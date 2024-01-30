Top Shelf King Maker Review - My Thoughts After Taking This Supplement

I decided to review the King Maker by Top Shelf because supplement ingredients can be confusing, and TikTok hype has added to this for fitness people. This 13-1 anabolic supplement is made for men but with so many compounds, knowing if it's right for you is a challenge.
For reference, a little about me…
I’m male, mid-30s, and up until a few years ago, I have been sluggish and lazy my whole life, especially when it comes to training. I was always skinny, scrawny even, always lacking energy and feeling tired, no matter how many hours I slept, etc.
I always liked reading and learning about fitness and different supplements, so once I committed to giving it a go, I was able to educate myself quickly and start making muscle and life gains.
I watched and read many articles on the following and all those natural supplements, and for all that’s worth, these things appear to work quite well. I'll break these down further down the page.
Turkesterone
Fadogia Agrestis
Tongkat Ali
Ashwagandha
Long story short, I bought Top Shelf King Maker about 1 year ago as I kind of suspected my test was low but didn’t really want to hop on TRT just yet.
I also decided to hit the gym and try and turn my life around a bit. Anyway, I have been using Top Shelf daily ever since, and I gotta say, I’ve been feeling a lot better.
Check King Maker’s Latest Price
My mood is significantly better, I have energy, and I honestly think I’m sleeping like I’m supposed to for the first time in my life. I don’t wake up at night more than once, and while I’m still not a morning person.
Obviously, I can’t sit here and tell you King Maker is the reason I’m finally living, as I do go to the gym 4 times a week at the moment, and I’m trying to watch my diet, but I really believe this thing works for people like me.
To be fair, I was a complete beginner, never lifted anything heavier than a grocery bag in my life, and I managed to gain a few pounds of muscle just by doing the basic bro split in the gym without any assistance from a trainer or coach.
Now, the reason I believe this thing isn’t a hoax or a placebo is that most of these ingredients (Turkesterone, Fadogia Agrestis, etc) do have some scientific backing. I read this study on Tongkat Ali. Doctors agree that there’s room for this thing to be used as a TRT alternative.
I wanted to give you guys a scientific breakdown of the Top Shelf King Maker supplement. So, let me give you my opinion.
Vitamin D3, Magnesium (bis)glycinate & Zinc citrate - are all excellent, bioavailable forms of said vitamins - especially magnesium.
ViNitrox - An apple and grape polyphenol extract that’s said to improve endurance and physical performance. From what I can tell, there’s only one study “proving” these effects.
Red Beet Powder - It’s not citrulline, but it’s a very good alternative. Beetroot powder effectively raises NO levels in blood, which helps elevate your pumps, endurance, and strength.
Fadogia Agrestis - We could go down the rabbit hole that’s called Fadogia Agrestis and its effects on testosterone levels in a dose-dependent manner, but the gist of it is - it works, and it works incredibly well.
Ashwagandha - KSM-66 is the best type of ashwagandha you can find. Ashwagandha works wonders for your mental health, semen quality, testosterone, stress levels, sleep, and more, through several mechanisms of action, including cortisol modulation.
Black Macca Root Extract - Black Macca is mostly known for its fertility/virility-boosting abilities in both males and females, but there’s a smidge of data that shows it can help with overall fitness levels and reduce inflammation.
Tongkat Ali - LJ100 is a standardized extract of Tongkat Ali, and Tongkat Ali is one of the best natural supplements for enhancing testosterone levels through various mechanisms while sporting a very mild toxicity profile.
Boron - In the end, we have Boron, which is very much respected in the bodybuilding community despite the lack of clinical evidence. To my knowledge, the use of Boron appears to be worthwhile in those with low free testosterone
Turkesterone - I’m kind of glad to see the Turkesterone hype die down a bit, as I haven’t really seen a lot of positive data on it. Turkesterone, just like any other ecdysteroid just does not seem to work.
Cyanotis Vaga Extract - Another ecdysteroid-esque compound with bold (unsubstantiated) claims behind it. It’s quite likely it’s completely fruitless.
Horse Chestnut Extract - I know that horse chestnut extract can help with CVI and varicose veins and inflammation, but that’s about it.
I must say I enjoy King Maker. It’s not the perfect formula. Some of these compounds you could do without, but mostly this thing is filled with good stuff.
I suggest you do a slightly better job of dose-balancing, as some compounds appear to be on the higher end of the efficacious spectrum while others aren’t as potently dosed, which could present problems.
The King Maker is not a ‘cheap’ supplement and is at the higher end of the market. It is often found around $100 USD or slightly over, but all retailers vary in price depending on the time of year. With 13 compounds and ingredients, it's not unusual for this brand to be priced at the high end of the market.
Personally, I think it still offers value, especially if you are chasing the key ingredients I outlined above, such as ashwagandha, Tongkat Ali, and others.
I would not go for the recommended serving dosage due to the potential toxicity to both the liver and the testicles. The chance is small but still present, so it’s better to sway on the side of caution.
Start with 3 capsules instead of 5, and I’d do a cycle like this:
- 3 weeks on and 1 week off
- Do blood panel work before and after, then adjust the dose accordingly.
- Manage the expectations. You can’t expect steroid-like Arnie gains despite the marketing hype surrounding any supplement.
For average healthy adults, expect an uptick in energy and sexual desire, with the most obvious difference occurring in the sleep and stress-level department, mostly due to a very potent ashwagandha dose.
You Can Buy It Here - King Maker By Top Shelf