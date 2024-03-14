JOIN US
sponsored health

Weight Loss Surgery Sleeve, Insurance, Plastic

Last Updated 14 March 2024, 12:31 IST

Weight Loss Surgery Sleeve

Gastric sleeve surgery, also known as sleeve gastrectomy, is a bariatric procedure designed to promote effective weight loss.

  1. What Is Gastric Sleeve Surgery?

○     Gastric sleeve surgery involves removing a significant portion of your stomach, leaving behind a narrow “sleeve.” This reduction in stomach size restricts the number of calories you can consume and curbs hunger signals.

○     The procedure aims to help individuals with clinically severe obesity achieve weight loss by altering their stomach anatomy.

  1. How It Works:

○     During the surgery, approximately 80% of the stomach is removed, resulting in a tubular shape resembling a banana.

○     This smaller stomach capacity limits the amount of food you can eat in one sitting, leading to a feeling of fullness sooner.

○     Additionally, gastric sleeve surgery prompts hormonal changes that further assist with weight loss.

  1. Common Conditions Treated:

○     Gastric sleeve surgery is recommended for people who have serious medical conditions related

Weight Loss Surgery Insurance:

Here’s a concise overview of weight loss surgery insurance:

  1. What Is Bariatric Surgery?

○     Bariatric surgery, also known as weight loss surgery, is a medical procedure designed to assist individuals with severe obesity in achieving sustainable weight reduction.

○     It involves altering the stomach or digestive system to limit food intake, promote satiety, and enhance weight loss.

  1. Coverage Under Health Insurance:

○     In India, health insurance policies now include coverage for bariatric surgery as per guidelines set by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

○     Both family health insurance plans and individual health plans, as well as critical illness policies, cover bariatric procedures.

○     Approximately 38% of rural and 30% of urban populations in India are expected to benefit from this inclusion.

  1. Eligibility and Conditions:

○     Bariatric surgery is recommended for individuals with a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 40 or above.

○     People suffering from obesity-related health issues like cardiovascular diseases, Type-2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and sleep apnea are suitable candidates.

○     Patients must follow a prescribed diet plan and exercise regimen before and after surgery to maintain weight loss.

  1. Cost Considerations:

○     The cost of bariatric surgery can vary based on factors such as the type of surgery, hospital, surgeon’s fees, and additional expenses (e.g., anesthesia, follow-up procedures).

○     Generally, a bariatric procedure may cost between Rs. 2.5 Lakh to Rs. 5 Lakh.

Remember that while bariatric surgery offers a safe path to weight loss, it’s essential to weigh the risks and benefits. Always consult with a healthcare professional to determine the best approach for your individual needs.

Weight Loss Plastic Surgery:

Certainly! After significant weight loss, individuals often consider plastic surgery to address the excess skin and tissue resulting from their transformation. Here are some common plastic surgery procedures following weight loss:

  1. Panniculectomy:

○     This procedure involves removing skin from the lower abdomen, similar to an abdominoplasty (commonly known as a “tummy tuck”).

○     Insurance typically covers panniculectomy, but muscle tightening or liposuction may be added for appropriate candidates.

  1. Tummy Tuck (Abdominoplasty):

○     Skin removal from the lower abdomen, along with repositioning the belly button and tightening abdominal muscles.

○     Often combined with liposuction for a contoured abdomen.

  1. Fleur-de-Lys:

○     In addition to the horizontal scar from a panniculectomy/abdominoplasty, a vertical scar removes excess skin from the central abdomen.

○     Useful when the traditional low horizontal scar alone isn’t sufficient.

  1. Body Lift (360):

○     A circumferential procedure with a horizontal scar across the lower trunk, shaping the abdomen, outer thighs, and buttocks.

○     Auto-augmentation can enhance buttock volume using discarded tissue.

  1. Upper Back Lift/Bra Line Lift:

○     Often overlooked but powerful, this procedure continues a breast lift/reduction scar around the upper back.

○     In women, the goal is to hide the scar beneath the bra strap.

  1. Arm Lift (Brachioplasty):

○     Removal of excess skin from the arms, with the scar typically on the inner arm where a jacket seam would be.

○     The scar may extend onto the outer chest and end at the elbow.

Remember that plastic surgery after weight loss is a personal choice, and consulting with a board-certified plastic surgeon is essential to determine the best approach for your unique needs. 

(Published 14 March 2024, 12:31 IST)

