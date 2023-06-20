4 Best Probiotic for IBS – Reviews & Buyer Guide

Best Probiotic for IBS: Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) is a problem with your stomach and bowels that makes you feel bad, such as having gas, pain, hard or loose stools. The best probiotic for IBS can help you feel better by adding good bacteria to your stomach and bowels.
Usually, you need to change what you eat and how you live to feel better from IBS. But the best probiotic for IBS can make it easier for you by having good bacteria called probiotics that make your stomach and bowels work better.
The right probiotic will give you enough good bacteria in your stomach and bowels, so you don't feel bad from IBS. Here are the best probiotics to help you with your IBS problem.
#1. Probiology Gut+ - Best Probiotic Overall
Probiology Gut + are small pills that you take to get more good bacteria in your stomach and bowels. Besides giving you more good bacteria called probiotics, this probiotic also gives you more prebiotics.
The pills are easy to take, so you can make your stomach and bowels healthier. The best thing about this probiotic is that it has good bacteria that can live longer than other probiotics, so you get more benefits for your stomach and bowels!
Also, this probiotic gives you more prebiotics - plant parts that feed the good bacteria. This way, your good bacteria can grow and make your stomach and bowels healthier.
You need to take the pills two times a day, one in the morning and one at night. You also need to take the pills for at least 3 months to see the results of this probiotic.
How Probiology Gut+ Supplement Helps Your Digestion
Probiology Gut + supplements make your gut healthy and improve your digestion. The supplements help you in these ways:
• It Makes You Less Bloated and Helps You Manage Your Weight
Probiology Gut + supplements make you feel less hungry naturally. When you feel less hungry, you will eat less junk foods that have a lot of fat; that means less fat in your food.
This way, your stomach will not swell. Also, your digestion will get rid of extra fat in your body through poop. Plus, this supplement makes more Angiopoietin-like 4 (Angptl4), a protein that lowers body fat. So, you will feel lighter and thinner.
• Lower Stress Level
First, your gut makes most of the serotonin in your body. Serotonin is a chemical that makes you happy and calm. But your gut needs to be healthy to make enough serotonin. If your gut has less good bacteria, it makes less serotonin, and you feel more stressed.
Probiology Gut + supplement makes your gut healthy, so it can make enough serotonin to keep you happy and relaxed. Also, this supplement has important proteins that make you feel good and fight stress.
• Better Skin Health
The good bacteria in your gut also help your skin look good. The Probiology Gut + gives your gut more good bacteria to help with acne, rosacea, eczema, and other skin problems.
Also, this supplement stops some skin problems like swelling from allergy, skin sensitivity, and atopic dermatitis. It also protects your skin from sun damage and heals wounds. So, taking this supplement will make your skin healthier.
• Better Poop
This supplement has four kinds of bacteria that make food smaller and easier to digest. This makes digestion smoother and gentler. So, you will not have IBS signs like too much gas, bloating, or stomach pain.
Also, the good bacteria in this supplement stop constipation. Since this supplement gets rid of the IBS signs – stomach pain, bloating, and constipation – it makes your poop better.
• It Gives You More Energy
This supplement helps you in two ways to give you more energy. First, it makes digestion better, so your body can get more nutrients and water from food. And more nutrients mean more energy.
Second, this supplement has many good bacteria that make your brain work better. Your thinking skills will improve, and so will your mood!
• It Makes You Stronger
Probiology Gut + supplements make your gut balanced, which helps your immune system. Good bacteria make sure your immune system stays healthy and can fight bad bacteria that can make you sick.
What is in Probiology Gut+ Supplement?
This supplement has some helpful ingredients:
Lactobacillus Acidophilus – This good bacteria helps break down lactose and other sugars into lactic acid for making glucose. So, Probiology Gut+ helps with chronic fatigue syndrome and yeast infections.
Bifidobacterium Lactis – this good bacteria helps control hunger. But more importantly, it breaks down fiber for your body to use easily. When this y-shaped bacteria in your intestines breaks complex carbs, it makes short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), which are good for gut health.
Pros
* It helps your food break down
* It gets rid of gas in your stomach
* Better poop
* It makes you stronger against diseases
* It makes your skin healthy
* It helps you control your weight
Cons
* You can't find it on other websites
#2. Biotics 8 Probiotic – the Best Probiotic for Older Men
Biotics 8 supplements are probiotics made for men 50 years or older. The probiotic supplements add more good bacteria in your stomach, so you don't get stomach problems like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Biotics 8 is a good supplement for men because it reduces pressure in your prostate glands. The supplement also has 20 billion bacteria from 10 different types to help you fight being too heavy.
The supplement has natural ingredients to improve your gut health. So, you will get the benefits with no risks.
Biotics 8 Benefits
Biotics 8 supplement has these benefits:
* The Supplement Improves Your Food Breakdown
This supplement has natural ingredients that make food break down better. So, your body will use fats, proteins, and sugar to make energy. The supplement boosts your energy level as it improves food breakdown.
Also, better food breakdown relieves gas and bloating. The supplement also helps with ulcerative colitis, which is a disease that makes your colon and rectum sore.
* It Makes You Stronger Against Diseases
Biotics 8 supplements the probiotics in your stomach, so you have enough good bacteria. Also, gut bacteria destroy bad bacteria that could make you sick.
Since this supplement fights bad bacteria, it helps your body fight off diseases, so you are stronger. Specifically, this supplement fights inflammatory bowel disease, which is a disease that makes your colon and rectum swollen.
• It Calms Down Swelling
The supplement has L-theanine, a substance that makes your body stronger to fight off bad germs on your stomach walls. The substance helps your body get rid of bacteria and viruses that often cause swelling.
• The Supplement Keeps Your Prostate Healthy
Besides keeping your digestive system healthy, Biotics 8 also adds probiotics to the prostate to improve the health of your prostate glands. As a result, your prostate glands will work well.
The supplement brings back the testosterone hormones and lowers estrogen hormone production. Also, the supplement helps your body processes to control your mood and start losing weight.
• It Makes Your Sleep Better and Fertility Higher
Another benefit of this supplement is it makes more serotonin. It raises serotonin to a good level. But good serotonin results in better sleep quality. Also, it makes your desire for intimacy better and controls your mood.
• The Supplement Helps You Lose Weight
The supplement has extra prebiotics from chicory roots. This ingredient makes you less hungry. But more importantly, this ingredient makes your metabolism faster to burn more fat. And that's how it helps you lose weight.
• More Muscle Growth
The Lactobacillus Plantarum strain in this supplement makes your muscles grow. As a result, it increases your stamina and energy to high levels.
Ingredients of Biotics 8
This supplement has 10 types of probiotics to help you get various benefits, as we talked about above. But this supplement has the ingredients below to achieve amazing results:
Alpha GPC – This ingredient makes your memory better to learn more. At the same time, it makes more growth hormones. Therefore, it could fight dementia and Alzheimer's signs.
Huperzia Serrata – It makes more acetylcholine resulting in better health of brain signals. This ingredient also protects your nerve cells to make your memory better. Even better, healthy brain signals improve how you think!
Lutemax 2020 – This is an ingredient only for this supplement. It helps make your retina's outer layers stronger, letting your eyes handle the effects of blue light. Also, it improves how you think.
Bacopa Monnieri extract – This ingredient stops tissue swelling caused by heart problems, diabetes, and kidney health issues. It also clears your mind to make you focus better.
You also get less stress and worry while lowering your blood pressure. Besides, it makes your digestive health better!
L-Tyrosine – This ingredient helps your body make enough thyroid hormones and proteins. It also helps your skin make melanin and makes you more alert.
Cat's claw – The ingredient makes your immune system stronger. The better immunity then helps with the stomach and joint pain. Also, the ingredient helps with the signs of rheumatoid arthritis. Moreover, it makes digestion better, meaning it reduces swelling.
Oat straw extract – Besides making tissue swelling less, this ingredient makes blood flow better. The result of this is better heart health. Your thinking functions will also get better. Your focus will also get better, and so will your attention and memory.
L-Theanine – This ingredient relaxes you and makes your sleep quality better. For an ingredient found in green and black tea, this ingredient works great to make your mental focus better.
Vitamin B1 – This supplement has Thiamin hydrochloride, a vitamin B1 form. This vitamin keeps your muscles, heart, lungs, and nervous system healthy.
Vitamin B7 – It makes your nervous system stronger.
Pros
• Better digestion
• It makes your mental focus better
• Great muscle growth
• It boosts testosterone
• It helps you lose weight
• It makes your immunity stronger
Cons
• It’s for male users only
#3. 1MD Platinum Plus
1MD Platinum Plus is another popular probiotic that helps make the symptom responses of irritable bowel syndrome easier. It has probiotic strains that make up for the lack of good gut bacteria in our daily food.
The normal human digestive system has over 500 bacterial strains. 85% of these are good bacteria that play a big role in making IBS-related symptoms less.
Overall, IBS patients who use probiotics for IBS, such as 1MD, make their bowel health better to make their symptoms easier.
1MD Platinum Plus Advantages
Like the other good bacteria supplements on this list that help with stomach problems for IBS patients, 1MD has its advantages. The most helpful features of this good bacteria supplement are:
• It helps to balance good stomach bacteria
1MD, like other good bacteria strains, adds important stomach bacteria that help in treating IBS and make normal bowel movements easier.
• Balances Bowel movement
One of the problems that keeps patients with IBS awake at night is irregular stool frequency. By adding healthy stomach microbes, 1MD improves the guts' ability to control diarrhea caused by antibiotics and other irritable bowel syndrome problems.
Improves Mood and Lowers Stress
Patients with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) go through a range of moods, especially when they have flare-ups.
However, taking good bacteria for IBS adds bacteria strains such as lactobacillus plantarum and bifidobacterium species - research shows that these two have mental health benefits that include improving:
• Sadness
• Worry
• Autism spectrum disorder
• Thinking abilities
• OCD
Strengthens the Immune system
Treating irritable bowel syndrome problems isn't only about adding good probiotic strains to the stomach. It's also about adding probiotic bacteria that prevent too much bacterial growth in the small intestine.
1MD good bacteria help strengthen your immune system by stopping the growth of harmful bacteria. The good bacteria supplement also helps protect the intestinal cells.
Product Ingredients
1MD platinum plus stops the growth of harmful bacteria by adding multi-strain good bacteria from the following
ingredients:
Lactobacillus Acidophilus - A vital bacteria, lactobacillus acidophilus is mostly found in the intestine. The bacteria makes digestive enzymes and is known to reduce overall IBS problems.
However, it only works best when combined with antibiotics. Still, it's very effective at treating problems of:
• Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)
• Inflammatory bowel disease
• Chronic constipation
• Lactose intolerance
Nutraflora Prebiotic - Even the bacteria in your stomach need food. In the 1MD package, good bacteria come with a dose of prebiotics - food for the bacteria.
**Giving probiotics some food to eat makes sure they are healthy and active when you take the supplement.**
Bifidobacterium Lactis - Probiotics are often found in many foods. Some probiotics have many strains, but this is one of the most common ones.
Research shows that this ingredient can help with:
- Making your immune system stronger
- Fighting against tumors
- Improving how your food is broken down
- Making it easier to go to the bathroom
- Reducing the bad effects of antibiotics
Bifidobacterium Bifidum - This probiotic lives in your colon and small intestine. It adds good bacteria to your gut that prevents IBS problems like chronic diarrhea.
Bifidobacterium Longum - This probiotic is usually found along your digestive tract and is important for preventing a digestive disorder.
Besides boosting your immunity and reducing some IBS problems, it also helps with swelling in your intestines. Some people also say, but it is not proven, that it can improve your liver and skin health and lower your cholesterol.
**Pros**
- Made of many ingredients that stop bad bacteria from growing too much
- Made of natural ingredients that reduce severe IBS problems
- Made from non-GMO ingredients that prevent digestive disorders
- A simple dose that effectively makes IBS symptoms better
**Cons**
- It costs more than most other products
- It may have side effects and cause allergies
- It might add too much good bacteria to the guts of people who do not have IBS
#4. Probiotic 40 Billion
Most of us grow up thinking bacteria is the same as germs. But there are good bacteria and bad bacteria. Good bacteria can help with treating IBS.
We can get most of these good bacteria by taking probiotics for IBS, but the foods with these bacteria might not be tasty or easy to find.
Probiotic supplements like Probiotic 40 Billion help by putting the most important probiotic group into an easy-to-take supplement that adds helpful microbes to your gut.
How Probiotic 40 Billion Can Help You
Probiotic 40 Billion is a mix of good bacteria that can help you in many ways:
• It makes your skin and stomach healthy
Some people have stomach problems like IBS that make them feel bad. Probiotics can help them digest food better and also make their skin look better. Some probiotics can do this by making vitamins and chemicals that are good for the body.
• It adds more good bacteria to your gut
Your gut needs good bacteria to work well, but sometimes you don't get enough from the food you eat. Probiotics can give you more good bacteria and make your stomach feel better.
• It keeps the balance of bacteria in your gut
Some diseases and problems happen when there is too much or too little of some bacteria in your gut. Probiotics can help keep the balance and prevent or reduce these problems.
What's in Probiotic 40 Billion?
Probiotic 40 Billion has these main ingredients that make it one of the best probiotics you can find.
Lactobacillus Plantarum - this is a kind of good bacteria that you can find in foods like kimchi, sourdough bread, and olives. It helps protect your gut wall and acts as an antioxidant.
Lactobacillus Paracasei - this is another kind of good bacteria that is used to make dairy products. It helps keep the balance of bacteria in your gut. You can find it in foods like yogurt and cheese.
Bifidobacterium Lactis - this is a good bacteria that helps boost your immune system if you are active.
Lactobacillus Acidophilus - this is a good bacteria that makes lactic acid, which stops bad bacteria from growing in your gut. You can find it in foods like cheese, yogurt, and sauerkraut.
Pros
• It supports your immune system and healthy stomach
• It supports healthy skin and prevents infections in your urinary tract
• It regulates bacteria in your gut
• It gives you more good bacteria in your gut
Cons
• Not suitable for pregnant women
• Only available on the official website
• No free samples are available
Buyer Guide
Probiotics are health products you can take to balance your gut bacteria. So, how do you make sure you pick the best probiotic for IBS sufferers?
Here are some things to think about if you want products that are proven by science and won't worsen your IBS.
Probiotic strain
The more strains a product has, the better it will be for your gut. The best strains include:
- Saccharomyces boulardii
- Bifidobacterium longum
- Lactobacillus plantarum
- Lactobacillus acidophilus
- Lactobacillus reuteri
Potency
CFU or colony forming units is the way to measure the number of good bacteria in a product. Your health condition will decide whether you need a lower or higher number. However, you should only buy products with 10 to 25 billion CFU.
Quality of the product
Usually, the quality of the product will depend on factors like:
CFU - A higher CFU is often better, but it's also important to make sure they can survive until the end of the products' shelf life.
Coating - products with a special coating can resist stomach acid, which protects the CFU until they reach the intestines at maximum efficiency
Prebiotics - the best probiotics for IBS sufferers, come with prebiotics to keep them nourished until they're consumed.
FAQs
Can a probiotic product help IBS?
No matter what probiotic strain of products you take, it won't completely help IBS symptoms. However, the best probiotics for people with IBS improve the health of the digestive tract, which reduces other IBS symptoms,
How often should I take probiotics?
You need a daily dose of probiotic products as different probiotics get passed through and out of your body every day. So, you need to keep taking probiotics to support your gut bacteria.
Can you take too much probiotics?
No. In fact, doctors suggest that you take probiotics regularly to control gut movement and the harmful bacteria in your tummy.
How long does it take to start seeing results?
Usually, you'll start seeing big improvements in your health after taking these health products for about 3 months.
Conclusion
Many probiotic products have ingredients tested by many scientific trials. However, few have ingredients and a formula that comes close to Probiology Gut+, which is our best choice.
Probiology Gut+, while boosting the probiotic strain in your gut, also improves overall mental, physical and immune wellness.
If you're looking for the best probiotic for IBS, we recommend Probiology Gut+.