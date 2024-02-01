Research Studies on Skin and Peptides

The synthetic peptide GHK was first suggested by Pickart in 1973 as a signal peptide that might enhance collagen formation and function as a carrier peptide when complexed with Cu(II). This proposal began with peptides in this sector. Since then, many peptides with advanced potential have been created.

The following is a brief synopsis of many of the most recent synthetic signaling peptides developed in the last ten years for research (i.e., peptides that block neurotransmitters carry signals and signal peptides).

Neurotransmitter-Inhibitor Peptides

Muscle motions, which may be involuntarily or intentionally triggered, are tightly linked to many SNARE (Soluble N-ethylmaleimide-sensitive factor Activating protein REceptor) complexes. A response cascade regulated by the SNAP (SyNaptosome-Associated Protein) receptor protein releases acetylcholine (ACh) from vesicles, the primary neurotransmitter implicated in this process. As per Lima and Pedriali Moraes (2018), it may potentially exert direct control over the process of synaptic vesicle fusion, leading to ACh release, which involves the production of SNARE complexes. When the right receptor attaches to the released ACh, it may induce muscular cramps. Studies suggest that some peptides that share a sequence with the synaptic proteins may inhibit this process.

Botulinum neurotoxin type A is considered to specifically target SNAP-25, an important protein for ACh release from vesicles with the presynaptic vesicle (SyNaptosome-Associated Protein, molecular weight 25 kDa). Type B botulinum neurotoxin appears to work differently. According to researchers, it triggers the cleavage of the Vesicle-Associated Membrane Protein (VAMP), essential for releasing ACh.

Argireline Peptide

Argireline is one of the most well-known peptides inhibiting neurotransmitters, a synthetic hexapeptide known as acetyl hexapeptide-3. Research suggests the N-terminal fragment domain of SNAP-25, which is covered by the sequence Ac-Glu-Glu-Met-Gln-Arg-Arg-NH2. This has been hypothesized to promote the suppression of Ca2+-dependent catecholamine release by interrupting the formation of the SNARE complex.

Recent findings on acetyl hexapeptide-3 have been documented in the literature and pertain to its skin permeability. Concentration, background electrolytes, pH, charge, and molecular weight determine the skin's permeability. When optimizing peptide delivery, these features must always be considered. Argireline peptide, as speculated by Han et al., in nanoliposome presentation, appeared to increase skin permeability.

Vialox Peptide

Scientists have speculated that the pentapeptide known as Vialox (sequence H-Gly-Pro-Arg-Pro-Ala-NH2) and found in snake venom, may reduce muscle contractile force. It has been theorized to block the action of nerve impulses and prevent contraction by acting as an antagonist of the ACh receptor. No new studies have yet described or improved the potential of Vialox, and there is a lack of data available. Yet, researchers hint that Vialox may exhibit reduced muscle activity in peptide-exposed areas which may lead to reduction in creasing and wrinkling of the skin surface.

Leuphasyl Pentapeptide

Literature about the sequence H-Tyr-Ala-Gly-Phe-Leu-OH, which makes up Pentapeptide-18, was first published in 2015. It has been hypothesized to reduce ACh release in the synaptic cleft in the same way that enkephalins do. Instrumental studies have speculated its efficacy in the reduction of wrinkle formation. Notably, Lipotec s.a. (2005) purported that Leuphasyl and Argireline may have had a synergistic effect.

Messenger Peptides

These substances belong to a category of peptides that may affect the turnover of skin proteins; most of these are considered to increase collagen formation. Research suggests they get their name because they may signal or imitate the signal to create extracellular matrix (ECM) proteins. This class also includes matrices, peptides secreted by the ECM that might promote collagen formation. The gastrin-releasing peptide, a neuropeptide that has been assumed to stimulate the proliferation of keratinocytes and aid in tissue repair, was one of the first peptides utilized for this purpose.

Syn-Coll Peptide

The N-terminal palmitoyl group adds a unique characteristic to the otherwise simple lysine and valine tripeptide-5 (H-Lys-Val-Lys-OH). It has been theorized to promote collagen production by acting on TGF-β, a growth factor, and hinder collagen degradation by matrix metalloproteases. Dermal firmness and elasticity are hypothesized to be enhanced by this action.

Scientists interested in further Syn-Coll research can navigate to the Core Peptides website for more educational articles. Please note that none of the compounds mentioned in this article have been approved for human consumption and should not be purchased or used by unlicensed professionals.

