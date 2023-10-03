£1000 Payday Loans in the UK: Best 1000 Loan For Bad Credit from Direct Lenders✅

Disclaimer: Sponsored ad: This is a paid advertisement by Season Marketing Limited. Season Marketing Limited is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and entered on is the Consumer Credit Register under reference number: 727385.
If you’re in need of a £1000 loan UK for unexpected expenses, applying for a £1000 loan UK with the High Street bank can prove challenging. The good news is that you can apply for a £1000 loan UK online with a few clicks – no High Street bank required!
● Speedy Lends: Overall Best 1000 Loan Provider in the UK with Paperless Online Application
● Loan Mr: Leading Platform for 1000 Loan Bad Credit Applications with 2-Minute Feedback
● Mr Payday: Reputable Platform Offering 1000 Pound Loan Options for All Credit Types
● Swish Loans: Great for Quick and Easy Online Applications for £ 1000 Loan UK
● Loan Skipper: Recommended Fast Turnaround on a 1000 Loan for Bad Credit
When seeking a £500 loan in the UK or considering options like "No Refusal Payday Loans UK," you'll want to understand the application process. For a £1000 loan online, you’ll need to follow a 4-step application process. Below, we’ve listed five leading providers of 1000 loan no credit check alternatives and what to expect when dealing with them. Learn about applying for a 1000 personal loan and then decide how to proceed.
Decision Speed: 9/10
Loan Amount Offering: 9/10
Variety of Products: 9/10
Acceptance Rate: 9/10
Customer Support: 9/10
● Quick processing
● Speedy payouts
● All credit types welcome
● No physical paperwork
● Easy repayments
● 18+
● UK residents/citizens
● UK bank
● Steady income
● APRs from 45.3%
● Loan extension fees
● Breach of contract fees
Speedy Lends is a Credit Broker, not a Direct Lender.
Representative example: £1200 for 18 months at £90.46 per month. Total amount repayable of £1628.28. Interest: £428.28. Interest rate: 49.9% pa (variable). 49.9% APR Representative (variable). Rates from 45.3% APR to max 1575% APR - your APR will be based on your personal circumstances. Loans subject to status and subject to credit checks. Minimum repayment period is 90 days (3 months) from the date the loan is issued. Maximum repayment period is 24 months.
Warning: Late repayment can cause you serious money problems. For help go to moneyhelper.org.uk. All loans are subject to lender requirements and approval.
Decision Speed: 9/10
Loan Amount Offering: 9/10
Variety of Products: 8/10
Acceptance Rate: 9/10
Customer Support: 9/10
Loan Mr processes 1000 loan bad credit applications and provides 2-minute feedback. Apply for up to £5000 with 2 years to pay and APRs from 45.3%. If you’re 18+, earn a stable income, and meet the lender criteria, you can apply.
● 24 months to pay
● No payslip
● Multiple options
● Quick application
● Direct lenders
● Stable income
● 18+
● UK bank
● Valid ID
● APRs 45.3%-1575%
● Late payment
● Breach of contract
Loan Mr is a Credit Broker, not a Direct Lender.
Representative example: £1200 for 18 months at £90.46 per month. Total amount repayable of £1628.28. Interest: £428.28. Interest rate: 49.9% pa (variable). 49.9% APR Representative (variable). Rates from 45.3% APR to max 1575% APR - your APR will be based on your personal circumstances. Loans subject to status and subject to credit checks. Minimum repayment period is 90 days (3 months) from the date the loan is issued. Maximum repayment period is 24 months.
Warning: Late repayment can cause you serious money problems. For help go to moneyhelper.org.uk. All loans are subject to lender requirements and approval.
Decision Speed: 9/10
Loan Amount Offering: 9/10
Variety of Products: 9/10
Acceptance Rate: 9/10
Customer Support: /810
Mr Payday offers 1000 pound loan options, even with bad credit. Each application is determined based on merit. Applicants must provide proof of income and meet the lender criteria.
● Bad credit allowed
● Multiple options
● Easy eligibility
● Easy repayments
● Direct lenders
● 18+
● Valid ID
● UK bank
● Stable income
● APRs 45.3%-1575%
● Missed payments penalty
● Late payment fees
Mr Payday is a Credit Broker, not a Direct Lender.
Representative example: £1200 for 18 months at £90.46 per month. Total amount repayable of £1628.28. Interest: £428.28. Interest rate: 49.9% pa (variable). 49.9% APR Representative (variable). Rates from 45.3% APR to max 1575% APR - your APR will be based on your personal circumstances. Loans subject to status and subject to credit checks. Minimum repayment period is 90 days (3 months) from the date the loan is issued. Maximum repayment period is 24 months.
Warning: Late repayment can cause you serious money problems. For help go to moneyhelper.org.uk. All loans are subject to lender requirements and approval.
Decision Speed: 8/10
Loan Amount Offering: 9/10
Variety of Products: 8/10
Acceptance Rate: 8/10
Customer Support: 7/10
● Online process
● Transparent lenders
● Flexible loans
● 2 years to pay
● 2-minute feedback
● Stable income
● Valid ID
● UK bank account
● 18+ minimum
● Late payment penalties
● Loan extension fees
● APRs 45.3%-1575%
Swish Loans is a Credit Broker, not a Direct Lender.
Representative example: £1200 for 18 months at £90.46 per month. Total amount repayable of £1628.28. Interest: £428.28. Interest rate: 49.9% pa (variable). 49.9% APR Representative (variable). Rates from 45.3% APR to max 1575% APR - your APR will be based on your personal circumstances. Loans subject to status and subject to credit checks. Minimum repayment period is 90 days (3 months) from the date the loan is issued. Maximum repayment period is 24 months.
Warning: Late repayment can cause you serious money problems. For help go to moneyhelper.org.uk. All loans are subject to lender requirements and approval.
- Decision Speed: 8/10
- Loan Amount Offering: 8/10
- Variety of Products: 8/10
- Acceptance Rate: 8/10
- Customer Support: 7/10
Loan Skipper offers access to 1000 loan for bad credit products. All credit types are welcome and you’ll get feedback within 2 minutes. Loans range to £2000, with repayments between 2-6 months.
● Unemployed welcome
● Zero collateral
● Flexible loans
● Speedy disbursement
● Up to £5000
● UK resident/citizen
● Steady income
● Valid ID
● 18+
● APRs from 45.3%
● Missed payment fees
● Loan extension charges
Loan Skipper is a Credit Broker, not a Direct Lender.
Representative example: £1200 for 18 months at £90.46 per month. Total amount repayable of £1628.28. Interest: £428.28. Interest rate: 49.9% pa (variable). 49.9% APR Representative (variable). Rates from 45.3% APR to max 1575% APR - your APR will be based on your personal circumstances. Loans subject to status and subject to credit checks. Minimum repayment period is 90 days (3 months) from the date the loan is issued. Maximum repayment period is 24 months.
Warning: Late repayment can cause you serious money problems. For help go to moneyhelper.org.uk. All loans are subject to lender requirements and approval.
We chose providers offering:
● Uncomplicated loans
● Transparent contracts
● Reliable customer care
● Flexible loans
● Reasonable APRs
1000 loan no credit check alternatives are provided without.
You can apply for an emergency 1000 loan poor credit with between 2 and 24 months to pay within minutes.
Entrepreneurs can apply for a self-employed 1000 loan poor credit with up to 24 months to pay. Applicants must provide bank statements or tax returns.
Students working part-time or receiving funds through an allowance or trust can apply for a 1000 loan poor credit online.
You’ll know within 2 minutes if your loan application is approved.
You can process a 1000 personal loan 100% online with no physical paperwork.
A 1000 personal loan has APRs between 45.3%-1575%. Other fees include early settlement charges and late/missed payment penalties.
1000 payday loan options have terms from terms 2-24 months.
Follow these steps on the Speedy Lends platform:
Use the drop-down menus and sliders to select the loan amount and term.
Follow the prompts to complete the application form.
Submit the form and wait 2 minutes for feedback.
Once approved, receive a speedy payout.
Instant approval isn’t available, but loans are approved fast.
APRs start from 49.9%.
Applications take a few minutes if you have the supporting digital documentation on hand during the application.
Lenders will not stipulate what you can spend the money on.
While a poor credit score may limit the loan amount you’re offered or increase the APR, it won’t automatically exclude you from a loan.
People earning income through alternative means can apply for a 1000 pound loan.
You can only apply for a 1000 loan if you’re 18+.
Any of the above-reviewed platforms will put you in touch with some of the UK’s leading short-term loan providers online. Simply fill in the application form and see for yourself just how simple the process is.
Disclaimer: The websites advertised in this paid promotion are credit brokers, not direct lenders. All loans are subject to lender requirements and approval. Season Marketing does not charge customers a fee for using its broker services, but it might receive a commission from lenders or other brokers following an introduction through their websites.