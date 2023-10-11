10 Best Spy App & Spyware for iPhone (Free & Paid)

While you know better than to communicate with strangers or visit inappropriate content online, your children might not be as aware. Likewise, you might want to check up on your employees to make sure they’re not using company iPhones recklessly. Either way, you need a high-quality spy app for iPhone monitoring, and we’re going to give you a few options.

There are hundreds of iPhone spy apps out there, but these 10 outperform the rest:

1. Spyine – Best iPhone Spyware for Keeping Tabs on Messages

2. Spyzie – Best iPhone Spyware for Spying on an iPhone Without Jailbreaking

3. FoneMonitor – Best iPhone Spyware for Call Tracking

4. TeenSafe – Best iPhone Spyware for Monitoring Web Activity

5. Safespy – Best iPhone Spyware for Restricting Apps

6. Cocospy – Best iPhone Spyware for Smooth, Lag-Free Spying

7. mSpy – Best iPhone Spyware for Taking Screenshots

8. Eyezy – Best iPhone Spyware for Blocking Websites and Connections

9. XNSPY – Best iPhone Spyware for Recording Calls

10. KidsGuard – Best iPhone Spyware for Screen Time Limitations