5 Best SARMs for Bulking + Where to Buy

Are you ready to take your bulking journey to the next level? If you're seeking explosive lean muscle growth and impeccable gains, look no further!
In the realm of fitness enthusiasts, the buzz surrounding the best SARMs for bulking is at an all-time high.
Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARMs) are the cutting-edge secret to unlocking your body's true potential. Get ready to harness the power of these scientifically designed compounds to achieve jaw-dropping results.
From increased strength to amplified lean muscle gains, we've curated a list of the top 5 SARMs that will revolutionize your bulking experience. Get ready to unleash the beast within and sculpt your dream physique. Your transformation starts now!
Key Takeaways
● RAD 140, Ligandrol LGD 4033, and S-23 are among the best SARMs for bulking, known for delivering rapid muscle growth and gain muscle mass.
● It's essential to be aware that some of the more potent SARMs may come with side effects, so caution and proper research are crucial when incorporating them into your regimen.
● Before considering SARMs stacking, it is imperative to thoroughly educate yourself about their properties, potential interactions, and the proper dosages to maximize benefits and minimize risks. Knowledge is power when it comes to achieving your bulking goals safely and effectively.
Our favorite place to buy SARMs is Chemyo
#1 Best Overall: Testolone RAD 140
RAD 140, also known as Testolone, has gained popularity over the past decade as a favored bulking agent. Developed by Radius Inc., it was initially intended to treat muscle-wasting diseases while avoiding the side effects associated with anabolic steroids.
One of the key benefits of Testolone is its ability to stimulate muscle cells directly and promote testosterone production, leading to increased lean body mass, endurance, stamina, and speed. As a potent SARM, it outperforms steroids in terms of side effects, but it's essential to be aware that RAD 140 may still have some side effects to consider.
When planning a cycle with Testolone, it's crucial to take into account that it can lower testosterone levels, necessitating post-cycle therapy (PCT) supplements to restore hormonal balance [1].
Pros:
● Potent muscle-building effects gain lean muscle mass
● Selective androgen receptor binding, minimizing steroid-like side effects
● Boosts testosterone production and human growth hormone levels
● Potential to improve training energy, endurance, and speed
Cons:
● May cause lower testosterone levels, requiring PCT supplements
● Potential for side effects, though milder compared to anabolic steroids
#2 Best for Women: Ligandrol LGD 4033
Ligandrol LGD-4033 is a highly regarded selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) developed by Ligand Pharmaceuticals. Its primary function revolves around mass building and combating muscle-wasting conditions.
This SARM stands out as an excellent option for increasing lean mass and promoting muscle regeneration post-workout. Its potency lies in enhancing energy levels and strength, which proves beneficial for bulking enthusiasts.
One of the standout advantages of Ligandrol is its nonsteroidal nature, ensuring it does not convert into estrogen. This characteristic makes it a preferable choice for women seeking lean muscle growth while avoiding estrogen-related side effects.
However, it's essential for women to use half the dosage of men to accommodate their sensitive endocrine systems.
As with any SARM, interactions with androgen receptors can still pose some risks. Though SARMs have fewer side effects than steroids, caution must be exercised. For those seeking a recommended SARMs stack for cutting or muscle growth, Ligandrol LGD-4033 can be effectively combined with MK 677.
Regarding weight loss, Ligandrol offers additional benefits by attaching to fat receptors, stimulating fat loss, and boosting the metabolism for accelerated calorie burning. This unique feature makes it versatile for individuals aiming to preserve muscle size during a cutting phase.
Pros:
● Highly effective at promoting lean muscle growth. Users often experience noticeable increases in muscle mass, making it an ideal choice for individuals seeking to bulk up and build a more muscular physique.
● Activates the muscle regeneration process, allowing for quicker recovery after intense workouts. Users may experience reduced muscle soreness and a faster return to training, enabling more frequent and productive gym sessions.
Cons:
● Like other SARMs, LGD-4033 may cause a temporary suppression of natural testosterone production in the body.
● Post-cycle therapy (PCT) is recommended to help restore hormone levels and prevent hormonal imbalances after completing a cycle of LGD-4033.
#3 Beginner's Friend: Ostarine MK 2866
Ostarine MK 2866, known as the mildest SARM available, packs a powerful punch when it comes to increasing muscle mass and reducing body fat.
This makes it an ideal choice for beginners looking to embark on their first SARM cycle. Unlike anabolic steroids, Ostarine does not convert to estrogen or DHT, making it a safer option with minimal side effects.
The product selectively targets muscle cells in the body by attaching itself to androgen receptors, stimulating muscle growth.
It has been the subject of a 12-week clinical trial involving healthy elderly individuals, showcasing its potential to significantly increase muscle tissue and enhance physical function and insulin sensitivity [2].
For women seeking SARMs, while Ostarine is considered one of the safer options, there are better alternatives like MK 677, which not only aids in fat loss but also promotes muscle gains, making it a top choice for bodybuilding.
Although Ostarine is legal for research purposes, it has not been approved by the FDA and cannot be sold as a dietary supplement. As with any SARM, users should be cautious and well-informed before usage.
Pros:
● Mild yet effective SARM for beginners.
● Promotes lean muscle growth and fat reduction.
● Does not convert to estrogen or DHT [3], minimizing side effects.
● Generally considered safe for women.
Cons:
● Not FDA-approved for dietary supplement use [4].
● Limited availability for commercial purchase due to regulatory restrictions.
#4 Strongest SARM: YK-11 Myostine
YK-11, also known as Myostine, is a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) renowned for its exceptional muscle-building and strength-enhancing capabilities.
It sets itself apart by effectively inhibiting myostatin, a protein that limits muscle growth [5]. By decreasing myostatin levels and increasing follistatin, a protein that promotes muscle and strength gains, YK-11 unlocks the potential for significant muscle development beyond genetic limitations.
However, it's essential to note that YK-11 is not without drawbacks. While it delivers impressive results in muscle and strength gains, it has a reputation for causing severe side effects, making post-cycle therapy (PCT) necessary.
Due to the potential risks associated with its use, caution is advised, and individuals considering YK-11 should conduct thorough research and consult with a healthcare professional.
YK-11 is a popular choice for those seeking muscle gains during cutting phases, as it helps prevent muscle loss. Its selective binding to androgen receptors differentiates it from anabolic steroids, offering a more targeted approach to enhancing performance.
In terms of availability, YK-11 is obtainable from various sources and may come in different doses and formulations. As for cost, it can vary depending on the supplier and the form in which it is purchased.
Pros:
● Potent muscle and strength enhancer [5]
● Selectively inhibits myostatin, unlocking muscle growth potential
● Effective for preventing muscle loss during cutting phases
Cons:
● Known for causing severe side effects
● Requires post-cycle therapy (PCT)
● Cost and availability may vary
#5 Best for Strength: S-23
S-23, a popular selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM), has garnered attention for its potential benefits in the fitness community.
This compound is primarily known for its ability to strengthen lean muscle tissue and enhance muscle growth, making it a popular choice for those looking to bulk up.
S-23 can be relatively expensive compared to some other SARMs due to its potency and effectiveness. The cost can vary depending on the supplier and the form of the product. As for reviews, S-23 generally receives positive feedback from users, particularly for its muscle-building capabilities and noticeable results during bulking cycles.
Pros:
● Highly effective at promoting muscle growth and preserving muscle mass.
● Reportedly, S-23 can help to reduce body fat, leading to a more ripped and defined physique.
● Increases strength levels, allowing athletes and bodybuilders to push their limits during workouts.
● Unlike some other SARMs, S-23 does not convert to estrogen, reducing the risk of estrogen-related side effects such as water retention or gynecomastia.
Cons:
● S-23 can lead to testosterone suppression. Post-cycle therapy (PCT) is crucial to restore natural hormone levels after usage.
● Some users report experiencing androgenic side effects like aggression or mood swings while using S-23.
What is a SARMs Stack?
SARMs stacks are combinations of selective androgen receptor modulators used to optimize the results of bulking, cutting, or body recomposition cycles.
These stacks involve using multiple SARMs together, each chosen for its specific benefits, to achieve synergistic effects and maximize the overall outcome of the cycle.
While there are several options available, we bring you the top 3:
● Ligandrol (LGD 4033) promotes significant muscle mass gains and strength improvements.
● Testolone RAD 140 enhances muscle growth, boosts endurance, and contributes to increased power output during workouts.
RAD 140 + MK 677:
● Testolone RAD 140, as mentioned earlier, stimulates muscle growth and strength gains.
● MK 677 (Ibutamoren) is a growth hormone secretagogue, promoting increased growth hormone levels, which can lead to enhanced muscle growth and recovery.
YK 11 + Ostarine (MK 2866):
● YK 11 is known for its potential to increase muscle mass and increase bone density.
● Ostarine helps improve and build lean muscle mass while promoting fat loss, making it a valuable addition to this stack.
When considering SARMs stacks, it is crucial to remember that they can be more potent than individual SARMs, and consequently, they may have a higher risk of side effects and testosterone suppression. Therefore, it's essential to approach stacking with caution, adhere to recommended dosages, and consider a post-cycle therapy (PCT) protocol to help restore hormonal balance after the cycle.
As with any supplementation, it is advisable to consult with a healthcare professional before starting a SARMs stack to ensure it aligns with your fitness goals and is compatible with your overall health.
How Do SARMs for Bulking Work?
SARMs work by selectively targeting and binding to specific androgen receptors in the body, particularly those found in muscle and bone tissue.
Unlike anabolic steroids, which can affect various tissues indiscriminately, SARMs focus their actions on muscle and bone, minimizing unwanted side effects.
Once bound to the androgen receptors, SARMs initiate a series of cellular changes that promote protein synthesis, the process responsible for building muscle tissue. This increased protein synthesis leads to enhanced muscle growth and improved muscular endurance.
By specifically targeting muscle and bone tissues, SARMs offer a potential means of achieving fitness goals without the significant side effects often associated with traditional anabolic steroids.
What sets the SARMs Bulking Stack apart from the regular ones?
A SARMs bulking stack is designed to optimize muscle growth and mass gains during a bulking cycle. Each SARM in the stack targets specific androgen receptors in muscle and bone tissue, promoting protein synthesis and increased lean muscle mass.
The combination of these SARMs during a bulking cycle enhances the overall anabolic environment in the body, leading to faster and more significant muscle development.
Additionally, SARMs in a bulking stack can also improve nitrogen retention and glycogen storage, further supporting muscle growth and recovery. Proper dosing, cycle duration, and post-cycle therapy (PCT) are essential considerations to ensure the effectiveness and safety of the SARMs bulking stack.
Benefits of SARMs stack
● Enhanced Muscle Growth: Promotes significant gains in lean muscle mass during bulking cycles.
● Improved Strength: Increases overall strength and power output during workouts.
● Targeted Results: Selective action on muscle and bone tissue, minimizing unwanted side effects.
● Faster Recovery: Supports quicker muscle recovery, reducing downtime between intense training sessions.
Side Effects of SARMs stack
● Testosterone Suppression: May lead to temporary suppression of natural testosterone production.
● Androgenic Effects: Some users report experiencing androgenic side effects like aggression or mood swings.
● Potential Health Risks: While considered safer than anabolic steroids, long-term effects on health are still being studied.
In Summary
When it comes to bulking, RAD 140 and LGD 4033 reign supreme as the dynamic duo of SARMs.Their muscle-building powers are unparalleled, and their results speak for themselves.
So, why settle for anything less? Embrace the gains, break some records, and unleash your inner beast with this ultimate bulking tag team. Get ready to flex and slay, 'cause greatness awaits!
FAQs
How long does it take for the SARMs for bulking to kick in?
SARMs for bulking typically kick in within 2-4 weeks, with noticeable gains becoming more evident as the cycle progresses.
What's safer: SARMs or testosterone?
SARMs are considered safer than testosterone as they have a more selective action, targeting specific tissues and reducing the risk of adverse effects.
Which SARMs are least damaging?
MK-2866 (Ostarine) is often considered one of the least damaging SARMs, with milder side effects and minimal impact on natural hormone production.