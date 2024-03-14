Weight Loss Surgery Sleeve, Insurance, Plastic

Weight Loss Surgery Sleeve

Gastric sleeve surgery, also known as sleeve gastrectomy, is a bariatric procedure designed to promote effective weight loss.

What Is Gastric Sleeve Surgery?

○ Gastric sleeve surgery involves removing a significant portion of your stomach, leaving behind a narrow “sleeve.” This reduction in stomach size restricts the number of calories you can consume and curbs hunger signals.

○ The procedure aims to help individuals with clinically severe obesity achieve weight loss by altering their stomach anatomy.

How It Works:

○ During the surgery, approximately 80% of the stomach is removed, resulting in a tubular shape resembling a banana.

○ This smaller stomach capacity limits the amount of food you can eat in one sitting, leading to a feeling of fullness sooner.

○ Additionally, gastric sleeve surgery prompts hormonal changes that further assist with weight loss.

Common Conditions Treated:

○ Gastric sleeve surgery is recommended for people who have serious medical conditions related

Weight Loss Surgery Insurance:

Here’s a concise overview of weight loss surgery insurance:

What Is Bariatric Surgery?

○ Bariatric surgery, also known as weight loss surgery, is a medical procedure designed to assist individuals with severe obesity in achieving sustainable weight reduction.

○ It involves altering the stomach or digestive system to limit food intake, promote satiety, and enhance weight loss.

Coverage Under Health Insurance:

○ In India, health insurance policies now include coverage for bariatric surgery as per guidelines set by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

○ Both family health insurance plans and individual health plans, as well as critical illness policies, cover bariatric procedures.

○ Approximately 38% of rural and 30% of urban populations in India are expected to benefit from this inclusion.

Eligibility and Conditions:

○ Bariatric surgery is recommended for individuals with a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 40 or above.

○ People suffering from obesity-related health issues like cardiovascular diseases, Type-2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and sleep apnea are suitable candidates.

○ Patients must follow a prescribed diet plan and exercise regimen before and after surgery to maintain weight loss.

Cost Considerations:

○ The cost of bariatric surgery can vary based on factors such as the type of surgery, hospital, surgeon’s fees, and additional expenses (e.g., anesthesia, follow-up procedures).

○ Generally, a bariatric procedure may cost between Rs. 2.5 Lakh to Rs. 5 Lakh.

Remember that while bariatric surgery offers a safe path to weight loss, it’s essential to weigh the risks and benefits. Always consult with a healthcare professional to determine the best approach for your individual needs.

Weight Loss Plastic Surgery:

Certainly! After significant weight loss, individuals often consider plastic surgery to address the excess skin and tissue resulting from their transformation. Here are some common plastic surgery procedures following weight loss:

Panniculectomy:

○ This procedure involves removing skin from the lower abdomen, similar to an abdominoplasty (commonly known as a “tummy tuck”).

○ Insurance typically covers panniculectomy, but muscle tightening or liposuction may be added for appropriate candidates.

Tummy Tuck (Abdominoplasty):

○ Skin removal from the lower abdomen, along with repositioning the belly button and tightening abdominal muscles.

○ Often combined with liposuction for a contoured abdomen.

Fleur-de-Lys:

○ In addition to the horizontal scar from a panniculectomy/abdominoplasty, a vertical scar removes excess skin from the central abdomen.

○ Useful when the traditional low horizontal scar alone isn’t sufficient.

Body Lift (360):

○ A circumferential procedure with a horizontal scar across the lower trunk, shaping the abdomen, outer thighs, and buttocks.

○ Auto-augmentation can enhance buttock volume using discarded tissue.

Upper Back Lift/Bra Line Lift:

○ Often overlooked but powerful, this procedure continues a breast lift/reduction scar around the upper back.

○ In women, the goal is to hide the scar beneath the bra strap.

Arm Lift (Brachioplasty):

○ Removal of excess skin from the arms, with the scar typically on the inner arm where a jacket seam would be.

○ The scar may extend onto the outer chest and end at the elbow.

Remember that plastic surgery after weight loss is a personal choice, and consulting with a board-certified plastic surgeon is essential to determine the best approach for your unique needs.