NovaaLab Review: Is It the Best Red Light Therapy Brand?

NovaaLab is a company that is predicated on helping people find relief from bodily pains through red light therapy. The devices that NovaaLab makes can help reduce arthritis pain in the joints, improve your skin, and even fight periodontal infections.

The company makes devices that utilize red and near-infrared LED bulbs to replenish the cells all over the body and provide energy to the mitochondria. As such, these devices can help restore chemical energy to the cells which can help rejuvenate the skin, nails, connective tissue, and even muscles.

Many people use NovaaLab products to recover after intense training or workout sessions. Others use these devices to improve their skin. And there is good science to back up the claim that red light therapy can improve skin quality. Just take a look at the following quote taken from a National Institutes of Health study that observed the effects of red light therapy on human skin:

“The treated subjects experienced significantly improved skin complexion and skin feeling profilometrically assessed skin roughness, and ultrasonographically measured collagen density.”

So it’s clear that Novaalab products offer a wide range of health benefits. But with other red light therapy products on the market, is Novaalab the brand you should choose? Find out in the following NovaaLab review.