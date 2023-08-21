Home
Homebrandspotsponsored

5 Best Loans For Bad Credit UK Direct Lenders (2023)

Last Updated 21 August 2023, 12:20 IST

Follow Us

Sponsored ad: This is a paid advertisement by Season Marketing Limited. Season Marketing Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and entered on is the Consumer Credit Register under reference number: 727385.

 

Have you ever thought much about payday loans bad credit UK and if they could be of value to you? If you’re wincing at the thought of month-end steaming towards you and your budget, it’s probably time to rethink your finances. With the help of a loan-finder, you can secure payday loans bad credit UK that provide between £100 and £5000 – certainly enough to cover the gaps most budgets experience from time to time.

Best Payday Loans Bad Credit UK - Quick Overview

●       Loan Skipper – loanskipper.co.uk: Overall Best Payday Loans UK Bad Credit with Streamlined Application and Access to Reputable Direct Lenders

●       Speedy Lends – speedylends.com: Best Bad Credit Payday Loans UK with Flexible Repayments up to 24 Months

●       Loan Mr – loanmr.co.uk: Best Payday Loans for Bad Credit UK for Self-Employed, Individual Contractors, and Freelancers

●       Swish Loans – swishloans.com: Best Payday Loans Bad Credit Direct Lender UK with Flexible Options up to £5000

●       Mr Payday – mrpayday.co.uk: Best Unsecured Payday Loans Bad Credit UK with Quick Turnaround for Borrowers Who Need Cash Fast

If you’re not sure where to turn to find the best payday loans UK bad credit or you’ve never applied for bad credit payday loans UK before, rest assured that the internet has all the answers you need! We’ve taken the time to review five leading providers of payday loans bad credit UK that operate solely online. This means you can apply for payday loans for bad credit UK without having to leave your home or office. Whether you’re looking for small payday loans bad credit UK, payday loans UK direct lender bad credit, real bad credit payday loans UK, or instant payday loans bad credit UK alternatives, alternatives, you’ll find what you need at any of the five loan-finder sites reviewed below.

Payday Loans For Bad Credit UK Direct Lenders 2023: Full Review

Loan Skipper – Overall Best Payday Loans UK Bad Credit with Streamlined Application and Access to Reputable Direct Lenders 

Quick Ratings:

●       Decision Speed: 8/10

●       Loan Amount Offering: 9/10

●       Variety of Products: 8/10

●       Acceptance Rate: 9/10

●       Customer Support: 8/10

Loan Skipper only partners with reputable and reliable providers of payday loans UK bad credit. You can expect to spend just minutes applying for a loan up to £2000 with 2 to 6 months to pay and APR rates between 45.3% and 1575%. These loans are perfect for bridging the gap between paychecks and affording emergencies and unexpected expenses.

Highlights of Payday Loans UK Bad Credit Via Loan Skipper

●       Borrow up to £2000

●       Short terms

●       Quick application

●       Reputable lenders

●       Great for emergency cash

Eligibility Requirements to Apply for Payday Loans UK Bad Credit at Loan Skipper

●       18+

●       British citizen/resident

●       Local bank account

●       Steady income

Fees and Interest Rates on Payday Loans UK Bad Credit with Streamlined Application and Access to Reputable Direct Lenders

●       APR from 45.3% to 1575%

●       Fees on loan extensions

●       Penalties sometimes apply to late/missed payments.

Loan Skipper is a Credit Broker, not a Direct Lender.
Representative example: £1200 for 18 months at £90.46 per month. Total amount repayable of £1628.28. Interest: £428.28. Interest rate: 49.9% pa (variable). 49.9% APR Representative (variable). Rates from 45.3% APR to max 1575% APR - your APR will be based on your personal circumstances. Loans subject to status and subject to credit checks. Minimum repayment period is 90 days (3 months) from the date the loan is issued. Maximum repayment period is 24 months.
Warning: Late repayment can cause you serious money problems. For help go to moneyhelper.org.uk. All loans are subject to lender requirements and approval.

 

Speedy Lends – Best Bad Credit Payday Loans UK with Flexible Repayments up to 24 Months

Quick Ratings:

●       Decision Speed: 8/10

●       Loan Amount Offering: 9/10

●       Variety of Products: 8/10

●       Acceptance Rate: 9/10

●       Customer Support: 8/10

If you have a poor credit score but need a cash loan, Speedy Lends can connect you with lenders of bad credit payday loans UK. Even better news is the fact that lenders presented by Speedy Lends offer flexible repayment options, in most instances up to 24 months. You can apply for bad credit payday loans UK between £100 and £5000.

Highlights of Bad Credit Payday Loans UK with Flexible Repayments up to 2 Years

●       Repayments up to 2 years

●       Low credit offers available

●       Borrow up to £5000

●       Quick online applications

●       Connect with direct lenders

Eligibility Requirements to Apply for Bad Credit Payday Loans UK with Flexible Repayments up to 24 Months

●       18+ to qualify

●       Show steady income

●       Have a UK bank account

●       Present proof of income and valid ID

Fees and Interest Rates Charged on Bad Credit Payday Loans UK

●       APRs are lender dependent between 45.3% and 1575%

●       Extending the loan will incur additional interest

●       Fees may apply if you pay late.

Speedy Lends is a Credit Broker, not a Direct Lender.
Representative example: £1200 for 18 months at £90.46 per month. Total amount repayable of £1628.28. Interest: £428.28. Interest rate: 49.9% pa (variable). 49.9% APR Representative (variable). Rates from 45.3% APR to max 1575% APR - your APR will be based on your personal circumstances. Loans subject to status and subject to credit checks. Minimum repayment period is 90 days (3 months) from the date the loan is issued. Maximum repayment period is 24 months.
Warning: Late repayment can cause you serious money problems. For help go to moneyhelper.org.uk. All loans are subject to lender requirements and approval.

 

 

Loan Mr – Best Payday Loans for Bad Credit UK for Self-Employed, Individual Contractors, and Freelancers

Quick Ratings:

●       Decision Speed: 8/10

●       Loan Amount Offering: /10

●       Variety of Products: 8/10

●       Acceptance Rate: 8/10

●       Customer Support: 7/10

Loan Mr is a viable platform for those who aren’t traditionally employed and choose to generate their income in alternative ways. This means self-employed individuals, individual contractors and freelancers generating a steady income can apply for payday loans for bad credit UK and won’t be discriminated against. Credit checks will apply, and loans between £100 and £5000 have 3 to 24-month repayment terms.

Highlights of Loan Mr’s Payday Loans for Bad Credit UK for Self-Employed, Individual Contractors, and Freelancers

●       No payslip required

●       Non-discriminatory lending

●       Self-employed and freelancers welcome

●       Flexible loan amounts

●       Terms up to 24 months

Eligibility Requirements for Self-Employed, Individual Contractors, and Freelancers to Apply for Payday Loans for Bad Credit UK

●       Proof of earnings

●       Valid ID

●       18+

●       Prove right to live/work in the UK

Fees and Interest Rates to Pay on Payday Loans for Bad Credit UK

●       45.3% - 1575% APR

●       Penalties if you pay late

●       Extending the loan incurs additional fees

Loan Mr is a Credit Broker, not a Direct Lender.
Representative example: £1200 for 18 months at £90.46 per month. Total amount repayable of £1628.28. Interest: £428.28. Interest rate: 49.9% pa (variable). 49.9% APR Representative (variable). Rates from 45.3% APR to max 1575% APR - your APR will be based on your personal circumstances. Loans subject to status and subject to credit checks. Minimum repayment period is 90 days (3 months) from the date the loan is issued. Maximum repayment period is 24 months.
Warning: Late repayment can cause you serious money problems. For help go to moneyhelper.org.uk. All loans are subject to lender requirements and approval.

 

Swish Loans – Best Payday Loans Bad Credit Direct Lender UK with Flexible Options up to £5000

 Quick Ratings:

 

●       Decision Speed: 9/10

●       Loan Amount Offering: 8/10

●       Variety of Products: 8/10

●       Acceptance Rate: 7/10

●       Customer Support: 8/10

Swish Loans provides a speedy loan process for those applying for payday loans bad credit direct lender UK. The options are flexible, providing a loan type for everyone between £100 and £5000. The repayment terms are just as flexible, allowing borrowers to repay their loan over 3 to 24 months, depending on the loan amount. Most lenders on the panel charge between 45.3% and 1575% APR.

Highlights of Payday Loans Bad Credit Direct Lender UK with Flexible Options up to £5000

●       Loans up to £5000

●       Direct lenders

●       No cost to connect you with a lender

●       Simple eligibility requirements

●       Reasonable loan options

Eligibility Requirements of Apply for Payday Loans Bad Credit Direct Lender UK with Flexible Options up to £5000

●       18+ with steady income

●       Valid ID

●       UK bank account

●       Have supporting documents ready

Fees and Interest to Pay on Payday Loans Bad Credit Direct Lender UK

●       Loan extensions cost extra

●       Missed/late payments incur costs

●       APR ranges from 45.3% to 1575%

Swish Loans is a Credit Broker, not a Direct Lender.
Representative example: £1200 for 18 months at £90.46 per month. Total amount repayable of £1628.28. Interest: £428.28. Interest rate: 49.9% pa (variable). 49.9% APR Representative (variable). Rates from 45.3% APR to max 1575% APR - your APR will be based on your personal circumstances. Loans subject to status and subject to credit checks. Minimum repayment period is 90 days (3 months) from the date the loan is issued. Maximum repayment period is 24 months.
Warning: Late repayment can cause you serious money problems. For help go to moneyhelper.org.uk. All loans are subject to lender requirements and approval.

 

Mr Payday – Best Unsecured Payday Loans Bad Credit UK with Quick Turnaround for Borrowers Who Need Cash Fast

Quick Ratings:

●       Decision Speed: 8/10

●       Loan Amount Offering: 8/10

●       Variety of Products: 8/10

●       Acceptance Rate: 8/10

●       Customer Support: 7/10

Mr Payday eliminates the stress of waiting for your next payday to afford things. The platform connects borrowers with lenders offering unsecured payday loans bad credit UK. What’s impressive about Mr Payday is the quick and easy online application. Feedback is provided in minutes, and in some cases, loans are paid out within 15 minutes (this cannot be guaranteed). This makes the Mr Payday Loans offerings of between £100 and £5000, with 1-24 months to pay, an attractive option for borrowers in a hurry.

Highlights of Applying for Unsecured Payday Loans Bad Credit UK via Mr Payday

●       No collateral required

●       Bad credit borrowers allowed

●       Speedy application

●       Money paid out fast

●       Get up to £5000

Eligibility Requirements to Apply for Unsecured Payday Loans Bad Credit UK with Quick Turnaround for Borrowers in a Hurry

●       UK citizen/resident

●       Valid ID and proof of income

●       Steady income

●       18+

Fees and Interest to Pay on Unsecured Payday Loans Bad Credit UK

●       Loan extensions cost extra

●       APRs range from 45.3% to 1575%

●       Late/missed payment penalties

Mr Payday is a Credit Broker, not a Direct Lender.
Representative example: £1200 for 18 months at £90.46 per month. Total amount repayable of £1628.28. Interest: £428.28. Interest rate: 49.9% pa (variable). 49.9% APR Representative (variable). Rates from 45.3% APR to max 1575% APR - your APR will be based on your personal circumstances. Loans subject to status and subject to credit checks. Minimum repayment period is 90 days (3 months) from the date the loan is issued. Maximum repayment period is 24 months.
Warning: Late repayment can cause you serious money problems. For help go to moneyhelper.org.uk. All loans are subject to lender requirements and approval.

 

How Did We Choose The Best Providers of Payday Loans UK Bad Credit?

We compiled our list by seeking out providers offering:

●       Simple online applications

●       Non-discriminatory lending allows options for bad credit borrowers

●       Flexible loan amounts and terms

●       Interest rates that are standard for the industry

●       UK-based lenders with good reputations

Types of Payday Loans UK Bad Credit

 Emergency Payday Loans UK Direct Lender Bad Credit

Emergency payday loans UK direct lender bad credit options range up to £5000 and take minutes to apply for.

Unsecured Payday Loans UK Direct Lender Bad Credit

There’s zero down payment or collateral required on unsecured payday loans UK direct lender bad credit up to £5000.

Student Payday Loans Direct Lender Bad Credit UK

Students earning sufficient income or with a financially sound guarantor can apply for payday loans direct lender bad credit UK up to £5000.

Payday Loans Direct Lender Bad Credit UK for Low-Income Borrowers

You don’t have to earn a fortune to qualify for payday loans direct lender bad credit UK. Simply prove you’re earning a steady income and can easily afford the monthly instalments.

Features & Factors of Payday Loans for Bad Credit Direct Lender UK 

Fast Turnaround on Payday Loans for Bad Credit Direct Lender UK

Payday loans for bad credit direct lender UK offer speedy applications that provide feedback within a few minutes.

Payout Times on Bad Credit Payday Loans Direct Lender UK

Some lenders can payout approved loans within 15 minutes, while others take 24 to 48 hours. Payout times cannot be guaranteed.

Flexible Terms and Amounts for Bad Credit Payday Loans Direct Lender UK

Terms on bad credit payday loans direct lender UK range from 3 to 24 months.

Transparency and Reputation of Lenders Offering Real Bad Credit Payday Loans UK

All lenders on each of the loan finder platforms we’ve reviewed are accredited and reputable in the industry.

Best Providers of Quick Bad Credit Payday Loans UK 2023

How to Apply for Small Payday Loans Bad Credit UK in 4 Quick Steps

Follow these four steps on the Loan Skipper website to apply for short term loans bad credit:

Step 1: Choose the Small Payday Loans Bad Credit UK Amount Required

Choose from £100 to £2000 with 2 to 6 months to pay.

Step 2: Access and Complete the Payday Loans for Really Bad Credit UK Application Form

Fill in your personal details and submit the form.

Step 3: Receive Speedy Feedback on Applications for Payday Loans for Really Bad Credit UK

Wait a few minutes to receive feedback on applications for payday loans for really bad credit UK.

Step 4: Get Your Payout on Approved Instant Payday Loans Bad Credit UK Alternatives

Approved loans are paid out quickly.

FAQ’s

 Are Bad Credit Quick Payday Loans UK Instant?

No, there is no such thing as an “instant” loan. Lenders must carry out credit checks and verify the information you have provided, which takes time.

How Do Bad Credit Quick Payday Loans UK Work?

 A credit check will still apply to individuals with bad credit. The lender will also verify your current earnings vs your monthly expenses. If you can afford the loan, it will be granted, despite your bad credit score.

Can You Get Payday Loans with Bad Credit UK?

 Yes, you can. You can expect the interest rate to be higher than usual because the lender takes on additional risk.

How Can I Get Payday Loans with Really Bad Credit UK?

 You can use guarantor loans, secured loans or pawnshop loans to ensure you get payday loans despite your bad credit. You can also use a loan finder to find unsecured payday loans online.

Do I Need to Have a Credit Check Or Are There Payday Loans with Really Bad Credit UK?

Yes, even if you’re upfront about having a bad credit score, a credit check will apply. Lenders must legally carry out a credit check on all applicants.

What is the Max I Can Borrow When Applying for Bad Credit Small Payday Loans UK?

In most instances, lenders offer up to £5000, but some offer less (around £2000).

What is the Interest Rate on Small Bad Credit Payday Loans UK?

Every lender has its own set interest rate, but in most instances, small bad credit payday loans UK come with APR between 45.3% and 1575%.

Conclusion

It’s important to find a payday loans bad credit UK provider that is reputable, accredited and operates according to FCA regulations. When using any loan finders we have reviewed, you can rest assured that you’re dealing with reputable providers. Head to the Loan Skipper website to try out its quick and easy application for yourself.

Disclaimer: The websites advertised in this paid promotion are credit brokers, not direct lenders. All loans are subject to lender requirements and approval. Season Marketing does not charge customers a fee for using its broker services, but it might receive a commission from lenders or other brokers following an introduction through their websites.

This article is part of a featured content programme.
(Published 21 August 2023, 12:20 IST)

Follow us on

Follow

