Renew Reviews (Expert’s Opinions) Does This Weight Loss? (Real Consumer Responses)

L-theanine, a powerful amino acid found in Renew, can enhance your weight loss efforts. Sourced from green tea, it improves mental clarity. A 2012 study revealed that 100 milligrams of this amino acid could increase focus. Other research indicates that L-theanine can relax the body and improve sleep quality. A 2018 study found that drinking L-theanine-rich tea for eight weeks reduced anxiety, sleep problems, and depression symptoms.

Consuming this amino acid can promote relaxation, cognitive function, and better sleep. L-Theanine, along with Renew’s other ingredients, can aid in weight loss. Replacing sugary drinks with green tea can reduce cravings and appetite. L-Theanine also boosts immunity with its anti-inflammatory properties. Adding this low-calorie, clean-caffeine beverage to your diet can strengthen your immune system and speed up recovery.

Zinc