasons, copper peptides are often found in topical creams and serums that fight aging.

Injectable copper peptides are also very interesting, as they may give similar benefits as topical copper peptides plus more benefits for the whole body—such as fighting free radicals and repairing tissues [3].

Because they are very safe, topical and injectable copper peptides may be used together to make this peptide treatment more effective.

For hair health, copper peptides help make special skin cells that form the hair follicle, making the hair follicle longer [4]. Copper peptides can also help deal with other common reasons of hair loss or hair thinning—such as free radicals, inflammation, and bad scalp health.

We’ll now talk about one of the most studied copper peptides for hair, GHK-Cu.

An Introduction to GHK-Cu

GHK-Cu is a molecule that can attach to copper. It was first found in the 1970s by a famous scientist named Dr. Loren Pickart. It can also detach from copper and become GHK (glycyl-L-histidyl-L-lysine), but it likes to stick to copper most of the time. When it is attached to copper, we write it as GHK-Cu [3].

It is one of the best-studied molecules, with 50 years of experiments and data to show its many benefits.

Dr. Pickart discovered the molecule when he was studying old human liver cells. He saw that, when these old cells were exposed to blood from young men, they started to make proteins that were typical of young cells. He figured out that GHK was the reason for this rejuvenating effect, as the amount of this molecule naturally goes down as we get older [3].

GHK-Cu brings copper to cells all over the body. Copper is needed for making collagen, a kind of stretchy protein that forms a network in the skin and connective tissues. The delivery of copper to the cells is very important for the health of these tissues [3].

GHK has also been tested a lot in lab, animal, and human studies for its effects on skin health, wound healing, and hair growth. It boosts the production of many natural growth factors, and many studies have shown that it helps to heal the skin after injury [2]. It also helps the health of the scalp and hair roots to encourage hair growth [4].

Moreover, GHK can change gene activity and may have a role in turning on and off more than 4,000 genes. For this reason, the possible anti-aging and growth-enhancing effects of GHK-Cu may affect more than just the skin and hair [2].

The molecule is available for research purposes as both GHK and GHK-Cu, and can be obtained as a powder for injection under the skin or as a cream or serum for the skin. Most research on GHK-Cu has been done with the injection and skin versions.

What are Copper Peptides Good For?

Copper peptides are good for three main things: skincare, hair growth, and anti-aging.

The anti-aging benefits of copper peptides come from different ways. For one, copper peptides bring copper to the cells, which is essential for healing and regeneration. Copper binding molecules like GHK can also change gene activity, and may control 4,000 or more different genes—many of which are important for cell health and lifespan [2].

Copper peptides have also been shown to help wound healing and injury recovery. Besides skin wounds, researchers have noticed that copper peptide treatment can help fix stomach damage and support bone tissue growth [3].

For more general anti-aging benefits, injection copper peptides like GHK-Cu are a better choice than skin copper peptides. However, for the other two main benefits—skincare and hair growth—a combined approach that includes skin copper peptides and injection copper peptides can be used for the best results.

For skincare, copper peptides have a number of functions that may improve the health of skin and make it look younger. Specifically, they have been shown to [2]:

boost collagen formation to support skin flexibility and tightness, which may help lessen the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines

accelerate wound healing and induce skin cell turnover, which may help with skin discoloration and sun damage possess anti-inflammatory and antioxidative action, which may help to optimize cellular health and prevent stress-related skin damage

Finally, copper peptides also support scalp health, which is vital to trigger hair regrowth. Inflammation and oxidative damage can affect the cells that produce hair follicles, and copper peptides can help to reverse these stressors to lengthen and strengthen the hair follicle [4]. This encourages the growth of thicker, healthier hair.

Benefits of Copper Peptides

Copper peptides have numerous benefits, especially in the fields of skincare, hair care, and anti-aging.

These peptides are often added to topical skin care products, like creams and serums.

Additionally, there is a growing interest in the use of copper peptides for hair care. When applied to the scalp, topical copper peptides help to support scalp health, enhance nutrient delivery to the scalp and hair follicles, and help individuals achieve a fuller head of hair.

Injectable copper peptides can likewise support hair growth, but are more frequently used for their purported anti-aging benefits.

Below, we will discuss in detail how copper peptides can be beneficial for hair growth and how to use them most effectively.

Copper Peptides for Hair Growth

Copper peptides are a type of molecule that can help your hair grow and regrow. There is not much research on copper peptides for hair growth, but some studies and people’s experiences show that they work well. Some products that have copper peptides are made for people who have hair loss problems and they have helped them a lot.

Hair Loss Causes and Types

There are different reasons why people lose their hair and different ways that it happens.

One way is called male pattern baldness, or androgenic alopecia. This is very common and usually happens to men who are older. But it can also happen to women and younger men [5]. It happens because of something called inflammation, which makes a substance called dihydrotestosterone (DHT) build up. When there is too much DHT, it makes the hair fall out [6].

Another way is called telogen effluvium. This is when the hair becomes thin for a short time because of stress. Stress can mess up the normal cycle of hair growth and shedding. This can make a lot of hair fall out at once, about three months after something stressful happens, like losing a lot of weight, getting very sick, or having a baby [7].

The last way is called alopecia areata. This is when the body’s immune system attacks the hair and makes it fall out in patches. This is hard to treat, but some things that can help are changing your lifestyle to reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, which can affect your immune system [8, 9].

Inflammation, nutrient delivery to the cells, oxidative damage, and scalp health are some of the possible causes of these different hair loss problems. Copper peptides can help with all of these things by putting them on your scalp. Along with other things that can help your hair, copper peptides can be a strong and helpful way to make your hair grow back.

Copper Peptides for Hair Regrowth

Some studies show that copper peptides can make the hair longer and more by helping the hair follicles [4].

Also, a study in mice found that copper peptides worked as well as a medicine for hair loss called minoxidil [10].

In a small study with men who had androgenic alopecia, researchers found that a mix of GHK and 5-aminolevulinic acid (5-ALA) made the hair grow more after six months [11].

For researchers who want to study how copper peptides make the hair grow back, they could try using both copper peptides on the scalp and GHK-Cu injections.

Folitin Hair Growth Serum

Another thing to think about is Folitin , a new peptide product for hair growth from Entera Skincare.

It has copper peptides and other things that can help your hair, like growth factor peptides, B-vitamin peptides, and peptides that fight inflammation and oxidative damage. These things are all in the product to help with the different causes of hair loss, like inflammation and not enough nutrients for the scalp.

People who used Folitin said that it worked well in about three to six weeks. The Entera Skincare website says that Folitin can slowly take the place of minoxidil in a hair growth plan—and maybe even work better.

Folitin requires just two to three drops applied directly to the treatment area, although results depend both on genetic factors as well as lifestyle factors. In fact, lifestyle factors can support or inhibit the success of other copper peptide treatments, as well. Inflammation and oxidative stress are both heavily influenced by diet, stress levels, sleep, and exercise. Additionally, a balanced diet that’s rich in nutrients can help to ensure that the raw materials needed to manufacture healthy new scalp and hair follicle cells are present.

Although more high-quality studies on copper peptides for hair loss are needed, existing research and anecdotal reports show promise for this therapy.

Is GHK-Cu Safe?

GHK-Cu is a type of peptide that can help with hair loss. It seems to be safe and easy to use based on many studies. GHK-Cu was found in the 1970s and has been tested for almost 50 years, with very few side effects reported. In fact, in 2014, Dr. Loren Pickart—the person who found GHK-Cu—said that GHK-Cu was safe and had a low chance of causing problems in humans [12].

However, if you use too much GHK-Cu, it might lower your blood pressure too much, which can be dangerous. This might happen if you use more than 330 mg per kilogram of body weight. But this amount is 30 times more than what you need to use GHK-Cu effectively [13].

Also, other peptides that have copper in them—although not as well-studied as GHK-Cu—seem to be mostly safe and have a low chance of side effects.

Some side effects might happen because of how you use GHK-Cu. These are usually very mild and go away quickly. If you inject GHK-Cu under your skin, you might have some of these effects where you injected it:

bleeding pain swelling bruising

But these side effects are not caused by GHK-Cu itself, but by the needle.

Also, if you put GHK-Cu on your skin, you might have some side effects too—but these are very rare. Some side effects of putting GHK-Cu on your skin might include redness, swelling, stinging, or burning where you put it. If this happens, you should remove the GHK-Cu and not use it again.

One problem with GHK-Cu that you put on your skin is that it might have other things in it. These other things, especially perfume, might cause:

irritation sensitivity skin reactions

Before you use GHK-Cu that you put on your skin, you should check all the things that are in it. There are some GHK-Cu products that do not have perfume and that have few things in them.

Another thing to think about is that you should use GHK-Cu carefully to make sure it is safe. Usually, you only need a very small amount of GHK-Cu that you put on your skin to get the result you want. For GHK-Cu that you inject, you need to use the right amount based on how much you weigh and you need to use a guide from a trusted source to figure out how much to use.

Lastly, even though GHK-Cu seems to have few side effects, it’s important to watch out for any problems when you use it or when you test it on people. It’s possible that there are some side effects that we don’t know about yet because they have not been seen in studies.

How Much GHK-Cu Should You Use?

This article does not tell you how much GHK-Cu you should use, but we have some tools that can help you with that.

Usually, you only need to put a small amount of GHK-Cu on your skin in a thin layer on the area you want to treat, once a day. You might think that using more would work better, but this might just waste the product.

For example, Entera Skincare says that you should only use two to three drops of Folitin on your scalp at a time, no matter how big the area you want to treat is. The brand also says that people who have long hair might need to use more to make sure it covers the whole area.

But, if you want to inject GHK-Cu, you need to be more careful with how much you use and how you use it. They sell GHK-Cu as a powder to people who do research, and you need to mix it with a special water before you use it or inject it.

For more information, you should look at our tools that tell you how much GHK-Cu and other peptides you should use.

How to Find Copper Peptides Online?

You can buy copper peptides from many websites for research or skin care use.

But you need to check each seller carefully before you order from them—especially if you want copper peptides for research. We have tried many sellers and we can tell you the best ones based on our research and our own experiences.

For GHK-Cu, we suggest ordering from Peptide Sciences . Here is why we like this top seller:

Lab Testing: This research peptide seller has strict testing methods to make sure that their products are very pure (99% or more). They work with independent labs to check their materials for quality and purity at every stage of making them.

Promotions and Discounts: Peptide Sciences has regular deals that make big orders cheaper, or that give you free things like bacteriostatic water. They also have free shipping in the United States for orders over $200.

Product Variety: Peptide Sciences has GHK-Cu in three different ways: injectable, skin cream, and pill. They also have the injectable form in different amounts: 50 milligrams, 200 milligrams, 500 milligrams, and 1000 milligrams. The prices for these amounts go from $70 to $500 for each bottle.

GHK Basic: Peptide Sciences also has injectable GHK Basic (which is GHK without copper) in a 50 milligram bottle, and skin cream GHK Basic in 50 or 200 milligram containers. They also have skin cream palmitoyl tripeptide-1 (Pal-GHK) in 200 milligrams.

We also recommend Folitin , a skin cream copper peptide product made to help hair grow back. You can buy it on the Entera Skincare website.

Folitin has a special mix of peptides, including copper peptides, to help your scalp and hair be healthy and grow more. Entera Skincare is a good maker that has a full range of skin and hair care products made with peptides.

Folitin is a pricey product, but Entera Skincare gives you 10% off if you order it regularly. They also have free shipping with USPS or paid shipping with Fedex, and you can choose to pay a little extra for shipping insurance to protect against packages that get lost or stolen.

Are Copper Peptides Legal?

Many researchers want to know if GHK-Cu and other copper peptides are legal. These peptides are common in skin care products, which are legal to buy and use in the United States. Folitin is one example. Many big skin care brands have one or two products that have copper peptides.

But injectable copper peptides are different. In the United States, injectable research peptides are usually legal to have for research only. You can buy them from some online sellers for research, but we suggest sticking to good ones like Peptide Sciences. Injectable peptides need to be mixed, measured, and used very carefully, so they are only safe for peptide research.

Also, remember that the legal status of injectable copper peptides can be different in other countries. Researchers should check the legal status of copper peptides in their own country before doing peptide research."

Finally, it’s important to remember that injectable copper peptides—while not technically illegal in the U.S.—may not be appropriate for competitive athletes. While GHK-Cu and copper peptides do not expressly appear on the prohibited list of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), the organization bans a host of peptides for use by athletes in competitive sporting events subject to its rules [14].

For this reason, competitive athletes are encouraged to seek professional advice in interpreting the WADA rules before participating in copper peptide research studies.

Is GHK-Cu Good for You?

GHK-Cu is a small molecule that was found in the 1970s. Many scientists have studied it in labs, animals, and humans. They found that it is safe to use and does not cause many problems or dangers.

Loren Pickart, who first found GHK-Cu, wrote in a 2014 paper in Biomedical Research International,

“This molecule is very safe and no one had any trouble when they used it for skin care or to heal wounds [12].”

Some problems that might happen with GHK-Cu are from how you use it. For example, if you inject it, you might get swelling, pain, or bruises where you put the needle. But these problems are not because of GHK-Cu, but because of how you inject it and how good you are at it.

If you inject too much GHK-Cu, it might make your blood pressure very low and dangerous, because it can calm you down too much. But this has not been seen in real life. You would need to inject about 330 milligrams for every kilogram of your body weight, which is more than 30 times the normal amount of GHK-Cu [13].

Even though GHK-Cu has been safe so far, it is important to watch out for any problems that might happen when you use it. Different people might react differently to GHK-Cu, and there might be some problems that we do not know yet.

Copper Peptides for Hair | Summary

Copper peptides can do many good things for your skin, aging, and hair. For hair, copper peptides can help with different kinds of hair loss, like thin hair in women and bald spots in men.

Copper peptides can help to lower swelling in the scalp, make more collagen, make the hair roots stronger, and make the hair thicker and stronger. Because copper peptides are safe to use, you can use them on your skin or inject them to get better and faster results for your hair.

To make sure that the copper peptides you use are pure and good, you should buy them from sellers who test them well and carefully.

We suggest Peptide Sciences for copper peptides that you can use on your skin or inject.

Also, Entera Skincare has Folitin, a product for hair growth that has copper peptides and other strong ingredients to stop and fix hair loss.

You can start with either seller to try copper peptides for your hair.