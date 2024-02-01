Sumatra Slim Belly Tonic Reviews | Does It Really Work?

Take a look at the following breakdown of the most important Sumatra Slim Belly Tonic Ingredients:

Berberine

In a study that included thirty-seven men and women who were diagnosed with metabolic syndrome, it was found that 300mg of berberine three times a day over the course of three months led to reduction in belly fat.

Humulus Lupulus

Humulus lupulus is a botanical extract that is closely related to hops. In studies, it appears to have a beneficial effect on hormonal balance which in some cases, led to weight loss.

Black Cohosh

Black cohosh is an extract that comes from a plant that grows natively in the United States and a few other places around the world. Black cohosh has been proven to be effective in improving sleep quality.

It does this by inhibiting the disruptive physical effects that can interrupt a person’s sleep.

Valerian

Valerian root has not only been proven to be effective for improving overall sleep quality: but there is evidence to suggest that it is safe as well. The National Institutes of Health has this to say about valerian:

“The available evidence suggests that valerian might improve sleep quality without producing side effects.”

Valerian root supplementation is also non-habit forming, unlike many modern treatments for insomnia.

Lutein

One of the functions of Sumatra Slim Belly Tonic is to reduce the negative effects of blue light. One way it does this is by protecting the eyes. Lutein is an antioxidant that is found naturally in the eye.

According to the University of Rochester Medical Center, Lutein can help protect the eye by increasing levels of carotenoids that support healthy eye function.

Inulin

Inulin is a type of polysaccharide and a natural dietary fiber. It is found in various plant species around the world and has many health benefits as we see in the following quote taken from a Pubmed report:

“In addition, inulin also exhibits excellent health benefits in regulating lipid metabolism, weight loss, lowering blood sugar, inhibiting the expression of inflammatory factors, reducing the risk of colon cancer, enhancing mineral absorption, improving constipation, and relieving depression.”

By helping the body to process fat lipids, inulin plays a very important role in weight management.

Spirulina

Spirulina blue is a type of algae and is considered a superfood due to its many health benefits. One of those health benefits is obesity prevention. According to the NIH, spirulina blue helps regulate blood lipids.

By decreasing the level of fat lipids in the blood, spirulina supplementation can help prevent weight gain.

5HTP

5-hydroxytryptophan, or 5HTP, is an amino acid that plays a role in serotonin prevalence in the brain. As a result, it has been observed to increase feelings of fullness and satisfaction after meals.

This led to test subjects not having to eat as much and intake excess calories for them to feel full. In this way, 5HTP can help with weight loss.