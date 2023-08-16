5 Best SARMs Companies (Where to Buy) + Avoid Fake SARMs

Welcome, fellow fitness pioneers, to the future of physical enhancement! You're about to embark on a thrilling voyage into the world of SARMs (Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators). These modern marvels are rewriting the rules of strength and physique transformation, and we're here to guide you through the galaxy of providers to find the true stars.
Our mission was no walk in the park. We braved the sprawling digital marketplace, slicing through the fog of marketing hype and dubious claims. With a compass of meticulous research, in-depth analysis, and a keen eye for customer reviews, we navigated our way to the top 5 SARMs companies that stood a cut above the rest.
But why trust us?
With over 3 years experience in the industry, we’ve seen the evolution of fitness supplementation first-hand. Our seasoned team has the experience, expertise, and passion for uncovering the best in the business. So buckle up, and let's uncover the reality behind the dream of ultimate fitness. After all, there's nothing quite like the voice of experience to lead the way.
Overview of the Best SARMs Vendors
In the quest for unparalleled fitness gains, finding the best SARMs company can be a game-changer. These companies provide cutting-edge solutions that revolutionize your fitness journey, making muscle gains and fat loss more achievable than ever.
1# Chemyo: A trailblazer, Chemyo stands out with its premium liquid SARMs, presented in generous 50 ml bottles—50% more than its competitors. Quality meets quantity here, offering the perfect blend of potency and value.
2# Sports Technology Labs: A rising star in the market, Sports Technology Labs boasts unmatched transparency, providing Certificates of Analysis (COAs) for every batch. Added to that, they accept credit cards without any extra fees, enhancing the overall buying experience.
3# Amino Asylum: Overcoming skepticism, Amino Asylum impresses with its vast selection and unbeatable prices. Offering an extensive array of research chemicals, one can easily find their perfect match here without breaking the bank.
4# Science.bio: Formerly the leading supplier of tested SARMs, they shut down in early 2022 but reopened in 2023. We’re expecting them to get back to the top of the leaderboard!
5# PureRawz: If bundles are your thing, PureRawz is the answer. Their exclusive bundles, packed with high potency SARMs, are a rare find that elevates the fitness endeavors.
How We Chose the Best SARMs Company
#1 Best Overall SARM Company: Chemyo
Based in the United States, Chemyo stands tall as one of the best SARMs vendors in the market.
Renowned for their commitment to quality, Chemyo offers a wide range of liquid SARMs and powder SARMs that are highly potent and effective.
When it comes to pricing, Chemyo strikes the right balance, offering cost-effective options without compromising on quality. Their competitive prices make their products accessible to a wide range of fitness enthusiasts.
Chemyo has consistently garnered a strong reputation in the industry, thanks to their exceptional customer reviews.
Pros:
● High-quality liquid SARMs and powder SARMs
● Various payment methods including Crypto and Credit Cards
● Third-Party Testing
● Competitive Pricing
Cons:
● Comparatively slower delivery
● Strict return policy
#2 Most Tested SARMs: Sports Technology Labs
Based on their outstanding reputation as a SARMs vendor, it's no wonder Sports Technology Labs SARMs are considered one of the best in the industry.
With their commitment to producing pure and high quality SARMs in-house, rather than relying on imports, customers can trust in the excellence of their products.
While being a relatively new player in the market, Sports Technology Labs has swiftly gained recognition for their exceptional offerings. Their pricing is considered reasonable, striking a balance between cost-effectiveness and premium quality.
Although their focus is primarily on SARMs, expanding their range to include other research chemicals would enhance their appeal even further.
Pros:
● Various payment options, including Bitcoin
● High quality products, including liquid form
Cons:
Limited options of SARMs for sale
#3 Widest Variety of SARMs and Research Compounds: Amino Asylum
Despite being a relatively new brand, they have quickly gained recognition for their outstanding range of high-quality SARMs, peptides, and other research chemicals.
Their pricing aligns perfectly with the top-notch quality of their products, making them a cost-effective option for fitness enthusiasts and researchers alike. They have successfully broken into a controversial scene, standing their ground with transparent practices and unwavering commitment to providing reliable products.
While their range may not be the largest, Amino Asylum compensates with their unwavering dedication to quality. Customers have praised their products, highlighting their effectiveness and consistency.
Pros:
● Provides more than just SARMs, including bodybuilding supplements
● Extremely reasonable prices
Cons:
● Low quality control
● Slower payout and shipping compared to others
#4 Back from the Dead: Science.Bio
Science.bio, a leading retailer of cutting-edge research compounds, offers an extensive array of products, including metabolic enhancers, nootropics, longevity materials, and peptides. With a diverse clientele ranging from individuals to large corporations and esteemed research institutions, Science.bio has established itself as a prominent player in the industry.
The company experienced a temporary offline period, lasting from February 2022 until May 2023, during which they took measures to enhance their offerings and services. Despite this setback, Science.bio has remained steadfast in its commitment to delivering high-quality products and exceptional customer service.
Pros:
● Highest quality SARMs, one of the best place to buy SARMs
● Wide variety of SARMs available
Cons:
● Did go out of business for a while
#5 Cost-Effective SARMs: PureRawz
PureRawz, a US-based SARMs vendor, has emerged as a formidable force in the industry, delivering top-notch products and exceptional customer satisfaction. With an impressive range of SARMs and SARMs stacks, they cater to the diverse needs of fitness enthusiasts and researchers alike.
PureRawz stands out with their competitive pricing, striking a balance between cost-effectiveness and high quality SARMs products. Additionally, their point system rewards customers, allowing them to save a few bucks on future purchases.
Pros:
● Comprehensive range of products, including research chemicals
● Cost-effective
● Worldwide shipping
Cons:
● Has received mixed reviews
● Certificates of analysis may not always be available
What are SARMs?
Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators, commonly known as SARMs, are a class of compounds that interact with androgen receptors in the body.
Unlike anabolic steroids, SARMs are designed to have a more selective impact on muscle and bone tissues while minimizing adverse effects on other organs.
Their unique mechanism of action allows for enhanced muscle mass, increased strength, and the potential to burn fat.
SARMs have gained popularity among athletes, bodybuilders, and fitness enthusiasts due to their potential to optimize performance and physique without some of the unwanted side effects associated with traditional steroids.
However, it's essential to acknowledge that SARMs' long-term safety and health effects require further research and evaluation.
How Do SARMs work?
Research conducted so far indicates that SARMs work by selectively binding to specific androgen receptors in the body. These receptors are typically found in muscle and bone tissues.
When SARMs bind to these receptors, they activate a cascade of biochemical events that promote anabolic (muscle-building) processes, leading to increased protein synthesis and muscle growth. SARMs' unique selectivity allows them to target specific tissues, like muscles, while minimizing interactions with other organs, reducing the risk of unwanted side effects commonly associated with anabolic steroids.
By harnessing this targeted approach, SARMs potentially provide enhanced athletic performance, boost lean muscle mass, and improve bone density without causing adverse effects on the prostate, liver, and cardiovascular system.
It's important to note that while SARMs show promise as a safer alternative to traditional steroids, further research is necessary to fully understand their long-term effects on human health.
Is SARM Legal?
SARMs are not legal ingredients for any dietary supplements]. The FDA has not approved SARMs for human consumption due to their potential health risks and lack of sufficient safety and efficacy data. As per US FDA, these chemical substances mimic the effects of testosterone and anabolic steroids, which can lead to adverse side effects and potential harm to consumers.
However, it's important to note that SARMs may be legally obtained from several companies and used for research purposes only. Researchers and scientists often use them in studies to investigate their potential benefits and risks.
Are These Fake SARMs Companies?
In our review of SARMs providers, we made it a priority to only consider companies that have established a reputable presence in the industry and follow rigorous testing protocols to ensure product quality and safety. These companies have demonstrated their commitment to offering genuine, high-quality SARMs, which places them well apart from the counterfeit market.
These are not fake SARMs companies. Their reputations are established through customer testimonials, the quality of their customer service, and their dedication to transparency in their business practices. They don't just claim to offer quality products, they provide evidence to back up these claims.
One of the crucial ways these companies demonstrate their legitimacy is through their testing protocols. Reputable SARMs companies prioritize third-party testing, a process in which an independent lab verifies the quality and purity of their products. This third-party testing ensures that what's on the label is what's in the bottle, and nothing else.
These companies will often publish Certificates of Analysis (COAs) for their products, which are detailed reports that confirm that their products have been tested and meet quality standards. COAs provide transparency and assurance to customers that the SARMs they are purchasing are genuine and of high quality.
In an industry where misinformation can be prevalent, these companies are dedicated to setting a high standard for transparency and quality control. They continue to demonstrate their dedication to providing legitimate, reliable SARMs, ensuring that customers can make safe and informed decisions about their purchases.
It's important to note that while these companies have demonstrated good practices and reputations, individual reactions to SARMs can vary, and their use should always be approached with care. Please consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new supplement regimen.
In a Nutshell
Wondering out of these few companies, which one takes the crown?!
Chemyo certainly emerges as the unrivaled king of powder SARMs. Their potent formulations, easy-to-measure doses, and exceptional purity set them apart from the rest. Embrace the power of precision and fuel your gains with Chemyo's finest powder SARMs!
For liquid SARMs, Sports Technology Labs takes the lead with their innovative offerings. Accepting credit cards without extra fees, this new player in the market guarantees transparency with Certificates of Analysis on every batch.
FAQs
SARMs can potentially provide muscle growth, strength, and fat loss. They selectively target androgen receptors, leading to anabolic effects while potentially minimizing unwanted side effects.
To identify high-quality SARMs, look for reputable vendors with legitimate Certificates of Analysis (COAs) and transparent testing procedures. Seek reviews and feedback from trusted sources to ensure product reliability.
Cycle lengths vary but typically last between 6 to 12 weeks. Post-cycle therapy supplements are recommended to restore hormone balance after SARMs use.
Results may vary, but some users experience noticeable effects within a few weeks of starting a SARMs cycle.