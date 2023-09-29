5 Best Coin Value Website for Collecting In 2023

Based on the above criteria, these five websites emerge as the top online resources for coin values and the collector community:

1. CoinValueChecker.com

Coin Value Checker provides a free online database for looking up the values of U.S. and world coins. The site has a simple, no-frills interface that allows searching by coin type, denomination, date, mintmark, and condition grade. It draws wholesale coin values from multiple industry sources. The database seems fairly extensive, covering many classic coin series, but some less common coins may be missing. While Coin Value Checker lacks the robust features of premium sites, it serves as a decent basic free resource for hobbyists to occasionally reference coin prices.

2. pcgs.com

PCGS.com is the official website for Professional Coin Grading Service, one of the most respected third-party coin grading and certification companies. Collectors can look up accurate and timely coin values in their PCGS CoinFacts price guide. PCGS also provides guides on coin grading standards, how to submit coins for certification, and locating PCGS dealers. There is a wide range of educational resources on coin collecting for beginners through advanced numismatists. Current coin news and auction results are also available. The site is cleanly designed and mobile-friendly. With PCGS being a leader in the industry for over 30 years, pcgs.com is an authoritative resource for collectors and a valuable website to bookmark.

3. robpaulsenlive.com

robpaulsenlive bills itself as a coin-collecting community, education, and value discovery website. It provides U.S. and world coin values drawn from over 100 sources to give a market price range. Users can view trend graphs, create a portfolio to track coins and get price change alerts. robpaulsenlive also features numismatic news, articles, guides on coin grading and photography, and a marketplace to buy/sell with other members. While not as robust pricing-wise as some subscription sites, robpaulsenlive's interactive tools, video lessons, and community engagement create a more dynamic experience focused on educating collectors.

4. greysheet.com

GreySheet.com is the online home of the long-running Coin Dealer Newsletter published weekly since 1963. Primarily serving coin dealers, GreySheet requires a paid subscription for access to its trusted wholesale coin pricing information and market insights. Subscribers can view up-to-date bid/ask coin prices, price trend graphs, market news and reports, eBay monitoring tools, and a monthly printed newsletter. While oriented toward industry professionals, collectors can also gain value from GreySheet’s respected market knowledge. With over 50 years in publication, greysheet.com remains an indispensable resource for following U.S. coin wholesale values.

5. NGCcoin.com

NGCcoin.com is the website of Numismatic Guaranty Corporation, one of the leading third-party coin grading services. Visitors can access NGC's free online coin price guide showing retail values for over 400,000 U.S. coins. The site also provides detailed information on NGC's grading standards, how to submit coins for certification, and locating NGC authorized dealers. There are useful educational resources and tools for collectors on coin values and grading techniques. Current coin news and auction results are also available. With NGC being a trusted name in certifying collector coins since 1987, ngccoin.com is an important reference for numismatists wanting to learn about and understand coin values.