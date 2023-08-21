5 Best Loans For Bad Credit UK Direct Lenders (2023)

Sponsored ad: This is a paid advertisement by Season Marketing Limited. Season Marketing Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and entered on is the Consumer Credit Register under reference number: 727385.
Have you ever thought much about payday loans bad credit UK and if they could be of value to you? If you’re wincing at the thought of month-end steaming towards you and your budget, it’s probably time to rethink your finances. With the help of a loan-finder, you can secure payday loans bad credit UK that provide between £100 and £5000 – certainly enough to cover the gaps most budgets experience from time to time.
● Loan Skipper – loanskipper.co.uk: Overall Best Payday Loans UK Bad Credit with Streamlined Application and Access to Reputable Direct Lenders
● Speedy Lends – speedylends.com: Best Bad Credit Payday Loans UK with Flexible Repayments up to 24 Months
● Loan Mr – loanmr.co.uk: Best Payday Loans for Bad Credit UK for Self-Employed, Individual Contractors, and Freelancers
● Swish Loans – swishloans.com: Best Payday Loans Bad Credit Direct Lender UK with Flexible Options up to £5000
● Mr Payday – mrpayday.co.uk: Best Unsecured Payday Loans Bad Credit UK with Quick Turnaround for Borrowers Who Need Cash Fast
If you’re not sure where to turn to find the best payday loans UK bad credit or you’ve never applied for bad credit payday loans UK before, rest assured that the internet has all the answers you need! We’ve taken the time to review five leading providers of payday loans bad credit UK that operate solely online. This means you can apply for payday loans for bad credit UK without having to leave your home or office. Whether you’re looking for small payday loans bad credit UK, payday loans UK direct lender bad credit, real bad credit payday loans UK, or instant payday loans bad credit UK alternatives, alternatives, you’ll find what you need at any of the five loan-finder sites reviewed below.
Loan Skipper only partners with reputable and reliable providers of payday loans UK bad credit. You can expect to spend just minutes applying for a loan up to £2000 with 2 to 6 months to pay and APR rates between 45.3% and 1575%. These loans are perfect for bridging the gap between paychecks and affording emergencies and unexpected expenses.
● Borrow up to £2000
● Short terms
● Quick application
● Reputable lenders
● Great for emergency cash
● 18+
● British citizen/resident
● Local bank account
● Steady income
● APR from 45.3% to 1575%
● Fees on loan extensions
● Penalties sometimes apply to late/missed payments.
Loan Skipper is a Credit Broker, not a Direct Lender.
Representative example: £1200 for 18 months at £90.46 per month. Total amount repayable of £1628.28. Interest: £428.28. Interest rate: 49.9% pa (variable). 49.9% APR Representative (variable). Rates from 45.3% APR to max 1575% APR - your APR will be based on your personal circumstances. Loans subject to status and subject to credit checks. Minimum repayment period is 90 days (3 months) from the date the loan is issued. Maximum repayment period is 24 months.
Warning: Late repayment can cause you serious money problems. For help go to moneyhelper.org.uk. All loans are subject to lender requirements and approval.
If you have a poor credit score but need a cash loan, Speedy Lends can connect you with lenders of bad credit payday loans UK. Even better news is the fact that lenders presented by Speedy Lends offer flexible repayment options, in most instances up to 24 months. You can apply for bad credit payday loans UK between £100 and £5000.
● Repayments up to 2 years
● Low credit offers available
● Borrow up to £5000
● Quick online applications
● Connect with direct lenders
● 18+ to qualify
● Show steady income
● Have a UK bank account
● Present proof of income and valid ID
● APRs are lender dependent between 45.3% and 1575%
● Extending the loan will incur additional interest
● Fees may apply if you pay late.
Speedy Lends is a Credit Broker, not a Direct Lender.
Loan Mr is a viable platform for those who aren’t traditionally employed and choose to generate their income in alternative ways. This means self-employed individuals, individual contractors and freelancers generating a steady income can apply for payday loans for bad credit UK and won’t be discriminated against. Credit checks will apply, and loans between £100 and £5000 have 3 to 24-month repayment terms.
● No payslip required
● Non-discriminatory lending
● Self-employed and freelancers welcome
● Flexible loan amounts
● Terms up to 24 months
● Proof of earnings
● Valid ID
● 18+
● Prove right to live/work in the UK
● 45.3% - 1575% APR
● Penalties if you pay late
● Extending the loan incurs additional fees
Loan Mr is a Credit Broker, not a Direct Lender.
Swish Loans provides a speedy loan process for those applying for payday loans bad credit direct lender UK. The options are flexible, providing a loan type for everyone between £100 and £5000. The repayment terms are just as flexible, allowing borrowers to repay their loan over 3 to 24 months, depending on the loan amount. Most lenders on the panel charge between 45.3% and 1575% APR.
● Loans up to £5000
● Direct lenders
● No cost to connect you with a lender
● Simple eligibility requirements
● Reasonable loan options
● 18+ with steady income
● Valid ID
● UK bank account
● Have supporting documents ready
● Loan extensions cost extra
● Missed/late payments incur costs
● APR ranges from 45.3% to 1575%
Swish Loans is a Credit Broker, not a Direct Lender.
Mr Payday eliminates the stress of waiting for your next payday to afford things. The platform connects borrowers with lenders offering unsecured payday loans bad credit UK. What’s impressive about Mr Payday is the quick and easy online application. Feedback is provided in minutes, and in some cases, loans are paid out within 15 minutes (this cannot be guaranteed). This makes the Mr Payday Loans offerings of between £100 and £5000, with 1-24 months to pay, an attractive option for borrowers in a hurry.
● No collateral required
● Bad credit borrowers allowed
● Speedy application
● Money paid out fast
● Get up to £5000
● UK citizen/resident
● Valid ID and proof of income
● Steady income
● 18+
● Loan extensions cost extra
● APRs range from 45.3% to 1575%
● Late/missed payment penalties
Mr Payday is a Credit Broker, not a Direct Lender.
We compiled our list by seeking out providers offering:
● Simple online applications
● Non-discriminatory lending allows options for bad credit borrowers
● Flexible loan amounts and terms
● Interest rates that are standard for the industry
● UK-based lenders with good reputations
Emergency payday loans UK direct lender bad credit options range up to £5000 and take minutes to apply for.
There’s zero down payment or collateral required on unsecured payday loans UK direct lender bad credit up to £5000.
Students earning sufficient income or with a financially sound guarantor can apply for payday loans direct lender bad credit UK up to £5000.
You don’t have to earn a fortune to qualify for payday loans direct lender bad credit UK. Simply prove you’re earning a steady income and can easily afford the monthly instalments.
Payday loans for bad credit direct lender UK offer speedy applications that provide feedback within a few minutes.
Some lenders can payout approved loans within 15 minutes, while others take 24 to 48 hours. Payout times cannot be guaranteed.
Terms on bad credit payday loans direct lender UK range from 3 to 24 months.
All lenders on each of the loan finder platforms we’ve reviewed are accredited and reputable in the industry.
Follow these four steps on the Loan Skipper website to apply for short term loans bad credit:
Choose from £100 to £2000 with 2 to 6 months to pay.
Fill in your personal details and submit the form.
Wait a few minutes to receive feedback on applications for payday loans for really bad credit UK.
Approved loans are paid out quickly.
No, there is no such thing as an “instant” loan. Lenders must carry out credit checks and verify the information you have provided, which takes time.
A credit check will still apply to individuals with bad credit. The lender will also verify your current earnings vs your monthly expenses. If you can afford the loan, it will be granted, despite your bad credit score.
Yes, you can. You can expect the interest rate to be higher than usual because the lender takes on additional risk.
You can use guarantor loans, secured loans or pawnshop loans to ensure you get payday loans despite your bad credit. You can also use a loan finder to find unsecured payday loans online.
Yes, even if you’re upfront about having a bad credit score, a credit check will apply. Lenders must legally carry out a credit check on all applicants.
In most instances, lenders offer up to £5000, but some offer less (around £2000).
Every lender has its own set interest rate, but in most instances, small bad credit payday loans UK come with APR between 45.3% and 1575%.
It’s important to find a payday loans bad credit UK provider that is reputable, accredited and operates according to FCA regulations. When using any loan finders we have reviewed, you can rest assured that you’re dealing with reputable providers. Head to the Loan Skipper website to try out its quick and easy application for yourself.
Disclaimer: The websites advertised in this paid promotion are credit brokers, not direct lenders. All loans are subject to lender requirements and approval. Season Marketing does not charge customers a fee for using its broker services, but it might receive a commission from lenders or other brokers following an introduction through their websites.