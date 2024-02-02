Infraredi Red Light Therapy Reviews | Is It Worth Trying?

Infraredi Red Light Therapy is a device that can help you live your best and healthiest life. It uses advanced infrared technology to stimulate healing within the muscles and reduce inflammation across the body.
And make no mistake about it, various types of inflammation can have very damaging effects on the body. For instance, the Cleveland Clinic staff tells us that acute inflammation can have effects like pain or tenderness, swelling, and flushed skin.
Chronic inflammation may cause even more health problems including weight gain, frequent infections, joint pain, joint stiffness, mouth sores, skin rash, fever, fatigue, chest pain, abdominal pain, and more.
To put it simply, you need to avoid bodily inflammation as much as you possibly can. Infraredi Red Light Therapy is a device that can help with that. But is it the right red light therapy device for you?
In the following Infraredi Red Light Therapy review, we will be taking a close look at this device including how it works, what you can expect from it, and what people who have tried it are saying about it.
Form: Red light array
Primary Mode of Function: Clinical strength LEDs
Benefits: Helps reduce bodily inflammation, allows for faster recovery of the muscles after working out, relieves aches and pains, soothes sore muscles
Safety: Medical grade quality guaranteed
Price Range: $279 - $649
Average Category Price Range: $200 - $1000
Purchase: Official Website
Trending Infraredi Red Light Therapy Products
The Infraredi Flex Mini is a ground-breaking light therapy device designed with cutting-edge technology. This compact and feature-rich device offers a range of bioactive wavelengths and adjustable settings for performance enhancement, symptom treatment, and relaxation. Its high irradiance and light penetration ensure optimal therapy results. Prioritizing safety and quality, the Flex Mini promises flicker-free performance and zero EMF. With a minimum LED lifespan of 100,000 hours, it is a long-lasting addition to your wellness journey.
Price: $549.00
How To Use: The Infraredi Flex Mini is designed to be versatile and user-friendly. Simply position the device at the recommended treatment distance and select your preferred settings, such as choosing the specific wavelengths, adjusting the pulsing frequency from 0Hz-1000Hz, or setting the brightness level from 0-100. Use the device regularly to boost performance and recovery or to treat specific symptoms.
The Flex Mini is equipped with the latest technology and features
● Utilizes Multiwave+ technology with 5 bioactive wavelengths (630nm, 660nm, 810nm, 830nm & 850nm)
● Pulsing+ Mode aids in performance, recovery, and symptom treatment
● Dimming+ Mode supports relaxation and enhances sleep
● Uses 5-Watt optical lens technology for high irradiance and light penetration
● Measures over 200 mW/cm2 at 3 inches
● Prioritizes safety and quality with flicker-free performance and zero EMF
● Quiet cooling fans for heat dissipation
● Minimum LED lifespan of 100,000 hours
The Infraredi Flex Mid represents the cutting-edge in light therapy devices, priced at $749.00 USD. Designed with innovative features such as Multiwave+ technology, Pulsing+ Mode, and Dimming+ Mode, it delivers versatile, safe, and highly effective therapy options. The device boasts a highly impressive irradiance measurement due to its 5 Watt optical lens technology and maintains high safety and quality standards. Its advanced features allow it to cater to a wide range of needs, from boosting performance and recovery to enhancing sleep.
Price: $749.00 USD
How to Use: The Infraredi Flex Series is designed for flexible usage to accommodate your individual needs. Position the device at a distance of about 3 inches / 7 centimeters from the area of the body in need of treatment. Use the device's advanced features such as the Multiwave+ technology, Pulsing+ Mode, and Dimming+ Mode to customize your therapy according to your needs, whether it's boosting performance and recovery, treating specific symptoms, or enhancing sleep.
● Multiwave+ technology: This feature incorporates the five most bioactive wavelengths (630nm, 660nm, 810nm, 830nm, 850nm), providing versatile treatment options.
● Pulsing+ Mode: This feature utilizes the latest in Pulsing Technology. It allows for adjustable frequency from 0Hz-1000Hz to help boost performance & recovery and treat specific symptoms.
● Dimming+ Mode: Designed to support relaxation and enhance sleep by allowing you to adjust the brightness of the LED's from 0-100.
● Superior Irradiance: The latest 5 Watt optical lens technology delivers higher irradiance and light penetration, with measurements over 200 mW/cm2 @ 3 inches / 7 centimeters.
● Safety and Quality: The device uses the highest safety and quality standards, featuring flicker-free and zero EMF at the recommended treatment distance. It's built with quiet cooling fans inside an iron body for heat dissipation and longevity, and the LEDs have a minimum lifespan of 100,000 hours.
Elevate your performance and recovery with the Infraredi Flex Max, the latest in the Flex Series. Designed with innovation in mind, it combines multiple bioactive wavelengths, adjustable frequency, and brightness controls for personalized treatment. This feature-rich device, priced at $949.00, promises superior light penetration, safety, and longevity, encapsulating the best of modern technology. With a minimum LED lifespan of 100,000 hours, the Infraredi Flex Max offers a lasting solution for enhancing sleep, relaxation, and overall well-being.
Price: $949.00 USD
How To Use: The Infraredi Flex Max is designed for easy use, with adjustable settings to cater to your specific needs. You can adjust the brightness of the LED's from 0-100 with Dimming+ Mode, depending on whether you're winding down at night or preparing for a big day. The Pulsing+ Mode allows you to treat specific symptoms with a fully adjustable frequency from 0Hz to 1000Hz.
● Cutting-edge technology and features
● Multiwave+ technology with 5 bioactive wavelengths: 630 nm, 660nm, 810nm, 830nm & 850nm
● Innovative Pulsing+ Mode and Dimming+ Mode
● 5 Watt optical lens technology for high irradiance and light penetration
● Irradiance measuring over 200 mW/cm2 at a distance of 3 inches/7 cm
● Designed with safety in mind: flicker-free operation and zero EMF at recommended treatment distance
● Quiet cooling fans within an iron body for heat dissipation and longevity
● LEDs expected to last a minimum of 100,000 hours
The Infraredi Micro, rated 4.8 out of 5 stars from 32 reviews, is your perfect companion for delivering Red Light Therapy on the move. Priced at $249.00 USD, this lightweight, portable device comes packed with both Red Light & Near Infrared light to provide you with the powerful and rejuvenating benefits of both wavelengths, according to your preference. The device also includes an optional adjustable stand for extra convenience. With a design as compact as an iPhone, the Infraredi Micro makes for a handy addition to your everyday road kit.
Price: $249.00 USD
How To Use: The Infraredi Micro is a portable handheld device designed for use on the go. It can be used to deliver both Red Light & Near Infrared light either simultaneously or separately, according to individual needs.
● Both Red Light (660nm) and Near Infrared Light (850nm) included.
● Tailored for personal needs with the ability to use both wavelengths at the same time or individually.
● Contains 12 5W LED's for enhanced power and performance.
● Medical Grade Electrostatic LED's leveraging the latest optical lens technology for high efficiency light penetration.
● Portable Design, approximately the same size as an iPhone, for easy fit in a bag or handbag.
● Comes in 3 sleek colors: Black, Silver, and Red.
● Optional, adjustable stand for added convenience.
The Infraredi Slim Lite, priced at $279.00 USD, is a high-quality, portable device designed for targeted treatments. This slim and lightweight device features 40 medical-grade LED's that provide effective treatments while ensuring user safety with flicker-free and zero EMF features. It offers both red and infrared light options to cater to individual needs. With a robust cooling system and a lifespan of at least 50,000 hours, this device secures a long-term investment. Enjoy a risk-free purchase with a 30-day trial and a 3-year warranty.
Price: $279.00 USD
How To Use: The Infraredi Slim Lite is primarily used for targeted treatments such as the neck, face, or specific areas across the body. It is equipped with an adjustable stand to offer flexible treatment options for target areas. The device is portable and can be conveniently placed on a nightstand, desk, or living room table.
● 4.8 out of 5-star rating based on 42 reviews
● 40 medical-grade LED's
● Flicker-free and zero EMF at the recommended treatment distance
● Quiet cooling fan, ensuring full heat dissipation for the longevity of the device
● LED's lifespan of a minimum 50,000 hours
● Comes with a 3-year warranty and a zero-risk 30-day trial
● Out of stock with new orders shipping from 29 January onwards
● Includes Red Light (660nm) and Infrared Light (850nm), can be used simultaneously or individually
● Medical Grade Electrostatic LED's with high-efficiency light penetration
● Portable, slim & light design
● Flicker-free for those with light sensitivities
The Infraredi LED Light Therapy Mask provides an innovative solution for achieving radiant, youthful skin from the comfort of your home. It eliminates the need for costly treatments or invasive procedures. Clinically proven to reduce wrinkles, fine lines, and mild-to-moderate acne, this full-face portable mask facilitates professional-quality treatments anytime, anywhere. With key features such as red and blue light therapy, the mask helps in the production of collagen and elastin, reduces pigmentation and redness, and combats acne-causing bacteria. The product promises healthier, more youthful-looking skin and is 100% natural, with no pain, side-effects, or downtime.
Price: $329.00 USD.
How To Use: To use the Infraredi LED Light Therapy Mask, follow these steps -
Turn Mask on by holding the power button for 2 seconds. Choose red or blue light.
Position Mask on your face and use the straps to secure it on your head.
Sit back and relax for 10 minutes during your therapy session.
● Minimizes fine lines and wrinkles
● Reduces the appearance of pigmentation and redness
● Reduces acne, blemishes, redness, and irritation
● Nurtures healthier, more youthful-looking skin
● Helps clearing of acne breakouts
● Helps reduce and soften the look of acne scars
● 100% natural with no pain, side effects, or downtime
● Medical-grade quality
● 60 Day risk-free trial
● Fast, free express shipping
● Premium 3-year replacement warranty
● Clinically proven results
The Infraredi Body Wrap is a one-stop solution for all your pain and inflammation issues. Using a blend of 880nm Infrared Light and 660nm Red Light, this device penetrates deep into your skin, muscles, joints, and tissues to reduce inflammation, improve circulation, and soothe pain. It features 60 medical-grade LEDs, a portable design, and a rechargeable battery, making it the perfect companion for daily pain relief and recovery. With a treatment area of 20cm x 9cm, the Infraredi Wrap is designed for targeted relief, offering maximum comfort during a 10-20 minute session, making it easy to incorporate into your daily routine. Say goodbye to discomfort and welcome the ultimate pain relief solution - the Infraredi Body Wrap.
Price: $199.00 USD
How To Use: The Infraredi Body Wrap is easy to use in three simple steps:
Turn on the Infraredi Wrap by holding in the power button for 2 seconds.
Wrap it around the problem area and use the velcro strap to secure it in place.
Sit back and relax for 20 minutes during your therapy session.
● The Infraredi Wrap uses a combination of 880 nm Infrared Light and 660nm Red Light
● It is designed to reduce inflammation, improve circulation, and alleviate pain
● The wrap is engineered for targeted relief, providing maximum comfort and convenience during a 10-20 minute session
● It has a portable design and a rechargeable battery
● Comes with 60 Medical Grade LED's
● The treatment area is 20cm x 9cm
The Infraredi Joint Wrap is an all-natural solution to joint pain, offering relief through science-backed red light therapy. This device targets aches, pains, and stiffness with a combination of 880 nm Infrared Light and 660nm Red Light. Suitable for use on all major joints, the wrap is convenient and comfortable for daily 10-20 minute sessions. For a non-invasive, effective way to manage joint pain and inflammation, look no further than the Infraredi Joint Wrap.
Price: $199.00 USD
How To Use: There are 3 simple steps to use the Infraredi Joint Wrap. Firstly, turn on the wrap by holding in the power button for 2 seconds. Secondly, wrap it around your problematic joint area and use the velcro strap to secure it. Lastly, relax and let the wrap work its magic for a 20-minute therapy session.
● The Infraredi Joint Wrap is designed to aid in joint pain and arthritis management.
● It combines 880 nm Infrared Light with 660nm Red Light for deep tissue relief.
● Suitable for all major joint areas.
● Provides comfort and convenience during 10-20 minute therapy sessions.
● Features 60 medical-grade LEDs.
● Powered by a portable, rechargeable battery.
The main function of Infraredi Red Light Therapy has to do with what is called low-level laser therapy. Red light therapy is a type of low-level laser therapy, which has been known to provide a wide array of health benefits. One of those health benefits is back pain treatment.
According to a study that was reviewed by the National Institutes of Health, low-level laser therapy is a possible treatment for patients with nonspecific chronic low back pain. The study was a double-blind placebo-controlled study and it yielded very promising results. The overseers of the report had this to say in conclusion:
“Our findings indicate that LLLT (low-level laser therapy) is an effective method for relieving pain in NSCLBP (nonspecific chronic low back pain) patients.”
Not only is low-level laser therapy effective for relieving back pain and other aching areas, it is safe. The National Institutes of Health also ran a study to see how safe infrared light therapy was when exposed directly to the skin.
The study found that low-level laser therapy was safe for direct skin exposure and that it caused no side effects for the participants of the study. Infraredi Red Light Therapy is therefore a safe way for you to reduce the aches and pains that occur through rigorous exercise and training.
You can use Infraredi Red Light Therapy in the comfort of your home and let the light shine on you as you exercise or after your exercise as part of your recovery regimen.
Infraredi Red Light Therapy uses low-level laser therapy to help heal your body and fight inflammation. In the following section, we will discuss what science has to say about this form of therapy.
Low-level laser therapy (otherwise known as LLLT) is a relatively new treatment but the scientific data has been very promising so far. For instance, according to a report by Main Line Health, the health benefits of low-level laser therapy can be summed up like this:
“Its major benefits include improving joint mobility and easing muscle pain. More specifically, red light therapy helps with arthritis pain, joint pain, muscle pain, and tendon pain.”
This study seems to back the manufacturer’s claims that their device can reduce aches and pains all over the body. And as a form of red light therapy, low-level laser therapy can also fight various types of inflammation. In fact, in a National Institutes of Health report, it was found that low-level laser therapy was even effective for fighting the inflammation that causes rheumatoid arthritis as we see in the following study quote:
“LLLT is a promising treatment for RA given its non-invasive nature and anti-inflammatory effects.”
The same study found that low-level laser therapy also stimulates tissue growth and repair. So it could slow the degeneration of important connective tissues like cartilage.
In addition, the NIH also studied the effects of low-level laser therapy on inflammation caused by bacterial infections and viral insurgence. The study found that low-level laser therapy actually inhibited inflammation brought on by infections from E. coli and even gingivitis.
● It can help reduce inflammation in the body
● It’s very easy to use at home
● Infraredi Red Light Therapy is less expensive than spa red light therapy treatments
● The device is made from medical-grade components
● Infraredi reduces muscle recovery time
● It can also reduce aches and pains in the joints
● It may take some time to set up
● You may not be able to get free shipping for your order of Infraredi Red Light Therapy
The Infraredi Red Light Therapy reviews have been very positive so far. Check out what verified customers are saying about the system:
“It is working for me healing a problem of scar tissue in the area of my ankle/Achilles” - Arthur C.
“So far it has lived up to expectations. Early days to see benefits.” - Donna Y.
“I went from having trouble walking because of my arthritis to going for short hikes with no pain, and that’s only after 2 weeks using it daily. Thank you so much for helping me benefit from life again. Truly an amazing tool for my health and well-being.” - Diane C.
Q: How to use Infraredi Light Therapy?
A: Allow the light to make contact with the affected areas of your body for at least 20 minutes at a time.
Q: Where can I buy Infraredi Red Light Therapy?
A: You can buy Infraredi Red Light Therapy on the official manufacturer website.
Q: What is the return policy for Infraredi Red Light Therapy?
A: Your purchase of any Infraredi Red Light Therapy device is backed up by a 60-day money-back guarantee. This guarantee is only offered if you buy from the official website, however.
Q: What sets Infraredi Red Light Therapy apart from the competition?
A: What sets Infraredi Red Light Therapy apart from the competition is the fact that it uses medical-grade components to ensure maximum effect. Unlike other devices, Infraredi can cover the entire body with safe, effective red and near-infrared light for fast and effective healing.
Q: Does Infraredi Red Light Therapy work?
A: Judging by the plethora of positive Infraredi reviews submitted by verified customers and the scientific data on low-level laser therapy, it definitely seems that Infraredi Red Light Therapy works.
Infraredi makes a wide array of quality devices. Take a look at some of the best-selling ones:
● Infraredi Slim Lite - This is a standing array featuring 40 medical-grade LED lights and a kickstand so you can set it up on a countertop, table or other surface.
● Infraredi Flex Mini - The Infraredi Mini Flex is a free-standing array with a 6-watt capacity and special pulsing mode.
● Infraredi Flex Max - The Infraredi Flex Max has a wide array of red lights and features a dimming mode so you can use it while you sleep.
Infraredi is an amazing and unique way to heal your body in various ways. Whether you want to recover after a workout or simply want to improve the health of your joints, Infraredi Red Light Therapy can help.
There are many positive Infraredi Red Light Therapy reviews so it appears to work for a variety of health and bodily needs. There are also several devices so you can choose one that works for you.
If you are tired of aching joints, sore muscles and general discomfort then you owe it to yourself to give Infraredi a try.
Inflammation: https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/symptoms/21660-inflammation
The effectiveness of low-level laser therapy for nonspecific chronic low back pain: a systematic review and meta-analysis: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4704537/
A Controlled Trial to Determine the Efficacy of Red and Near-Infrared Light Treatment in Patient Satisfaction, Reduction of Fine Lines, Wrinkles, Skin Roughness, and Intradermal Collagen Density Increase: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3926176/
What is red light therapy? Benefits and side effects: https://www.mainlinehealth.org/blog/what-is-red-light-therapy
Infraredi Red Light Therapy Review https://www.mid-day.com/lifestyle/infotainment/article/infraredi-reviews-does-infraredi-light-therapy-work-23332725
Laser Light Therapy in Inflammatory, Musculoskeletal, and Autoimmune Disease: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7357616/
Anti-inflammatory effects of low-level laser therapy on human periodontal ligament cells: in vitro study: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5862948/