2023 Price Projections: Avalanche, Arbitrum, and Tradecurve Markets Soar to New Heights!

The crypto space is currently showing a high price recovery after suffering bearish price movement in the past months. Three tokens are currently leading the present rally. They are Avalanche, Arbitrum, and Tradecurve Markets. In this article, we will look at their price prediction for 2023.
● Avalanche price is up 10.41%, and could reach $17.3 this year.
● Analysts predict Arbitrum to soar past $1.
● Tradecurve Markets has been predicted to rise by 20x in 2023.
Avalanche is a “platform of platforms,” that has gained attention for its secure data networks and high throughput. During Avalanche's launch, many supported it to rival Ethereum. Unfortunately, AVAX has fallen out of the top 10 cryptos by market cap after dropping over 91% in 2022.
The Avalanche price decline continued in June 2023 after the SEC's lawsuits hit Coinbase and Binance. Furthermore, the crypto witnessed a blood bath in August after its 9.54 million AVAX token unlock. This decline forced Avalanche's crypto price below the $10 support in September.
Avalanche crypto's positive momentum is rising as the bulls force a recovery. The price of Avalanche has increased by 10.41% in the past week touching $9.71 on October 2nd. Analysts predict that the Avalanche crypto price will reach $17.66 in 2023 if AVAX bulls maintain the price rally.
Arbitrum (ARB) has made huge progress since its token giveaway in March 2023. Despite some initial controversy, it has become a leading player in the Layer-2 scaling market. Arbitrum has outperformed other L2 rivals like Coinbase's Base and Optimism in terms of total value locked (TVL). According to L2BEAT, Arbitrum currently has a TVL of $6.12 billion.
Meanwhile, the Arbitrum Foundation and Fracton Ventures have joined forces to promote Ethereum Layer-2 adoption in Japan. Arbitrum aims to establish its presence in the Japanese market by launching Arbitrum Japan.
In addition, this partnership will increase ecosystem growth and educate the community among blockchain technology. Just like Avalanche, Arbitrum's price has increased by 18% in the past week to reach $0.958465. Analysts are forecasting Arbitrum coin to cause a breakout above $1 in 2023.
Similar to Avalanche and Arbitrum, Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) has experienced significant gains over the past month. This project which is in the presale phase, has caught the attention of the cryptocurrency esector. This is because Tradecurve Markets aims to address the challenges in crypto trading.
They include poor customer service, few tradable assets, high fees, and inadequate privacy. The Tradecurve Markets trading platform will blend the best aspects of both centralized (CEX) and decentralized exchanges (DEX). Consequently, users will benefit from rapid order execution, minimal delays, high liquidity, and seamless trading.
CEXs such as Coinbase and OKX offer only cryptocurrency trading options. Fortunately, Tradecurve Markets offers access to a wider range of financial instruments and derivatives. Currently, about 20,000 users have already registered on the platform.
In addition, Tradecurve Markets has raised over $6.3 million in funding out of its $12 million target. Currently, the Tradecurve Markets token, TCRV, is in Stage 6 of its presale, with each token at $0.03. Interestingly, experts predict a 20x increase in Tradecurve Markets' value by the end of 2023.
