Vegamour Reviews: I Tried Vegamour's Growth Serum; Here's My Review

Vegamour’s Pure Ingredients

Vegamour’s hair care solutions are free from parabens and avoid the adverse effects often associated with more synthetic products. Unlike Nioxin, which is effective but may cause discomfort for sensitive individuals, Vegamour’s GRO+ Advanced Serum is gentle and full of beneficial proteins, vitamins, and natural compounds that reduce inflammation and bolster immunity.

Key Ingredients for Hair Revival:

Hemp Oil: Studies on CBD and hair health indicate that hemp oil can decrease bodily stress and slow hair loss due to its anti-inflammatory properties. It also promotes hair regrowth by reducing anxiety and inflammation. As an antioxidant, hemp oil enhances blood flow and speeds up the delivery of nutrients to the scalp, fostering overall hair well-being.

Mung Beans: Vegamour sources folate, an essential B vitamin, from mung beans. Folate aids in the production of healthy red blood cells and tissues when used topically, and it may even encourage hair growth, all without causing digestive discomfort.

Red Clover: Hair thinning can be caused by DHT, a derivative of testosterone. Red clover serves as a natural barrier to DHT, helping to prevent hair follicle shrinkage. This strengthens hair at the root and is particularly beneficial for those experiencing pattern hair loss.

Curcumin: The active ingredient in turmeric, curcumin, is known for its anti-inflammatory properties and immune system support. It aids hair growth by enhancing blood flow. To avoid staining, consider taking curcumin supplements or using diluted topical treatments.

Nicotiana Benthamiana: While there’s no direct evidence linking nicotiana benthamiana to hair growth, related research on tobacco leaves suggests potential benefits. Like curcumin, this plant may stimulate hair growth by boosting the immune system and reducing inflammation.

Hair Growth Journey: A Monthly Breakdown

Month-by-Month Hair Transformation

● Initial Hair Revival: Starting with the GRO Hair Serum in November, followed by the GRO Shampoo & Conditioner, I noticed a significant decrease in hair fall. The real change was visible when I combined all three products.

● First to Second Month: Remarkably, hair shedding reduced within the first fortnight. Although my hair seemed fuller, it’s unlikely that new hair grew during this period.

● Second to Third Month: Shedding became almost non-existent, and my hair’s thickness and health visibly improved. My hair maintained its style better, even beyond two days without washing.

● Fourth Month Onwards: The transformation continued with thicker hair at the roots, healthier appearance, increased length, and fuller ends. A stubborn layer that refused to grow is now catching up, contributing to a fuller look.

Understanding Vegamour: A Brand Focused on Clean Beauty

Vegamour’s Ethos and Advantages

● Eco-Conscious Beauty Pioneer: Founded in 2017, Vegamour has been dedicated to crafting potent, plant-derived formulas that deliver tangible results. They’re champions of eco-friendly practices, social responsibility, and Fair Trade principles.

Top 5 Perks of Using Vegamour for Your Hair

● Lush Hair Promise: Vegamour assures a transformation to fuller hair within 3 to 4 months, thanks to its pure, vegan, gluten-free, and chemical-free concoction. It’s a blend free from harsh additives, focusing solely on natural growth-promoting substances.

Key Benefits Detailed

Revitalizes Brittle Strands: The flagship Vegamour Gro Hair serum is a deep-conditioning treatment for dry scalps, reducing breakage during styling. Clinical evidence suggests a significant decrease in hair loss and a boost in hair volume after consistent use. Boosts Hair Volume: The Vegamour Gro+ Advanced serum is a boon for thinning hair, enhancing thickness and fullness. Ingredients like curcumin and specific proteins are the secret to its volumizing effect. Combats Hormonal Hair Loss: With natural ingredients like mung bean and red clover, Vegamour serums are designed to block DHT, a hormone that can cause hair loss, thus protecting and promoting hair retention.

4. Soothes Itchy Scalps Vegamour’s special blend helps calm itchy scalps caused by conditions like psoriasis, dandruff, or seborrheic dermatitis, which can lead to hair loss.

A well-fed, healthy scalp is the perfect ground for hair to flourish, no matter your hair’s texture!

I discovered similar perks with Revita, an eco-friendly vegan shampoo. Not only does it have a pleasant scent, but it’s also more budget-friendly than Vegamour’s hair serum. Check out my thoughts on it here.

5. Enhances Eyelashes and Eyebrows It’s common for people with alopecia to lose their eyebrows or eyelashes, along with thinning hair on their head. A study showed that using Vegamour’s brow and lash serums led to a 94% increase in eyebrow fullness and a 34% growth in length.

During my pregnancy, my right eyebrow started to thin until it vanished. Initially, massaging with castor oil and peppermint oil helped, but eventually, it wasn’t effective. However, after I began using VegaBrow hair serum, I noticed new growth in just two weeks, and nearly full regrowth in a few months.

These serums are top-rated for hair growth because they’re proven to be effective.

When Will You Notice Hair Growth?

Q: When are results from VEGAMOUR visible?

A: Look out for more voluminous, robust hair within 90 days, with the best outcomes around the 120-day mark.

I can vouch for that! My hair truly began to transform after 120 days. Remember, regular use is crucial, and hair growth cycles play a part. I exercise 4-5 times weekly and apply GRO Serum only on hair wash days. VEGAMOUR suggests using it on damp hair, which I endorse. Although I’ve tried it on dry hair and noticed some residue, it’s not a deal-breaker.

Initially, I was worried that VEGAMOUR GRO Hair Serum might leave my hair oily, but that fear was unfounded. Post-shower, I lightly towel-dry my hair, then apply the serum, comb through, and style as usual without any oily residue. One bottle lasts me about a month.

Shampoo & Conditioner Love: The VEGAMOUR GRO Shampoo & Conditioner are favorites of mine. They last quite long – my first bottles went for over three months! I massage my scalp during shampooing and leave it on for a minute as suggested. I distribute the conditioner with my fingers and a comb, ensuring every strand is covered, leaving my hair incredibly soft and smooth.

Marula Oil Magic: I also tried VEGAMOUR’s Pure Marula Oil, rich in antioxidants and fatty acids. I apply it to my hair and scalp every couple of weeks for deep hydration, resulting in silky smooth hair. It’s equally wonderful as a nightly facial oil, especially with my gua sha routine.

For anyone facing hair loss, thinning, or shedding, VEGAMOUR has been a game-changer for me. My goals were to lengthen my hair and enhance its density. Though I’ve always had plenty of hair, it’s on the finer side. Over the past few years, I’ve noticed it thinning – a stark contrast to when I used to get it thinned intentionally!

After six months with VEGAMOUR GRO products, I’m thrilled with the growth and improvements. I plan to keep using them to see how my hair evolves. The changes might not be fully captured in photos, but the quality of my hair now, compared to before, is noticeably better. I’m a satisfied customer!

Got questions? Drop a comment, email, or send a DM on Instagram.

Do Hair Nourishing Liquids Work?

I’m quite fond of trying out different hair nourishment products. Following a positive experience with Organic Olivia’s Hair Elixir, I was curious to explore other items that could enhance my hair’s health, length, and volume.

This time, I was in search of a direct-application liquid rather than an edible supplement.

Honestly, I prefer applying a product directly to my hair rather than consuming something regularly.

I was also keen on finding a liquid with pure and harmless components.

Applying Vegamour GRO Hair Liquid

The key to seeing improvements from a hair nourishment liquid or supplement is regular use.

Initially, I used a full dropper across my scalp, paying extra attention to the hairline on my forehead, every night.

What’s fantastic is that Vegamour can be used on both damp and dry hair without making it greasy! It leaves no residue at all. It’s so light, it almost feels like dabbing water on your scalp.

For the subsequent bottles, I applied a full dropper each time I shampooed my hair, which was every alternate night.

Admittedly, I became a bit lax, but I maintained an every-other-day routine and witnessed impressive results.

So, Is It Effective?

Hair thinning is an unfortunate part of getting older, stress, insufficient rest, subpar diet, environmental pollutants, and using impure hair care products. Essentially, that was my 2020 in a nutshell. During the pandemic, I made an effort to be more attentive to my hair care by reducing wash frequency, minimizing heat exposure, and switching to purer hair care products.

Upon opening Vegamour’s eco-friendly package, I felt inspired to indulge in some self-care. The brand certainly builds confidence with its packaging, boasting attributes like 100% plant-based, pure, cruelty-free, and safe for colored hair.

With over 178,000 Instagram fans and countless upbeat reviews, I delved into the brand’s social media for numerous hair growth instructional clips. It’s sometimes skeptical whether the glowing endorsements are genuine, as their hair appears so luscious and full (unlike mine). However, after viewing several YouTubers share their real hair growth journeys, I decided it was worth trying.

How Quickly Can You Notice Hair Care Results?

Expect to wait around 2 to 3 months to start seeing any changes.

I had used up one and a half bottles before I saw any improvement. Therefore, I recommend getting the set of three. It encourages you to stick with the routine instead of getting disheartened after the first bottle and quitting.

(Yes, I was skeptical at first too.)

Will I keep using it? You all are familiar with me by now.

I’m always eager to test out the newest and best products for you, so you don’t spend money on things that aren’t effective.

Next up for me is Wellbel.

Despite my usual reluctance to take supplements, the transformations I’ve seen online with these capsules are astounding.

For those who haven’t yet, take a look at Danielle Bernstein from We Wore What. Her hair is completely natural, and it’s all thanks to Wellbel.

Vegamour’s Impact on Hair Growth: Before and After

About two years back, I was transitioning careers, which was quite stressful. Consequently, my hair wasn’t as thick as before. I would lose hair in bunches—during showers, while brushing, and even in my sleep. My hair parting also became significantly wider. That’s when I discovered Vegamour through an advertisement. It was the first hair growth enhancer I found that didn’t involve taking pills, which piqued my interest! I recorded my progress monthly for half a year to verify its effectiveness. Continue reading for my Vegamour before and after experience.

Understanding Vegamour’s Hair Nourishment Approach

A remarkable aspect of Vegamour is its commitment to vegan principles, utilizing advanced biotech. The company has collaborated with Bolt Threads, pioneers in producing synthetic spider silk, to include a unique vegan b-SILK™ protein in their products.

This ingredient offers several benefits: it revitalizes hair cuticles, shields hair from environmental damage, and forms a hydrating layer. Unlike keratin, which is commonly found in hair products, b-SILK™ binds to the hair, maintaining its effects even after washing.

Vegamour claims that its serums can increase hair thickness by up to 52% and reduce hair fall by up to 76%.

Comparing Vegamour’s GRO and GRO+ Hair Serums

My hair enhancement journey began with Vegamour’s GRO Hair Serum in March 2021. This serum, with its mild herbal fragrance, lasted me about three months. I applied it just once in the evenings without using a full dropper. It was quickly absorbed by my scalp without leaving any oily residue.

After finishing the first bottle, I switched to the GRO+ Serum. Priced a bit higher at $58 per bottle, this serum includes micro-encapsulated CBD along with the other unchanged ingredients. CBD is believed to calm the scalp and enhance the effectiveness of the active components, especially for those experiencing significant hair thinning.

While the GRO Serum is clearer, the GRO+ Serum has a more opaque appearance due to the full-spectrum CBD. I preferred the scent of the GRO Serum, but both serums had a similar texture.

Easy Steps for Using Hair Fortifying Serum

Every evening, I’d fill the dropper halfway or a bit more and start applying the serum along the parting of my hair, which needed the most care.

Remember to lean your head back slightly to prevent the serum from dripping. Then, I’d massage it into my scalp with a massager.

My Genuine Experience

The company advises that best results are seen after 90 days. By May, my hair was noticeably thicker. I saw new growth, especially at the front of my hairline. From March to May, my hair appeared denser each month, and my parting became less visible.

From June to August, I switched to GRO+. My new hair reached its full length, but I didn’t see a major increase in thickness after May.

I also experienced some hair loss due to a sunburn on my scalp in June. Despite this, my hair’s thickness peaked in May and then maintained. It seems there’s a limit to how dense our hair can get.

Would I Suggest Vegamour to a Friend?

Absolutely. For those dealing with hair thinning, Vegamour can be effective, though it’s not an instant solution. I didn’t find a notable difference with GRO+ and stuck with the regular serum due to cost. If you’re unsure, try it for three months and take photos to track progress.

I’ve been tough on my hair over the years, from harsh shampoos to home dye jobs and questionable MLM products.

I’ve realized that daily habits can lead to hair loss. High-protein diets, intense workouts, and stress affected my hormones. Instead of blaming genetics, I focused on changing my habits and the products I use.

I sought products to prevent hair fall, but often ended up needing to unclog drains. I explored hair care routines that fit my semi-vegetarian lifestyle and actually worked.

Keratin, found in many products, can actually harm the hair’s core, leaving it dry and fragile. While keratin washes out, natural proteins from foods like eggs and avocado can help. Before trying a DIY mix, I discovered Karmatin.

Vegamour’s Karmatin, a blend of science and nature, uses vegan b-SILK™ to bond and protect hair, giving it a smooth, healthy shine. Unlike keratin, b-SILK™ stays on the hair even after washing.

The GRO Scalp Detoxifying Serum cleans deep into the scalp, while the GRO Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner strengthen hair with b-SILK™. This unique ingredient doesn’t rinse away, making it superior to traditional keratin.

What Stood Out: Genuine Approach! Discussing genuine approach, something I value as an experienced content creator and blogger. Working with brands and forming partnerships is usually enjoyable. But sometimes, brands take advantage of creators, expecting us to work without pay. Surprising, right? Just like you wouldn’t expect free bread from a baker, creators shouldn’t be expected to work for free.

Amidst this, my interaction with Anna from Vegamour was refreshing. From the start, Vegamour showed warmth, genuineness, and respect. Anna wasn’t just another brand representative; she was a helpful ally. She answered my questions and helped me choose products that matched my objectives and principles.

I was particularly struck by the cooperative spirit. Anna and I jointly selected the ideal hair care solution, keeping in line with my vegan and eco-friendly principles. Her openness was admirable. When unsure about the company’s eco-friendly practices, she didn’t shy away but sought the answers from the product team.

We all value when companies are honest and don’t mislead us, right? Vegamour’s honesty, clarity, and readiness to connect with customers truly distinguish them. This is why my partnership with Vegamour has been extraordinary. Keep an eye out for more updates on this remarkable brand and my experience with their products!"

My Final Take: A Tribute to Vegamour

I want to share my admiration for Vegamour, a brand that has won over both my attention and affection. Their philosophy and superior products have made a significant impact on me, and I enthusiastically endorse them to anyone looking for a top-notch beauty experience. Here’s why Vegamour has earned a spot as my top beauty pick:

Effectiveness The proof is in the visuals – the photos show it all. Vegamour’s offerings have truly kept their word, leading to noticeable enhancements in my hair’s length, vitality, and overall look.

Enjoyable Use For me, personal care goes beyond mere routine; it’s about cherishing moments of self-care and luxury. Vegamour gets this right. The experience of opening their products and their carefully crafted packaging turns my daily hair care practice into an indulgent treat. It’s about the pleasure derived from using them.

Health-Oriented Vegamour’s focus on health shines through their pure product recipes. As mentioned on their site, they focus on natural components that boost hair health. This commitment fits perfectly with my principles, ensuring I’m treating my hair as best as I can.

Sustainable Practices There’s always space for improvement, but Vegamour is on a praiseworthy path to sustainability. Their choices for environmentally friendly packaging, ethical trade relationships, and efforts to reduce production impact are positive steps. I’m keen to see them progress towards an even greener future and look forward to their upcoming endeavors.

Effectiveness of Vegamour for Hair Loss

Vegamour is known for its natural ingredients that promote hair growth. What’s impressive is not just the ingredients themselves, but also how they work once applied.

The brand employs a micro-encapsulation technique that breaks down its ethical formula into tiny particles. This allows the treatment to penetrate deeply into the scalp, ensuring that the nutrients are fully absorbed rather than just sitting on the surface.

Unlike typical hair loss shampoos that get washed away, Vegamour’s serums dive deep to boost blood flow and combat the inflammation that often leads to hair loss.

Users have reported significant results: a 76% reduction in hair shedding and a 52% increase in hair volume.

Using Vegamour for Hair Growth

Detoxifying Hair Serum:

● Apply the serum to dry, sectioned hair.

● Gently massage a small amount into the scalp; it’s designed to spread with ease.

● Use a scalp massager or your fingers for a 60-second massage.

● Leave the serum on for 3-4 minutes before showering.

Shampoo & Conditioner:

● Intended for daily use, massage both products into your hair for 60 seconds.

● If possible, let them sit for an additional 2 minutes.

● Rinse off with cool water.

Vegamour GRO Hair Serum & GRO+ Advanced Serum:

● Use daily on towel-dried hair that’s been divided into sections.

● With the dropper, apply 1–2 drops of serum to each section at the roots.

● Massage evenly into the scalp with your fingers or a scalp massager.

● For optimal results, leave the serum in for 15 minutes before styling as usual.