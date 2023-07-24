20 Top Most Racing Dog Breeds

Dog breeds that boast impressive speed and agility have historically been bred for herding and hunting purposes. However, in contemporary times, these racing dog breeds are also becoming popular choices as pets due to their active and energetic nature. In this article, we will explore the 20 top racing dog breeds, ranked based on information from the American Kennel Club (AKC) and Vetstreet. Let's delve into the list of these super-fast and athletic canines by Aapt Dubey, the founder of Its About Dog.
Factors Affecting a Dog's Speed
Several factors contribute to a dog's speed, including age, size, body composition, nail size, coat type, and muzzle structure. Adult dogs, not too young or too old, tend to be the fastest runners. Bigger dogs often have larger lungs, enabling them to take in more oxygen while running. A well-built body composition, like that of Greyhounds, can enhance a dog's cardiac performance and overall speed. Long nails provide better traction and friction with the ground, facilitating faster running. Dogs with heavy double coats tend to overheat quickly and may not excel in racing. Lastly, brachycephalic breeds, with smushed faces, have lower lung capacity and are more prone to overheating, making them less suited for high-speed running.
List of Top Racing Dog Breeds:
1. Greyhound
Top Speed: 72 km/h
Origin: United Kingdom
Weight: 27 to 36 kg (60 to 80 pounds)
Height: 68 to 76 cm (27 to 30 inches)
Life Span: 10 to 13 years
Temperament: Gentle, Intelligent, Athletic, Quiet, Affectionate, and Even Tempered
Price: Around $1500 - $2500
Greyhounds are revered as the fastest dog breeds globally, with an impressive top speed of 72 km/h. Originally bred for coursing and racing, their deep chests, large lung capacity, and muscular, lean physique make them unbeatable sprinters.
2. Saluki
Top Speed: 68.8 km/h
Origin: Middle East
Weight: 13 to 30 kg (29 to 66 pounds)
Height: 58 to 71 cm (23 to 28 inches)
Life Span: 12 to 14 years
Temperament: Intelligent, Aloof, Quiet, Loyal, and Reserved
Price: Around $2500 - $3000
Salukis come in as the second-fastest dog breed, closely trailing behind the Greyhound. Bred similarly for speed and endurance, they possess an independent nature and a lean stature, allowing them to reach speeds of around 45 mph.
3. Vizsla
Top Speed: 64.4 km/h
Origin: Hungary
Weight: 18 to 27 kg (40 to 60 pounds)
Height: 51 to 66 cm (20 to 26 inches)
Life Span: 10 to 14 years
Temperament: Cheerful, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Quiet, Energetic, Intelligent, and Protective
Price: Around $1000 - $1800
Vizslas, while not as fast as Greyhounds or Salukis, are still impressive runners, clocking in at around 40 mph. Their lightly-built yet muscular physique grants them both endurance and speed, making them well-suited for hunting and upland games.
4. Ibizan Hound
Top Speed: 64.4 km/h
Origin: Spain
Weight: 19 to 25 kg (42 to 55 pounds)
Height: 56 to 74 cm (22 to 29 inches)
Life Span: 12 to 14 years
Temperament: Clownish, Active, Independent, Stubborn, Engaging, and Intelligent
Price: Around $2000 - $2500
The Ibizan Hound, originally bred for hunting rabbits, exhibits incredible speed, reaching speeds similar to Vizslas at around 40 mph. Additionally, they possess the ability to jump up to 6 feet from a standing position, showcasing their agility.
5. Afghan Hound
Top Speed: 64.4 km/h
Origin: Afghanistan
Weight: 22 to 34 kg (50 to 64 pounds)
Height: 69 to 74 cm (27 to 29 inches)
Life Span: 12 to 14 years
Temperament: Clownish, Aloof, Happy, Dignified, and Independent
Price: Around $2500 - $3500
With their greyhound-like build, Afghan Hounds are bred for exceptional speed, reaching approximately 40 mph. Their striking long hair and impressive speed make them stand out among the fastest dog breeds.
6. Jack Russell Terrier
Top Speed: 61 km/h
Origin: United Kingdom
Weight: 5 to 8 kg (11 to 18 pounds)
Height: 20 to 38 cm (8 to 15 inches)
Life Span: 13 to 16 years
Temperament: Cheerful, Alert, Energetic, Courageous, and Independent
Price: Around $800 - $1500
Jack Russell Terriers, originally bred as working dogs, have a strong instinct to hunt, which contributes to their high speed. They can reach speeds of around 38 mph, and their tenacity may make them challenging to catch if they decide to run away.
7. Whippet
Top Speed: 60 km/h
Origin: United Kingdom
Weight: 11 to 21 kg (25 to 45 pounds)
Height: 44 to 54 cm (18 to 21 inches)
Life Span: 12 to 15 years
Temperament: Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Lively, Intelligent, and Quiet
Price: Around $2000 - $2500
Whippets are often described as "lightning-fast" by the American Kennel Club, and for a good reason. With their slender, arched bodies and long limbs, they can run at a speed of around 34 miles per hour.
8. German Shorthaired Pointer
Top Speed: 59.54 km/h
Origin: Germany
Weight: 20 to 32 kg (45 to 70 pounds)
Height: 53 to 64 cm (21 to 25 inches)
Life Span: 12 to 14 years
Temperament: Boisterous, Affectionate, Cooperative, Trainable, Bold, and Intelligent
Price: Around $800 - $1500
German Shorthaired Pointers are athletic sporting dogs known for their hunting abilities. They can reach almost 30 mph and are also beloved family pets, known for their friendly and sociable nature.
9. Dalmatian
Top Speed: 59 km/h
Origin: Croatia, United Kingdom
Weight: 25 kg (55 pounds)
Height: 50 to 60 cm (20 to 24 inches)
Life Span: 12 to 14 years
Temperament: Energetic, Active, Intelligent, Playful, Friendly, Outgoing, and Sensitive
Price: Around $1000 - $1600
Dalmatians are renowned for their distinctive spots and long legs, which contribute to their ability to run at a speed of around 37 mph. Originally used as coach dogs due to their speed, they are now popular family pets.
10. Borzoi
Top Speed: 58 km/h
Origin: Belarus, Russia
Weight: 27 to 48 kg (60 to 105 pounds)
Height: 66 to 71 cm (26 to 28 inches)
Life Span: 10 to 12 years
Temperament: Gentle, Athletic, Intelligent, Respectful, Independent, and Quiet
Price: Around $1500 - $3000
Borzoi dogs are characterized as "loyal," "regally dignified," and "agreeable" by the American Kennel Club. They can run at speeds between 35-40 mph and are known for their gentle and quiet demeanor.
11. Doberman Pinscher
Top Speed: 56 km/h
Origin: Germany
Weight: 32 to 45 kg (71 to 99 pounds)
Height: 24 to 28 inches (61 to 71 cm)
Life Span: 10 to 12 years
Temperament: Energetic, Alert, Intelligent, Obedient, Fearless, and Loyal
Price: Around $1200 - $2500
Doberman Pinschers have been employed by police, military, and search-and-rescue services due to their high speed and drive. They can reach speeds of 56 km/h, making them formidable working dogs.
12. Pharaoh Hound
Top Speed: 56 km/h
Origin: Malta
Weight: 20 to 25 kg (45 to 55 pounds)
Height: 53 to 63 cm (21 to 25 inches)
Life Span: 12 to 14 years
Temperament: Affectionate, Active, Playful, Trainable, Intelligent, and Sociable
Price: Around $1800 - $2500
Pharaoh Hounds, standing at 24 inches and weighing around 50+ pounds, can reach speeds of approximately 35 mph. They are not just skilled hunters but also make affectionate and lively companions.
13. Weimaraner
Top Speed: 56 km/h
Origin: Germany
Weight: 23 to 32 kg (50 to 70 pounds)
Height: 56 to 69 cm (22 to 26 inches)
Life Span: 10 to 12 years
Temperament: Alert, Powerful, Energetic, Aloof, Intelligent, Steady, Social, Fast, and Stubborn
Price: Around $700 - $1500
Weimaraners are not just large dogs; their size does not hinder their speed. They can run at a speed of around 35 mph and are hunting breeds with a remarkable history of chasing big game such as deer, boar, and bear.
14. Border Collie
Top Speed: 50 km/h
Origin: United Kingdom, Ireland
Weight: 12 to 20 kg (27 to 45 pounds)
Height: 46 to 56 cm (18 to 22 inches)
Life Span: 12 to 15 years
Temperament: Energetic, Intelligent, Responsive, Loyal, Alert, Protective, and Tenacious
Price: Around $800 - $1500
Border Collies, herding dogs historically responsible for tending to sheep and other herds, can reach speeds of around 30 mph. Their intelligence and agility make them exceptional working and sporting dogs.
15. Poodle
Top Speed: 48 km/h
Origin: Germany, France
Weight: 20 to 32 kg (45 to 70 pounds)
Height: 38 cm (15 inches) or more
Life Span: 12 to 15 years
Temperament: Alert, Active, Instinctual, Trainable, Faithful, and Intelligent
Price: Around $1200 - $2500
Standard Poodles, despite their elegant appearance, can run quite fast, reaching speeds of around 30 mph. Their athleticism is not to be underestimated, making them versatile and agile dogs.
16. Siberian Husky
Top Speed: 41-81 km/h
Origin: Russia
Weight: 16 to 27 kg (35 to 60 pounds)
Height: 51 to 61 cm (20 to 24 inches)
Life Span: 12 to 14 years
Temperament: Friendly, Alert, Intelligent, Gentle, and Outgoing
Price: Around $600 - $1300
Siberian Huskies, while not as fast as Greyhounds, possess incredible stamina and can cover long distances, even in extreme weather conditions. They are determined and energetic dogs with a powerful drive to run.
17. German Shepherd
Top Speed: 48.28 km/h
Origin: Germany
Weight: 22 to 40 kg (49 to 88 pounds)
Height: 55 to 60 cm (22 to 24 inches)
Life Span: 10 to 13 years
Temperament: Confident, Alert, Curious, Loyal, Watchful, Courageous, Intelligent, and Obedient
Price: Around $800 - $2000
German Shepherds are not only renowned as guard dogs but also for their impressive speed. They can run at a speed of around 48.28 km/h, making them formidable protectors and working dogs.
18. Basenji
Top Speed: 48.3 km/h
Origin: Congo
Weight: 9 to 12 kg (20 to 26 pounds)
Height: 38 to 43 cm (15 to 17 inches)
Life Span: 12 to 15 years
Temperament: Alert, Affectionate, Energetic, Intelligent, Curious, and Playful
Price: Around $1500 - $2000
Despite their small size, Basenjis possess quick speed and can run at approximately 25 mph. Their compact stature makes them well-suited for living in small apartments while still enjoying regular exercise.
19. Great Dane
Top Speed: 48 km/h
Origin: Germany
Weight: 45-90 kg (100-200 pounds)
Height: 71-86 cm (28-34 inches)
Life Span: 7 to 10 years
Temperament: Confident, Friendly, Intelligent, Loving, Devoted, Gentle, and Reserved
Price: Around $1000 - $2000
Great Danes, despite their impressive height of nearly 32 inches from ground to shoulder, can reach speeds of around 30 mph. They are gentle giants with a surprising turn of speed.
20. Rat Terrier
Top Speed: 43 km/h
Origin: United States
Weight: 5.5 to 16 kg (12 to 35 pounds)
Height: 35.5 to 58.5 cm (14 to 23 inches)
Life Span: 15 to 18 years
Temperament: Alert, Affectionate, Lively, Inquisitive, and Loving
Price: Around $600 - $1200
Rat Terriers, originally bred to chase away rats, can reach speeds of approximately 27 mph. Despite their small size, they have impressive speed and make loving and lively companions.
There is a wide variety of dog breeds that exhibit exceptional speed and agility. The top racing dog breeds listed above showcase their natural athleticism, which was historically utilized for hunting, herding, and racing purposes. From the lightning-fast Greyhound to the energetic Rat Terrier, each breed has its unique traits and characteristics that contribute to its remarkable speed.
Whether you are looking for a running partner, a hunting companion, or a lively family pet, the top racing dog breeds on this list offer a thrilling combination of athleticism and loyalty. No matter which breed you choose, be prepared to embark on an exciting journey full of fun, adventure, and lots of playtime with your super-fast canine companion.
