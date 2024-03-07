Hormone-Balancing Supplements for Weight Loss

What is hormonal imbalance?

Do you have signs of hormonal imbalance?

No periods or irregular periods Putting on weight Feeling angry or moody Skin problems Losing hair or growing hair in unusual places Not being able to get pregnant Feeling tired or having no energy Hormonal imbalance happens when normal amounts and making of hormones in the endocrine system, or how they compare to other hormones, is changed. When we talk about hormonal imbalance, we usually think about hormones related to having a baby, periods and menopause.

Why do people become overweight?

Being overweight or obese means having too much body fat, which can cause many health problems such as heart problems, diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, liver problems, breathing problems, and some types of cancer. There are many reasons why people become overweight, such as their genes, their body functions, their surroundings, and their habits related to food, exercise, and activity. The good news is that losing a little weight can help reduce or avoid these health problems. Eating better, taking care of your gut, moving more, and changing your behaviour are helpful ways to manage your weight.”

Bad Eating Habits Eating too much junk food and big meals can make you gain weight. Drinking too many calories, like alcohol and sweet drinks, can also add up.

Gut Bacteria Problems The type of bacteria in your gut, which depends on what you eat, can affect how much weight you have.

Not Enough Exercise Sitting too much, especially in front of screens, can make you gain weight by burning fewer calories.

Some Medicines Some health problems (like low thyroid, Cushing syndrome, etc.) and medicines, like steroids and some mood drugs, can make you gain weight.

Lifestyle Getting older, hormone changes, losing muscle, and slower metabolism can make you more likely to be overweight. Eating well and being active can help prevent weight gain as you age.

Other Health Problems Problems like hiatal hernia, gastritis, or acid reflux can make your stomach hurt.

Sleep Problems Sleeping too little or too much can affect your hormones, making you hungrier and crave more high-calorie foods.

Pregnancy Gaining weight when you are pregnant can make you overweight after you have the baby.

Keeping Your Wellness Triangle in Balance Regular Activity

Think of it as your daily boost of happy chemicals. Being active regularly is not only good for your body; it also makes you happier and healthier. Find something that you enjoy doing, like walking fast, doing yoga, or going to the gym, and do it often. Activity is not only good for your shape; it also helps your mind and emotions.

Balanced Food

We believe in the importance of good food. Eating well does not mean giving up tasty food; it means feeding your body with the right things. Eat different kinds of fruits and vegetables, enjoy whole grains, and have some lean proteins. Remember, a well-nourished body is a happy body.

Quiet Sleep

Ah, the wonder of a good sleep! Sleeping well is like a restart button for your body and mind. It’s when your body fixes itself and your mind refreshes. Make a sleep routine that helps you relax, and stick to it. A well-slept you can deal with life’s problems and joys better.

Unwinding

Life can be stressful, we understand. It’s important to take a break and do things that make you happy. Whether it’s reading a book, being mindful, or just taking a long bath, let yourself relax. It’s not selfish; it’s taking care of yourself.

Is Keffy safe to use, and does it have any side effects?

KEFFY makes safe and good-quality wellness products. But like any supplement or health product, there might be some side effects or things to think about. These products usually have vitamins, minerals, plant extracts, or other things that can help your health. But like any food supplement, you need to use them carefully. Here are some important points to remember:

Safety: Our products are made with safety in mind and follow the rules and standards. To be safe, always buy KEFFY products from trusted places and use them as instructed.

Advice: Before adding any new supplement to your routine, especially if you have health problems, are pregnant or breastfeeding, or are taking other medicines, it’s good to talk to a healthcare professional. They can give you personal advice based on your health situation.

Amount: Follow the recommended amount on the product label. Taking more than the suggested amount might cause side effects or health problems.

Possible Side Effects: While our products are usually safe, some people might have side effects from any supplement. These can be different depending on the product and the person. Common side effects might include stomach upset, allergies, or reactions with some medicines or health problems.

Reactions: Be careful of possible reactions with other medicines or supplements you might be using. Talk to a healthcare professional to make sure there are no bad reactions.

Long-term Use: Think about how long you use them. KEFFY products are often made for specific wellness goals, so talk to a healthcare provider if you want to use them for a long time.

KEFFY makes safe and effective wellness products. But people can react differently to supplements, and you need to use them carefully. Talking to a healthcare professional is a smart step to make sure the products are safe and right for your health and wellness needs. Always put your well-being first and talk to professionals when you are not sure.

Can Keffy be used with other medicines or supplements I am using now?

The safety of KEFFY products with other medicines or supplements you are using now can change depending on the products and your health and medical conditions. Here are some important things to think about:

Talk to a Healthcare Professional: Always talk to a healthcare professional before using any new KEFFY product or supplement, especially if you are using medicines from the doctor or have health problems. Your healthcare provider can check for possible reactions and give you advice.

Reactions: Some KEFFY products may react with some medicines or supplements. These reactions can change how the drugs or supplements work in your body. Your healthcare provider can help you find out if any reactions happen and how to deal with them.

Amount: Be careful of the amount of KEFFY products. Taking too much may cause reactions or side effects, so use the suggested amount on the product label.

While KEFFY products can be used with medicines and other supplements, it’s important to do it with the help of a healthcare professional. They can give you personal advice to make sure you are safe and your wellness routine works well. Always put your health and well-being first by asking for professional help.

Can I buy Keffy products without a doctor’s note, or do I need one?

KEFFY products are usually sold without a doctor’s note and you don’t need one. They are often called food supplements or health products, which are normally sold without a doctor’s note. You can usually find KEFFY products at stores that sell healthy food, drugstores, or online shops.

But, it’s important to buy KEFFY products from trusted sources to make sure they are good and safe. Look for approved sellers and think about checking for other proofs or tests to confirm the product’s quality.

While you don’t need a doctor’s note for KEFFY products, it’s still a good idea to talk to a healthcare professional before using any new supplement for your wellness, especially if you have health problems or are using other medicines. They can give you personal advice based on your health situation.

Remember, the safety and results of any supplement, including KEFFY products, depend on using them carefully and following the suggested amount and instructions.

Can I use Keffy products at any age or with any health problems?

The use of KEFFY products, like any food supplement or health product, may depend on your age or health problems that could change how they work for you. Here are some things to think about:

Age Limits: While many KEFFY products are usually safe for adults, some of them may not work for children, teens, or certain age groups. It’s important to look at the product label and instructions for any age-related advice.

Health Problems: Some health problems may change how certain KEFFY products work for you. For example, people with allergies, reactions, or health issues may need to be careful when using some supplements. Talk to a healthcare professional if you have any health worries or specific problems.

Pregnancy and Breastfeeding: Pregnant and breastfeeding women may need different nutrition and should be careful when thinking about food supplements. KEFFY products made for these life stages should be used with the help of a healthcare provider.

Medicine Reactions: If you are using medicines from the doctor, it’s important to know about possible reactions between the medicines and KEFFY products. Talk to a healthcare professional to make sure there are no bad reactions.

Allergies: Look at the ingredients list on KEFFY product labels to find out any possible allergens. If you are allergic to certain things, make sure the product does not have those things.

KEFFY products are made to help your health and wellness, it’s important to think about your age, health problems, and personal situation when using them. To make sure you are safe and get the best results, talk to a healthcare professional for personal advice and suggestions based on your unique needs and situation.

But you have many kinds of hormones and they affect many other things like how your body uses energy and your weight, how your thyroid works, how you sleep and how you handle stress. Even though all your hormones together make your health, you may not know how many signs and health problems are linked to hormonal imbalance:

Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), a common reason for not being able to have a baby and other problems in women who can get pregnant Estrogen dominance, a balance of too much estrogen-to-progesterone that causes signs Bad symptoms before menopause that can start years before menopause Hypothyroidism and other thyroid problems — about 15 million Americans have thyroid problems they don’t know about Adrenal stress and tiredness related to the amounts and making of the stress hormone cortisol Diabetes, which is directly connected to the hormone insulin In short, if your hormones can’t stay balanced, you’re likely to have any number of signs and other maybe serious health problems. By knowing the reasons for hormonal imbalance and learning which you can control, you can both stop and ease symptoms, even when they are often and bad.

What makes hormones go out of balance?

Your hormones — including the hormones estrogen, progesterone and testosterone — are always changing. When you’re healthy and your body gets what it needs, you can keep a balance between these important hormones.

Women’s lives, and especially how we look after ourselves, have been changing a lot over the last few years. Many of these changes are causing more short-term hormone changes that are hard for the body to deal with.

As you try to cope with the pressures of your life, it’s important to pay attention to the three main things that have some of the worst effects on your hormone balance: what you eat, how your body reacts to the high stress you face every day, and the increasing number of hidden poisons and hormone disruptors that your body is trying to get rid of.

Signs of hormonal imbalance — how they start

What you eat. In general, we eat more ready-made food than ever before. That means we’re getting less nutrients and more sugar and extras. The problem is, more sugar, preservatives, and other chemicals directly change hormonal balance, including the main hormone, insulin. Once insulin is messed up, we’re more likely to put on weight and have other problems related to inflammation. Bad nutrition also makes hot flashes and other menopause signs, PMS signs, adrenal hormone imbalance and thyroid-related signs worse and more often.

Your body’s reaction to high stress. For many women, work has gotten harder, money has gotten tighter, and stress has gotten stronger. We also deal with more stress from electronics like mobile devices and WIFI. These things affect hormonal balance mostly by the hormone cortisol, which is made by your adrenal glands to help you deal with stress. Just looking at a computer screen or TV can make your body feel stressed, and change cortisol. Stress and cortisol problems start a chain of events that changes your overall hormonal balance. And many women are not able to focus on reducing and avoiding stress.

Hidden poisons and hormone disruptors. Your endocrine system is easily bothered by the poisons and other things called hormone disruptors. These are often found in makeup, skin creams, plastics, Teflon-type coatings, cleaning products, clothing colors and more. A 2012 study by the European Environment Agency found that household products, cosmetics, drugs and food that have hormone-disrupting chemicals may explain the big increase of diabetes, obesity, cancer and not being able to have a baby. But recent studies show that even small changes in what you eat and how you live can make a big difference in making a healthier environment and that’s good news for your hormones.

How hormonal imbalance affects other things Sadly,

one hormonal imbalance can easily cause more imbalances or other health problems because the parts of your endocrine system are closely linked. For example, there’s a clear hormonal link between being overweight and insulin problems, which often leads to type 2 diabetes and/or PCOS.

Another very common hormonal imbalance is too much estrogen-to-progesterone, called estrogen dominance. Estrogen dominance can happen when you have a lot of estrogen, often because of the food and lifestyle things we talked about before. But it can also happen if your estrogen levels are normal, but your progesterone levels are low.

Adrenal imbalance can be related to a thyroid hormone imbalance, like hypothyroidism, or low thyroid. Many hormones are strongly affected by the main control center in the brain, the hypothalamus. The hypothalamus keeps sending and getting information to balance hormone making in the body. Free (not bound) hormones in the blood can affect the hypothalamus and other hormone systems in the body. If your body makes more cortisol because of constant stress, that cortisol then lowers the making of thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH) and the thyroid hormone, T4 — often causing hypothyroidism. This hormonal chain of events can have deep effects on your health and how you feel.

Hormonal balance: a key thing for lifelong health If you think you might have a hormone imbalance, take our quick hormonal health quiz to help understand what your signs are telling you. If your hormones are out of balance, the first step is to increase the support you give your body. Effective natural ways for hormone imbalance include plant-based supplements and food and lifestyle changes. Together, these steps can fix the main reason for your signs.

Hormone problems before menopause

Many women think they have a lot of time before they need to worry about hormone imbalance, but we know that’s not true. Putting on weight, wanting certain foods, feeling angry or tired are some of the signs of hormone imbalances that can happen at any age - and more women than ever are having them. Three common hormone imbalances - PMS (before-period syndrome), not regular periods and PCOS (many cysts on the ovaries) - are going up a lot according to our recent look at how hormone imbalance signs are changing over the years.

Here’s what women from age 25 to 70 have been telling us in our Hormonal Health Profile when we compared profiles from 2008 to 2016:

Women say moderate to bad PMS signs went up 44%. Women say moderate to bad not regular periods went up 32%. Women say moderate to bad PCOS went up 51%. “These are upsetting trends but match what I see in my medical work,” says Dr. Amber Hayden, DO. "But this is more than a matter of women’s discomfort because of their signs. What worries me is that an imbalance in just one hormone can cause problems with weight, insulin problems, thyroid problems or other serious health problems."More about the sign study The Women’s Health Network hormone profile lets women rate their experiences with common signs of hormone imbalance. In a study to see how signs are changing over time, 10,000 profiles done by women ages 25 to 70 in 2016 were compared to 10,000 profiles done by women of the same ages in 2007-2008. According to the study, women today are saying big differences in the kind and how bad their signs are.

Do you have hormone imbalance? Many women may not know that hormone imbalance is the reason for signs like putting on weight, wanting certain foods, feeling angry or not sleeping well. Knowing more about your signs is the best way to learn how to make them better, or even stop them. Our Hormonal Health Quiz has helped hundreds of thousands of women have a better time during the middle of life change, and it can help you too.

Hormone imbalance is linked to gum disease - and the other way around

Even though I’m a doctor not a dentist, I always talk to my patients about the health of their teeth and gums. That’s because your dental health affects your whole health, including the not well-known connection between bleeding gums and hormone imbalance.Do your gums bleed when you brush your teeth? Are your gums pulling back? If so, it’s worth finding out what’s happening and what you can do.

Why do your gums bleed more in menopause? Women before and during menopause are more likely to get bleeding gums and other signs of gum disease for one simple reason - inflammation. But it also works the other way around - bad oral care that causes bleeding gums can start and increase the inflammation response so that inflammation affects your whole body. This makes it easier to get hormone imbalance and menopause signs.

Let’s look into why hormone imbalance is linked to gum disease - and the other way around:

Lower estrogen levels cause gum disease and inflammation:

Studies show that estrogen can lower inflammation in some cells of the body. As estrogen goes down before menopause, some of that anti-inflammatory help goes away. Before menopause, unhealthy lifestyle habits like bad food, no exercise and stress can hurt your oral health more than when you were younger.

So even if you are taking good care of your mouth by brushing and flossing every day, you might still get bleeding gums.

Gum disease and inflammation cause hormone imbalance:

If you didn’t make regular brushing and flossing habits when you were younger, the inflammation in your gums over the years could be causing long-term inflammation in your body and hormone imbalance.

More and more we’re seeing how gum disease affects your whole body. In fact, bleeding gums may be a sign of other inflammation problems that are not just about hormone imbalance. These include serious, often hidden health problems like metabolic syndrome, heart disease, weak bones or immune system disorders.

Healthy habits help normal levels of estrogen and progesterone which help your oral health by making more blood go to your gums, as well as changing how you feel plaque on your teeth and germs in your mouth. Hormone changes may also make dental signs at other times in a woman’s life, like puberty, periods, pregnancy and when using birth control pills.

5 signs of hormone imbalance linked to your dental health Bleeding gums Big gums Red gums Pulling back gums (a sign of bone loss in the jawbone) Dry, burning or hurting mouth What should you do? Be regular with dental care.

If you aren’t brushing, flossing and seeing your natural dentist already, now’s the time to start doing more for your dental care. And keep them at the top of your list even when you may think “I’m in a hurry, I’ll floss later.”

When you have bleeding gums and other menopause signs, you’ll want to do more than just brush and floss more. Of course, you should keep seeing your dentist, but you may need to look at a whole-body way to stop inflammation in your body.

Eat less inflammatory foods.

I tell my patients that one of the most important steps for stopping inflammation is to eat less sugary foods. (This step is dentist-approved too). Other inflammatory foods include processed meat, fried foods, too much alcohol and any food that you are allergic or sensitive to. For a whole anti-inflammatory food plan, the Mediterranean diet is a good choice and can help a lot in making other menopause signs better too.

The message from your mouth could simply be that it’s time to look after yourself better —by focusing on balancing your hormones and lowering the things that cause inflammation in your whole body to help both your gums and the rest of your body.

For more ways to stop bad inflammation, read our article 7 steps to an anti-inflammatory lifestyle by Dr. Amber Hayden, DO. You’ll see the advice for brushing and flossing your teeth often is at the top of the list too!

It’s annoying not knowing what’s making you feel bad. I talk to women all the time who are confused by trying to figure out which hormone problem to deal with. This is especially hard because all hormone problems have at least one symptom that is the same, including very common symptoms like feeling tired, putting on weight, joint problems, headaches

To help, we have many helpful quizzes that check your symptoms for specific problems. But more than once I’ve been asked “Where do I begin?” That’s when I suggest the Women’s Health Network Hormone imbalance quiz.

Do you have a thyroid, adrenal or hormone problem? Find out

Our 15-question Hormone imbalance quiz is our main quiz that compares your symptoms to common symptoms of the most usual problems - thyroid, adrenal or hormone. Based on your results, the Quiz helps show you a main and sometimes a second problem as the reason for your symptoms. After taking the quiz, results are shown along with suggestions to help you feel better.

We’re here to talk about your results Here’s an example of how the Hormone imbalance quiz helped one woman who was having signs of a thyroid problem. After taking the Thyroid Quiz, she called to talk about whether helping her thyroid was the right thing to do. During our talk, she said she had trouble with stress and worry, sleeping problems, feeling tired, and not being able to lose weight.

I mentioned the topic of adrenal tiredness — a problem that many women don’t know about. I suggested then that she try taking our Hormone imbalance quiz. For example, her problems may have started with years of stress and her adrenal glands may have gotten out of balance. This could surely affect her thyroid hormone and cause bad signs.

In fact, when I’m talking with women on the phone, I often suggest they take the quick Checker so we can figure out together the best steps for help.

By giving your body the right help, you can make a big difference to make your signs better and balance your body. If you have questions, please call our Contact Center now at 1-800-798-7902 for answers about your signs and what would be the best ways for you. You’ll talk to a real woman in Maine who is trained to show you the choice that will really work for you and health goals. We’ve been in your situation, and are here to hear and help.