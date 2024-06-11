Hair transplantation in Turkey is increasing its popularity day by day. Both prices and quality are of great importance in this regard. As reported by Independent newspaper and Washington post, each month approximately 5000 patients visit Turkey to have hair transplant surgery and the market value is about 1 billion dollar.

FUE Hair Transplant

Fue hair transplantation technique is one of the most popular techniques. The prices of the FUE hair transplantation method vary depending on the number of grafts, the location of the clinic and the experience of the surgeon.

FUT Hair Transplant

FUT hair transplantation technique is a less preferred method than FUE hair transplantation technique due to its long recovery period. Its price is cheaper than fue and dhi methods.

DHI Hair Transplant

The cost of Direct Hair Implantation (DHI) hair transplant in Turkey can vary depending on various factors such as the extent of baldness, the number of grafts needed, the experience of the surgeon, and the location of the clinic.The dhi technique is a special technique that requires talent.

Before Hair Transplant

The most important stages of hair transplantation are planning and designing. How many grafts of hair will be transplanted and from which area the hair will be transplanted are determined in these stages. If the patient's health condition is suitable for hair transplantation, the operation begins.

After Hair Transplant

After hair transplantation, the patient does not need to stay in the hospital. The transplanted hair is very sensitive after transplantation. For this reason, he should not rub his head on the pillow while sleeping. The patient should lie as upright as possible with a support pillow in the neck area.

How to Calculate Hair Transplant Costs in Turkey

Hair transplantation prices in Turkey vary depending on the number of grafts needed, the hair transplantation method used, the location and experience of the clinic. It generally varies between 1500 and 7000 dollars.

Why is Hair Transplantation Cheap in Turkey?

Hair transplantation prices in Turkey are lower than European countries and America for many reasons. First of all, living costs in Turkey are much lower than in western countries. However, clinic rents are also at more reasonable prices. In addition, the Turkish government supports clinics in health tourism. For reasons like these, hair transplantation in Turkey is much lower than in western countries.

Hair Transplant in Esthetic Hair Turkey

We adopt our patient values as a principle and work to gain their satisfaction. We offer our treatments to our patients at affordable prices with high quality. Esthetic Hair Turkey continues to develop its clinic and techniques in accordance with the wishes of the patients. Our priority is to offer our patients a comfortable treatment. We also serve our patients through our clinics in Mexico and Brazil.

Esthetic Hair Turkey Premium Package

Our premium package includes:

DHI Technique, Maximum Number Of Graft, Lifetime Warranty Certifcate, Multi-language Translator, Doctor Consultation & Check Up, Required Tests, Highly Experienced Staff,Painless Anesthesia, Medicine Bag, Personalized Analysis, Free Dental Check-up, 4 or 5 Star Hotel Accomodation, Airport Transfers, Aftercare Bag, PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma), Ozone Therapy.

This article was written in cooperation with Esthetic Hair Turkey.