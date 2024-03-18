2024's Must-See Vehicles: An Inside Look at the Hyundai Verna and Creta's Premium Offerings

If you are eyeing the newest models of Hyundai and are still trying to decide, we have got you covered. Follow through to read our comparison of what the best car models have to offer.

2006 brought good news to Indian car enthusiasts when Hyundai launched the Verna in the third-generation version. Later, in 2015, Hyundai Creta was launched as well. In 2023, the Verna new model was launched.

Since then, both Verna and Creta have been on the wishlist of many future car buyers. If you are one of them, check out their features, price, and other specificities, and find your ideal.