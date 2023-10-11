10 Best Spy App & Spyware for iPhone (Free & Paid)

While you know better than to communicate with strangers or visit inappropriate content online, your children might not be as aware. Likewise, you might want to check up on your employees to make sure they’re not using company iPhones recklessly. Either way, you need a high-quality spy app for iPhone monitoring, and we’re going to give you a few options.
There are hundreds of iPhone spy apps out there, but these 10 outperform the rest:
1. Spyine – Best iPhone Spyware for Keeping Tabs on Messages
2. Spyzie – Best iPhone Spyware for Spying on an iPhone Without Jailbreaking
3. FoneMonitor – Best iPhone Spyware for Call Tracking
4. TeenSafe – Best iPhone Spyware for Monitoring Web Activity
5. Safespy – Best iPhone Spyware for Restricting Apps
6. Cocospy – Best iPhone Spyware for Smooth, Lag-Free Spying
7. mSpy – Best iPhone Spyware for Taking Screenshots
8. Eyezy – Best iPhone Spyware for Blocking Websites and Connections
9. XNSPY – Best iPhone Spyware for Recording Calls
10. KidsGuard – Best iPhone Spyware for Screen Time Limitations
Here’s a detailed overview of each spy app for iPhone:
There are countless spying apps for iPhone, but Spyine might be your best option when it comes to tracking messages. It’s an intuitive app that gives you access to every SMS on the other person’s phone, including their iMessages. Besides the texts themselves, you also get details about contacts, exchanged files, and timestamps.
And don’t panic if the user deletes their correspondence. The platform backs up data automatically, meaning you can check out the texts whenever you want.
If your child or employee uses their social media platform to chat, you can take a closer look at those too. The tool monitors a variety of social media apps, including Instagram, WhatsApp, Viber, and Snapchat.
· Exceptional message tracking
· Monitors social media apps
· Call tracking
· Location alerts (geofencing)
· Offers a variety of personal and business plans
· The price skyrockets if you monitor several devices
· Can’t see deleted Facebook messages
The most common way to install iPhone spying software is to jailbreak the target device. In other words, you need root access to the gadget, but this can also be risky because it essentially overhauls the phone and may alert the user.
You won’t have this problem if you team up with Spyzie. The software follows iPhones through iCloud, giving you greater flexibility. The iCloud is linked to your Spyzie account, which lets you access the dashboard from anywhere.
Once you set up the platform, you can utilize a variety of tracking features. For example, the software enables you to monitor the number of SIM cards on the target phone. If the user adds another card, it could mean they’re hiding something, but you’ll be aware of the change. Calls, SMS texts, and location detection are available too.
· Easy to install
· Monitors SIM cards
· Phone and SMS tracking
· Downloadable media exchange data through social media
· Accurate location detection
· Can’t take screenshots
· No background call listening
If you need a high-quality phone spy app for iPhone for call monitoring specifically, FoneMonitor can be an excellent choice. Its call monitoring dashboard is detailed, giving you insights into different kinds of activity. You can check out the last few calls, contacts, timestamps, whether the call was incoming or outgoing, and the duration.
In addition, the software organizes calls and messages based on frequency. It lists the five most called and five most texted people. On top of that, it tells you whether the device is locked or unlocked, which is particularly useful if you wish to see if your employees are working or spending time on social media.
Finally, this spy software for iPhone supports a large number of social media apps. Snapchat, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram are just a few options.
· Great for monitoring calls
· Lists favorite contacts
· Works with Vik, TINDER, QQ, and many other social networks
· Geofencing
· Can capture screenshots
· Doesn’t monitor YouTube records
· Activity tracking is sometimes inaccurate
TeenSafe takes the spy game seriously, and it especially works great for monitoring someone else’s web activity. The highlight of this iPhone spying software is that it gives you a detailed overview of another user’s current activity and history. You can access their bookmarks, favorite pages, and many other features in your quest to monitor fishy actions.
The app is just as detailed when it comes to call tracking. It tells you whether a call is outgoing or incoming while providing key information, like the duration and the caller.
What’s also admirable about this platform is that it reveals all the apps installed on the target gadget. It shows you if they’ve recently added a new one or deleted a platform. Plus, you can access pictures and videos downloaded via social media.
· Comprehensive web activity tracker
· Call and text monitoring
· Access to the phone’s internal storage
· Location monitoring
· Simple installation
· Unreliable customer support
· Buggy when spying on Facebook
Sometimes, monitoring your child or employee only isn’t enough. If they’re too reckless, you need to restrict access to certain apps. That’s exactly what you can do with Safespy. This iPhone spy application lists all the apps installed on someone else’s device. From there, you can decide to observe or intervene by locking the program altogether.
Another great thing about this platform is that it has a keylogging feature. You can use it to figure out passwords, giving you even more control over the other device.
Lastly, Safespy is known for its stealth mode. It blends in seamlessly with iOS, making it less likely to arouse suspicion and be detected.
· Can block apps
· Keylogging function
· Virtually undetectable
· SMS and call information
· Live location tracking
· Can’t monitor emails
· Doesn’t record the screen
Some iPhone spying software slows down the operating speed of the target device, which can make the other person suspicious. Cocospy eliminates this problem. Whether you install it to the most recent or legacy iOS, it’ll blend in seamlessly with the architecture. It doesn’t cause the gadget to overheat or lag, neutralizing the risk of detection.
Many users also like Cocospy because it’s not limited to iPhones only. You can also add it to other mobile Apple devices including iPad as well.
In terms of tracking, the tool does a good job across the board. From geofencing and call tracking to SMS monitoring and social media activity, the software generates reports from all kinds of sources to give you a better idea of how the other person uses their phone.
· Detailed dashboard
· Installs smoothly on any iOS device
· SMS and call tracking
· Geofencing
· Access to browser history
· Can’t record calls
· No screenshots
Monitoring someone else’s phone can be helpful, but what if you accidentally delete your app? Having stored screenshots would save the day, and mSpy comes to the rescue.
This tool lets you spy on iPhone devices in a hi-tech environment packed with useful features, including taking screenshots. Whenever you run into correspondence or media you want to save, use the on-screen instructions to capture the screen. The data will be stored in your control panel, where you can download it to your gadget.
mSpy is also a high-quality app since it has a built-in keylogger. It tracks every keystroke made by the other user, giving you insights into their passcodes.
· Takes screenshots
· Keylogging
· In-depth call monitoring
· Works with Snapchat and Tinder, among other platforms
· Discounts available
· Does not offer free trials
· Each device tracked requires a separate subscription
The best thing about Eyezy is that it facilitates safe browsing. It does so by restricting websites and Wi-Fi connections.
Let’s say you’re a business owner who’s blacklisted certain pages and networks because they often trigger data leaks. With Eyezy, you can block those websites and connections, keeping company information safe.
Another helpful feature of this iPhone spy is its keyword tracker. Whenever someone enters a keyword of your choosing, the app notifies you immediately, enabling you to take timely action.
Furthermore, the platform monitors incoming and outgoing calls, SMS, and social media messages, as well as locations.
· Website and Wi-Fi blocker
· Tracks keywords
· Doesn’t notify the other user about blocked pages
· Can restrict apps
· Gives you access to social media texts
· Comes with a learning curve
· Geofencing is sluggish and prone to bugs
What if the other user is extra-wary and rarely communicates with texts? They may only use calls, and if that’s the case, XNSPY can be an ideal spy partner. It allows you to record phone calls, so you know for sure whether your spouse, kid, friend, or employee is doing something behind your back.
Another reason XNSPY is a relatively popular spy software for iPhone is that it shows live locations. It utilizes real-time data to present accurate locations. You can also set up geofencing notifications.
On top of that, this is one of the most versatile iPhone spies because it works with pretty much every major social media. It supports 12 networks, including Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger.
· Call recording
· Gives you access to recordings made by the other phone
· Geofencing
· Keylogging
· Email monitoring
· Slow browser history updates
· On the expensive side
KidsGuard is the last entry on our list of spy apps for iPhone tracking. It has many notable features, such as the ability to limit screen time. You can determine how long the other person can use a particular app per day to protect their vision, increase productivity, and boost safety.
The software is also terrific because it has an integrated keylogger. It lets you monitor every keystroke, so you can learn the passcodes to potentially suspicious websites.
In addition, the platform offers screen monitoring. Not only can you take screenshots, but you can also record the display in real-time.
· Stealth mode
· Can be converted into a system app
· Limits screen time and records display
· Has a free plan
· 30-day money-back guarantee
· The system app conversion is time-consuming
· The free plan only offers limited features
Finding a reliable spy app for iPhone tracking can be hard, but not if you know what you’re looking for. For example, if monitoring web activity is your priority, TeenSafe is a great pick. Likewise, Spyine is a solid app for tracking texts and social media messages.
So, when shopping for your software, consider your key feature first and see which app meets the criteria.