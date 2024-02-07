16th NAREDCO National Convention Shapes India's Housing Future

New Delhi, 6th February 2024: The recently concluded 16th National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) National Convention, themed "Fostering Trust with Transparency: Pathway 2047," has yielded significant outcomes, providing a roadmap to shape the future of India's housing landscape. The two-day event, held from 2nd to 3rd February 2024, witnessed critical discussions and proposed strategic measures by the governing council, NAREDCO members, key stakeholders from the real estate and construction sector.

President of NAREDCO, Mr. G. Hari Babu, set the tone by stressing the urgent need for "All India Master Plans" and "All India State Plans" to develop Green Field Cities. He articulated, "India critically needs these plans by the time it grows into a 30 trillion Dollar Economy by 2047. This would be the primary requirement for the growth of the Indian Real Estate and Construction Industry."

He also stressed the importance of reducing interest rates for housing and affordable housing projects, demanding a decrease from existing 8 to 9 percent to 6 and 6.5 percent. He stated, "Reduction in interest rates is the primary requirement for the growth of the housing sector."

In tune with this vision, Chairman NAREDCO, Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, urged the adoption of a "Rental Housing Policy" in India. He stated, "In the proposed Rental Housing Policy, institutions like Centre and State Governments and Financial Institutions, including RBI, could contribute to fructify the proposal." The emphasis was on learning from successful models, such as that of the USA, where 50 percent of the populace prefers rental housing.

Addressing the malpractice of underquoting prices during tenders, the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Shri Kaushal Kishore, emphasized the critical need for NAREDCO to champion transparent practices.

In his statement, Shri Kaushal Kishore stated, "Builders tend to quote around 15 percent less than the actual amount during the tender process. As completion nears, prices increase, leading to subcontracting issues that affect both builders and beneficiaries." Furthermore, he called upon NAREDCO and its senior functionaries to proactively put an end to this practice of underquoting, emphasizing the importance of ensuring timely completion of housing projects, especially those designated as affordable housing. The Minister also urged the real estate industry to prioritize creating surroundings for housing and affordable housing projects that are entirely free from "dust, smoke, and intoxication."

The Secretary Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Mr. Manoj Joshi, stressed critical urban planning reforms for India's $30 trillion economy goal by 2047. NAREDCO should collaborate closely with the government, providing essential inputs. Additionally, addressing industry requests for tax relaxations, NAREDCO should offer constructive suggestions to achieve urban planning objectives. Furthermore, the central government encourages states to raise property taxes, aligning with the 15th Finance Commission's recommendation. This initiative aims to incentivize state governments for housing projects, with anticipation for progress, as the 16th Finance Commission considers it for future allocations."

Shri Bharat Aggarwal, Vice President of NAREDCO, further emphasized, 'Our vision for 2047 entails forging a sustainable path for the Indian real estate sector. It involves embracing transformative trends, shaping future cities, and ensuring regulatory and policy alignment for enduring growth.'"