Teeth Bleaching Cost and Best Teeth Bleaching Kits To Use At Home

With DiamondSmile, you can experience a pain free teeth whitening solution that's fast and effective. Backed by expert dentists, the device is simple to install and portable too! After just six applications for sixteen minutes each - using an innovative LED light technology also used in professional treatments - your smile will be eight shades whiter with no sensitivity or discomfort throughout the process. And with two whitening trays included as well as ten vials of gel per kit, it couldn't get easier (or more affordable!). With this powerful system at hand, you'll never again feel embarrassed about dirty teeth; now you can show off those pearly whites all day long without worry!

Working

Experience the simplest and most effective teeth whitening solution - a non-surgical way of cleaning, shining, and strengthening your smile without any harsh chemicals! DiamondSmile's special gel tray fits perfectly to your teeth. It contains a safe derivative of hydrogen peroxide which acts as an agent for cleansing; simply apply it on the tray before switching on its LED blue lights that help remove stubborn stains from within. Not only will this process make you look radiant but it will also freshen up your breath by eliminating bad odors caused by bacteria in gums & teeth – making sure both beauty & health are taken care of simultaneously!

Method of Use

No special setup is required before you can use the whitening kit; just open it up and charge the tray with any USB charger. Then apply a layer of whitening gel to your teeth and insert the tray into your mouth so that all 16 top and bottom teeth are covered - from there on out, it is automatic! The timer will shut off after exactly 16 minutes, at which point you should take out and cleanse/dry off both components for reuse if necessary (an extra replacement part comes included).

Cost

$99 per kit

How Does Teeth Whitening Occur?

2 to 3 visits are required for teeth whitening at the dental surgery.

The dentist will create a mouthguard for you by taking an impression of your teeth and providing instructions for using it with a bleaching gel. Next, you apply the gel using your mouthguard consistently at home for a designated duration spanning a few weeks. Whitening gels can be left on for 8 hours to reduce treatment time.

Laser whitening, also called power whitening, is a dental procedure for teeth whitening. A whitening agent is applied to your teeth, and then a light or laser is used to activate it and make your teeth brighter. Laser whitening lasts for approximately one hour.

Causes of Teeth Discoloration

Discolored teeth can have various causes. Some causes are avoidable. Others are unavoidable. Tooth discoloration can be caused by avoidable factors such as:

Dark-colored foods and beverages: Coffee, tea, berries, red wine, and soy sauce can cause teeth discoloration.

Tobacco consumption, including smoking: Smokers have a higher likelihood of tooth discoloration than non-smokers.

Poor oral hygiene: Dental plaque harbors stains. Inadequate plaque removal causes teeth discoloration.

Excessive fluoride: Fluoride effectively safeguards teeth against cavities when used in adequate amounts. Excessive fluoride consumption in childhood may cause fluorosis, characterized by white spots on tooth enamel.

Benefits of Teeth Bleaching

1. Whitened teeth enhance self-confidence.

Teeth whitening boosts self-confidence. A smile with white teeth is noticeable. Others will detect it!

2. Whitened teeth improve how you look

Your teeth and smile may be perfect, but they are still susceptible to damage from daily food and beverages. Consuming food and beverages such as coffee, tea, and soda gradually discolors our teeth. After the whitening procedure, you'll see the difference immediately; there is no need to edit or filter photos. Whitening your teeth fights stains caused by what you consume regularly.

3. Whitening teeth reduces the appearance of wrinkles.

Teeth whitening is a good option if you're worried about wrinkles, as it draws attention to your smile instead. This will divert the focus from nearby wrinkles, acne scars, and frown lines.

4. Teeth whitening is affordable.

Inexpensive teeth whitening requires only a touch-up kit to maintain the results: teeth whitening and an at-home enhancer equal big results for a small cost.

What is the common ingredient in teeth bleaching kits?

Most tooth whitening products contain hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) as the active ingredient, delivered either in its original form or as carbamide peroxide. This latter compound is a stable complex that releases H2O2 upon contact with water – meaning that at its core, most teeth-whitening processes are essentially based on this single chemical element.

Is it safe to use Teeth Bleaching Kits?

It is generally safe to use teeth bleaching kits, and there have not been any reports of side effects. This is because all the kits mentioned above contain hydrogen peroxide in safe quantities.

Conclusion

Teeth bleaching is not necessary, but it definitely enhances your confidence. All the brands discussed above are safe to use and affordable. They are also easy to use.

In conclusion, teeth whitening can be achieved through multiple methods, including at-home treatments and professional procedures such as laser whitening. Avoidable factors such as consuming dark-colored foods and beverages, tobacco use, and poor oral hygiene can contribute to tooth discoloration. However, the benefits of teeth bleaching are numerous, including enhanced self-confidence, improved appearance, reduced appearance of wrinkles, and affordability. Most teeth bleaching kits contain hydrogen peroxide as the active ingredient, which is generally safe to use in the recommended quantities. Overall, teeth whitening can be a safe and effective way to achieve a brighter smile.

