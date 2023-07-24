10 Resorts in Thailand That Will Make Your Vacation a Relaxing and Rejuvenating One

Thailand, a land of tropical paradise, vibrant culture, and serene beaches, is a sought-after destination for travellers seeking relaxation and rejuvenation. With its magnificent resorts scattered across the country, Thailand offers an idyllic escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life. In this article, we will explore 10 resorts in Thailand that are guaranteed to make your vacation a truly revitalizing one.
10 Best Resorts In Thailand For A Relaxing Tour
1. Novotel Phuket Resort
Novotel Phuket Resort is a 4-star resort located in Patong Beach, Phuket. The resort is surrounded by lush greenery and offers stunning views of the Andaman Sea. The
resort has spacious rooms, a spa, a fitness centre, and swimming pools.
Address: 282 Phrabaramee Road, Patong, Kathu, 83150 Phuket, Thailand.
Cost: INR 6,675 for a 1-night stay.
2. Deevana Krabi Resort
Deevana Krabi Resort is a great place to stay if you're looking for a luxurious and relaxing vacation in Thailand. The resort is located in the picturesque town of Ao Nang, and it combines traditional Thai charm with modern amenities. The resort is surrounded by tropical gardens, and it has well-appointed rooms, a spa, and a large swimming pool.
Address: 90 Moo3 Aonang Soi 8, Ao Nang, Mueang Krabi District, Krabi 81180.
Cost: INR 2,288 for a 1-night stay.
3. Katathani Phuket Beach Resort, Phuket
Nestled on the stunning Kata Noi Beach, Katathani Phuket Beach Resort offers a perfect blend of relaxation and adventure. The resort boasts a range of accommodation options, from cosy rooms to spacious suites, all with modern amenities and beautiful views.
Address: 14 Kata Noi Road, Karon, Muang, Phuket 83100 Thailand.
Cost: INR 10,907 for a 1-night stay.
4. Paradise Koh Yao, Phang Nga Bay
Paradise Koh Yao is a great choice for a relaxing vacation. Located on the unspoiled Koh Yao Noi island, this eco-friendly resort offers a peaceful and natural environment surrounded by lush tropical gardens and clear waters.
Address: 24 Moo 4, T. Koh Yao Noi, A.Koh Yao, Phang Nga 82160, Thailand.
Cost: INR 5,268 for a 1-night stay.
5. Banyan Tree Samui, Koh Samui
Looking for a 5-star luxury experience in Thailand Tour? Banyan Tree Samui is the perfect option. Perched on a hillside overlooking the Gulf of Thailand, Banyan Tree Samui offers a luxurious retreat on the island of Koh Samui.
Address: 99, Maret, Surat, Thani 84310, Thailand.
Cost: INR 55, 791 for a 1-night stay.
6. Kirimaya Golf Resort & Spa, Khao Yai
Kirimaya Golf Resort & Spa is a luxurious resort located in the heart of Khao Yai National Park. The resort is surrounded by lush greenery and offers stunning views of the surrounding mountains. Kirimaya is the perfect place to relax and escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
Address: 1/3 MOO 6 Thanarat RoadMoo-Si, Pakchong, Khao Yai National Park, Khao Yai, Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.
Cost: INR 10,329 for a 1-night stay.
7. Aleenta Hua Hin-Pranburi Resort & Spa, Prachuap Khiri Khan
Aleenta Hua Hin-Pranburi Resort & Spa is a boutique resort located on the golden sands of Pak Nampran Bay. The resort offers an intimate and peaceful retreat with luxurious villas, a holistic spa, and breathtaking views of the Gulf of Thailand. It is perfect for those seeking a relaxing and secluded getaway.
Address: 183 Moo 4, Pak Nam Pran, Pranburi, Hua Hin, 77220 Thailand.
Cost: INR 10,292 for a 1-night stay.
8. Cape Panwa Hotel, Phuket
Located in the quiet and scenic Cape Panwa area of Phuket, Cape Panwa Hotel offers a budget-friendly option for a relaxing vacation. The hotel boasts comfortable rooms with modern amenities, some of which offer stunning sea views.
Address: 27, 27/2, Mu 8 Sakdidej Rd, Tambon Wichit, Amphoe Mueang Phuket, 83000, Thailand.
Cost: INR 6,983 for a 1-night stay.
9. Samui Paradise Chaweng Beach Resort & Spa, Koh Samui
Situated on the popular Chaweng Beach in Koh Samui, Samui Paradise Chaweng Beach Resort & Spa provides a great value-for-money option for a relaxing vacation. The resort offers comfortable rooms, a swimming pool, and a spa where you can indulge in soothing treatments.
Address: 49 Moo 3 – Chaweng Beach, Koh Samui, Suratthani 84320, Thailand.
Cost: INR 9,247 for a 1-night stay.
10. Ao Nang Cliff View Resort, Krabi
Ao Nang Cliff View Resort is a great place to stay if you're looking for an affordable and comfortable place to stay in Ao Nang. The resort is located on a hillside, offering stunning views of the surrounding limestone cliffs and the Andaman Sea. It has comfortable rooms, a swimming pool, and a restaurant serving delicious Thai cuisine.
Address: 10/5 Soi 11, Ao Nang, Krabi 81180, Thailand.
Cost: INR 1,387for a 1-night stay.
Thailand's diverse landscape offers a plethora of resorts that cater to every traveller’s needs. From the idyllic beaches of Phuket and Krabi to the cultural charm of Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai, each resort listed above promises a memorable trip. No matter what your interests are, you're sure to find a resort in Thailand that's perfect for you.
Ready to embark on a rejuvenating journey to Thailand? Book your Thailand tour package with SOTC today and discover the ultimate blend of luxury, tranquillity, and cultural immersion.