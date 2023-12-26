2024: Time to empower Indian pharmacies: Medpay

MedPay, a leadinghealth-tech startup based in Bengaluru, recently became one of the earliest adopters of theOpen Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC)Protocol in India’s healthcare sector. As part of the collaborative initiative of the Commerce and Industry Ministry, the startup is creating a facilitative model to help pharmacies across India make the most ofthe digital commerce evolution.

“Nearly 95% of pharmaceutical sales in India happens offline,” says Ravi Chandra, Co-Founder and CEO, MedPay. “Despite the e-pharmacy platforms’ efforts to enhance customer experience through technology, the market remains predominantly controlled by traditional, local pharmacies,” henotes.

On the one hand, we have organised pharmacy chains powered by technology, such as software for efficient store inventory management, sales tracking, and customer loyalty programs. On the other hand, there are traditional pharmacies that are still skeptical of integrating technology for tasks such as inventory management, sales, and customer relations.

“This gap presents a substantial opportunity for startups to develop user-friendly solutions that enhance pharmacy operations, ultimately boosting sales and providing incentives for technology adoption. In India, where a significant portion of healthcare interventions takes place in pharmacies, empowering them with technology becomes crucial,” explains Chandra.

Currently, MedPay boasts of the largest interconnected care network of outpatient facilities in India, encompassing doctors,clinics, diagnostic centers, and pharmacies. It forges connections with various healthcare platforms, includinginsurers, hyperlocal aggregators, and digital health service providers. Earlier this year, the startup collaborated with ICICI Lombard General Insurance in an industry-first initiative to providecashless Outpatient Department (OPD) solutions at clinics, pharmaciesand diagnostic centres.

In the evolving landscape of pharmacy services, new business models are emerging to cater to the needs of both supply and demand sides. “On the supply side, technology plays a pivotal role in empowering pharmacies to efficiently handle inventory management, stock procurement and sales. Concurrently, on the demand side, technology facilitates pharmacies to establish an online presence, attracting orders from digital customers in close proximity and managing customer relations,” informs the entrepreneur, who aims to disrupt the pharmacypurchase experience in India.

There’s no doubt that key technological innovations will shape the landscape of pharmacy services in 2024.ONDC, for instance, leverages technology to connect sellers and buyers, fostering collaboration within the healthcare sector.Similarly, the transformative capabilities ofartificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology have the potential to significantly streamline pharmacy operations, enhancing the overall customer experience.

Predictive analytics, says Chandra, can forecast peak periods, facilitating optimised staff levels. “Through the analysis of patterns in prescription filling and pick-up times, MLcan provide valuable insights that can effectively reduce wait times,” he adds.

How about an AI system that organises the sequence of prescriptions based on urgency and availability of medication in stock, thereby improving the efficiency of the entire process? No more running from pharmacy to pharmacy and waiting in endless queues, only to be told that the medication is out of stock.

“Pharmacies need to integrate these tools seamlessly into their existing software. As technology adoption takes place, the tangible improvements will serve as an incentive for pharmacy owners to continue embracing and utilising transformative technologies,” maintains Chandra. In 2024, these innovations can drive Indian pharmacies faster towardstheir business goals, bridging the current demand-supply gap in healthcare.