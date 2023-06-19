5 Best Estrogen Blocker – Reviews & Buyer Guide

Best Estrogen Blocker: The human body makes many natural substances, such as estradiol, to keep it working well. But it is important to have the right balance of these substances. Some of these substances are needed for certain body functions, but some have effects that many people don't want. Too much estradiol, especially, makes female features stronger. So, many people choose estradiol blockers. This helps them avoid the effects of too much estradiol on the body.
What Are The Top Estrogen Blockers (Top 3)
1. TestoPrime: CLICK HERE TO BUY - Best Overall
2. Testogen: CLICK HERE TO BUY- Best for Male Over 30
Estradiol blockers are very popular among men whose bodies make too much of this substance. Too much estradiol in a man's body has effects like:
• Losing muscle mass
• Having less energy
• Growing breasts (gynecomastia)
So, it's not rare for men, especially those who want to grow lean muscles, to look for supplements if their natural estradiol blockers are not working well.
In this review, we look at some of the best estradiol blockers for people whose body makes too much estradiol and their benefits.
One thing that makes estrogen go up in the body is low levels of the male compound. TestoPrime helps you have more of the male compound, so you can look and feel more manly.
As you get older, your male compound levels go down a lot, especially after you turn 30. This makes you feel tired and weak.
But with a product like TestoPrime, you can take natural things that make your body produce more of the male compound.
The natural supplement stops estrogen from going up, helping you get back your energy and health.
How TestoPrime Works?
Some of the effects of low male compound levels are:
• Feeling weak
• Losing interest in love
• Looking less manly
• Gaining weight fast
• Feeling tired
TestoPrime helps you have more male compound in your body by taking four pills a day. Besides making you feel more energetic, the supplement also helps you burn fat and turn it into energy.
This way, you can get more muscles if you exercise and eat well.
TestoPrime users will usually see results in 20 days of using the supplement. Even if you don't exercise, the vitamins and natural things in the supplement help:
• Get more muscles
• Get stronger
• Have more interest in love
• Have better blood flow
Also, TestoPrime is one of the supplements that can stop estrogen from going up. So, as your male compound goes up and estrogen goes down, you will:
• Have fewer mood changes
• Have more energy
• Look more manly
TestoPrime Ingredients
The natural things that are in the product are important when you look for products to help your male compound or stop estrogen. So, what are the natural things that make TestoPrime work well, and what do they do?
TestoPrime has 12 natural things that make it good at stopping estrogen and helping your male compound. They are:
D Aspartic Acid
A natural thing that helps make a hormone that helps your male compound. The hormone helps you get more muscles, lose weight easier, and get better results if you exercise.
Panax ginseng
Panax ginseng is a popular natural thing in Japan for health. It can help your love life and your energy.
The natural thing can also:
• Make you less stressed and more relaxed
• Make your blood sugar and fat levels lower
• Help with diabetes
• Make you want love more and have fewer problems in men
Fenugreek
Fenugreek is a natural thing that people have used for a long time to make them feel more energetic and strong. It smells like 'maple syrup' and gives flavor to the products it is in.
Fenugreek can also help you burn fat faster and easier.
KSM 66 Ashwagandha Extract
This ingredient is a famous herb that can improve many things like having babies, sleeping well, and doing sports better. It also helps you lose weight and digest food better and makes your brain work better.
Green Tea Extract 70% Catechins
Green tea has many things that are good for your health. But the best thing is a compound called epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), which makes green tea extract a strong ingredient in products that stop estrogen.
EGCG helps stop testosterone from changing into DHT, which is a bad compound.
Zinc
Zinc is a mineral that helps many things in your body. Zinc helps slow down the change of testosterone into estradiol.
Estradiol is the most common type of estrogen, which means zinc is a strong anti-estrogen mineral. So, using zinc in TestoPrime means you can keep more testosterone by stopping the making of high estrogen amounts.
Vitamin D
Vitamin D is good for making you happy, making your bones strong and your metabolism fast, and making your immune system strong. The vitamin can make you look younger and stop the loss of testosterone.
Pomegranate Extract (40% Ellagic acid)
Pomegranates have many antioxidants that are good at:
- Making blood flow better
- Improving your desire and stamina
- Reducing the effects of tiredness
Vitamins B5 & B6
TestoPrime also has these two vitamins. Vitamin B5 helps your body turn fat into energy. It also helps you lose weight and keep your testosterone levels.
Vitamin B5 in TestoPrime is in the form of calcium pantothenate.
Vitamin B6 helps lower estrogen by helping make and keep healthy testosterone amounts. It also helps your brain work better and reduce fatigue.
Black pepper Extract (95% piperine)
A supplement is not good if your body can't use it well. TestoPrime uses piperine, which is a natural thing in black pepper. It makes the supplements go into your blood better by more than 30%.
Garlic Extract
Many studies have shown garlic's benefits in increasing the total testosterone amounts in your body. Garlic also makes your metabolism faster and helps you lose weight and fat faster.
Pros
- Research shows that TestoPrime is good at stopping high estrogen levels in your body by making more testosterone
- The product uses all-natural things from trusted suppliers around the world. Each of the ingredients is tested for quality
- It has good reviews from people who used it before as a good thing that supports your prostate and makes your desire better
- It has a lifetime money-back guarantee if you are not happy with the product or the results
- It has many deals that include advice on how to use it better. You also get free shipping for all orders
Cons
- Using it for a long time might cause problems with your urinary tract because the dose has the most zinc you can take in a day
- Some claims are not proven by science
#2. Prime Male – Best Hormone Blocker for Men over 30
Prime Male is another of the best hormone blocker supplements and testosterone boosters. Once you hit 30, you lose about 1% of your passion every year.
However, with products like Prime Male, whose specific formulation aims to boost your testosterone production, you can recover over 42% of your masculine hormone balance in as little as 12 days.
Prime Male's formulation features a host of vegan-friendly and all-natural ingredients, including minerals, herbs, and vitamins.
These ingredients not only boost testosterone production, but they're also excellent for blocking hormone generation.
So, how does this concoction of natural testosterone production boosters work, and what ingredients make them excellent hormone blockers?
How Prime Male Works?
Prime Male works by increasing and regulating how the male body secretes testosterone. The super potent hormone blocker supplements eliminate and remove the multiple barriers that hinder and reduce testosterone production as you age.
Thanks to its ingredient list, Prime Male introduces substances that stimulate the production of testosterone. Essentially, these supplements aim to promote the hormone levels needed for increased hormone production prevention and improved testosterone secretion.
The ingredients used to make this supplement control the production of the following:
• Luteinizing hormone - The hormone is produced when D-AA-CC, a naturally-occurring amino acid, sends signals to the brain that tell it to release LH. This hormone increases the testes' ability to produce more testosterone.
• Binding globulin (SHBG) - Typically, testosterone in the male body binds with SHBG, rendering testosterone inactive. This affects a man's passion and intimate health. However, by incorporating nettle root and magnesium in its composition, Prime Male ensures the body has other substances that bind with SHBG, freeing more biologically active testosterone to keep your masculinity intact. While the nettle root binds with SHBG, the Magnesium and Boron in this supplement reduce the amount of these molecules in the bloodstream.
• Hormone and Prolactin - the ability of Prime Male to control the production of these makes it an excellent hormone blocker. Ingredients such as Boron increase hormone metabolism while preventing hormone conversion when testosterone breaks down.
Prime Male Ingredients
Prime Male is a potent natural hormone blocker and testosterone booster. So, what ingredients make it an ideal testosterone replacement therapy supplement?
D-aspartic acid calcium chelate
DAACC in short, this ingredient is one of the most common testosterone boosters. Some studies on the ingredient point to its efficacy in stimulating testosterone secretion by the testes.
BioPerine
BioPerine is extracted from black peppercorns and is touted to increase nutrient absorption by up to 30%. Improving nutrient absorption means the body can benefit more from taking supplements.
Boron
As mentioned before, there is evidence that Boron reduces the presence of SHBG, which increases the free testosterone available in the body. So, it's not uncommon to find this on the ingredient list of products with the same benefits as Prime Male.
Magnesium
Magnesium is an essential mineral that increases physical performance by boosting the muscles' energy processing ability.
Consequently, this mineral boosts the loss of body fat, enabling you to realize lean muscle growth.
Ashwagandha extract
This is a plant that has been used for a long time in Ayurvedic medicine. It helps people have more energy, focus better, and feel less stressed.
Some studies have shown that it can also help men who have problems making babies by increasing their testosterone levels.
Testosterone is a hormone that makes men stronger and more muscular.
Luteolin
This is a substance that comes from citrus fruits. It can stop the body from making too much estrogen. Estrogen is another hormone that can lower testosterone levels if there is too much of it.
Luteolin is very good at stopping estrogen production and keeping the balance between the two hormones.
Vitamins B6, D3, and K2
Vitamin B6 helps the body make more red blood cells. It also helps testosterone work better by helping the body use minerals like Zinc and Magnesium. Prime Male uses the best form of vitamin B6, called P-5-P.
Vitamin D3 helps the body stay healthy and strong. It is especially important for people who do not get enough sunlight.
Vitamin K2 helps other vitamins do their job better. It also works with vitamin D3 to make the body produce more testosterone faster.
Zinc
Zinc is a mineral that has been studied a lot. Many studies have shown that it can increase testosterone levels in the body. It can also help with problems like not being able to get hard or losing weight.
Nettle root
This is a common plant that you can find in many places. The makers of Prime Male say that nettle root can make more testosterone available in the blood.
Some studies support this claim, but not all of them.
Pros
• Many customers say they have seen positive changes
• It has many vitamins and minerals that are good for your health
• It has a lot of DAACC, which means it has a high chance of increasing testosterone levels
• It does not have any artificial or harmful ingredients
• You can get your money back if you are not happy after 90 days
Cons
• You have to take it 4 times a day to see good results. Some people may forget and need to set reminders
• The pills may be hard to swallow
#3. TestoFuel – Best Natural Test - Booster
TestoFuel is one of the best products to lower estrogen and raise testosterone in the market. But it has oyster extract in it, so people who are allergic to shellfish should not use it.
TestoFuel is a great product to boost your testosterone levels. It has the same benefits as the other products we have reviewed before.
But it has some different ingredients, as we will see below. First, let's see how it works.
How Does TestoFuel Works?
The product uses natural substances to make more testosterone in your body.
TestoFuel does not have real testosterone in it, but it has ingredients that help your body make more of it. That means it does not have the bad effects that some steroids made from fake ingredients have.
There are many reasons why your body may lose testosterone. It can be because of getting older or changing testosterone to estrogen.
TestoFuel has many ingredients that work together to make sure you have more testosterone and less estrogen in your body.
These ingredients also help your muscles grow, give you more energy, help your muscles heal faster after hard workouts, and increase your stamina in bed.
Here are the ingredients in TestoFuel and what they do for you.
TestoFuel Ingredients
These are the ingredients that make TestoFuel a good product to increase your testosterone levels.
Oyster Extract
Oysters are well known for making people want to have intimacy more, which means they can increase testosterone production.
Oysters have a lot of Zinc in them, much more than beef steak. Zinc helps improve free testosterone levels and control estrogen balance.
The Zinc in oysters helps the prostates make more testosterone. It also has other benefits like:
• Making your reproductive system work better
• Making sure testosterone receptors work well
• Stopping aromatization (changing T hormones to estrogen), which makes sure you have low estrogen in your body
As a result, you get more manly features, have less belly fat, and reduce the chances of getting man boobs.
Ginseng
This powerful herb is used in many products for men to lower estrogen. It lowers estrogen in the body by increasing desire for intimacy and targeting some body functions that start testosterone production.
It also makes your overall immune system stronger and helps make two hormones that are important for releasing testosterone. They are:
• Luteinizing hormone (LH)
• Adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH)
Fenugreek
Fenugreek has a sweet and unique smell, and it is used a lot in Asian food. But besides being popular in Asian kitchens, it has many health benefits.
Fenugreek has high levels of Selenium, Zinc, and Magnesium. These ingredients stop SHBG, which lets the body have more free-flowing testosterone.
Magnesium
Magnesium is an important mineral that controls body functions in the brain, heart, and brain. It also helps improve physical performance and endurance and boost metabolism.
It also controls your muscles' power and strength. Magnesium is also good at helping muscles recover after hard workouts, improving sleep quality, and increasing lean muscle mass growth.
Maca
Maca was thought to be a holy plant by the Inca warriors. Now, research has shown that it has properties that help it increase stamina and endurance.
It also has a calming effect, which starts the production of testosterone.
Boron and Zinc
These two minerals can boost your testosterone levels a lot even in small doses. They also help your body use vitamin D better, which is one of the best things for making more testosterone.
Vitamin K2
This vitamin works with vitamin D3 to make your body produce more testosterone.
Pros
• Made from natural ingredients
• Based on scientific research
• Sure to raise your testosterone in your blood
• 30-day money-back guarantee
Cons
• You can only buy it online
• More costly than other products
• May cause allergies (shellfish extract)
• Has oyster extract, so vegans can't use it
Click here for Best Price on TestoFuel Official Website
#4. Testogen – Best for Men Who Do Sports
Testogen is another well-known testosterone booster in the fitness world. The maker says that the product aims to:
• Make you more energetic
• Help you fight tiredness and sleepiness
• Heal faster after hard workouts
• Grow more muscles without fat
• Lose fat and weight faster
• Boost your stamina
How does Testogen work?
Testogen works by mixing many ingredients that work together to make your body and organs make more testosterone.
By giving your body certain things, like vitamins and minerals, the product makes your hormones release more testosterone.
Also, some ingredients stop estrogen from getting too high, making sure your body keeps more testosterone.
Testogen Ingredients
Like the other products on this list, let's see what makes this T booster and estrogen stopper work.
D-aspartic acid
DAA makes your pituitary gland release more LH (Luteinizing Hormone). LH then makes your testes make and release more testosterone by the Leydig cells.
This makes you feel better, happier, more lively, and more ready. D-AA has the most science behind it as a thing that makes more testosterone, which is why it's the main thing in Testogen.
Fenugreek Extract
Fenugreek is one of the best estrogen stoppers in the market. It has furostanolic saponins, strong things that stop estrogen.
These things prevent testosterone from turning into estrogen.
Vitamin D3, B6, and K1
According to studies, people with enough vitamin D3 usually have more testosterone. But not everyone has enough time or lives where there is enough sun for you to get your daily dose of the vitamin.
If you're not getting enough sun, products with Vitamin D3 will make sure you get enough of it. Most importantly, there is proof that the vitamin helps your body make more testosterone.
The product also has Vitamin B6, which makes less estrogen when you have enough of it. So, taking the daily recommended dose of this vitamin makes sure you have less estrogen and more testosterone.
Your body needs Vitamin B6 for overall health and well-being. So, it's important that you give your body a product with the vitamin as your body can't store Vitamin B6.
The formula also has Vitamin K1, which helps your body take in Vitamin D3 better. Together, these vitamins work with minerals like Magnesium, Zinc, and Boron to make sure your body absorbs healthy things well.
Zinc
The Leydig cells are what make testosterone. But they can get damaged by oxidation. So, for these cells to work well, they need an antioxidant.
Zinc is a powerful substance that protects Leydig cells from harmful chemicals, and helps them make more testosterone.
Korean Ginseng Extract
This plant has qualities that make it good for increasing desire by making more testosterone.
Also known as Panax Ginseng, this product also helps to raise the levels of dopamine and acetylcholine in the brain, which make you feel more attracted and excited.
But, you should talk to a doctor before using products with this ingredient if you're taking other medicines, as it can make them less effective.
Bioperine
A black pepper product, Bioperine makes other Testogen ingredients work better by about 30%.
Magnesium
Studies show that Magnesium makes more free and total testosterone available among active men. So, men who exercise more tend to have a higher increase in testosterone production.
Boron
Boron is common in estrogen blockers as it's believed to improve testosterone use into free T - the good type of testosterone.
The mineral also lowers the level of SHBG in the blood, helping optimal testosterone use and production. Most importantly, it improves the body's ability to take in Magnesium and Vitamin D3.
Nettle Leaf Extract
This ingredient has substances called ligans that stop SHBG from sticking to testosterone. Also, stinging nettle is thought to be an effective estrogen blocker.
Pros
• Believed to increase energy levels
• It can be bought online without a doctor's note
• Helps lose weight and gain muscle
• Made from substances that increase testosterone and act as natural estrogen blockers
Cons
• Some ingredients don't have strong scientific evidence
• It might affect how other drugs and supplements work for you
Click here for Best Price on Testogen Official Website
#5. Testo-Max – Best Estrogen Blocker for Bodybuilding
Testo-Max is a T-boosting supplement made from natural testosterone-increasing ingredients. Using the product leads to higher levels of testosterone in the body which helps:
• Fast strength and muscle gain
• Vitality and energy boost
• Increased desire
• Increased stamina and muscle repair during workouts
How does Testo-Max work?
First of all, it has D-AA as the main ingredient. This amino acid controls the making of LH- a hormone that boosts testosterone production by the pituitary gland.
Together with other extracts, minerals, and vitamins, the formula boosts the making of the male T hormone, helping men to build a fit body, exercise more, and gain muscles.
Product Ingredients
The following ingredients make Testo-Max a great option to the other anti-estrogen products on this list.
D-Aspartic Acid
It triggers the making of LH, a hormone that enhances testosterone production by the pituitary gland.
Fenugreek extract
One of the best selective estrogen receptor modulators, fenugreek has substances that prevent cancer by stopping the making of estrogen.
Korean Red ginseng
A popular ingredient in Asian foods and medicine, this product has many qualities that make you want more. These qualities help it to increase testosterone production. However, it affects how other medicines work, so it's recommended to ask a professional before mixing other drugs with products that have the extract.
Magnesium & Zinc
Magnesium helps make more testosterone in men who exercise a lot. Zinc protects the cells that make T-hormones and makes them work better.
Boron
Boron can control how much estrogen is in the body and stop breast cancer. It also stops testosterone from sticking to SHBG, so the body has more free T hormones.
Bioperine
Bioperine comes from black pepper and makes the other ingredients on this list work better by 30%.
Vitamins D3, B6, K1
Each of these vitamins does a different but important job for the immune system and makes more testosterone available in the body.
Vitamin D3 helps make more T hormones, B6 lowers estrogen levels when there is enough, and K1 helps the body take in the other vitamins and minerals on this list.
Pros
* Increases testosterone level naturally without bad effects
* Helps muscles heal faster after exercise
* Made in the US without any extra or filler stuff
Cons
* Not good for women and children under 18
* Only sold on the official company website
* May cause allergies because of some ingredients
Click here for Best Price on Testo-Max official Website
Buyer Guide: How to Pick the Best Estrogen Blocker
When you want to buy an estrogen blocker, you need to know what to look for before you choose one. Some of the things to look for are:
Quality
Quality is very important when buying an estrogen blocker because it will affect how well the product works. But you should know that expensive doesn't always mean high quality. The best way to check quality is to look at the ingredient list.
Versatility
When buying an estrogen blocker, you want to get a product that does more for your hormone cycle. For example, the estrogen blockers above also make more testosterone and give you more energy.
Price
Price is important because it affects whether you can afford the supplement for as long as you need it. Usually, supplements with more features and benefits will cost more.
Performance and Customer Reviews
One of the biggest things to consider when choosing an estrogen blocker is its reputation. A good way to find out is by reading customer reviews. When you find a brand you like, read what their customers say to see if the product does what it says.
Brand
An estrogen blocker is a product you'll take every day for as long as you need it. The last thing you want is to take products from brands that don't have a good reputation.
Before buying a product, check the brand's reputation, its product line, and how long it has been around. Usually, the best brands will have many years, sometimes decades, in the industry.
FAQs
Are all Estrogen blockers legal and backed by science?
Testosterone boosters and estrogen blockers aim to increase males' manly hormone levels and are called food supplements. So they are not checked by the FDA, making most of them legal. Sadly, this lack of checking makes it hard to know if the ingredients used in the products are safe.
So, if you have to take testosterone boosters, stick to those made by trustworthy brands that have been in the industry long enough to earn their customers' trust.
What's the suggested daily amount of testosterone boosters?
Most of the supplements above are pills. The suggested daily amount for best results is four pills a day.
Can these supplements help with low testosterone problems?
There is not enough evidence to show that these supplements can help with low testosterone problems. But some main ingredients like DAACC and Magnesium may help your body make more testosterone.
Are these supplements safe to use?
Most ingredients in these supplements are safe to use, but some, like Korean red ginseng, may affect how other medicines work for you.
Final thoughts
If you have low testosterone signs, you may need an estrogen blocker. The estrogen blockers above can make your body produce more testosterone.
These products can help you feel more manly, improve your health and muscle power, and boost your energy.