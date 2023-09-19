Teeth Bleaching Cost and Best Teeth Bleaching Kits To Use At Home

You're correctly maintaining oral hygiene by using a quality electric or manual toothbrush to brush your teeth twice daily for two minutes, along with flossing, using mouthwash, and brushing your tongue. However, your teeth may slowly become discolored over time, particularly if you enjoy coffee, red wine, or dark fruits. Professional teeth whitening at the dentist can be costly and time consuming. Dental whitening sessions at Dental Bar in New York City vary in cost from $275 to $575 and may take up to 90 minutes.
Oral care brands provide affordable, at-home teeth whitening products that may not be as potent as professional treatments but can address mild discoloration. We compiled some top teeth whitening products for at-home use to assist you in finding the right one.
Best Teeth Bleaching Kits to Use at Home
● Nubeam – Overall Best Teeth Bleaching Kit
● Primal Life Organics Teeth Whitening System
● Diamond Smile
1. Nubeam – Overall Best Teeth Bleaching Kit
NuBeam Teeth Whitening Kit have gained immense popularity for delivering a brighter smile. This 3-step process involves applying PAP Pro strips to teeth, using the NuBeam light as an enhancer and finally attaining selfie-ready results – all in just one treatment! Experiencing transformative outcomes is common amongst users due to the product's clinically proven ingredients like hydrogen peroxide (PVP) which dissolve stains while preventing new ones from forming on tooth enamel. The LED booster light works by intensifying whitening power with special blue light frequencies that enable deeper penetration into surfaces; making this solution safe and suitable for natural teeth only - not artificial materials such as caps, bridges or veneers. Put simply, NuBeam provides scientifically backed yet cost effective solutions without compromising oral health - giving individuals who desire freedom of choice at home professional level whitening experience they can trust! Nubeam's advanced formula ensures instant improvements through their use of next generation hydrogen peroxide called PVP, which causes chemical reactions on surface levels combined with LED booster lights, providing faster stain dissolution & remarkable results each time you choose it over costly dental treatments.
Ingredients
NuBeam Teeth Whitening Strips provide a clinically proven formula to give you the brighter smile of your dreams in just two weeks. We've carefully selected ingredients like PVP K30, Glycerin, Hydroxyethyl Cellulose, PVP K90 Aqua (water), Ethanol and Hydrogen Peroxide that work together synergistically for maximum effectiveness and safety. PVP K30 acts as an adhesive agent, allowing the strip to adhere perfectly on the teeth surface. At the same time, Glycerin prevents dryness or irritation caused by other active components. To improve the texture of strips evenly distributing all its elements we use Hydroxyethyl cellulose with another binding element called PVEK 90; also adding water molecules, which act as solvents providing moisture, and Ethanol working against bacteria development. But what really makes this product outstanding is our key ingredient: hydrogen peroxide, capable of removing discoloration. Last but not least, Menthol delivers a refreshing sensation when applying it. The NuBeam whitening strips are here, so you can be confident about showing off your bright pearly whites!
Working
NuBeam's teeth whitening strips are a dentist-recommended, science-based solution that utilizes PVP and LED booster lights to provide safe and effective results. How does it work? Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) is clinically proven to dissolve stubborn stains on the tooth surface, allowing for efficient discoloration removal while also helping prevent new stains from forming. The special blue light frequencies emitted by an accompanying LED Booster Light then turbocharge the action of PVP – penetrating deeper into the enamel for faster dissolution of existing stains so you can see quicker and more noticeable outcomes without risking your oral health or causing sensitivity issues as with traditional methods.
How to Use
Users should follow a simple step-by-step process when using teeth whitening strips for maximum effectiveness. Start by ensuring your teeth are clean and dry before application; carefully peel the backing from one strip for each set of top and bottom teeth to ensure proper adhesion. Make sure not to touch or rub against gums as this can cause irritation. Then leave on according to product instructions - never exceeding recommended usage guidelines – then remove after the specified time has elapsed, discarding appropriately afterward while rinsing with water until all residue is removed. By following these steps diligently and consistently, you'll be able to maximize the use of products in order to get desired results whilst ensuring safety at the same time!
Cost
$79 per kit
2. Primal Life Organics Teeth Whitening System
For more than a decade, Primal Life Organics has been revolutionizing the cosmetic industry with its all-natural supplements and chemical-free products. Their latest V4 LED Teeth Whitening System was crafted by Trina Felber, an experienced skincare and dental care health expert who is also the owner of Primal Life Organics. This complete package offers end-to-end solutions to cleanse your teeth while whitening them too! Each system comes equipped with 32 bulbs of 16 red and 16 blue lights - making it incredibly convenient for you to carry around so that you can flash those pearly whites anytime anywhere! The removable mouthguard activates upon contact with this special combination light, further improving its efficacy. Additionally, each pack contains 20 Real White Gel Pods, which guarantee visible results within minutes in a painless manner.
What is Included in One Pack?
1 LED device
1 mouthpiece
10 authentic white gel pods
Working
The natural formula employed targets yellow or stained teeth at the root level rather than just dealing with external stains as most other methods do; Red Light aids tissue repair & relieves pain, promoting oral hygiene from deep within, whereas Blue Light eliminates plaque & reduces yellowness, effectively cleaning surface areas too when used together they're unstoppable allies providing sparkling white smiles quickly yet naturally like no other product out there today.
How to Use
This teeth whitening system is simple to use! Just follow the clear instructions that come with your kit. Here's how: Start by applying half of one Real White Gel pod (0.25 ml at top and bottom) onto the mouthguard, then place it into your mouth and turn on the LED device – choose between red, blue or a combination mode - which will automatically switch off after 16 minutes. When you're done using it, rinse both your teeth and the guard in lukewarm water before storing it away safely; when starting out, this method should be used 4-5 times per week, but once you've been doing so for several months, you can reduce its usage down to twice/thrice weekly instead – don't up frequency without consulting a specialist first!
Cost
$199.97 for 15+ years of use
3. DiamondSmile
With DiamondSmile, you can experience a pain free teeth whitening solution that's fast and effective. Backed by expert dentists, the device is simple to install and portable too! After just six applications for sixteen minutes each - using an innovative LED light technology also used in professional treatments - your smile will be eight shades whiter with no sensitivity or discomfort throughout the process. And with two whitening trays included as well as ten vials of gel per kit, it couldn't get easier (or more affordable!). With this powerful system at hand, you'll never again feel embarrassed about dirty teeth; now you can show off those pearly whites all day long without worry!
Working
Experience the simplest and most effective teeth whitening solution - a non-surgical way of cleaning, shining, and strengthening your smile without any harsh chemicals! DiamondSmile's special gel tray fits perfectly to your teeth. It contains a safe derivative of hydrogen peroxide which acts as an agent for cleansing; simply apply it on the tray before switching on its LED blue lights that help remove stubborn stains from within. Not only will this process make you look radiant but it will also freshen up your breath by eliminating bad odors caused by bacteria in gums & teeth – making sure both beauty & health are taken care of simultaneously!
Method of Use
No special setup is required before you can use the whitening kit; just open it up and charge the tray with any USB charger. Then apply a layer of whitening gel to your teeth and insert the tray into your mouth so that all 16 top and bottom teeth are covered - from there on out, it is automatic! The timer will shut off after exactly 16 minutes, at which point you should take out and cleanse/dry off both components for reuse if necessary (an extra replacement part comes included).
Cost
$99 per kit
How Does Teeth Whitening Occur?
2 to 3 visits are required for teeth whitening at the dental surgery.
The dentist will create a mouthguard for you by taking an impression of your teeth and providing instructions for using it with a bleaching gel. Next, you apply the gel using your mouthguard consistently at home for a designated duration spanning a few weeks. Whitening gels can be left on for 8 hours to reduce treatment time.
Laser whitening, also called power whitening, is a dental procedure for teeth whitening. A whitening agent is applied to your teeth, and then a light or laser is used to activate it and make your teeth brighter. Laser whitening lasts for approximately one hour.
Causes of Teeth Discoloration
Discolored teeth can have various causes. Some causes are avoidable. Others are unavoidable. Tooth discoloration can be caused by avoidable factors such as:
Dark-colored foods and beverages: Coffee, tea, berries, red wine, and soy sauce can cause teeth discoloration.
Tobacco consumption, including smoking: Smokers have a higher likelihood of tooth discoloration than non-smokers.
Poor oral hygiene: Dental plaque harbors stains. Inadequate plaque removal causes teeth discoloration.
Excessive fluoride: Fluoride effectively safeguards teeth against cavities when used in adequate amounts. Excessive fluoride consumption in childhood may cause fluorosis, characterized by white spots on tooth enamel.
Benefits of Teeth Bleaching
1. Whitened teeth enhance self-confidence.
Teeth whitening boosts self-confidence. A smile with white teeth is noticeable. Others will detect it!
2. Whitened teeth improve how you look
Your teeth and smile may be perfect, but they are still susceptible to damage from daily food and beverages. Consuming food and beverages such as coffee, tea, and soda gradually discolors our teeth. After the whitening procedure, you'll see the difference immediately; there is no need to edit or filter photos. Whitening your teeth fights stains caused by what you consume regularly.
3. Whitening teeth reduces the appearance of wrinkles.
Teeth whitening is a good option if you're worried about wrinkles, as it draws attention to your smile instead. This will divert the focus from nearby wrinkles, acne scars, and frown lines.
4. Teeth whitening is affordable.
Inexpensive teeth whitening requires only a touch-up kit to maintain the results: teeth whitening and an at-home enhancer equal big results for a small cost.
What is the common ingredient in teeth bleaching kits?
Most tooth whitening products contain hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) as the active ingredient, delivered either in its original form or as carbamide peroxide. This latter compound is a stable complex that releases H2O2 upon contact with water – meaning that at its core, most teeth-whitening processes are essentially based on this single chemical element.
Is it safe to use Teeth Bleaching Kits?
It is generally safe to use teeth bleaching kits, and there have not been any reports of side effects. This is because all the kits mentioned above contain hydrogen peroxide in safe quantities.
Conclusion
Teeth bleaching is not necessary, but it definitely enhances your confidence. All the brands discussed above are safe to use and affordable. They are also easy to use.
In conclusion, teeth whitening can be achieved through multiple methods, including at-home treatments and professional procedures such as laser whitening. Avoidable factors such as consuming dark-colored foods and beverages, tobacco use, and poor oral hygiene can contribute to tooth discoloration. However, the benefits of teeth bleaching are numerous, including enhanced self-confidence, improved appearance, reduced appearance of wrinkles, and affordability. Most teeth bleaching kits contain hydrogen peroxide as the active ingredient, which is generally safe to use in the recommended quantities. Overall, teeth whitening can be a safe and effective way to achieve a brighter smile.
