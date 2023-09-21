Hyperbolic Stretching Reviews (Alex Larsson) Real HypStretch Exercises Routine For Seniors? Videos & PDF Download

Hyperbolic Stretching is a science-based 8-minute stretching routine program to make your lower back, hamstrings, and hip flexors flexible. Read this detailed review to check its app, login, videos, course, discount code, and 4-week challenge
What is Hyperbolic Stretching?
Hyperbolic Stretching is a very effective digital program that helps you stretch and remain fit. The program is well fit for men and women of all age groups.
It contains some easy and effective 8-minute stretches that help relax your muscles, soothe inflammation, and make you stronger and fitter.
Hyperbolic Stretching is used by athletes, professionals, and beginners as well. It allows you to unlock any joint or muscle without any pain or discomfort.
You can now initiate self-recovery and healing with the help of Hyperbolic Stretching from the comfort of your home.
The best thing about Hyperbolic Stretching is that you can do the exercises without any equipment or training. With Hyperbolic Stretching, you will be able to do Front and Side Splits very easily.
Most people are shocked by how flexible their bodies have become after trying out this program daily.
You can stretch your muscle to 130% of its resting length, which helps you remain mobile and flexible even in your old age.
The program guarantees fewer injuries and healthier muscles for life. There are 6 sets of videos in Hyperbolic Stretching that can help you understand the importance of stretching daily and help you achieve your muscle and joint flexibility goals in just a few days.
How does the Hyperbolic Stretching program work?
This digital program provides 6 video sets that contain different bends and stretches that you can use to improve your muscle build, fitness level, and stretching capacity.
The videos contain protocols and specific reps that are targeted to improve your muscle survival reflex. The program works from the basic and beginner levels to advanced.
Hyperbolic Stretching includes 6 video sets, and you must train for 6 days a week for 30 days for the best results. When you train the same muscles every day, the muscle goes into survival and revival mode.
This means it can repair faster and heal better even without trying. This helps your muscles get more flexible with each passing week.
People explain how they can pick up objects, bend and twist to do various exercises, and never feel any pain after 30 days of trying this program.
Hyperbolic Stretching uses deep muscle relaxation techniques and muscle contractions to make your muscles more flexible.
The survival reflexes are switched on, but your brain can control them as you practice stretching every day. This helps improve your brain’s coordination with every muscle in your body so it can help them turn on and off the survival modes as you want.
Performing the stretches exactly as shown in the videos can help your brain master this art. Hence, the program is guaranteed to work.
What do you get in the Hyperbolic Stretching Program?
The program includes 6 Beginner to Advanced Series. Each series contains a valuable 8-minute workout that can help you unlock muscle flexibility and power.
● Complete Front Splits: This is designed as a flow-movement workout for your lower back and hips. It can help relax your hamstrings, lower back, and hip muscles fully. You will be able to feel an instant relaxation and improvement in your posture.
● Complete Side Splits: This routine is designed for hip flexors and opening up hip muscles and to boost pelvic floor strength. It helps power your glutes and improves pelvic floor muscle strength. This helps have better bladder control and bowel control as well.
● Complete Forward Bend: This is designed to relax your spinal cord muscles and boost back strength. It improves flexibility, strengthens the lower back, and soothes calves, thighs, hamstrings, and lower back muscles. It is very easy to follow, and although it is a complex flow position, you can relax your entire body.
● Complete Back Bend: This is designed for full body strength and posture. It helps minimize issues such as a hunched back and poor shoulder strength. It helps you take into account your body’s balance, abdominal muscles, and spinal strength. Doing this correctly can improve the way you appear in terms of posture.
● Upper Body Stretching: This is designed for maximum flexibility and mobility to help you relax completely. It is the best workout for beginners since it helps their muscles open up and relax. It helps you relax your shoulders, chest, biceps, triceps, and upper back.
● Dynamic Stretching: This is designed for dynamic mobility, flexibility, and elasticity of your entire body and its muscles. It is the best workout to perform for all kinds of athletic movements and techniques. It improves your speed, circulation, and range of movement rapidly.
Each program is 8 minutes long and has efficient information to boost your overall body flow and muscle strength, flexibility, mobility, and elasticity.
● It improves spinal function and releases muscle tension.
● It helps boost flexibility and mobility.
● It reduces back pain and muscle soreness.
● It helps unlock your hip muscles and flexors.
● It helps you do splits in a few weeks.
● It improves strength and endurance as well.
● It prevents muscle weakness and injury.
● It improves brain-muscle coordination and reduces the chances of injury.
● It improves circulation and vitality.
● It helps you recover and heal faster from hip replacement.
● It helps you progress quickly in yoga and martial arts.
● It improves bladder and bowel control within weeks.
● It corrects your posture naturally.
● It helps you run better, faster, and for longer.
● It helps you sleep better and wake up refreshed.
What would your weekly schedule be with Hyperbolic Stretching?
● 8 minutes a day: For the time you follow the program, you will be dedicating 8 minutes of your 24 hours every day. This is very easy compared to going to the gym or taking Yoga classes. 8 minutes are doable and hence, your weekly schedule can be easily fixed.
● Lower body 3 times a week: By doing lower body flows and movements with Hyperbolic Stretching 3 days a week, you will activate your lower body muscles for maximum flexibility, mobility, and movement.
● Upper body 3 times a week: By doing upper body flows and workouts with Hyperbolic Stretching 3 days a week, you can relax your muscles and feel calm and energized to get more done throughout the day.
● 6 days a week for 30 days: Practicing these stretches and 8-minute workouts and flows can be very easy when you aim to do it for 6 days a week for just 8 minutes every day.
● 30-day Free Q&As via Facebook Messenger: In case you have doubts or queries about some movements, your conditions, or activities, you can contact the Hyperbolic Stretching team via Facebook Messenger as you get a 30-day free Q&A with them.
Who is Hyperbolic Stretching for?
Hyperbolic Stretching is a program for both men and women of all ages. It is specially made for people who feel stuck in their routine and see no progress in any exercise they do. It can enhance your muscle quality and reduce stiffness after you turn 40.
It can enhance bladder and bowel control post-pregnancy. It can enhance disc relaxation and soothe pain after surgeries, too.
It is a safe way to stretch and exercise your entire body, as recommended by doctors and experts.
What is the cost of Hyperbolic Stretching?
Hyperbolic Stretching is available for purchase at a highly discounted price on its official website only. It is usually sold at its regular price of $199, however, you can get it for just $27 today.
● You get free lifetime online access to the entire program
● You can play the videos on any device
● You get various exercise tips via email
● You have to make a one-time payment only
Also, your purchase is backed by a 60-day 100% money-back guarantee. This means you can try the entire program for 60 days to see how it works for you.
If you’re not satisfied with your flexibility and mobility by then, you can claim a full refund.
Customer Reviews:
"Despite double hip replacement, this stretching program made me feel like new."
"Bad hip & tight hams gone! I felt instant relief and progress from the very first session."
"My physio said due to my fibro, I'll never be flexible. This program proved him wrong."
"Hyperbolic Stretching has done wonders to my flexibility despite my scoliosis."
"This method gave me more flexibility in just 4 weeks than 1 year of stretching on my own."
"I didn't care about splits, but this helped my tight hips, hips, and lower back a lot!"
Final Thoughts:
Hyperbolic Stretching is a unique online program that aims to help you stretch to become more flexible and mobile at any age. You can bend and twist your body without the risk of any injuries.
You can go slow as a beginner or expedite the stretches as an advanced member too. The program matches all levels and works best for all kinds of people.
When you practice the 6 flows regularly, your body becomes relaxed, and you can improve your overall health too.
