Humble Beginnings to Global Leader: Dr CM Parameshwara, India’s Top Colorectal Surgeon

<p><strong>Bangalore (Karnataka) [India] October 17: </strong>From a humble background to being one of India’s prominent colorectal surgeons, Dr CM Parameshwara’s story is a tale of determination and dedication to his patients. An experienced and skilled surgeon Dr Parameshwara has easily made a place for himself and his services not only in India but across the world. He’s the founder and CEO of one of the largest single specialty <strong><a href="https://gastroenterology.smileshospitals.com/" rel="nofollow">gastroenterology hospitals</a></strong> and his sphere of impact isn’t restricted to the operation theaters. </p><p>Primarily educated in a rural town, <strong><a href="https://gastroenterology.smileshospitals.com/team/dr-parameshwara-c-m/" rel="nofollow">Dr Parameshwara</a></strong> was encouraged by his parents towards education and considered work as one of the highest virtues. Despite the obvious lack of money from the very beginning, he was always devoted to the medical profession. He wanted to make a difference and hence dedicated himself to his medical education and became a colorectal surgery specialist—a field that was not popular in India at that time. "I always believed that with the right approach and dedication, we could change the way colorectal conditions are treated in India," he says. </p><p>Dr Parameshwara started his career from the very scratch in a small town where over the time he made a niche for himself in terms of efficient surgery, personal touch and commitment towards his duty. His approach was simple: respect each of their patients as his own siblings, and attend to all the patients as their own relatives. Such an approach not only helped him to earn people’s confidence but also became the basis for his future work. "It wasn’t just about performing surgeries," he says. "It was about ensuring that every patient felt understood and cared for." </p><p>These experiences made him expert in his field, and as result, he opened up his own hospital that today is one of the top destinations for treating gastroenterology problems in India. Since he took over the leadership of the hospital, the hospital has expanded greatly, in terms of provision of service, it conducts more than 300 surgeries in a month and patients come from more than forty countries. The beautiful facilities and the people that have been professionally trained make the hospital a regional referral center for all colorectal conditions. </p><p>Looking at Dr Parameshwara’s endeavors in the field are not just limited to his surgeon's dexterity. He has been the primary reason for bringing newer surgical procedures to India which have greatly enhanced the quality of life. He has become one of the most sought-after experts in the field, and he often shares his opinion as a speaker in international conferences. </p><p>But all this has not changed the focus of Dr Parameshwara of being global yet rooted and maintaining a principle based foundation he started with. It is for this reason he finds time to sit down with the patient and explain to him or her what is wrong, and the best way it can be treated. This unpretentious ethos – ‘’medicine is not just about treating disease, it’s about healing people’’, a phrase he often uses – informs all of his practice. </p><p>His commitment to caring for his needy fellow human beings is also shown by his charitable activities. Different programs have been sponsored and launched by Dr Parameshwara offers free or discounted treatment where the needy patients are concerned. In our discussion with Dr Paramshwara, he notes: 'It's time for me to pay back and support the community that has supported me.’</p>