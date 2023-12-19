4 Car Insurance Discounts You Have Probably Never Heard Of

Car insurance is a necessity for every car owner in India. As per the Motors Vehicle Act of 1988, at least a third party car insurance is mandatory for every car owner. However, it is best recommended to go for a comprehensive car insurance plan. It protects you from the financial losses that may arise from accidents, theft, fire, natural calamities or any other unforeseen events. However, four-wheeler insurance can be costly, especially if you have a high-end or luxury car
But did you know there are ways to lower your car insurance premium and save money? Yes, you heard it right. You should be aware of some car insurance discounts, as they can help you significantly lower your premium. Here are four car insurance discounts you have probably never heard of.
Suppose you have installed an anti-theft device in your car, such as an alarm system, immobiliser or tracking device. In that case, you may be eligible for a discount on your car insurance premium. This is because an anti-theft device reduces the risk of your car being stolen or vandalised and thus lowers the chances of a claim.
As per the circular released by the IRDAI, you can get a discount of 2.5% on the damage component of your comprehensive car insurance policy if you have an anti-theft device approved by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI). The maximum discount amount is Rs. 500 for cars.
To receive this discount, you must submit a copy of the certificate issued by ARAI or the manufacturer of the anti-theft device along with your car insurance application or renewal form.
Suppose you are a member of a recognised automobile association in India, such as the Automobile Association of India (AAI), Western India Automobile Association (WIAA) or Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI). In that case, you can get a discount on your car insurance premium. Being a member of such an association indicates that you are a responsible and safe driver, thus posing a lower risk to the insurer.
According to IRDAI, you can get a discount of 5% on the damage component of your comprehensive car insurance policy and not on third-party car insurance if you are a member of a recognised automobile association. The maximum discount amount is Rs. 200 for cars.
You must submit a copy of your membership card or certificate and your car insurance application or renewal form to receive a discount.
A voluntary deductible is the sum you choose to cover personally in the event of a claim. It is in addition to the mandatory deductible established by the insurance provider. By opting for a voluntary deductible, you reduce the insurer’s liability and thus get a discount on your car insurance premium.
The higher the voluntary deductible amount, the lower the premium. However, you should choose a voluntary deductible amount you can afford to pay in case of a claim. Otherwise, it may defeat the purpose of having insurance.
According to IRDAI, you can get a discount ranging from 15% to 35% on the OD component of your comprehensive car insurance policy, depending on the voluntary deductible amount that you choose.
If you have not made any claim on your previous car insurance policy, you are entitled to a no-claim bonus (NCB), a reward from the insurer for being a good driver. The NCB in car insurance is a percentage discount on your premium that increases with every claim-free year up to a maximum of 50%.
But what if you want to switch to another insurer or buy a new car? Do you lose your accumulated NCB? The answer is no. You can transfer your NCB from your old insurer or car to your new one and get a discount on your premium accordingly.
To transfer your NCB, you need to obtain an NCB certificate from your old insurer within 90 days of the expiry of your previous policy. You must submit this certificate and your new car insurance application or renewal form to your new insurer and get the NCB discount on your premium.
Car insurance is a legal requirement and a smart way to protect yourself and your car from unforeseen events. However, you don’t have to pay a hefty premium for it. By availing of these four comprehensive car insurance discounts you have probably never heard of, you can save considerable money on your car insurance premium and enjoy the benefits of comprehensive coverage. So, what are you waiting for? Compare car insurance policies online and find the best deal for yourself.