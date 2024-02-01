Turmeric X39 Reviews: Is It An Effective Joint Supplement?

Turmeric X39 is a supplement that utilizes a potent form of turmeric that absorbs thoroughly and takes action quickly.
If you are one of the millions of Americans who struggle with joint pain, stiffness or aching then Turmeric X39 may be a good supplement for you. Turmeric X39 is a natural joint health supplement that targets the inflammation in joints that causes pain.
In addition to reducing joint pain, Turmeric X39 can help improve joint flexibility, preserve joint function as you age, reduce swelling in the joints and protect them from cartilage degeneration.
Turmeric, or rather a more potent form of it, is the key ingredient in the Turmeric X39 formula. And according to the National Institutes of Health staff:
“Based on evidence from randomized controlled trials, there is data supporting the use of turmeric therapy on patients with knee osteoarthritis to improve pain and physical function.”
But is Turmeric X39 really as effective as the manufacturers claim? In the following review we will be taking a close look at this supplement including its formula, what customers have said about it and what you could possibly expect from it.
Form: Capsule
Primary Active Ingredients: Curcugen
Benefits: Helps reduce the inflammation that causes joint pain, inhibits joint swelling and improves range of motion
Safety: Manufactured in an FDA-registered facility
Price Range: $49
Category Average Price: $30-$70
Number of Capsules: 30
Purchase: Official Website
One of the claims that the manufacturers make about Turmeric X39 is that it is actually more effective than other turmeric supplements. That’s because they have formulated a special form of turmeric that is more bioavailable than turmeric supplements with BioPerine - an extract of black pepper fruit typically used in supplemental products to enhance the bioavailability of other nutrients.
So this supplement is said to work quicker than other supplements and to have more of a positive effect. The main function of this supplement however is to relieve joint pain by reducing inflammation.
Inflammation can be very damaging to the joints as we read in the following excerpt taken from an Arthritis Foundation report:
“The resulting inflammation attacks joint tissues and can cause joint swelling, increased joint fluid, cartilage and bone damage, and muscle loss. Nerves in the joints are also activated, causing pain. The inflammatory chemicals may directly activate other nerves of the body and lead to pain as well.”
By including curcugen as the main ingredient, Turmeric X39 can stop pain before it starts and protect the precious connective tissues of your joints. Reducing overall inflammation will improve the longevity of your joints as well.
The connective tissue will be better-protected from oxidative stress and function better as a result.
Turmeric X39 contains only one active ingredient. Take a look at the following breakdown to understand how it works:
Curcugen is a proprietary form of turmeric that will absorb into the body thoroughly and take effect quicker than when turmeric is paired with BioPerine. Turmeric is very beneficial for joint health.
For instance, turmeric - and its active compound, curcumin - can even help people who have various forms of arthritis. The National Institutes of Health staff puts it like this:
“This systematic review and meta-analysis provided scientific evidence that 8–12 weeks of standardized turmeric extracts treatment can reduce arthritis symptoms (mainly pain and inflammation-related symptoms) and result in similar improvements of the symptoms as ibuprofen and diclofenac sodium. Therefore, turmeric extracts and curcumin can be cautiously recommended for alleviating the symptoms of arthritis, especially osteoarthritis.”
Other studies have also confirmed that the proprietary Curcugen extract is especially effective for treating knee pain caused by osteoarthritis when compared to a placebo group.
In addition to the anti-inflammatory benefits of turmeric, it has also been found to be as effective and safer than taking traditional pain-killers and joint pain medications. Turmeric can have the same beneficial effects without causing adverse side effects.
You can buy Turmeric X39 from the official manufacturer's website where a single bottle sells for $49, three bottles is $117 and six bottles is $206.
● The limited formula can reduce risk of allergic reactions
● It can help reduce joint inflammation
● Turmeric X39 can help increase your range of motion
● Taking Turmeric X39 will allow you to engage in more physical activities
● Turmeric X39 can also protect your cartilage from wearing away
● It promotes overall joint health
● Results may vary from user to user
● Shipping may be delayed
Turmeric X39 has a solid formula that has been backed up by scientific studies and research. But what do the people who have actually used it have to say about it? The Turmeric X39 reviews have been overwhelmingly positive so far. See for yourself what people are saying about it:
“My knees are so much better now without the side effects. Worth every dollar” - Brian T
“Turmeric X39 has helped me with the inflammation and flexibility in my right knee and my shoulder pain. I highly recommend it.” - Jerome K.
Q: How to take Turmeric X39
A: Take 1-2 capsules of Turmeric X39 with a glass of water twice a day. Preferably 20-30 minutes before a meal.
Q: What is the return policy?
A: There is a no-risk 180-day money back guarantee when you buy directly from the manufacturer.
Q: What sets it apart from the competition?
A: Unlike most turmeric supplements, Turmeric X39 contains proprietary form of turmeric that is more effective and potent. It goes to work quickly and provides the full spectrum of benefits that turmeric normally provides.
Q: Does Turmeric X39 work?
A: Based on the scientific evidence and the response from people who have actually tried it, Turmeric X39 does work. It can help reduce your joint pain and protect your joints from accelerated damage.
Q: What are the side effects of Turmeric X39
A: This supplement was developed to reduce the risk of side effects by using a single, powerful ingredient. There have also been no reports of side effects from the people who have used it. While it’s still advisable to ask a doctor before taking Turmeric X39, it is unlikely to cause side effects.
Turmeric X39 is made by a company called Vitaliv. Vitaliv produces a number of quality health supplements. Their most popular supplements include:
● Krill Oil - Krill oil is a natural supplement that supports heart health and boosts cognitive function. Krill Oil also has a simple formula that helps reduce the risk of contraindications, complications or side effects.
● Coral Calcium - This supplement was developed to improve the strength of the user’s bones, provide support for healthy muscle function and boost immune response.
● Metabolic Support - With green coffee bean, acai, resveratrol and African mango extract, this supplement helps to increase your resting metabolic rate - helping you lose weight in a healthy way. Metabolic Support can also provide you with a quick boost of physical energy.
It’s clear that Turmeric X39 has important benefits for people with arthritis or simply for people who experience occasional joint pain. The formula is effective and has been proven in scientific trials to reduce the inflammation that causes joint pain.
The Turmeric X39 reviews have also been very favorable and mention things like reduced knee pain, help with joint stiffness and how the product works without causing side effects. The response from so many different consumers is a good sign that Turmeric X39 will work for a wide variety of people with varying joint issues.
Plus, the Turmeric X39 formula is totally natural and does not contain any harsh additives or fillers. It was made using good manufacturing practices as well so it is unlikely to have adverse effects for the user. If you are suffering from joint pain, soreness, stiffness, aching or have lost some of your range of motion, we highly recommend giving Turmeric X39 a try. Visit the official Turmeric X39 website to place your order!
Therapeutic effects of turmeric or curcumin extract on pain and function for individuals with knee osteoarthritis: a systematic review: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7812094/
Drug Bioavailability: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK557852/
Causes of Inflammatory Joint Pain: https://www.arthritis.org/health-wellness/healthy-living/managing-pain/understanding-pain/causes-of-inflammatory-joint-pain
Efficacy of Turmeric Extracts and Curcumin for Alleviating the Symptoms of Joint Arthritis: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of Randomized Clinical Trials: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5003001/
Turmeric X39 Review https://www.mid-day.com/lifestyle/infotainment/article/turmeric-x39-reviews-does-vitaliv-turmeric-x39-work-23332595
An Investigation into the Effects of a Curcumin Extract (Curcugen®) on Osteoarthritis Pain of the Knee: A Randomised, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8746505/
Mayo Clinic Q and A: Turmeric’s anti-inflammatory properties may relieve arthritis pain: https://newsnetwork.mayoclinic.org/discussion/mayo-clinic-q-and-a-turmerics-anti-inflammatory-properties-may-relieve-arthritis-pain/
Turmeric X39: Does It Work? https://www.consumerreviews.tv/turmeric-x39/
Biological activities of curcuminoids, other biomolecules from turmeric and their derivatives – A review: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5388087/