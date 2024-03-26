10 Best AI Humanizers for Converting AI to Human Text

Many content creators, marketers, and writers who rely on AI tools are starting to realize the value of humanizing their content. With Google clarifying its stance on spammy AI content and given how AI-written text often fails to keep readers engaged, AI humanizer tools can be lifesavers.
However, many of these tools have been launched and this makes it tricky to uncover the most reliable and effective ones. So, we put together a detailed guide that sums up the 10 best AI humanizers that are well-equipped to ensure your AI content sounds less artificial and more human. So, let’s just jump into it!
AIHumanizer - Best AI Humanizer Overall
Humbot - Best AI Humanizer For Receiving 100% Human Score Content
BypassGPT - Best AI Humanizer For Fast & Efficient Processing
HIX Bypass - Best AI Humanizer For Native Language Content
Bypass AI - Best AI Humanizer For High-Quality Output
Undetectable AI - Best AI Humanizer For Competitive Pricing
CogniBypass - Best AI Humanizer For Specific AI Bypassing
WriteHuman - Best AI Humanizer For SEO-Optimized Content
StealthWriter - Best AI Humanizer For Extensive Features
Phrasly - Best AI Humanizer For User-Friendliness
AIHumanizer stands at the top of this list because it can humanize AI text to bypass powerful AI detectors like GPTZero, ZeroGPT, and Originality.ai with absolute ease.
Trained on extensive datasets of human-written articles, essays, reports, and more, it uses advanced algorithms to perfectly mimic how real authors write. This enables it to rework AI text and produce natural-sounding content that scores as 100% human without fail.
Moreover, it can effectively convert any AI-generated content to human, be it from ChatGPT, Jasper, Gemini or even GPT-4. The tool even has a ChatGPT watermark removal feature to ensure that your text is completely undetectable
Aside from that, AIHumanizer can be relied on to produce plagiarism-free output. It also enhance the content quality to eliminate the risk of being flagged by spam filters. Moreover, the platform is easy enough to navigate, which allows you to humanize AI text with minimal difficulty.
Since the platform has a free trial, you can test out its capabilities without having to submit your credit information.
●Achieves 100% human scores
●Unique and spam-free content output
●Has a user-friendly interface
●Free trial available
●Limited features on the free plan
Humbot is an excellent AI humanizer that converts AI text to human content with a 100% human score more consistently than most alternatives out there. With a stable and efficient AI humanization model, it restructures any AI content completely until it is indistinguishable from human-sounding text.
As a result, it performs reliably with most of the humanized text showing little to no signs of AI input on most AI detectors such as ZeroGPT, Turnitin, and Copyleaks. It also has built-in AI checkers that scan the output to ensure it bypasses AI detection effectively.
In addition, the tool does well to maintain contextual accuracy in the humanized text. This means your intended message will not be distorted in any way. It also does well to ensure that any output that it generates is of high quality, with no grammatical errors, typos, or odd expressions.
Moreover, Humbot allows you to optimize humanized content for SEO purposes by easily integrating targeted keywords. Best of all, it ensures that the overall readability will not be affected, which makes it ideal for handling blog and marketing content.
●Delivers consistently high human score content
●Accommodates keyword optimization
●Error-free and contextually accurate results
●Has restrictive word counts per input
BypassGPT is one of the fastest AI humanizers in the market, as it can convert AI to human text in just a matter of seconds, no matter the length. Simply paste the AI content in the portal and it will rewrite the text almost instantly. The humanized output will typically be able to evade AI detectors such as WinstonAI, Content at Scale, and others.
In addition, the tool can process any kind of AI-generated content without detracting from the original meaning. This includes articles, emails, reports, newsletters, and much more. This makes it a useful option if you typically need to humanize AI content in bulk frequently and prefer to handle the process with speed and efficiency.
Aside from that, BypassGPT has an API program that businesses and developers can use to build their own applications. It even has an influencer and affiliate program that allows users to earn money by promoting the services to their mutuals and audiences.
●Humanizes any AI text in mere seconds
●Has an API developer program
●Influencer and affiliate programs available
●Output is not always foolproofx
HIX Bypass is a reliable AI humanizer that alters the vocabulary, tone, and syntax of any AI-generated text until it resembles typical human writing styles. This enables you to bypass a wide range of popular AI detection tools like Copyleaks and GPTZero.
It excels most in its ability to humanize AI text in 50+ different languages. Some of these include English, Spanish, Japanese, Mandarin, French, and much more. As a result, HIX Bypass makes it easy for its users to generate content that is not only undetectable but also engaging to native audiences.
HIX Bypass also ensures that the revised output contains little to no grammar issues so that coherence is maintained. You can also be confident that there will be no distortion in the text, so your intended message will be expressed accurately.
You can try out the tool at no charge using the free trial period, which allows you to explore its full features and capabilities before subscribing to one of its paid plans.
●Humanizes AI text in 50+ languages
●Produces error-free text with no plagiarism
●Offers access to a free trial period
●Interface has a bit of a learning curve
If you want to humanize AI text without making edits or revisions to the output, then Bypass AI is an excellent tool to consider. The AI humanizer can produce human-like results that bypass AI detection while also ensures the text remains free of any grammatical, punctuation or syntax errors.
This AI humanizer even works to enhance the vocabulary and structure of the content to help boost readability in the output. Bypass AI also guarantees 100% original output. This means you can be confident of your humanized text passing scans by plagiarism checkers like Copyscape without fail.
Best of all, the tool is extremely versatile, as it can be used by users in any type of field or profession to effectively convert AI to human text. Students can use it to help their essays bypass AI detection, bloggers can use it to improve readability, marketers can use it to improve their ranking on SERPs, etc.
●Produce 100% original and error-free results
●Humanizes any type of AI content
●Output will pass any plagiarism scans
●Not enough content personalization options
Undetectable AI is an effective AI to human text converter that is capable of outsmarting several AI detection tools such as Turnitin and ZeroGPT. The good about this AI humanizer is that it has some of the most competitive pricing plans in the market, so you don’t have to spend much to get undetectable content.
Moreover, the premium tiers offered come with generous word counts with the least being 5,000 words/month on the Basic plan set at $6.99/month. The Pro plan costs $12.99/month and goes on to provide up to 50,000 words/month. There is also the Unlimited plan that offers unlimited access at just $39.99/month.
When you compare this to most other alternatives, Undetectable AI undoubtedly comes out as the most budget-friendly choice. In addition, the platform has one of the most intuitive interfaces that makes AI humanization a smooth experience for even first-time users with no technical experience.
●Can bypass several leading AI detectors
●Affordable pricing options to choose from
●Comes with an intuitive user interface
●Lacks file or document uploading options
Most AI humanizers provide generalized AI bypassing but CogniBypass is unique. This tool can process your content to evade specific AI detection tools with accuracy. For example, you can use it to humanize AI text in a unique manner that bypasses Turnitin’s AI detection model without fail.
CogniBypass also comes with a built-in grammar checker that fine-tunes the content and helps improve overall readability. It even comes with its own built-in AI text generator, which allows you to produce full-length drafts in an instant. Moreover, the platform has a drop-down thesaurus that can prove helpful when humanizing AI text.
●Customized AI bypass capabilities
●Has a powerful AI content generator
●Built-in grammar checker that enhances output quality
●Interface is very cluttered and slow to use
WriteHuman is a good AI humanization tool that can also help you optimize your content easily. It provides a unique keyword freeze feature that lets you place certain words or terms in [brackets] to ensure they are included in the final output. The tool also manages to ensure that the keywords are integrated well to guarantee good readability.
This makes it especially useful for handling academic or technical content. On top of that, WriteHuman has other features such as an accurate AI detection tool that scans and verifies the undetectability of your content. Furthermore, the AI detector is completely free to use, which makes it convenient and cost-effective.
●Has a built-in AI detector that’s free to use
●Offers a unique keyword freeze option
●Suitable for humanizing industry-specific texts
●Not the most consistent AI humanizer
StealthWriter comes with an extensive array of features that can help streamline the AI humanization process. To start with, the tool generates multiple variations of the output to choose from. Naturally, this makes it easier for you to choose the right content that best satisfies your needs and requirements.
In addition, it also simplifies editing by allowing you to select specific sentences and replace them with alternative options. This provides you with more flexibility, as you can instantly revise the humanized output with greater precision. Stealth Writer also has its own AI content generator that can help speed up the writing process.
●Facilitates easy content editing
●Has a built-in AI content generator
●Produces multiple humanized text variations
●Has very expensive pricing plans
As an AI humanizer, Phrasly is the most user-friendly option on this list. The platform features a good UI design that is aesthetically pleasing and well-organized enough to ensure that even novices can utilize the tool easily. With an AI humanizer and AI detector accessible via one portal, you won’t even need to navigate different pages.
Aside from that, the tool has a free plan available. While word count is limited, this allows you to explore the tool’s capabilities without making any financial commitment. In addition, it has a powerful grammar checker that works to instantly highlight any errors or areas that may require editing.
●Has a built-in grammar checker
●Accommodates free plan users
●Extremely user-friendly platform
●Limited pricing plans offered
AI humanization has become a necessary part of AI content creation. However, handling the process manually can be tedious. The 10 best AI humanizers that we’ve listed here can ensure your AI content sounds authentic enough to bypass most AI detectors in just a few simple clicks. So, take your time to review and pick the one best suited to your needs.
If you are still on the fence and unable to choose a suitable tool, then you can’t go wrong with AIHumanizer. It offers the best chance of securing 100% human scores on any AI detectors and it does well to consistently deliver natural-sounding and well-written outputs. Just be sure to only use these AI bypass tools ethically and responsibly.