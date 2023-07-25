3 Top Cryptos To Accumulate in 2023: ApeCoin, Bitcoin, Tradecurve

Most traditional industries have benefited from Web3, due to the advent of some new and novel crypto platforms. Its presale has turned out to be a massive success and the growth projection of Tradecurve (TCRV) is significantly better than projects like ApeCoin (APE) and Bitcoin (BTC).
The latest project to make a significant impact in this regard is Tradecurve, which has integrated blockchain technology into the trading exchange market.
>>Register For The Tradecurve Presale<<
ApeCoin Unlocks 4% More APE Tokens
ApeCoin (APE) recently unlocked around 4% of its total token supply. With the latest unlocking event, ApeCoin has supplied more than 42% of the total APE tokens. ApeCoin’s latest token unlocking event has also dented its price. The trading price of ApeCoin has plummeted by over 4% in the past week.
Subsequently, the market price of ApeCoin token is currently $3.91. Notably, the transaction volume of ApeCoin (has also suffered a fall in recent weeks. However, analysts are of the opinion that the true impact of ApeCoin’s latest token unlock event will be visible only after a month or two.
Unlocking tokens is usually an inflationary process that can cause a decline in prices.
Report Suggests Bitcoin (BTC) Uses Renewable Energy
Bitcoin (BTC) has been accused of being detrimental to the environment for quite a long time. In fact, several known personalities, including Elon Musk, have openly criticized Bitcoin for its energy-intensive mining processes. However, a report by Daniel Batten, an ESG analyst, has revealed that Bitcoin does not use as much coal and fossil fuels as perceived.
He reported that over 50% of the energy used in Bitcoin mining comes from renewable sources. The report suggested that Bitcoin meets 23% of the total energy requirement from hydropower. Besides, 26.9% of the energy used by Bitcoin comes from wind, nuclear, and solar powers combined. Meanwhile, Bitcoin has suffered a drop of 0.36% in the past week.
Currently, Bitcoin is changing hands at $27,482.16.
>>Register For The Tradecurve Presale<<
Tradecurve (TCRV) Hits New Presale Milestone
Tradecurve (TCRV) is a novel blockchain-powered exchange that helps users trade in a variety of digital assets. It allows the trading of cryptocurrencies, stocks, CFDs, OTC derivatives, Forex, bonds, and other derivatives. Analysts are amazed by its target market, as the revenue in the crypto market is expected to increase from $37.87 billion in 2023, to $64.87 billion in 2027.
On this cross-chain platform, users don’t need to fulfill KYC requirements, and can create an account using their email IDs. This makes Tradecurve more user-friendly and privacy-oriented than other exchanges, including Binance, Kraken, and Coinbase, which force users to undergo a complex verification process.
Metaverse trading academy is also a revolutionary innovation by the platform. It also offers a high leverage of 500:1.
TCRV tokens have been developed on the Ethereum blockchain, and only 40% of their total supply will be available during the presale phase. The ongoing first stage of presale is selling out quickly. Its tokens are currently available at $0.025. However, analysts believe that their value will rise by 5000% during the presale phase. TCRV is expecting to raise $20 million during its presale.
For more information about the Tradecurve (TCRV) presale:
Click Here For Website
Click Here To Buy TCRV Presale Tokens
Follow Us Twitter
Join Our Community on Telegram