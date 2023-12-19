4 Car Insurance Discounts You Have Probably Never Heard Of

Car insurance is a necessity for every car owner in India. As per the Motors Vehicle Act of 1988, at least a third party car insurance is mandatory for every car owner. However, it is best recommended to go for a comprehensive car insurance plan. It protects you from the financial losses that may arise from accidents, theft, fire, natural calamities or any other unforeseen events. However, four-wheeler insurance can be costly, especially if you have a high-end or luxury car

But did you know there are ways to lower your car insurance premium and save money? Yes, you heard it right. You should be aware of some car insurance discounts, as they can help you significantly lower your premium. Here are four car insurance discounts you have probably never heard of.

1. Anti-Theft Device Discount