ProJoint Plus Reviews: Does It Offer Joint Support?

ProJoint Plus is an all-natural supplement that supports joint and cartilage health, eases pain and inflammation, and restores flexibility and mobility.
ProJoint Plus by the highly reputed health and wellness manufacturer is an all-natural supplement that supports joint and cartilage health. Packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, the formula lessens pain, swelling, and stiffness in the joints, and improves flexibility and mobility.
Mayo Clinic Orthopedic surgeon Joaquin Sanchez-Sotelo, M.D., Ph.D. discusses joint pain and aging: "In the past, older people just accepted joint pain. Now people are living longer and want to remain active as they age. We are not all destined for joint replacement. There are some people in their 80s and 90s who have great joints."
ProJoint Plus offers the same powerful organic formula with an upgraded design and 3 times the capsules for the same price. Does it live up to its excellent reputation?
In this review, we’ll go into detail and tell you what we think of the supplement. Keep reading to discover whether ProJoint Plus is the right joint health supplement for you.
ProJoint Plus is full of potent nutrients and antioxidants that decrease levels of oxidative stress by killing free radicals. This leads to profound repair and healing of joint and cartilage tissue, for improved functioning.
A systematic review and meta-analysis published in Frontiers in Nutrition by Mohammad Nejadhosseinian, et al concluded that antioxidants can decrease the symptoms of knee osteoarthritis.
The ProJoint Plus supplement is very high in ingredients with anti-inflammatory agents that lower swelling and pain in the joints. A research review published in Advances in Pharmacological Sciences by Mona Ghasemian, et al examined effective anti-inflammatory herbals.
ProJoint Plus has the ingredients glucosamine and chondroitin, which exist naturally in the connective tissue and work to repair and rebuild damaged cartridge tissue and ease joint stiffness, for improved flexibility and mobility.
A review and meta-analysis published in the Journal of Orthopedic Surgery and Research by Xiaoyue Zhu, et al showed that glucosamine reduced joint stiffness and chondroitin decreased pain and improved physical function in knee osteoarthritis patients.
These are some of the primary active ingredients in ProJoint Plus:
Boswellia Extract
This powerful plant is very high in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents that may effectively repair damage to the joints, decrease pain and swelling, and restore flexibility and mobility. It also promotes a strong immune system.
A systematic review and meta-analysis published in BMC Complementary Medicine and Therapies by Ganpeng Yu, et al concluded that Boswellia may be a safe and effective treatment for osteoarthritis.
Turmeric
This plant, commonly used as a spice in cooking, has potent antioxidants called curcuminoids that repair damage to the joints, and reduce inflammation for a decrease in symptoms like pain and stiffness.
A systematic review published in BMJ Open Sport & Exercise Medicine by Kristopher Paultre, et al showed that turmeric supplementation may have a positive effect on reducing pain and restoring function in patients with knee osteoarthritis.
MSM
This is Methylsulfonylmethane, a sulfur-infused chemical that exists naturally in the body. It has powerful anti-inflammatory agents that help reduce swelling and pain in the joints and restore optimal functioning. It also has potent antioxidants that repair damage and boost the immune system.
A study of patients with mild knee pain published in Nutrients by Akifumi Toguchi, et al showed that supplementation with MSM reduced mild knee pain and improved quality of life.
What We Like
· ProJoint Plus can support joint and cartilage health.
· This supplement can ease joint pain and discomfort.
· VitaPost ProJoint Plus can improve flexibility and mobility.
· The product can reduce inflammation in joints and connective tissue.
· ProJoint Plus™ can strengthen the immune system.
What We Don’t Like
· The results of this supplement may vary for different users.
· ProJoint Plus contains shellfish, which is an allergen for some people.
· The daily dosage is 3 capsules, and some users may find this difficult.
ProJoint Plus Customer Reviews
In our opinion, ProJoint Plus is a leading natural joint health supplement with a potent formula of science-backed, effective organic ingredients. We recommend it highly, and the majority of the ProJoint Plus review feedback agrees with our positive assessment.
On the official website, there are many positive comments from customers who say the supplement gives them considerable relief. The 232 users on Amazon gave a rating of 3.9 out of 5 stars.
One of the top 5-star ProJoint-Plus Amazon reviews is from physician AS, who is getting significant benefits from the supplement:
“Love This Stuff: I am a physician and have had painful joints. Decided to give this stuff a try. Within a few days, the pain improved. I didn't think much of it until I ran out. My joints started to hurt significantly, and I realized that I had not taken the supplements for a few days.
I ordered more and, literally, one day after I restarted, the pain was gone again. You can take many things from me, but I hope never to have to give up this supplement. Whatever it is, it works.”
One of the most critical ProJoint Plus reviews comes from Michele, who says another product gives her better results: “I found another brand that works better than this brand for joint pain.”
Q: How to Take ProJoint Plus?
A: The recommended dosage is 3 capsules, either together with a meal or one with each meal. For more powerful results, you may take 6 capsules daily for the first two weeks.
Take 3 capsules with breakfast and 3 with dinner, or 2 with each meal. Do not take more than the maximum daily dosage for any reason
Q: How Was ProJoint Plus Upgraded?
A: The already superior all-natural joint supplement ProJoint Plus has a new upgraded look and design. In addition, instead of the 60 capsules, there were before, there are now 180 per bottle. That means for the same cost, you get a 60-day supply of the supplement.
Q: Where Can I Buy ProJoint Plus?
A: You can buy ProJoint Plus from a number of retailers, including Walmart and Amazon, but by far the best place to purchase is on the official website. They offer great deals and discounts for bulk purchases. This is the ProJoint Plus price list:
· 1 Bottle – $39.95
· 2 Bottles – $75.95
· 3 Bottles – $113.94 + 1 FREE bottle
Q: What is the Return Policy or Guarantee?
A: The manufacturer offers a 30-day return policy on ProJoint Plus. If you’re not happy with the product, contact customer service for instructions and send back the bottles within 30 days of the delivery date. You’ll get a full refund, including the shipping charges.
Q: What Sets It Apart from the Competition?
A: There’s no doubt in our minds that ProJoint Plus is one of the leading natural joint health supplements on the market today. It contains an optimal blend of ingredients that have scientific support for their joint health benefits, and the manufacturer is a leading health and wellness supplement company.
Q: Does ProJoint Plus Work?
A: Yes, in our opinion and in the view of numerous ProJoint Plus review posts, this supplement works very well to lessen joint discomfort, improve joint health, and improve flexibility and mobility. The collection of ingredients is potent and their joint health benefits have significant research support.
Conclusion
In conclusion, we think that the new improved VitaPost ProJoint Plus is even better than the previous version. It has the same potent ingredients that ease joint pain and inflammation, ease stiffness, and improve flexibility and mobility, with a lovely new design and more capsules for your money.
The ProJoint Plus reviews on the official website and on independent sites like Amazon are primarily positive, with many customers raving about the powerful reduction in their joint discomfort and improved mobility. Many users say they love the new look and feel of the product, and the reduced overall cost.
ProJoint Plus contains 100% natural ingredients and is free of artificial or chemical additives and preservatives. There are no associated side effects, and the company manufactures safely in an FDA-registered, GMP-compliant facility. For an optimal organic joint health supplement, we highly recommend ProJoint Plus.
