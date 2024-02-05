NovaaLab Review: Is It the Best Red Light Therapy Brand?

NovaaLab is the manufacturer of many red light therapy devices that can offer health benefits to your entire body.
NovaaLab is a company that is predicated on helping people find relief from bodily pains through red light therapy. The devices that NovaaLab makes can help reduce arthritis pain in the joints, improve your skin, and even fight periodontal infections.
The company makes devices that utilize red and near-infrared LED bulbs to replenish the cells all over the body and provide energy to the mitochondria. As such, these devices can help restore chemical energy to the cells which can help rejuvenate the skin, nails, connective tissue, and even muscles.
Many people use NovaaLab products to recover after intense training or workout sessions. Others use these devices to improve their skin. And there is good science to back up the claim that red light therapy can improve skin quality. Just take a look at the following quote taken from a National Institutes of Health study that observed the effects of red light therapy on human skin:
“The treated subjects experienced significantly improved skin complexion and skin feeling profilometrically assessed skin roughness, and ultrasonographically measured collagen density.”
So it’s clear that Novaalab products offer a wide range of health benefits. But with other red light therapy products on the market, is Novaalab the brand you should choose? Find out in the following NovaaLab review.
NovaaLab was founded by a man named Pascal. Pascal explains that he spent thousands of dollars on expensive pain treatments. Then he came across red light therapy which is what gave him the inspiration to start NovaaLab. Now, the brand produces a wide variety of red light therapy devices.
Overall Rating: 4.8
Mechanisms: 4.6/5
Value for Cost: 4.8/5
Manufacturer: 4.6/5
Safety: 4.8/5
Brand Highlights
● They make products that are beneficial to multiple areas of health
● They used advanced low-level laser therapy methods
● Many users have said their devices are comfortable and easy to use
● They use FDA-cleared medical devices
What We Like
● Some of their devices are specifically designed to help reduce arthritis pain
● NovaaLab uses high-quality components in its devices
● You can use NovaaLab products to help your muscles recover after working out
● They can also be used to expedite healing after sports injuries
● NovaaLab products can reduce inflammation in the body
● These products can also improve skin quality
What We Don’t Like
● Shipping of these products may be delayed
● Results are not guaranteed
The devices that NovaaLab produces utilize a form of red light therapy that is known as low-level laser therapy. Low-level laser therapy has been found to offer many different health benefits.
For example, low-level laser therapy has been proven effective in reducing the appearance of scars on the skin. However, the benefits of low-level laser therapy go well beyond cosmetics.
Another study has shown that low-level laser therapy reduces the occurrence of inflammation that can cause serious joint damage and is usually associated with joint pain.
NovaaLab also produces devices that are designed to improve oral health as well. They can kill the bacteria that can lead to periodontal disease and improve the overall health of the gums.
The Deep Healing Therapy Pad is a 15.7” x 9” array of red and near-infrared bulbs. The great thing about this product is that it can be used on virtually any part of the body. It comes with a remote that allows you to control the concentration of the lights. The Deep Healing Therapy Pad can be operated at 147 megawatts or 200 megawatts. They recommend that you use the pad for 20 minutes a day.
What it Does: Reduces back pain, presents inflammation and swelling, and helps with skin issues.
Overview:
The Deep Healing Pad for Knee Pain was specifically designed to wrap around your knee for targeted relief from joint swelling, inflammation, and knee pain. It features a 15.7” x 9” array of red and near-infrared LEDs that can be operated at two different wavelengths depending on the severity of your joint issues. The device weighs 0.6 pounds and comes with its power cord. The adjustable velcro strap can be secured to other areas of the body as well.
What it Does: Reduces joint swelling, helps ease bursitis symptoms, helps heal meniscus tears.
Overview:
The Novoral Care Pro is a device that rests over your teeth. The purpose of this device is to help fight bacterial infections in the gums, prevent gum recession, and whiten the teeth. The device can also eliminate the bacteria that can cause bad breath. The recommended usage for this device is 5 minutes a day. It utilizes a combination of red and blue medical lights to deliver the wavelengths that kill multiple forms of bacteria commonly found in teeth and gums
What it Does: Helps prevent periodontal infections, freshens breath, whitens teeth, and reduces gum swelling.
Overview:
The Novaa Glow Therapy Mask utilizes 108 light beads that operate in five different modes depending on your needs. The device is a mask that you essentially wrap around your face. The mask is secured by a couple of rear straps that comfortably hold the device at a safe distance from the skin. The different modes include red and infrared light mode, infrared light mode, yellow light mode, purple light mode, red light mode, and blue light mode. The different modes work to reduce pimples, prevent wrinkles, erase fine lines, increase blood circulation, prevent breakouts, and more.
What it Does: Accelerates skin healing, prevents skin inflammation, brightens skin tone, and diminishes uneven pigmentation.
Q: How do you use it?
A: Each NovaaLab product has its different functions and they all come with specific sets of instructions.
Q: What sets NovaaLab apart from the competition?
A: The company uses unique low-level laser therapy methods for their products. Plus, they make products for virtually every part of the body.
Q: What is the return policy?
A: All NovaaLab products come with a 60-day return policy but the product must be returned in like-new condition.
Q: Is NovaaLab worth it?
A: Because NovaaLab products can benefit the entire body in so many ways, we would say the brand is worth a try.
Q: Where can I buy NovaaLab products?
A: You can get NovaaLab devices on their official website. Here are the prices of their most popular products:
● Novaa Deep Healing Pad - $299
● Novoral Care Pro - $139.90
● Novoral Care Pro+ Sonic Toothbrush - $159.80
● Novaa Glow Therapy Mask - $249.90
The NovaaLab reviews have been glowing. Here’s what some people have to say about the products:
“This Novaa Lab pain pad has a superior strength level to most similar pads online and has contributed to the reduction of pain.” - Deborah S
“I am a 74 year old white male with diagnosed peripheral neuropathy who is supposedly unknown and have searched for years for help as my feet slowly became more numb! After doing extensive research on red light therapy I tried the Novaa Pad and for me it has been close to a miracle!” - Sherwin S
“It is rare in the business world to deal with great customer service even when purchasing a great product. Novaalab is an exception. I had a remarkable experience recently with the Novaalab support team when I explained a purchase error.” - Witikio
NovaaLab makes a lot of different devices that can help you in many ways. For instance, oral care products can greatly benefit your oral health and help you avoid bacterial infections.
Plus, there are tons of positive NovaaLab reviews from confirmed customers. Based on these reviews, it’s clear that NovaaLab offers effective devices and great customer service.
NovaaLab products can help improve joint health, make your skin look better, and even help spur cell regeneration. So we recommend NovaaLab for anyone who is interested in red light therapy.
Sources
Mitochondria: https://www.genome.gov/genetics-glossary/Mitochondria
Novaalab Review - Is This Red Light Therapy Legit? https://www.redlighttherapydigest.com/novaalab-review
A Controlled Trial to Determine the Efficacy of Red and Near-Infrared Light Treatment in Patient Satisfaction, Reduction of Fine Lines, Wrinkles, Skin Roughness, and Intradermal Collagen Density Increase: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3926176/
Novaalab Reviews - Powerful Red Light Therapy Device https://www.wellnessdigest.com/novaalab-review
Evaluation of Efficacy of Low-Level Laser Therapy: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7736953/
Laser Light Therapy in Inflammatory, Musculoskeletal, and Autoimmune Disease: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7357616/