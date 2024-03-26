10 Top Essay Writers to Make Essay Writing So Much Simpler

AI technology has changed the world as we know it, especially in the field of education. Now, students have more tools than ever to support their learning, including AI essay writing platforms. But these tools don’t just write essays for you.
Instead, they offer a range of useful and effective features to help students save time and improve their knowledge in any subject. Key features include the likes of AI auto-complete, research modes, citation generation, and so on.
Discover our top 10 leading AI essay writing platforms below and find your favorite tool.
EssayGPT - Best AI Essay Writing Tool for Citation
EssayWriter - Best AI Essay Writing Tool Overall
EssayAI - Best AI Essay Writing Tool for Undetectable Content
EssayFlow - Best AI Essay Writing Tool for Various Academic Content Needs
Smodin - Best AI Essay Writer for Ideas and Inspiration
EssaySoft - Best AI Essay Writing Tool for Customizable Essays
EduBirdie - Best AI Essay Writing Tool for Meeting Deadlines
Texta - Best AI Essay Writing Tool for Students with Hectic Lives
The Good AI - Best AI Essay Writing Tool to Improve Knowledge
EssayGenius - Best AI Essay Writing Tool for Well-Structured Essays
At No. 3 on our list is EssayGPT. Named similarly to ChatGPT, but specialized in student assistance and essay writing support. The tools can rewrite and paraphrase parts of your essay to improve the flow and quality.
EssayGPT can also shorten or expand essay sections to suit the user’s needs and help you hit a precise word count. Plus, it offers AI auto-complete functionality, which means that it can automatically complete certain sentences or phrases, saving you time while you write.
This AI essay writer is also capable of citation generation in multiple styles, such as APA and Chicago. Plus, it can check all of your essay body content for spelling mistakes, typos, grammar problems, or even plagiarism, ensuring that your work is always 100% original and optimally formatted.
Pros:
●Works for students at any level, from middle school to college
●Save hours on research, citations, and more
●Powerful AI technology for the very best quality content
Cons:
●Needs an internet connection to work
Looking for the very best AI essay generator around? Meet EssayWriter. Built on the latest and greatest AI technology, it provides many features to aid students in researching their essay topics, thinking of ideas, and putting those ideas on paper clearly and effectively.
EssayWriter is fully integrated with an academic database, allowing users to quickly and conveniently look up a range of resources that they can use to cite from or support their essay arguments. As for citations, it can handle those too, generating citations instantly in various styles, like MLA and APA.
EssayWriter also provides real-time content suggestions. In other words, it can scan the essay you're writing and use its algorithms to automatically complete sentences and sections for you.
Pros:
●Based on the latest GPT technology for best results
●Can help with every aspect of essay writing
●No plagiarism guarantee, ensuring original work, every time
Cons:
●You have to be online to use it
Next up, we have EssayAI. There's a lot to love about this AI essay writing tool, beginning with its amazing powers of generating undetectable AI essays.
Not only does it help users create narrative, argumentative, and any type of essay, but it also ensures that the generated content remains undetectable by AI detection systems, providing an added layer of security and authenticity.
With EssayAI, you can confidently submit your essays, knowing that they are truly undetectable. The tool has built-in AI checkers to ensure the generated essays are 100% human-readable.
Pros:
●Generates 100% undetectable AI essays
●Allows you to customize your writing style to suit the audience
●Packed with many AI content detection tools
Cons:
●Won’t work without WiFi
EssayFlow is another trusted and reliable undetectable AI essay generator that is already being used by students across the globe. It excels in generating undetectable essays that bypass AI detection systems including GPTZero and Originality.ai.
What’s more, EssayFlow works with essays of any style. So, whether you’re writing a descriptive text, an in-depth analysis, or even a persuasive piece, this tool can adjust accordingly to fit the bill. And no topic is too complex for EssayFlow – from literature reviews to scientific papers, it can handle it all.
Pros:
●Caters to essays of any style
●Produce essays that sound remarkably human-like
Cons:
●Needs a paid subscription to assess all features
Smodin is the name of an extensive AI tool suite that has all sorts of tools to help with writing, rewriting, and more. Its advanced AI essay writer can help you generate an entire essay for free using only five words (or more, as desired).
Users can simply type in the title of their essay or a sentence about what it's about and get ideas and content right away. It works for various essay types, like argumentative and narrative, and provides automatic references from Google Scholar and other sources.
What's more, Smodin promises that its generated essays are always 100% unique and free of plagiarism.
Pros:
●Produces superior essays compared to ChatGPT and other AI writers
●Built-in research tool to help students learn more
●Easy citation and reference generation
Cons:
●Not the best learning tool
●Can be expensive as users have to buy “credits” to use it
EssaySoft is another AI essay writing site. It's been around for quite a few years, having launched around 2017 and since claiming to generate more than 31 million essays on over 4.3 million topics. We can’t be sure of the veracity of those figures, but we do know that this tool offers a range of useful features to customize your essays.
For example, EssaySoft lets you enter relevant keywords connected to your topic to include in the essay. It also lets you set the desired word count and select how much research the AI does. It also offers essay writing, adjustable keyword density levels, and the ability to add images or bibliographies.
Pros:
●Lots of different options to play around with
●Produced by a trusted brand with years of experience
●Beginner-friendly interface that is easy to understand
Cons:
●Sometimes produces flawed content
●Can be quite slow, especially if you ask for deep research
Created by a Cyprus-based company but available to users from around the world, EduBirdie is another AI essay maker to consider. One of the most cited advantages of this essay generator is its speedy processing times. It can generate large sections of essay text in seconds, saving users lots of time and helping them hit strict deadlines.
All you have to do to use EduBirdie is type your subject into the box provided, then click Continue. The tool will then make a whole essay based on your input. You can then manually revise and edit the essay to suit your exact needs. Plus, it’s completely free to try.
Pros:
●Helps students deal with stress and fears about essay deadlines
●Can write about almost any subject imaginable
●Lightning-fast processing times for instant essays
Cons:
●Lacks many of the advanced features of other tools
●Not very useful for outlining or brainstorming
Texta isn’t exactly an AI essay writer. Instead, it’s a general AI writing solution, designed to help users with everything from creating marketing content to writing blogs, emails, articles, and more. As you might expect, users can also rely on this tool to help them generate essays and academic papers, with prices starting at $10 per month.
Able to produce large amounts of content (even bulk articles) almost instantaneously, Texta is handy for students who have lots of work to do and hectic, overwhelming schedules. It can help to ease essay-related stresses, while also giving students the power to maximize their productivity levels.
Next up, we have The Good AI. Launched in 2018 and based in Washington, this AI essay writer is free to try and is already trusted by over two million students. It has been specially trained on actual high-quality essays and academic articles to develop a powerful neural network AI model. Thanks to this, students can rely on The Good AI to create good quality essays.
Speedy, accurate, and up-to-date, this AI essay writer can make both outline or full essays of up to 2,500 words at a time. The final content is always reliable and trustworthy, and you don’t usually have to worry about grammar or spelling problems with The Good AI, either.
Pros:
●Designed with beginners in mind, with an intuitive design
●Recommended by tech and education experts
●Super speedy processing times
Cons:
●Lacks advanced features
●Strict 2,500-word limit
Last but not least, we have EssayGenius. There's not a lot of data out there about this tool, and it's one of the most simplistic and minimalist options on the market. However, it's still useful for getting some ideas if you’re not sure where to start, as well as generating essays with good structure and clear intros, body sections, and conclusions.
So, if you feel like your essays are sometimes a little scattered or lack organization, this could be the tool for you. It also offers additional functions to brainstorm essay ideas or rephrase sentences, as well as make outlines for you to fill in.
Pros:
●Simple, no-frills design
●Easy to work with for beginners
●Produces error-free text
Cons:
●Too simplistic for many users
●Sometimes produces inaccurate content
Overall, there are lots of AI essay writers out there. But, as this guide shows, they can vary greatly in terms of their design, features, and usefulness. To get the best results in your essay generation, it’s important to focus on trusted, reliable tools with the most helpful features, such as EssayWriter.