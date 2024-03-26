10 Top Essay Writers to Make Essay Writing So Much Simpler

At No. 3 on our list is EssayGPT. Named similarly to ChatGPT, but specialized in student assistance and essay writing support. The tools can rewrite and paraphrase parts of your essay to improve the flow and quality.

EssayGPT can also shorten or expand essay sections to suit the user’s needs and help you hit a precise word count. Plus, it offers AI auto-complete functionality, which means that it can automatically complete certain sentences or phrases, saving you time while you write.

This AI essay writer is also capable of citation generation in multiple styles, such as APA and Chicago. Plus, it can check all of your essay body content for spelling mistakes, typos, grammar problems, or even plagiarism, ensuring that your work is always 100% original and optimally formatted.