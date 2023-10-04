2023 Price Projections: Avalanche, Arbitrum, and Tradecurve Markets Soar to New Heights!

Avalanche is a “platform of platforms,” that has gained attention for its secure data networks and high throughput. During Avalanche's launch, many supported it to rival Ethereum. Unfortunately, AVAX has fallen out of the top 10 cryptos by market cap after dropping over 91% in 2022.

The Avalanche price decline continued in June 2023 after the SEC's lawsuits hit Coinbase and Binance. Furthermore, the crypto witnessed a blood bath in August after its 9.54 million AVAX token unlock. This decline forced Avalanche's crypto price below the $10 support in September.

Avalanche crypto's positive momentum is rising as the bulls force a recovery. The price of Avalanche has increased by 10.41% in the past week touching $9.71 on October 2nd. Analysts predict that the Avalanche crypto price will reach $17.66 in 2023 if AVAX bulls maintain the price rally.