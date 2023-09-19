HiSmile Reviews - Best Alternative Teeth Whitening Kit (NuBeam)

Two Australians founded HiSmile, a brand of whitening products, in 2014. The company was established by the founders, who rapidly generated revenue through the sale of diverse teeth whitening products.
The HiSmile PAP Teeth Whitening Kit's popularity is the key to the brand's success. A home tooth whitening kit for DIY use. The HiSmile kit includes six 10-minute applications. The protocol guarantees teeth will be eight shades whiter.
The brand also introduced toothpastes and mouthwashes, developed by the Hismile Research Centre, that are clinically proven to be effective, quick, and safe for whitening teeth.
Working
HiSmile's teeth whitening products' effectiveness varies among individuals, so results can differ. Yet, the brand produces satisfying teeth whitening results for numerous users, according to reviews and customer feedback. Consult with a dentist for personalized advice as individual experiences may vary.
What Does the Hismile Teeth Whitening System Include?
The HiSmile Teeth Whitening Kit usually contains the following items, as stated on their website:
1 x VIO405 Device
1 x VIO405 Travel Case
6 refills for VIO405 Teeth Whitening.
1 PAP Primer
1 x Charger Cable
Is HiSmile easy to use?
The instructions indicate it is straightforward, but you must follow a series of simple steps. Strictly adhere to each step for the best outcomes.
Step 1: Brush your teeth softly for 2 minutes to avoid gum damage. This will eliminate bacteria that may hinder the whitening process. Ensure you rinse your mouth completely after brushing, eliminating all toothpaste.
Step 2: Install batteries into the LED light and connect it to the mouth tray.
Step 3: Apply whitening gel to both sections of the tray and insert in the mouth.
Step 4: Activate the LED light and allow ten minutes to pass. The light will go out once ten minutes have passed.
Step 5: Take out the tray and rinse away the gel with warm water. That is the entirety of what you must do when utilizing this kit.
How frequently should HiSmile be used?
The new formula of the HiSmile Teeth Whitening Kit delivers optimal results in just one or two uses, unlike the previous formula, which required daily use for six days. Following that, it is advisable to utilize the kit periodically to maintain the whitening effect, whereas, for sustained results, daily usage of PAP Toothpaste or PAP Mouthwash is suggested.
How Long Do the Results Last?
The results of HiSmile last for two months based on your diet.
Avoid these items to maintain your results. Avoid beverages like coffee, tea, soda, dark juices, and red wine, as they can stain teeth. Avoid popsicles, tomato sauce, blueberries, and beets for best results. Quit smoking to prevent teeth stains.
To maintain a white smile, avoid these foods and drinks, and use PAP mouthwash or toothpaste daily.
Key Features
Pain-free due to being peroxide-free, ideal for sensitive teeth.
Expert-backed - Every product is meticulously developed with top dentists in the lab.
Home use - All products are designed for easy use at home.
HiSmile offers a diverse selection of products for teeth whitening, including mouthwashes, whitening strips, toothpaste, pens, serums, and LED lights.
Trying out the Hismile PAP Whitening Strips
HiSmile's teeth whitening strips are a popular choice, delivering average results. Each pack contains 14 gum-friendly strips.
Apply the strips to your teeth and wait 30 minutes for the formula to work its whitening, and desensitizing.
Best Alternative Teeth Whitening Kit
The best alternative to HiSmile is Nubeam. Let's learn more about it.
What is NuBeam?
It's a brand-new teeth whitening brand for home use that aims to boost confidence in smiles.
Nubeam's website states that their teeth whitening kit delivers impressive results at a lower price compared to dental office treatments.
The company asserts that its products, endorsed by dentists globally, deliver immediate, enduring outcomes due to scientifically-supported formulas.
Nubeam offers whitening strips and the supersmile whitening kit.
The whitening strips effectively remove stains in only one hour and are suitable for even the most sensitive teeth.
The strips are referred to as residue-free and offer effortless cleanup due to their simplicity.
The Nubeam Supersmile teeth whitening kits consist of whitening strips, an LED booster light, and a mouth tray that enhances the strip's whitening effects and improves the results.
Nubeam's Key Features
Nubeam claims to offer these features:
Nubeam's whitening kit and strips provide immediate, professional-level whitening results that are noticeable after a single application.
Nubeam's whitening formula is gentle on sensitive teeth and gums, causing no harm or discomfort.
Dentist recommended and clinically proven - Nubeam's products work.
The formula is both cruelty-free and vegan-friendly, ideal for animal welfare advocates.
Your smile will be brighter and satisfaction is guaranteed with the kit and strips.
How Does Nubeam Work?
The Supersmile whitening kit offers an easy three-step process that anyone can follow.
The steps are:
Attach the PAP Pro strips to your upper and lower teeth.
Leave for 60 minutes.
Use the Nubeam light for a duration of 5 minutes.
How does this function?
Nubeam contains Phthalimido Peroxy Caproic Acid (PAP), a potent yet gentle whitening agent.
The gel contains moisturizing and protective ingredients like Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP), Glycerin, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, etc.
Nubeam claims to whiten your teeth by 12 shades in 14 days.
The strips are effective solely on natural teeth, not on caps, bridges, veneers, implants, or bonded teeth.
How Does NuBeam Work?
NuBeam whitening strips use safe ingredients like hydrogen peroxide to gradually whiten teeth. Dentists increase ingredient levels to minimize gum damage.
The strips contain powerful anti-inflammatory ingredients that reduce redness, swelling, and promote faster healing. They contain anti-microbials that kill bacteria, reducing plaque and lowering your risk of gingivitis.
NuBeam strips reduce oxidative stress by eliminating free radicals in the mouth with their high antioxidant content. This enhances healing and the immune system.
Pytko-Polończyk et al.'s review in Antioxidants examines how antioxidant-rich materials prevent and treat dental diseases.
Blue LED therapy in the NuBeam Teeth Whitening Kit benefits teeth whitening, healing, reducing inflammation, and oral health. The device boosts ATP levels in all body cells by emitting photons into the mitochondria.
According to Bart Gottenbos's study in Heliyon, which utilized human tooth samples, blue LED light therapy yields notable teeth whitening advantages.
uBeam Ingredients
Here are a few key active ingredients in NuBeam:
Hydrogen Peroxide
Dentists use this bleaching agent for teeth whitening purposes. NuBeam and similar products safely and effectively remove discoloration and stains without damaging enamel.
Hydrogen peroxide whitens teeth without harming enamel, according to a study in the Journal of Dentistry by Hazem Eimar, et al.
Menthol
Menthol, derived from peppermint, possesses potent antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties that combat bacteria, thwart infection, reduce inflammation, and stimulate healing. Moreover, it eliminates bad breath.
The benefits of menthol in improving oral health and freshening the breath were explored in a research review by Fenti Fatmawati, et al in the International Journal of Pharmaceutical Research and Applications.
Ethanol
Ethanol, a potent antibacterial alcohol, can eliminate oral germs, reduce plaque, and lower the risk of gingivitis. It might have teeth-whitening effects as well.
A study by Riham Al-Rawi et al. in the International Journal of Dentistry discovered that Persian walnut bark's ethanol exhibited effective antimicrobial and teeth whitening qualities.
According to dental experts, At-home whitening strips have the advantages of being convenient, affordable, and safe. They are user-friendly, cost-effective compared to professional whitening methods, and are deemed safe when instructions are meticulously adhered to.
Method of Use
Do you want a dazzling smile that attracts attention? Strive for confident smiles as studies reveal adults average around 20 per day.
Wolfson Brands' NuBeam whitening kit delivers desired results in a span of two weeks. Get noticeably whiter teeth in just 14 days with three simple steps. Your smile will be 12 shades brighter, making a lasting impression.
NuBeam is the ideal solution for a brighter smile. Each box includes 14 mint strips and a light-based boosting gadget. NuBeam is as simple as one, two, three!
Apply the PAP Pro mint-flavored strips to both sets of teeth upon awakening. Apply each strip properly on top and bottom teeth to ensure effective whitening. Ensure the strip remains in position for one hour, allowing the components to break down and eliminate stains from the teeth. Engage in daily activities without concerns of losing, sliding, or experiencing discomfort.
After the time limit, apply the provided booster device near the teeth area where the strips expose the chemicals and wavelengths. This activates certain compounds, speeds up the process, removes discolorations instantly, and shows noticeable results in just five minutes without any irritation or pain.
Include the light for maximum effectiveness with your NuBeam Supersmile Kit. Wait 60 minutes after applying the strips before using the light for 5 minutes to increase their effectiveness.
This system uses light as a catalyst to enhance potency and ensure the safe achievement of the desired shade.
Prepare yourself. Incorporate NuBeam into your path to attain whiter, brighter teeth today!
The light, when consumed by the body, triggers specific reactions in the whitening strip's compounds. This reaction speeds up stain removal and enhances brightness - like a catalyst amplifying your treatment's effectiveness for best results. In just 90 seconds, NuBeam's light-boost technology begins whitening teeth, making the process quicker and pain-free. After one session, you'll have noticeably whiter teeth.
In two weeks or less, following your manufacturer's instructions, you'll regain your lovely smile, even if your teeth are severely discolored. Reclaim what was yours; it's worth the effort to regain your beautiful smile.
NuBeam's FAQs
How can I utilize the NuBeam Teeth Whitening Kit?
Step 1: Start your morning routine by putting the PAP Pro strips on your upper and lower teeth.
Step 2: After 1 hour, use the NuBeam light for an additional 5 minutes to improve the whitening result.
Step 3: Command attention with a radiant smile ideal for selfies and brighter than sunlight.
Where can NuBeam be purchased?
NuBeam can only be purchased on the official site, ensuring authenticity and offering deals and customer service.
Free shipping is provided for orders totaling $50 or more. A packet of 14 NuBeam Strips costs $49. The kit costs $79 and includes the mouthguard and LED light device.
Is NuBeam Safe?
Dentists are convinced that NuBeam is a top-quality teeth whitening brand from a reputable manufacturer.
NuBeam is a highly efficient product that quickly whitens teeth and enhances oral health.
Who should use NuBeam?
NuBeam is perfect for adults wanting affordable teeth whitening without costly dental procedures. There is evidence that NuBeam's ingredients may whiten teeth in a 14-day timeframe despite potentially requiring more time.
What Return Policy or Guarantee Does NuBeam Offer?
The company allows customers to return items within 30 days. Exclusively applicable to intact, sealed products and kits, as is typically the case with personal care items.
What differentiates it from competitors?
NuBeam provides budget-friendly teeth whitening strips with proven ingredients, incorporating a blue LED light therapy device and mouthguard for exceptional value at just $79. Our team considers it better than most competing brands.
How soon are results visible?
The time it takes for results from the NuBeam Teeth Whitening Kit varies.
The time it takes for teeth whitening kits to show results can vary based on their ingredients, concentration, and how often they're used.
The manufacturer claims that using this product for 14 days can make your teeth up to 12 shades whiter, but results may vary depending on tooth staining, tooth structure, and product usage consistency.
Conclusion - NuBeam Best Teeth Whitening Kit
Consistent daily use of home teeth whitening kits for approximately two weeks is necessary for desired outcomes. Inconsistent adherence may hinder desired outcomes.
Regularly use these kits for a white, bright smile.