Natural Alternatives to Xanax: 3 Best Xanax Alternatives

If you experience severe anxiety before a speech, presentation, social event, or any big situation, consider using a prescription medication like Xanax to help manage your problem. You may have heard from friends and colleagues or read in online forums how drugs like Xanax have helped others in their acting careers or helped them overcome high anxiety situations. Only in the United States has it become a common problem in recent years, with more than 40 million people (about 19 % of the population) each year having more than 40 million people.
Click here to buy best Xanax Alternative Supplement
Despite the increasingly obvious problems of abuse and addiction, millions of prescriptions are used every year Xanax (e.g. Xanax).
While there are many people who get excited about Xanax, there are also many who feel compelled to stop taking the drug due to its potential side effects and tachyphylaxis. This raises some questions: Why is Xanax so effective and yet so problematic, and what can you replace it with? Is there a natural alternative that would provide the same anti-anxiety benefits but without the side effects and risk of addiction, while preferably being natural and available over the counter?
In this article, we'll explore how and why Xanax works for anxiety, what the side effects and risks are, and finally we'll look at several natural over-the-counter (OTC) alternatives to Xanax.
What is Xanax?
Xanax is a benzodiazepine used to treat anxiety. This family includes diazepam (Valium), clonazepam (Klonopin), lorazepam (Ativan), flurazepam (Dalmane), and other drugs.
Xanax reduces excessive brain arousal.
How does Xanax Work?
Xanax's effects are noticeable shortly after ingestion, usually within a maximum of two hours. Xanax enhances the calming effect of the brain's natural chemical messengers by affecting the brain and central nervous system.
Xanax is primarily utilized to alleviate anxiety symptoms and encourage sleep through its sedative and calming qualities.
Xanax slows chemical movement in the brain, reducing anxiety. It enhances the effects of GABA, a brain chemical, for this purpose.
Click here to Strongest Nootropics Supplement - Noocube
Side Effects
Short-term, Xanax commonly causes these side effects:
● Drowsiness
● Reduced cognitive alertness
● Dizziness
● Slurred speech
● Decreased muscle coordination and strength, resulting in falls and injuries.
● Impairment of driving skills
● Reduced libido and erectile dysfunction in males
Less common short-term side effects of Xanax include:
● Depression and mood changes
● Disinhibition
● Nightmares
● Blurred vision
● Nausea and poor appetite
● Breathing difficulties
● Elevated seizure risk for individuals with epilepsy
Prolonged use or recreational abuse of benzodiazepines like Xanax may result in the following side effects in certain instances:
● Lasting behavioral changes
● Poor control over emotions
● Waning enthusiasm (for hobbies, socializing, work, etc.)
● Increased anxiety
● Depression
● Loss of libido
● Suicidal ideation
Who Should Not Use Xanax?
Xanax is unsafe for those who:
Are allergic to other benzodiazepines, including diazepam and lorazepam.
Have a medical history of liver or kidney disease.
Have a history of substance abuse in self or relatives
Have a history of glaucoma
Are pregnant or currently breastfeeding
Natural Alternatives To Xanax
Natural anxiety remedies can offer similar benefits to Xanax, while avoiding the risks and potential dependence associated with Xanax.
Various foods, minerals, and over the counter dietary supplements can mimic the anxiety-reducing effects of prescription medications such as Xanax.
Natural Xanax alternatives pose a lower risk of side-effects, dependence, or addiction. They are also accessible without a prescription and have various health benefits.
3 Best Xanax Alternatives
Noocube – Editor’s Pick
Nooceptin
Xanapril
1. Noocube – Editor’s Pick for Best Xanax Alternative
Noocube is a natural brain supplement designed to promote cognitive function, slow the progression of neurological disorders and aging. Unlike other products that offer only temporary mental alertness, Noocube works by stimulating neural activity while also preventing neurodegenerative conditions.
Click Here to Buy Noocube From The Official Website
This product provides comprehensive health benefits, including improved concentration, memory recall capabilities and productivity in addition to reducing stress levels, eliminating mental fatigue and combating "brain fog".
Its ingredients are carefully chosen for their ability to support gut-brain axis balance as well as boost neurotransmitters - providing holistic wellness advantages. With over 6 million Americans aged 65+ suffering from Alzheimer's disease alone, it's clear why this product seeks out an alternative method which avoids prescription drug side effects, yet still enhances overall brain health & performance.
The key components of Noocube include its powerful mix of vitamins B1, B12 and B7, Alpha GPC, L Tyrosine & Theanine plus Cat’s Claw Extract and Bacopa Monnieri. All these ingredients are known for enhancing energy production within cells, thus helping reduce feelings of exhaustion or low moods, resulting from such chronic illnesses like depression or anxiety related issues.
At the same time, they aid both sleep patterns and improve focus and mental clarity so you can remain productive throughout your day.
It has been clinically tested, meaning safety standards have been met without sacrificing effectiveness, ensuring these improvements last long term not just for short periods.
By combining nutritional value alongside cutting edge research studies into one unique formulation, it makes sense why more people are turning towards supplements like Noocube, which provides relief minus any harmful prescription drugs.
2. Nooceptin
Nooceptin is an all-natural nootropic supplement that can enhance mental performance, improve cognitive function and reduce stress. With its unique blend of plant-derived compounds, it's been clinically proven to be safe and effective.
Click Here to Get Nooceptin Supplement For The Lowest Price Right Now
It works by five distinct mechanisms. These are given below.
Boosting neurotransmitter production for improved focus
Aiding neuron growth & maintenance
Increasing communication between cells via dendrite formation
Protecting them from damage.
Controlling stress levels as well as safeguarding brain cells.
Its key ingredients include the following:
Lion's Mane Extract for better memory & concentration;
Citicoline, which supports enhanced cognition plus brain metabolism;
L-Theanine, which reduces anxiety;
Ginseng Extract, which promotes stronger cognitive abilities;
Rhodiola Rosea Extract enhances blood flow and stimulates neurotransmitter creation
Bacopa Monnieri boosts memory recall and sleep quality
Ginkgo Biloba protects the mind against harm yet still improves overall performance in any age group or occupation sector alike.
3. Xanapril
Xanapril, a top-notch nootropic supplement from SAP Nutrition crafted in the USA for optimal quality assurance, is designed to bolster brain health by reducing stress and anxiety while offering diverse cognitive benefits. Not only does it boost working memory and mental acuity but also increases focus, eliminates brain fog, safeguards neurons - just to name some of its advantages!
Click Here to Order Xanapril for the Best Price Available!
Scientifically researched organic ingredients have been included. You don't need a prescription nor additional approval since this natural formula has become readily accessible via a convenient OTC purchase option! Its risk-free characteristics make it more attractive than conventional drugs yet still delivering superior efficacy.
Xanapril has a unique offering - an all-natural 1,600mg proprietary supplement to alleviate stress and anxiety without needing a prescription. Unlike traditional medications for these issues, Xanapril is composed of five powerful ingredients - magnesium, ginseng, GABA rhodiola rosea and ashwagandha. They work together to help manage triggers more effectively, promote calmness, induce peaceful sleep, fight against the causes of stress/anxiety, as well as enhance focus during high pressure situations.
It works by targeting different neurotransmitters responsible for both relaxation & nerve function while also addressing physical responses to tension & strain associated with such conditions.
For optimal results it's recommended taking Xanapril daily over 60 days (though effects can be noticed within 24 hours). People use this product for many reasons - from helping them get better rest at night or aiding their ability to cope with stressful circumstances - so they can maintain good mental health overall!
Additionally, buying Xanapral online or in store across the US is totally legal since it falls under dietary supplements and no special permission is needed for its purchase.
Xanapril contains five key ingredients. They are given below:
Magnesium is an essential mineral that not only promotes brain health but has numerous other positive effects on your wellbeing too. Scientific studies have confirmed its ability to increase energy production, reduce stress and anxiety levels while also improving concentration and focus - plus it helps minimize inflammation in the brain which boosts mental performance!
GABA (a major neurotransmitter) regulates overall activity within the brain by lowering tension, regulating moods better as well as boosting sleep quality whilst enhancing cognitive functioning.
Rhodiola Rosea Extract is full of powerful antioxidants with proven benefits for cognition; reducing stress levels while increasing alertness simultaneously – making this ingredient invaluable for optimal functionality!
Korean Ginseng extract is popular amongst herbal supplements due to its abilities in strengthening physical AND mental wellness including improved memory, focus etc.
Recent research has even linked ginseng consumption with protecting against age-related damage/diseases so you can't go wrong there either!
Lastly comes Ashwagandha, an ancient herb from Ayurvedic medicine offering countless health benefits most notably benefiting those looking after their brains properly.
Research shows ashwagandha reduces anxiety alongside increased memory retention along with heightened attention span all whilst defending against Alzheimer’s disease.
Common Natural Ingredients used in Xanax Alternatives
GABA
GABA is a natural amino acid that functions as an important neurotransmitter, and studies suggest it has calming effects. It's also been linked to anxiety disorders due to its deficiency in some people. GABA supplementation may provide relief from stress and anxiety similar to benzodiazepines such as Xanax without the risk of addiction.
5-HTP (5-hydroxytryptophan)
It helps generate serotonin and other neurochemicals in the brain associated with mental health and mood stability, thus making it a potential remedy for anxiousness when taken at recommended doses or alongside medications prescribed by doctors.
Valerian
Valerian root hails from the Valerian plant found in Europe and Asia. It's considered safe for short-term use among adults. Although studies have yielded mixed results regarding its effects on our bodies, some research suggests that it increases GABA levels in the brain. This may bring about a calming effect while potentially tackling anxiety disorders associated with GABA deficiency - as evidenced by numerous anecdotal reports of taking supplements such as these helping reduce stress and anxiousness. This theory was further solidified when two additional 2006 studies investigated how exactly this type of supplement affects one's brain chemistry.
A study conducted with thirteen participants to evaluate the effects of GABA, water and L-theanine - an amino acid known for its calming properties - revealed that taking GABA increased alpha brain waves more than both the other elements.
Subsequently, a second experiment was carried out on eight subjects split into two groups - one administered with GABA and another given a placebo. The challenge involved traversing a hanging bridge to induce stress.
It was observed that those who had taken GABA were much calmer in comparison to their counterparts during this testing period. Researchers concluded from these findings that naturally occurring compounds such as Valerian Root supplements can replace conventional treatments like beta blockers or Xanax when treating anxiety disorders due to its relaxing qualities which are similar (if not better) compared to traditional drugs prescribed for this purpose.
Lavender/Silexan
Silexan is an extract of lavender oil with the potential to be used as a new therapeutic alternative for treating anxiety disorders. Extensive research suggests that steam-distilled lavender flowers may reduce mild symptoms of anxiety when taken in high quality form like silexan capsules.
Studies also demonstrate it is equally effective as Lorazepam and Paroxetine at managing these issues. The anti-anxiety effects could come from its ability to block NMDA receptors and GABA receptors within the central nervous system, thus impacting muscle contraction and serotonin transporter levels which are similar mechanisms found in SSRIs or Benzodiazepines functioning as anxiolytics or antidepressants without any abuse potential risks associated with other medications (unlike benzodiazepines).
The only downside being some digestive problems such as "lavender burps" can occur along with disruption of hormone receptor sites for estrogen/androgen hormones.
Conclusion
Individuals dealing with dependence on Xanax may be wondering what other options are available to them. While the prescription drug is not sold over-the-counter, there are plenty of clinically approved alternatives that can help manage anxiety symptoms without exposing users to potentially dangerous side effects associated with taking Xanax and other pharmaceutical drugs.
These products offer a safe alternative while providing similar results as the benzodiazepine medication but without any risk of addiction or adverse reactions. They are manufactured using natural ingredients known for their cognitive boosting properties to non-pharmacological interventions.