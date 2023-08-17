3 Must-have Coins in Your Investment List for 2023

Despite a landmark ruling favoring XRP (XRP) on July 14, it is down between July 20 and August 14. This may be because of the threat of an appeal from the SEC on the court's decision. While Polkadot (DOT) is also down for the month, recent price action indicates that it may be about to turn a new page.
This is all while VC Spectra (SPCT) continues Stage 2 of its presale after raising $2.4 million in its private sale. But before we talk more about VC Spectra (SPCT), let's briefly examine how XRP is down. We will also take a similar look at Polkadot (DOT) afterward.
After an initial surge on July 13, XRP witnessed another surge on July 20 when it reached $0.84 in price. However, it could not sustain that high very long, plummeting to $0.63 on August 14. This loss may be because of the SEC's signal to appeal the court's verdict that favored XRP.
However, all hope is not lost for XRP. The market sentiment has recently supported XRP. On August 9, for example, Gemini announced that it would relist XRP on the exchange. Around the time of this announcement, XRP rose from $0.64 to $0.66 in price, a 3% increase.
So overall, given XRP's recent performance, investors may want to stay wary of it at the moment. Until then, you may want to pay more attention to VC Spectra (SPCT).
VC Spectra (SPCT) is a decentralized hedge fund that focuses on early-stage and Web3 project investments. With specific sub-funds for target markets and risk-mitigation techniques, it is designed to reap rewards from some of the best investment opportunities.
If you want a cut of those rewards, VC Spectra (SPCT) allocates 40% of the gains from its funds for dividend distribution to its investors. And you invest in VC Spectra (SPCT) through its token SPCT. VC Spectra's (SPCT) token is a BRC-20 deflationary token designed to become more valuable over time.
As VC Spectra's (SPCT) presence grows, it will acquire more of powerful partnerships like the ones it has already managed to gain. VC Spectra's (SPCT) current partnerships include CoinDesk, Uniswap, BeInCrypto, and UToday.
Speaking of VC Spectra (SPCT) growth, as it transitions from Stage 2 of its presale to Stage 3, it will gain by 127% from $0.011 to $0.025. Plus, if you invest now, you can get a limited-time 25% bonus on your deposit.
Another project that might be worth investing in now is Polkadot (DOT).
During the month leading up to August 14, Polkadot's (DOT) price fell from $5.5 to $5.0, a loss of 9%.
However, during this month, Polkadot (DOT) also had a positive development around August 3. This was when HashKey and OSL, local crypto firms, announced the launch of retail trading in Hong Kong. Polkadot (DOT) will be among the dozen or so currencies open for trading on the platform. This positive news may have helped keep Polkadot's (DOT) price stable between August 3 and 14 around $5.0.
So while Polkadot (DOT) has suffered an overall loss in the month leading up to August 14, Polkadot (DOT) has become stable in the past few weeks. This may indicate that Polkadot (DOT) may be currently ripe for investment.
