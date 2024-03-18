2024's Must-See Vehicles: An Inside Look at the Hyundai Verna and Creta's Premium Offerings

If you are eyeing the newest models of Hyundai and are still trying to decide, we have got you covered. Follow through to read our comparison of what the best car models have to offer.
2006 brought good news to Indian car enthusiasts when Hyundai launched the Verna in the third-generation version. Later, in 2015, Hyundai Creta was launched as well. In 2023, the Verna new model was launched.
Since then, both Verna and Creta have been on the wishlist of many future car buyers. If you are one of them, check out their features, price, and other specificities, and find your ideal.
Hyundai Verna has been a top choice for a reason. Since its launch, it has been a successful name among car lovers. Here are some features that make Verna's new model a success.
Before buying any car, no matter how popular or trending, you should check out its safety features first. In the case of Verna, NCAP gave it a rating of 5 stars, which makes its safety features one of the best against crash protection.
For accidents, Verna offers 6 airbags for the driver and the passengers and a three-point seatbelt in the rear middle.
It also comes with a seat belt warning as well as an overspeed warning with one beep over the speed of 80 km/h and continuous beeps over 120 km/h
Verna is equipped with LED headlights and connected LED taillights. It has cabin lamps on both the front and rear sides and a rear reading lamp.
Verna is fully occupied with storage with cup holders in both front and rear. It also contains extra space under the driver's armrest and in the cooled glovebox.
With all equipment of seat arrangements, Verna offers an 8-way driver seat arrangement that is handled manually. There is a 6-way adjustable seat for the front passenger seat and a 2-way manually adjustable rear row seat.
Verna does not come with a split rear seat but offers headrests placed both in the front and the rear.
Now that you have noted down Verna’s functionalities check out what Hyundai’s top model Creta has to offer.
Creta has a Global NCAP rating of 3 stars, considered average protection against crash situations. It suggests that the car model does not have the latest safety features for these accidents.
However, Creta has 6 airbags for the driver and passenger seats, offering standard protection. It is also well-equipped with a rear middle three-point seat belt.
Creta also provides seat belt warning and overspeed warning as required.
Like the Hyundai Verna, the Creta provides LED headlights and LED taillights.
Hyundai's model also offers "follow me home" headlamps, which are not automated.
Creta helps regulate your car temperature with both front and rear AC and a heater. It has an automatically controlled air conditioner, with rear AC vents connected behind the front armrest.
It has vanity mirrors for sun visors, only for co-drivers, manual anti-glare mirrors, and parking sensors.
Unlike Verna, this model offers cabin boot access and steering adjustment that is both tilted and telescopic.
Creta has storage facilities similar to the Verna, with cup holders placed in the front and extra storage under the driver's armrest. The Creta also comes with a cooled glovebox.
Creta contains driver and front passenger seat adjustment techniques similar to Hyindai's Verna, which are all controlled manually. Its rear row seat arrangement can be made 4-way manually.
Though it does not have front seatback pockets, the model offers a 60:40 split rear seat with headrests in the front
Both Verna and Creta top model prices are the same. Both car models are marked at the ex-showroom price of Rs. 11 lakhs.
It is to be noted that this is the average price. As of 2024, the marked price of Verna can go up to Rs. 17.42 lakhs. Meanwhile, Creta's price starts from Rs. 11 lakhs and can rise to Rs. 20.15 lakhs.
Both Hyundai top models offer a 3-year warranty with an unlimited mileage warranty.
Investing in a car is a huge choice. It needs proper planning. If you need clarification about choosing your next road companion, it is better to list the pros and cons of the Creta and Verna’s new model.
Here, we have compared the two Hyundai models that are in the talks. It is important to check if their features align with your requirements. Check out the colour these models come in, their performance, and if these features offer good value for your money.
Figure out whose features impress you the most, and make your big purchase today.