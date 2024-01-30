Top Shelf King Maker Review - My Thoughts After Taking This Supplement

I decided to review the King Maker by Top Shelf because supplement ingredients can be confusing, and TikTok hype has added to this for fitness people. This 13-1 anabolic supplement is made for men but with so many compounds, knowing if it's right for you is a challenge.

For reference, a little about me…

I’m male, mid-30s, and up until a few years ago, I have been sluggish and lazy my whole life, especially when it comes to training. I was always skinny, scrawny even, always lacking energy and feeling tired, no matter how many hours I slept, etc.

I always liked reading and learning about fitness and different supplements, so once I committed to giving it a go, I was able to educate myself quickly and start making muscle and life gains.

I watched and read many articles on the following and all those natural supplements, and for all that’s worth, these things appear to work quite well. I'll break these down further down the page.

Turkesterone

Fadogia Agrestis

Tongkat Ali

Ashwagandha

How Long Have I Been King Maker?